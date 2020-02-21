Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.    AXL

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS,

(AXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Axle & Manufacturing : AAM to Present at the Wolfe Global Autos Conference on February 25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 08:38am EST

DETROIT, February 21, 2020- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the Wolfe Global Autos Conference on February 25. Starting at 8:50 a.m. ET, David C. Dauch, AAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss recent business developments.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM's website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Our presentation may contain 'forward-looking' statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation also may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website (www.aam.com).

Disclaimer

AAM - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 13:37:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTUR
08:38aAMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM to Present at the Wolfe Global Autos Confere..
PU
02/14AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
02/14AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Fi..
PU
02/14AMERICAN AXLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDIN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
01/31AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM to Webcast and Teleconference Fourth Quarter..
PU
2019AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDIN : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition ..
AQ
2019AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM Closes Sale Of U.S. Iron Casting Operations
PU
2019AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
2019AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 921 M
EBIT 2020 432 M
Net income 2020 183 M
Debt 2020 2 792 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,42x
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 926 M
Chart AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,34  $
Last Close Price 8,23  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Dauch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Simonte President
Christopher John May Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth Anne Chappell Independent Director
William P. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.-23.51%926
CUMMINS INC.-6.21%25 113
RHEINMETALL-6.27%4 452
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION0.74%2 710
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.0.87%2 489
CUMMINS INDIA LTD2.92%2 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group