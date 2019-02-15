American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. : Appoints Deb Henretta to Its Board of Directors

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced the appointment of Deb Henretta to the company's board of directors as an independent director, effective February 14, 2019. With this appointment, the company’s board of directors expands to eight directors, including three women.

Ms. Henretta brings an extensive, proven track record of building iconic consumer brands through her 30-year career with Procter & Gamble Company, where she most recently served as Group President of Global E-commerce and President of Global Beauty Care. Previously, Ms. Henretta held a number of executive positions, leading businesses ranging in size from $5 to $20 billion across the globe, including emerging markets. Her end-to-end operating experience includes product innovation, supply chain management, marketing and go-to market strategies.

“Deb’s passion for innovation and transforming the customer experience is perfectly aligned with our strategic vision as we continue to grow our leading brands worldwide. Her wealth of consumer brand experience will add tremendous value to the team, and we look forward to benefiting from her insights,” said Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

Ms. Henretta serves as a Senior Advisor to G100, a C-Suite leadership, learning and development company. She currently sits on a number of boards, including Corning Inc., since 2013; Meritage Homes, since 2016; and NiSource, since 2016. Ms. Henretta also serves on the Board of Trustees at St. Bonaventure University.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Henretta appeared on Fortune’s List of 50 of the Most Powerful Women in Business for seven consecutive years. She holds a master’s degree in advertising research from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from St. Bonaventure.

