AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.    ACKRF   CA0252881010

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. (ACKRF)
My previous session
Most popular
News 
Official Publications
American Creek Agrees to Extend Purchase Option for Remainder of Electrum Project JV to Tudor Gold

0
09/19/2018 | 03:45pm CEST

Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2018) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") today announced that it has granted Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") an extension for the previously announced option to buy out the Corporation's 40% interest in the Electrum Project Joint Venture located near Stewart, British Columbia.

Tudor paid the Corporation a non-refundable payment of $50,000 upon entering the original agreement. If the option is exercised by Tudor, a further payment of $2,650,000 will be made to the Corporation on or before October 15, 2018.

This transaction is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, Red Tusk and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Chart AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
American Creek Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Darren R. Blaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.-37.41%0
BHP BILLITON PLC1.78%114 891
BHP BILLITON LIMITED6.46%114 891
RIO TINTO-8.28%82 789
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.50%82 789
ANGLO AMERICAN1.71%28 384
