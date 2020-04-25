Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. airlines receive extra $9.5 billion in payroll support - U.S. Treasury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 03:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Saturday it has released $9.5 billion (7.7 billion pounds) in additional funds from the Payroll Support Program to U.S. air carriers, bringing to $12.4 billion provided to the airline sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, the government has disbursed grant funds to 10 major airlines and 83 smaller carriers.

Congress approved $25 billion in grants for payroll assistance for passenger airlines. Treasury required major airlines receiving more than $100 million in assistance to repay 30% in low-interest loans over 10 years and issue warrants equal to 10% of the loan amount.

Airlines must not cut pay or jobs through Sept. 30 as a condition of the grants and are barred from buying back stock or paying dividends and face restrictions on executive compensation.

SkyWest Inc Chief Executive Chip Childs told employees on Friday the airline expects to receive $438 million from Treasury in payroll assistance.

"There is a very real possibility that we could be a small airlines by the end of the year," he wrote in a email seen by Reuters.

The four largest U.S. carriers are receiving $19.2 billion in total out of the $25 billion - American Airlines Group Inc , Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc and Southwest Airlines Co.

Treasury is awarding major carriers 50% of the grant funds initially and then releasing the remainder through July.

Treasury said additional money will continue to be provided to approved applicants ?on a rolling basis."

The department is still reviewing how to award $4 billion in grants to cargo carriers and $3 billion to airport contractors like caterers.

Cargo carriers that receive $50 million or less of payroll support and contractors that receive $37.5 million or less "will not be required to provide financial instruments as appropriate compensation" for support, the department said.

Treasury has an additional $25 billion in loans it can award to passenger airlines and $4 billion in cargo loans. Some airlines, including American, Delta and Alaska Airlines, have already applied.

Airlines may still need more money as U.S. air travel demand has fallen by 95% and shows no sign of improving.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. government could pre-buy airplane tickets at a steep discount of 50% or more for travel for the next four or five years. "You infuse them with some cash. And in the meantime, we?re flying the people of our country for... a fraction of the cost," he said.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing major U.S. airlines, declined to comment.

By Jonathan Landay and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.59% 10.31 Delayed Quote.-64.05%
SKYWEST, INC. 3.91% 25.77 Delayed Quote.-60.13%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.62% 25.56 Delayed Quote.-70.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
03:18pU.S. airlines receive extra $9.5 billion in payroll support - U.S. Treasury
RE
03:16pU.S. AIRLINES RECEIVE EXTRA $9.5 BIL : U.S. Treasury
RE
04/24United mandates masks for flight attendants, unions want passengers included
RE
04/24AMERICAN AIRLINES : Shields to protect lives
PU
04/23American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2020 Financial Res..
GL
04/23AMERICAN AIRLINES : Partners with UNICEF to Provide Relief for COVID-19 Efforts ..
AQ
04/22HAGENS BERMAN : American Airlines Customer Sues Airline in Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
04/22AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unreg..
AQ
04/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: U.S. airlines get rescue package
04/20U.S. Treasury Sends Airlines Coronavirus-Related Financial Aid
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 052 M
EBIT 2020 -6 630 M
Net income 2020 -5 259 M
Debt 2020 27 982 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 -0,93x
P/E ratio 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 4 393 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 16,04  $
Last Close Price 10,31  $
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-64.05%4 393
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-45.67%14 922
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-2.61%2 590
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-60.02%1 119
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%680
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-46.01%597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group