American Campus Communities : Collaborates with RB, the Makers of Lysol, to Create Comprehensive Disinfection and Hygiene Education Protocol for Student Housing

“Be safe. Be smart. Do your part.™” program integrates enhanced cleaning standards and touchless preventative measures in college communities across the country

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) announced today its collaboration with RB, the makers of Lysol and a global leader in hygiene products, to set a new standard and formalized approach to cleanliness and disinfection at its student housing communities in response to COVID-19. “Be safe. Be smart. Do your part. with Lysol Protection,” is a first-of-its-kind resident responsibility and disinfection program specifically for the higher education residential experience. The program will analyze community cleaning and disinfection protocols; provide ACC community staff with cleaning guidelines, procedures and training on the proper products to use; and educate residents on appropriate cleaning and healthy living practices.

Developed by RB’s hygiene specialists and ACC’s COVID-19 task force members, the program will focus on cleanliness and disinfection practices for surfaces in ACC communities’ residential units and in common areas such as academic success centers, fitness centers and social areas. These practices will help offer protection for residents and staff members throughout the communities.

“You can verify cleanliness with your eyes but knowing something is appropriately disinfected requires an understanding that the right product is being used in the right manner,” said Bill Bayless, chief executive officer at American Campus Communities. “Our collaboration with the global industry leader RB and their Lysol brand will help ensure our team members have the necessary cleaning products as well as protocols to follow so they can take the steps needed to help residents do their part when it comes to mitigating the spread of the virus.”

The standards created as a result of ACC’s enhanced collaboration with RB may include:

Resident Education: Each resident will receive ongoing reminders of the personal habits and disinfection practices they can adopt to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Cleaning Products and Protocols: “Be safe. Be smart. Do your part. with Lysol Protection ” provides community staff with a multi-step cleaning and disinfection process that includes using the right product at the right location for the right duration to kill illnesses causing germs, especially during a pandemic. In the case of infection exposure, additional disinfection and cleaning measures will be recommended.

” provides community staff with a multi-step cleaning and disinfection process that includes using the right product at the right location for the right duration to kill illnesses causing germs, especially during a pandemic. In the case of infection exposure, additional disinfection and cleaning measures will be recommended. Move-In Ready: After receiving a comprehensive inspection, each unoccupied student unit and bedroom will get a “Clean & Confident” room seal on the door, which will not be broken until the residents enter for the first time.

Healthy Living Recommendations: Residents will learn about the types of cleaning supplies and standards to use for properly cleaning their living spaces.

The US Environmental Protection Agency recently approved three Lysol products —Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist— as the first to test effective against the novel coronavirus when used as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces.

“Here at RB, our purpose is centered around a cleaner and healthier world for everyone,” said Rahul Kadyan, Executive Vice President, North America, Hygiene for RB. “We’ve collaborated with ACC for three years in providing cleaning and disinfection protocols. We are thrilled to be implementing a new expanded plan specific for the higher education residential experience that will help equip each community with proper disinfection protocols with practical, actionable steps and tools.”

As a component of ACC’s broader “Be safe. Be smart. Do your part.” initiative, ACC conducted an innovative touchpoint analysis of community amenity areas serving residents. While protocols are evolving, using this analysis, ACC will implement the following preventative measures in many of its communities:

Installing touchless soap dispensers, foot pulls and hand dryers and reducing touchpoints in community spaces wherever possible.

Installing disinfectant wipe stands and touchless hand sanitizing stations strategically through-out the community to allow residents frequent hand sanitization and to disinfect touchpoints before and after use.

Customizing policy and behavior guidance through an updated resident code of conduct, new use procedures and signage on community amenity spaces, and a checklist of daily protocols.

As an essential housing provider, ACC has remained open throughout the pandemic and has been providing homes to students throughout the spring and summer semesters. And, more college students are planning to return to campuses this fall according to The Chronicle of Higher Education that cites a majority of universities are planning for an in-person or hybrid in-person curriculum this fall. As such, the “Be safe. Be smart. Do your part.” initiative is ACC’s commitment to reassure residents, parents and staff that the company is doing its part and providing actionable guidelines for resident and employee participation.

“We applaud our residents’ responsiveness and adoption of new behaviors to help prevent the spread of the virus, complete academic coursework and foster a sense of community in new ways,” said Bayless. “We believe prevention is best achieved in a collaborative approach from thoughtfully and thoroughly assessing and analyzing our operations, amenities and common area spaces and how we all interact in those spaces. The ‘Be safe. Be smart. Do your part. with Lysol Protection’ program along with our touchpoint analysis will provide residents and employees with a purposeful experience as we all continue to adapt to reimagined environments in which to live, work and study.”

