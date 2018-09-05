American Campus Communities : Appoints Mary C. Egan to Board of Directors

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager
and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S.,
today announced the appointment of Mary C. Egan to the company’s Board
of Directors, effective immediately. Egan will serve as an independent
director of the company.
Egan is currently the founder and president of Customer Centric Research
and Strategy, a boutique management consulting firm serving the consumer
sector. In 2013, Egan founded Gatheredtable (a software company
providing customized meal planning consumer subscriptions), serving as
the chief executive officer through the recent strategic exit to
Medifast (NYSE: MED). From 2010 to 2012, Ms. Egan served as the chief
strategy officer for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), a global
coffee retailer, where she also led corporate development as well as the
food category. From 1997 through 2010, Egan was a managing director at
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consulting firm.
At BCG, Egan specialized in aggressive growth strategies in partnership
with consumer-facing businesses. Egan currently serves on the Board of
Directors of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), a fast-casual restaurant
concept. She holds a BA from Barnard College, Columbia University, an
MSEd from Bank Street Graduate School of Education and an MBA from
Columbia Business School.
"We are pleased to have Mary join our board of directors," said Oliver
Luck, American Campus Communities board member and chair of the
nominating and corporate governance committee. "Mary is a proven leader
and brings a wealth of strategic knowledge and business experience,
which should make an important and positive impact on our company."
CEO Bill Bayless commented, “Mary’s dynamic career and diverse business
insight will be instrumental as we continue to seek to build long-term
value for our shareholders. We are excited Mary is joining our team and
look forward to working with her.”
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and
developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United
States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and
self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with
expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management
and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30,
2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties
containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and
third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted
of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.
