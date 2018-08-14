American Bio Medica Corporation : ABMC Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
0
08/14/2018 | 08:05pm CEST
KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTC PINK: ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "In the second quarter 2018, we saw improvement in clinical and international sales, and we also saw increased sales of our lower cost product alternative. Unfortunately, these improvements were not enough to offset $236,000 in lost product sales to a government account, which was essentially the decline in sales quarter over quarter. The loss of this account and the actions taken by a former employee/consultant of ABMC are the subject of ongoing litigation. In the second quarter 2018, we signed an agreement to perform contract manufacturing for another diagnostic company. We expect to ship their first order later in 2018. While it is too soon to quantify the impact of this new relationship, we are hopeful it will have a more dramatic impact on our sales going forward."
Waterhouse continued, "Costs related to operations decreased 15.7% in the second quarter 2018, when compared to the second quarter 2017, and 11.9% when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2018 with the six months ended June 30, 2018. The reduced costs are as a result of the Company's efforts to ensure expenses are reasonable and in line with sales. Increased interest costs associated with our line of credit further added to our net loss for the second quarter 2018."
Financial Highlights
Net sales in the second quarter of 2018 were $1,069,000, compared to $1,306,000 in the second quarter 2017, a decrease of 18.1%. Net sales in the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $2,110,000, compared to $2,621,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2017, a decrease of 19.5%.
Operating loss was $74,000 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to an operating loss of $21,000 in the second quarter of 2017. Operating loss was $281,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to an operating loss of $88,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Net loss was $147,000 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to net loss of $71,000 in the second quarter of 2017. Net loss was $413,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to net loss of $203,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2017.
For more information on ABMC or its drug testing products, please visit www.abmc.com.
About American Bio Medica Corporation
American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse. The Company and its worldwide distribution network target the workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets.ABMC's Rapid Drug Screen®, Rapid ONE®, RDS® InCup®, Rapid TOX® and Rapid TOX Cup® II test for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in urine, while OralStat® tests for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in oral fluids. ABMC's Rapid Reader® is a compact, portable device that, when connected to any computer, interprets the results of an ABMC drug screen, and sends the results to a data management system, enabling the test administrator to easily manage their drug testing program.
This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our products for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.
AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION Condensed Statements of Operations
For the three
For the three
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Net sales
$
1,069,000
$
1,306,000
$
2,110,000
$
2,621,000
Cost of goods sold
632,000
741,000
1,301,000
1,491,000
Gross profit
437,000
565,000
809,000
1,130,000
Operating expenses:
Research and development
19,000
22,000
44,000
68,000
Selling and marketing
148,000
176,000
310,000
372,000
General and administrative
344,000
388,000
736,000
778,000
Total operating expenses
511,00
586,000
1,090,000
1,218,000
Operating (loss) / income
(74,000
)
(21,000
)
(281,000
)
(88,000
)
Other (expense)/ income
(71,000
)
(49,000
)
(130,000
)
(114,000
)
Net loss before tax
(145,000
)
(70,000
)
(411,000
)
(202,000
)
Income tax expense
(2,000
)
(1,000
)
(2,000
)
(1,000
)
Net loss
$
(147,000
)
$
(71,000
)
$
(413,000
)
$
(203,000
)
Basic & diluted loss per common share
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
29,936,111
29,242,388
29,879,754
29,043,692
AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION Condensed Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
2018
(unaudited)
2017
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
76,000
$
36,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $56,000 at June 30, 2018 and $52,000 at December 31, 2017
512,000
348,000
Inventory, net of allowance of $541,000 at June 30, 2018 and $500,000 at December 31, 2017
1,261,000
1,473,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
33,000
97,000
Total current assets
1,882,000
1,954,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
754,000
792,000
Patents, net
119,000
109,000
Other assets
21,000
21,000
Deferred finance costs - line of credit, net
0
15,000
Total assets
$
2,776,000
$
2,891,000
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
349,000
$
374,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
358,000
311,000
Wages payable
252,000
259,000
Line of credit
596,000
446,000
Current portion of long -term debt
237,000
87,000
Total current liabilities
1,792,000
1,477,000
Other liabilities/debt
13,000
19,000
Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred finance costs
733,000
772,000
Total liabilities
2,538,000
2,268,000
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
300,000
298,000
Additional paid-in capital
21,196,000
21,170,000
Accumulated deficit
(21,258,000
)
(20,845,000
)
Total stockholders' equity
238,000
623,000
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,776,000
$
2,891,000
Contacts:
Melissa A. Waterhouse Chief Executive Officer (800) 227-1243, Ext 107