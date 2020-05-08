American Axle & Manufacturing : AAM Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results ​

DETROIT, May 8, 2020 -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2020 and provided a liquidity update.

First Quarter 2020 Results

Sales of $1.34 billion

Net loss attributable to AAM of $501.3 million, or (37.3)% of sales, which includes the impact of a pre-tax goodwill impairment of $510.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $213.3 million, or 15.9% of sales

Diluted loss per share of $4.45; Adjusted earnings per share of $0.20

Net cash provided by operating activities of $139.4 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $83.3 million

AAM's first quarter financial results were unfavorably impacted by global production reductions due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)

'AAM delivered strong operating performance and free cash flow generation in the first quarter of 2020 despite the unfavorable impact of COVID-19 on global light vehicle production. We expect this unprecedented health crisis and related effect on global light vehicle production and consumer demand to further impact AAM's financial results in the second quarter of 2020,' said AAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David C. Dauch. 'As we begin to resume our global operations, we are focused on securing a safe and healthy workplace for our associates while utilizing our variable cost structure to mitigate the steep decline in global production volumes. In addition, we will continue to work with our supply base to meet customer requirements and structurally adjust our operations to the new market demand.'

AAM's sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $1.34 billion as compared to $1.72 billion in the first quarter of 2019. AAM estimates that our sales for the first quarter of 2020 were unfavorably impacted by COVID-19 by approximately $169 million. In addition, our first quarter of 2019 sales include $182 million related to our U.S. iron casting operations, which were sold in December 2019.

AAM's net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was $501.3 million, or $4.45 per share, as compared to net income of $41.6 million, or $0.36 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

AAM defines Adjusted earnings per share to be diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs, debt refinancing and redemption costs, loss on sale of business, impairment charges and non-recurring items, including the tax effect thereon. Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2020 were $0.20 compared to $0.36 in the first quarter of 2019.

AAM estimates that our net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was unfavorably impacted by lower production as a result of COVID-19 by approximately $37 million, or $0.33 per share.

AAM defines EBITDA to be earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs, debt refinancing and redemption costs, loss on sale of business, impairment charges and non-recurring items. In the first quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $213.3 million, or 15.9% of sales, as compared to $245.0 million, or 14.3% of sales, in the first quarter of 2019. AAM estimates that our Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 was unfavorably impacted by COVID-19 by approximately $47 million. In addition, our first quarter of 2019 Adjusted EBITDA includes $18 million related to our U.S. iron casting operations.

AAM's net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was $139.4 million as compared to a use of $80.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.

AAM defines free cash flow to be net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding the impact of cash payments for restructuring and acquisition-related costs. AAM's Adjusted free cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 was $83.3 million as compared to a use of $188.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.

AAM's 2020 Financial Outlook

As a result of the unexpected disruption in light vehicle production and economic uncertainty due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, AAM withdrew its 2020 financial outlook on March 25, 2020. Due to the continued uncertainty, we are not issuing revised 2020 financial targets at this time.

Liquidity Update and Amendment of AAM's Credit Facility

At March 31, 2020, total liquidity was over $1.4 billion and consisted of $683 million of cash on hand, approximately $690 million available on our committed revolving credit facility and approximately $85 million available on our foreign credit facilities.

On April 1, 2020, we drew down an additional $150 million on our revolving credit facility.

On April 28, 2020, we amended our existing credit facility to, among other things, revise financial maintenance covenants to provide additional flexibility for AAM as we adjust our business for the impact of COVID-19 on current and future global light vehicle production.

'We are confident that our solid liquidity level will support our working capital and business needs as we manage through this extraordinary situation and best position AAM for the future,' said Dauch.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Call Information

