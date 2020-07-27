Majority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter made public on Monday calling for a six-month extension of a $32 billion payroll aid program set to expire Sept. 30 that they argue is needed to keep hundreds of thousands of aviation workers employed through March 31.

"Without an extension of the (payroll support program) before then, hundreds of thousands of airline workers will be fired or furloughed on October 1," the letter said.

Congress awarded $25 billion in payroll assistance to U.S. passenger airlines in March. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)