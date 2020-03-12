U.S. airlines capping fares from Europe as Americans seek flights home

Log in
03/12/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

American Airlines Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday said they were capping fares for U.S.-bound flights from Europe, amid some reports of exorbitant pricing, as U.S. citizens flock to European airports trying to return home after new air travel restrictions ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Delta also said it would suspend eight U.S. flights to Europe on Friday and "continues to evaluate additional schedule adjustments based on customer demand. More details will be shared as soon as possible."

Trump on Wednesday night said he was "suspending all travel from Europe" at midnight Friday, prompting panic among some Americans and reports of some people paying exorbitant air fares to get on crowded planes.

The White House later said Trump's policy did not prevent Americans from traveling from Europe and bars only most non-U.S. residents from flying to the United States if they have been in the EU within the last 14 days.

American said it capped main cabin fares from Europe at a maximum of 799 euros, with a similar amount for flights from the UK. Fares from the United States have been capped at $1,000. These fares include taxes and fees that are typically around $250 to $300 on transatlantic routes.

The airline added it was also "offering reasonably priced fares for our premium cabins on our trans-Atlantic routes." The one-way fares are applicable through March 24, American said.

Delta and American are both waiving charges for changes in European travel as a result of the U.S. announcement.

By David Shepardson

