American Battery Metals Finalizes Details of Geophysical Survey

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2019) - American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: ABC) (the "Company" of "American Battery Metals") is pleased to announce it has finalized the details for the geophysical survey as part of the exploration program announced on March 13th, 2019. The radon survey on the Company's Temple Mountain property in Utah is scheduled to commence on April 15th, 2019 and is expected to be concluded within 10 days.

Radon GeoDome Electret Survey

The charged electrec domes are surveyed and placed in particular grids to identify the sub surface uranium and vanadium bearing paleochannels by absorbing the radon gas and depleting the set charged domes when crossing these channels. The survey will utilize electrets manufactured by Radelec Inc., a leader in the field of radon detection with over 25-years of manufacturing experience, and a proprietary application developed by GeoXplor Corp. for mineral exploration.

Matthew J. Rhoades, CPG, RG, who is a consultant to the Company and is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has approved the contents of this news release.

Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented "We are exited to rapidly unfold our exploration program and provide much anticipated newsflow to our shareholders."

About the Company

American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property located in Emery County, Utah, USA.

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (778) 855-5001

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the expected timing for the Name Change completion. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling and other sampling results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. newswire services

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43693