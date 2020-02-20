Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  American Creek Resources Ltd.    AMK   CA0252881010

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

(AMK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Creek Announces Extension of Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 01:00pm EST

Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2020) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company" or "American Creek") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 7,000,000 outstanding share purchase warrants. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share. The exercise price will remain unchanged with the proposed extension. The warrants were originally issued pursuant to two private placements, one completed on March 7, 2016 (as to 5,000,000 warrants) and the other completed on March 17, 2016 (as to 2,000,000 warrants). The new expiration date for all of the warrants will be August 14, 2020, subject to acceleration provisions continuing with respect to the 2,000,000 warrants originally issued on March 17, 2016. The proposed extension of the term of these warrants is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

A major drill program was conducted in 2019 at Treaty Creek by JV partner and operator Tudor Gold. The focus of the program was on the Goldstorm zone where drilling has produced very wide intercepts of gold including a 780 meter intercept of 0.683 g/t gold including a higher grade upper portion of 1.095 g/t over 370.5 meters.

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 60% and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have 20% interests in the project. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

A drill program was also recently concluded on the 100% owned Dunwell Mine property located near Stewart. Assay results are pending.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Company is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Company's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52635


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES L
01:00pAmerican Creek Announces Extension of Warrants
NE
02/19American Creek Completes Acquisition of Glacier Creek Claims
NE
02/07American Creek Reports Expiry of Tudor Gold's Purchase Option to Acquire the ..
NE
01/30American Creek Announces Extension of Warrants
NE
01/22Strikepoint signs definitive agreement to sell glacier creek property to amer..
AQ
01/20American Creek Announces Acquisition of Glacier Creek Claims
NE
01/17AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Invitation to Vancouver Resource Investment Conferenc..
NE
01/07American Creek Recognises 2019 as a Major Turning Point; Looks Forward to Maj..
NE
2019American Creek Congratulates Treaty Creek JV Partner Tudor Gold on Receiving ..
NE
2019American Creek Announces the Discovery of a Copper-Silver Horizon Significant..
NE
More news
Chart AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
American Creek Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Darren R. Blaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Kelvin Burton Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.-22.22%18
BHP GROUP-0.36%121 937
RIO TINTO PLC-6.70%91 926
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.91%33 196
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.87%21 431
SOUTH32-3.70%8 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group