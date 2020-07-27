Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
Majority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines

07/27/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter made public on Monday calling for a six-month extension of a $32 billion payroll aid program set to expire Sept. 30 that they argue is needed to keep hundreds of thousands of aviation workers employed through March 31.

"Without an extension of the (payroll support program) before then, hundreds of thousands of airline workers will be fired or furloughed on October 1," the letter said.

Congress awarded $25 billion in payroll assistance to U.S. passenger airlines in March. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 310 M - -
Net income 2020 -8 344 M - -
Net Debt 2020 30 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,64x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 5 793 M 5 793 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 107 400
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,15 $
Last Close Price 11,39 $
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-60.29%5 793
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-41.35%18 660
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-38.93%2 592
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-34.74%1 811
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD35.84%1 610
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%769
