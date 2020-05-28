Log in
American Airlines Group Inc.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. major airlines roll out more options to avoid staff layoffs

05/28/2020 | 05:24pm EDT
American Airlines jets sit at gates at Washington's Reagan National airport in Washington

By Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson

The top three U.S. airlines, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, are rolling out fresh programs to induce tens of thousands of employees to accept voluntary leave or early retirement in the hope of avoiding widespread furloughs in the fall, company memos show.

Around 100,000 employees of American Airlines Group Inc , Delta Air Lines Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc have already accepted offers for temporary or permanent leaves, the companies have said.

Airlines continue to reduce their workforces in an effort to align their businesses with the sharp downfall in air travel. But they are also trying to keep enough workers, particularly pilots whose training is costly and lengthy, to service any recovery.

If airlines furlough too many workers, "the bounce-back is almost impossible," United Chief Executive Scott Kirby said at a conference on Thursday.

United is in talks with its labor unions on voluntary options that Kirby said are focused more on the bounce-back than on "survivability."

Airlines have said cancellations are slowing and bookings are improving, though their flying schedules are still just about 20% of what they would normally be.

Delta, with around 91,000 employees, announced on Thursday details of an enhanced retirement package for long-term employees and a separate voluntary opt-out package. Both include cash severance, full healthcare coverage and travel benefits, a memo dated May 27 showed.

In a video seen by Reuters, the company said it is offering between four and 20 weeks of severance along with 12 months of health care and travel benefits for the voluntary opt-out. Delta is offering up to 26 weeks of severance for enhanced retirement packages and retiree medical accounts of more than $100,000 (81,083.3 pounds).

"Every voluntary departure helps to protect the jobs of those who most need them," CEO Ed Bastian said in the memo to employees. He added: "I can't emphasize enough how challenging the environment is, and will be for the foreseeable future."

Delta says most retirements will take place Aug. 1.

U.S. airlines cannot force any job or pay rate cuts until Oct. 1 under the terms of the federal CARES Act, which provides billions of dollars to help cover their payroll expenses until Sept. 30.

After that date, airlines have warned of involuntary reductions if overall workforces are still larger than needed.

American Airlines, with more than 100,000 employees, told its management and support staff on Wednesday that it must cut about 30% of their ranks, the same size of reductions planned by United for its management and administrative employees.

"We must plan for operating a smaller airline for the foreseeable future," American's Elise Eberwein told employees Wednesday in an email.

American is also discussing voluntary options with unions representing pilots and flight attendants, and Delta with its pilots' union. Delta's flight attendants are not unionized.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler and Aurora Ellis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -8.35% 10.98 Delayed Quote.-58.23%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.51% 25.66 Delayed Quote.-54.99%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -5.87% 28.89 Delayed Quote.-65.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 213 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 262 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,72x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 5 066 M 5 066 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 131 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,23 $
Last Close Price 11,98 $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target -6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-58.23%5 066
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-37.64%19 839
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-39.93%2 488
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-37.05%1 743
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD7.88%1 110
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%892
