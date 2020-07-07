American Creek Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company" or "American Creek") - announces that due to ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders and communities, the Company has elected to postpone this year's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") which originally would have been at this time. The Company has been granted an extension by the BC Registrar of Companies which allows the Company until December 11, 2020 to hold its next AGM. The Company will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and when it deems it safe to do so, the Company will set a date for its next AGM and will file a notice of meeting and record date on the Company's website and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Two of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek joint venture project with Tudor (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Company also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email:

info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at

www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Company's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59330