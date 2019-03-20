Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  American Biofuels    ABS.H   CA89360A3029

AMERICAN BIOFUELS

(ABS.H)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 03/20 01:15:30 pm
1.5 CAD   +2.04%
07:30pAmerican Biofuels Announces Appointment of Interim CEO, President, and Additional Director
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Biofuels Announces Appointment of Interim CEO, President, and Additional Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2019) - American Biofuels Inc. (TSXV: ABS.H) (the "Company")  announces that Keturah Nathe has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective March 20, 2019. Ms. Nathe has also been appointed Interim CEO and President of the Company, taking the place of Ron Hughes, who will remain a director of the Company.

The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Hughes for his 18 years of service as President and CEO of the Company.

Ms. Nathe has extensive experience with corporate development, the financing of various corporations, including involvement in operations, acquisitions and fund raising. The Company welcomes her expertise to the Board.

For clarification, the Company's officers and directors are now comprised as follows:

Keturah Nathe, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Teresa Cherry, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Ron Hughes, Director
Richard Barnett, Director
Jurgen Wolf, Director
Christopher Cherry, Director
Stephen Watts, Director

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Teresa Cherry"

Teresa Cherry, CFO and Secretary
Contact Teresa Cherry: (604) 336-8617

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43567


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN BIOFUELS
07:30pAmerican Biofuels Announces Appointment of Interim CEO, President, and Additi..
NE
More news
Chart AMERICAN BIOFUELS
Duration : Period :
American Biofuels Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.