MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review

03/31/2020 | 07:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines planes and a British Airways plane are pictured at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday proposed that passenger airlines should be required to maintain minimum numbers of flights as a condition for receiving aid from the government's $50 billion grant and loan fund.

The department said carriers that flew domestically between cities five days a week or more before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic would need to continue to provide at least one flight per day five times a week between the points.

Those routes with fewer flights would only need to be flown once per week. For cities where there are multiple airports, carriers could consolidate operations at a single airport.

The department said airlines could seek waivers for specific flights, saying that "even with these reduced service levels, it may not be practicable for covered carriers to serve all points previously served."

The department said it was not approving "any coordination among air carriers that would violate the antitrust laws."

The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) praised the order and encouraged the government "to take additional steps to cut redundant service that puts airline workers at unnecessary risk."

U.S. air travel keeps plummeting. On Monday, just 154,000 people went through U.S. airport screening checkpoints, compared with 2.4 million on a normal day. Airlines are cutting tens of thousands of flights and millions of seats as travel restrictions, event cancellations and pandemic fears have led travelers to put off trips.

Southwest Airlines Co said it was cancelling 1,700 flights a day in May, while JetBlue Airways Corp said it plans to reduce daily flights in and out of the four New York City-area airports where it operates by as much as 80% in April as part of wider schedule cuts due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasury has urged airlines seeking funding from the $25 billion cash grant program to apply by Friday. Airlines must propose financial instruments as compensation in their applications for the funds aimed at helping with payroll costs.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said taxpayers will be compensated for the grants.

AFA President Sara Nelson said on Tuesday that requiring airlines to put up warrants "will put 2 million workers in the unemployment lines."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O'Brien)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.49% 12.19 Delayed Quote.-57.29%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 1.82% 8.95 Delayed Quote.-53.04%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 4.61% 31.55 Delayed Quote.-65.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 317 M
EBIT 2020 -1 020 M
Net income 2020 -1 874 M
Debt 2020 26 892 M
Yield 2020 2,70%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,86x
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 5 194 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,18  $
Last Close Price 12,18  $
Spread / Highest target 352%
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-57.29%5 219
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-34.98%18 157
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-33.73%2 753
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-51.17%1 366
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%483
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-55.54%447
