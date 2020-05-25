Log in
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

(AMK)
American Creek Announces Granting of Incentive Options

05/25/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") reports that it has granted a total of 900,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan to certain Directors, Officers, Contractors and Advisors of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.065 and are exercisable until May 24, 2030. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

The granting of options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Two of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle" of NW British Columbia; the Treaty Creek joint venture project with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56500


© Newsfilecorp 2020
