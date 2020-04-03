Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. warns airlines to quickly refund tickets after canceled flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 08:47pm EDT
American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway in Tulsa

The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday issued a notice to airlines reminding them they are obligated to refund tickets when they cancel a flight or make a significant flight schedule change that passengers opt not to accept, but will not take any immediate action against airlines.

U.S. and foreign airlines have canceled hundreds of thousands of flights and eliminated millions of seats in the wake of a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Transportation Department said it is receiving a rising number of complaints and inquiries from passengers seeking refunds. Earlier this week, nine Democratic U.S. senators urged the chief executives of 11 major airlines to issue full cash refunds to customers who cancel their flights.

The department said the "longstanding obligation of carriers to provide refunds for flights that carriers cancel or significantly delay does not cease when the flight disruptions are outside of the carrier?s control."

The department said it could take an enforcement action when airlines deny refunds when a "carrier cancels a flight, makes a significant schedule change, or significantly delays a flight to be a violation of the carriers? obligation." But the department said given the massive crisis it "will exercise its prosecutorial discretion and provide carriers an opportunity to become compliant before taking further action."

Airlines must contact in a timely manner passengers who were given vouchers "to notify those passengers that they have the option of a refund" and they must update refund policies to make it clear that they give refunds after a significant schedule change or canceled flight.

On Friday, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines Co both extended the amount of time travelers have to use unused travel funds to rebook travel for flights. Delta will give passengers up to two years to rebook flights that are or were scheduled through May.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group representing American Airlines and other major airlines, said earlier this week that "each airline has crafted an approach it believes will best address the concerns and interests of its passengers, crew and other stakeholders, including announcing travel policies to accommodate customers."

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
09:46pAirlines Apply for Government Aid but Say Outlook Is Dire -- Update
DJ
08:14pCorrection to Airlines Aid Article
DJ
08:07pBerkshire Hathaway sells part of Delta, Southwest airline stakes
RE
05:25pAirlines Apply for Government Aid but Say Outlook Is Dire
DJ
03:35pAMERICAN AIRLINES : applies for U.S. payroll assistance grants
RE
06:11aAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
02:56aAirline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
RE
02:51aAirline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
RE
04/02AMERICAN AIRLINES : slashes flights but has no plans to halt U.S. service
RE
04/02WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett's equity holdings
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 810 M
EBIT 2020 -1 824 M
Net income 2020 -2 810 M
Debt 2020 26 892 M
Yield 2020 3,26%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,61x
P/E ratio 2021 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 4 286 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,71  $
Last Close Price 10,06  $
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-67.26%5 194
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-41.65%18 421
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-0.60%2 776
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-60.07%1 315
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%533
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-62.47%435
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group