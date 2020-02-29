Travel Alert: Update on Milan, Italy Flying, Presidential Proclamation Amendment

Updated Feb 29, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. CT. Due to the reduction in demand, American Airlines is suspending operations to and from Milan, Italy, and New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA).

Updated Feb 29, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Travel alert: An update on Milan, Italy flying

Travel alerts Click the button below for information about coronavirus related travel waivers. Due to the reduction in demand, American Airlines is suspending operations to and from Milan, Italy, and New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA). Flights to Milan are scheduled to resume April 25. Our teams are contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs. American continues to review the airline's flight schedule to ensure that customers' needs are accommodated and will make additional refinements as necessary. Frequently asked questions: Which airports in Milan does American serve?

American serves Malpensa Airport (MXP) from JFK and MIA. There is one flight to and from each city per day. When will the flight schedule change? When do you plan to inform customers who were booked on these flights?

On March 1, American will run a formal schedule change, and customers who are booked on impacted flights will see their reservation updated on aa.com. Our teams will contact affected customers directly to accommodate their needs. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly beginning March 1. Customers also can reach out to their travel agency. My flight was canceled, and I don't want to rebook. Can I get a refund?

Yes. If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses to not be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.

Amendment to presidential proclamation

As a result of the amendment to the Jan. 31, 2020 presidential proclamation, the United States government has imposed the following additional entry requirements that take effect March 2, 2020, after 5 p.m. ET:

Any U.S. citizen or lawful U.S. permanent resident returning to the United States who has traveled to Iran within the previous 14 days must enter the United States through an approved airport. American Airlines customers will be rebooked, if necessary, to one of those airports by our Reservations and Airport teams.

Foreign nationals who have traveled to Iran within the last 14 days will be denied permission to travel to the United States.

These entry requirements are in addition to those imposed by the presidential proclamation on Jan. 31, which restricted entry to the U.S. from mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau).

American continues to work closely with U.S. authorities to comply with these new orders while treating all of our customers with respect. American is committed to taking care of any affected customers by assisting them with rebooking options and full refunds. Our team is proactively reaching out to customers who may be affected by this travel restriction to ensure they are accommodated.

Frequently asked questions:

When do these orders go into effect?

These orders apply to all flights departing for the United States after 5 p.m. ET on March 2. To be clear, it does not apply to flights that depart prior to 5 p.m. ET on March 2.

What can customers expect when flying American?

Prior to boarding an American Airlines flight departing to the United States, all customers will be asked if they have visited Iran or mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days. If a customer traveled to Iran or mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the previous 14 days and is authorized to travel, they must enter the United States through an approved airport.

Foreign nationals who have traveled to Iran or mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days will be denied permission to travel to the United States.

What airports are approved entry points for customers entering the United States if the customer has visited Iran within the last 14 days?

Atlanta: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Dallas-Fort Worth: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Detroit: Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

Newark, New Jersey: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Honolulu: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

New York City: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Los Angeles: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Chicago: Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Seattle: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

San Francisco: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Washington, D.C.: Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

What if a customer is authorized to travel, but is scheduled to arrive at a nonapproved airport?

If a customer traveled to Iran or mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the previous 14 days and is authorized to travel, but is scheduled to arrive at a nonapproved airport, American will help reroute the customer to one of the approved airports or offer a refund.

Should customers arrive at international airports early?

We encourage customers departing for the United States to arrive at the airport three hours early as we expect this additional screening will lengthen the normal check-in process.

Who should customers contact if they need help changing their travel plans as a result of the travel restriction?

Customers should contact their original booking provider. American's Reservations team can be contacted at:

From the US: 1-800-433-7300

From outside the US: +1 817-786-3818 (US) or + 44 207-660-2300 (UK)

Updated Feb 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Travel Alert: An update on mainland China and Hong Kong flying

Due to the reduction in demand, American Airlines has extended the suspension of flying to and from mainland China and Hong Kong from our Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Los Angeles (LAX) hubs.

Flights between DFW/LAX and the mainland China are suspended through April 24.

Flights between DFW and Hong Kong (HKG) are suspended through April 23.

Flights between LAX and HKG are suspended through April 24.

We will continue to evaluate this schedule and make any adjustments as necessary.

Frequently asked questions

Which airports in mainland China does American serve?

American serves Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) and Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) from DFW and LAX. We also serve Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) from DFW and LAX. On average, there is one flight to each city per day from both DFW and LAX for a total of six flights.

When will the flight schedule change. When do you plan to inform customers who were booked on these flights?

On Feb. 16, American will run a formal schedule change, and customers who are booked on impacted flights will see their reservation updated on aa.com. Our teams will contact affected customers directly to accommodate their needs. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly beginning Feb. 16. Customers also can reach out to their travel agency.

My flight was canceled and I don't want to rebook. Can I get a refund?

Yes. If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses to not be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.

Updated Feb 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Due to the reduction in demand, American Airlines has extended the suspension of flying to Hong Kong from our Los Angeles hub through March 27. Flights to Hong Kong from Dallas-Fort Worth are scheduled to resume Feb. 21. The airline will continue to review its flight schedule to ensure that customers' needs are accommodated and make additional refinements as needed.

Frequently asked questions:

When will American run a schedule change and inform customers who were booked on these flights?

On Feb. 9, American will run a formal schedule change, and customers who are booked on impacted Hong Kong flights will see their reservation updated on aa.com. Affected customers will be contacted directly to accommodate travel needs. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly beginning Feb. 9, or customers can reach out to their travel agency.

My flight was canceled and I don't want to rebook. Can I get a refund?

Yes. If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses to not be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.

Updated Feb 2, 2020 at 5:10 p.m. CT.

As a result of the presidential proclamation, the United States government has imposed the following entry requirements that take effect on Feb. 2, 2020 after 5 p.m. ET:

Any U.S. citizen or lawful U.S. permanent resident returning to the United States returning to the United States who has traveled to mainland China within the previous 14 days must enter the United States through an approved airport. American Airlines customers will be rebooked, if necessary, to one of those airports by our Reservations and Airport teams.

Foreign nationals who have traveled to mainland China within the last 14 days will be denied permission to travel to the United States.

American continues to work closely with U.S. authorities to comply with these new orders while treating all of our customers with respect. American is committed to taking great care of any affected customers by assisting them with rebooking options and full refunds. Our team is proactively reaching out to customers who may be affected by this travel restriction to ensure they are accommodated.

Frequently asked questions:

When do these orders go into effect?

These orders apply to all flights departing for the United States after 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2020.

What can customers expect when flying American?

Prior to boarding an American Airlines flight departing to the United States, all customers will be asked if they have visited mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days. If a customer traveled to mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the previous 14 days and is authorized to travel, they must enter the United States through an approved airport.

Foreign nationals who have traveled to mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days will be denied permission to travel to the United States.

What airports are approved entry points for customers entering the United States if the customer has visited mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days?

Atlanta: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Dallas/Fort Worth: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Detroit: Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Honolulu: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

New York City: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Los Angeles: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Chicago: Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Seattle: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

San Francisco: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Washington, D.C.: Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

What if a customer is authorized to travel, but is scheduled to arrive at a nonapproved airport?

If a customer traveled to mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the previous 14 days and is authorized to travel, but is scheduled to arrive at a nonapproved airport, American will help reroute the customer to one of the approved airports or offer a refund.

Should customers arrive at international airports early?

We encourage customers departing for the United States to arrive at the airport three hours early as we expect this additional screening will lengthen the normal check-in process.

Who should customers contact if they need help changing their travel plans as a result of the travel restriction?

Customers should contact their original booking provider. American's Reservations team can be contacted at:

U.S. Toll Free: 800-582-1573 (for customers in the United States)

China: +86-400-898-1222 (for customers in China)

U.S. Non-Toll Free: +1 817-786-3818 (for customers calling from country other than United States or China)

Updated Jan 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Based on the United States Department of State's recent increase of the China Travel Advisory to a Level 4 (Do Not Travel), American is suspending its operations to and from the Chinese mainland beginning today through March 27. Our teams are contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs. We will continue to evaluate the schedule for March 28 and beyond and make any adjustments as necessary.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.