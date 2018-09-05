Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Campus Communities, Inc.    ACC

AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC. (ACC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/05 10:00:00 pm
41.885 USD   +0.83%
10:31pAMERICAN CAMPUS : Appoints Mary C. Egan to Board of Directors
BU
08/10AMERICAN CAMPUS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02AMERICAN CAMPUS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Campus Communities : Appoints Mary C. Egan to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Mary C. Egan to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Egan will serve as an independent director of the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005733/en/

American Campus Communities appoints Mary C. Egan to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

American Campus Communities appoints Mary C. Egan to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Egan is currently the founder and president of Customer Centric Research and Strategy, a boutique management consulting firm serving the consumer sector. In 2013, Egan founded Gatheredtable (a software company providing customized meal planning consumer subscriptions), serving as the chief executive officer through the recent strategic exit to Medifast (NYSE: MED). From 2010 to 2012, Ms. Egan served as the chief strategy officer for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), a global coffee retailer, where she also led corporate development as well as the food category. From 1997 through 2010, Egan was a managing director at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consulting firm. At BCG, Egan specialized in aggressive growth strategies in partnership with consumer-facing businesses. Egan currently serves on the Board of Directors of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), a fast-casual restaurant concept. She holds a BA from Barnard College, Columbia University, an MSEd from Bank Street Graduate School of Education and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"We are pleased to have Mary join our board of directors," said Oliver Luck, American Campus Communities board member and chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee. "Mary is a proven leader and brings a wealth of strategic knowledge and business experience, which should make an important and positive impact on our company."

CEO Bill Bayless commented, “Mary’s dynamic career and diverse business insight will be instrumental as we continue to seek to build long-term value for our shareholders. We are excited Mary is joining our team and look forward to working with her.”

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. For discussions of some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 under the heading “Risk Factors” and under the heading “Business - Forward-looking Statements” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our expected 2018 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIE
10:31pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Appoints Mary C. Egan to Board of Directors
BU
08/10AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/02AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/31FREE POST EARNINGS RESEARCH REPORT : American Campus Communities’ Revenues Jumpe..
AC
07/24AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/24AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/23AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Result..
BU
07/19Complimentary Technical Snapshots on AGNC Investment and Three More REIT Stoc..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01American Campus Communities declares $0.46 dividend 
07/27Homebuilders Dive, REITs Flat After Weak Home Sales Data 
07/27American Campus Receives Another Poor Grade 
07/24American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) CEO Bill Bayless on Q2 2018 Results -.. 
07/24YOUR GOLDEN TICKET AWAITS : A Premium REIT Brand That Delivers Something Special 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 817 M
EBIT 2018 167 M
Net income 2018 118 M
Debt 2018 2 877 M
Yield 2018 4,33%
P/E ratio 2018 48,40
P/E ratio 2019 61,54
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 5 692 M
Chart AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Campus Communities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Bayless Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Clarence Hopke President
Edward Lowenthal Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer Beese Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel B. Perry CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.1.24%5 692
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL5.10%25 622
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES2.49%25 275
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST2.03%16 109
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY2.44%11 724
UDR INC.2.80%10 600
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.