Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  American Creek Resources Ltd.    AMK   CA0252881010

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

(AMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Creek Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 10:15pm EDT

Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company" or "American Creek") - announces that due to ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders and communities, the Company has elected to postpone this year's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") which originally would have been at this time. The Company has been granted an extension by the BC Registrar of Companies which allows the Company until December 11, 2020 to hold its next AGM. The Company will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and when it deems it safe to do so, the Company will set a date for its next AGM and will file a notice of meeting and record date on the Company's website and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Two of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek joint venture project with Tudor (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Company also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email:
info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at

www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Company's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59330


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES L
03:15aAmerican Creek Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting
NE
07/04American Creek Provides Update on Its First Quarter Filings
NE
06/22American Creek Reports 3rd Drill Added on Its JV Treaty Creek Property in the..
NE
06/16American Creek Completes Sale of Minority Interest in Electrum Property
NE
05/29American Creek Provides Update on Its Annual Filings and First Quarter Filing..
NE
05/25American Creek Announces Granting of Incentive Options
NE
05/12American Creek Announces Extension of Warrants
NE
05/12American Creek Sells Minority Interest in Electrum Property Joint Venture to ..
NE
05/11American Creek Reports Commencement of 20,000M Drill Program on Its JV Treaty..
NE
04/29American Creek Announces Postponement of Filing of 2019 Annual Financial Stat..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,39 M -1,02 M -1,02 M
Net cash 2019 1,65 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
P/E ratio 2019 -19,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 111 M 82,0 M 81,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
American Creek Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Darren R. Blaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Kelvin Burton Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.272.22%81
BHP GROUP-7.25%117 215
RIO TINTO PLC1.49%95 568
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.24%28 692
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.17%19 122
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC33.97%9 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group