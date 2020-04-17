Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. airlines sitting on $10 billion owed to consumers for canceled flights, lawmakers say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

U.S. airlines are estimated to be sitting on more than $10 billion in travel vouchers that should have been cash refunds from canceled flights, a group of senators released on Friday.

Many U.S. airlines are cancelling between 60% and 80% of their flights, and under federal law passengers on those flights are entitled to full refunds, Senators Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal said in a statement.

"However, many airlines have been obfuscating this right by offering travel vouchers as the default option, requiring passengers to take burdensome steps to request refunds instead," they said.

The Democratic senators had asked Alaska Air Group Inc, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Spirit Airlines Inc, Sun Country Airlines, and United Airlines to each provide details on their refund policies during the pandemic.

In the airline replies, which were reviewed by Reuters, most did not share the total value of the travel vouchers and credits they have issued during the pandemic.

But JetBlue, which has 5.5% of the domestic market share, said it issued over $20 million per day of travel credits to consumers in the first few weeks of March.

"Assuming a similar trend throughout the industry over the last month, this figure could mean that the airlines are sitting on more than $10 billion in customer cash," the lawmakers said, while inviting airlines to provide more information if they dispute the figure.

According to their findings, airlines are offering cash refunds when the company itself cancels a flight, as required by the U.S. Transportation Department, but only Allegiant and Spirit are offering refunds to passengers who voluntarily cancel their own tickets.

"None of the biggest carriers with the most revenue, including United, American, Delta, and Southwest, offer similar refunds," it said.

In their replies the airlines generally said their policies are consistent with DOT guidelines.

Sun Country, a Minnesota-based ultra low-cost carrier, said refunding all of its non-refundable tickets outside of DOT guidelines "would put the company's future at risk."

Among replies by larger carriers, Delta said it had processed over 1 million refunds totaling more than $500 million in March, for passengers that had requested a cash refund for flights that Delta canceled or changed.

American Airlines said in its reply that over 90% of the customers who were offered a refund for flights the company itself canceled chose that option over a travel voucher.

If passengers do not specifically request a refund, they are issued a travel voucher. While many airlines have made the vouchers valid for up to two years, some airlines' vouchers expire within one year.

U.S. airlines are set to soon receive $25 billion in government payroll aid, much of it in the form of free cash, and can also apply for another $25 billion in government loans to help them weather the coronavirus downturn.

"The airline industry received its $50 billion taxpayer bailout, so the least it can do is offer full refunds--without forcing customers to jump through hoops. All passengers deserve a full cash refund during this unprecedented time," said Consumer Reports aviation adviser William McGee in a statement.

The nonprofit organization, which said it has heard from thousands of affected passengers, launched a petition https://action.consumerreports.org/20200420_finance_airlinerefundpetition?EXTKEY=PA204MP on Friday for airlines to refund money to all travelers who had their flights impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Two weeks ago, the Transportation Department reminded airlines that they are obligated to refund tickets when they cancel a flight or make a significant flight schedule change that passengers opt not to accept, but did not take any immediate action against airlines.

The department said given the massive crisis it "will exercise its prosecutorial discretion and provide carriers an opportunity to become compliant before taking further action.?

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 4.20% 11.5203 Delayed Quote.-61.40%
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. 4.28% 11.2299 Delayed Quote.-63.26%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 3.21% 9.015 Delayed Quote.-53.37%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 3.30% 29.125 Delayed Quote.-67.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
12:02pU.S. airlines sitting on $10 billion owed to consumers for canceled flights, ..
RE
12:02pU.S. airlines sitting on $10 billion owed to consumers for canceled flights, ..
RE
04/16AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. rejects most Spirit, JetBlue requests to halt additiona..
RE
04/16UNITED AIRLINES : cuts May flights by 90%, tells employees to brace for job cuts
RE
04/16AMERICAN AIRLINES : CEO Doug Parker Provides a Customer Update on the Coronaviru..
AQ
04/16AMERICAN AIRLINES : to Receive $5.8 Billion in Payroll Support from U.S. Departm..
AQ
04/16AMERICAN AIRLINES : Sends Supplies to Hospitals in New York, Massachusetts and T..
AQ
04/15Airlines Have the Cash. Now They Need Passengers -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/15EXCLUSIVE : Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
RE
04/15Airlines Have the Cash. Now They Need Passengers -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 576 M
EBIT 2020 -5 839 M
Net income 2020 -5 109 M
Debt 2020 28 310 M
Yield 2020 2,97%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,03x
P/E ratio 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 4 716 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 16,51  $
Last Close Price 11,07  $
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-61.40%4 716
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-43.16%15 609
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-1.89%2 588
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-58.31%1 166
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%737
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-49.74%552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group