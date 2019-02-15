Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Eagle Outfitters    AEO

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS

(AEO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. : Appoints Deb Henretta to Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 08:31am EST

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced the appointment of Deb Henretta to the company's board of directors as an independent director, effective February 14, 2019. With this appointment, the company’s board of directors expands to eight directors, including three women.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005048/en/

Deb Henretta (Courtesy AEO Inc.)

Deb Henretta (Courtesy AEO Inc.)

Ms. Henretta brings an extensive, proven track record of building iconic consumer brands through her 30-year career with Procter & Gamble Company, where she most recently served as Group President of Global E-commerce and President of Global Beauty Care. Previously, Ms. Henretta held a number of executive positions, leading businesses ranging in size from $5 to $20 billion across the globe, including emerging markets. Her end-to-end operating experience includes product innovation, supply chain management, marketing and go-to market strategies.

“Deb’s passion for innovation and transforming the customer experience is perfectly aligned with our strategic vision as we continue to grow our leading brands worldwide. Her wealth of consumer brand experience will add tremendous value to the team, and we look forward to benefiting from her insights,” said Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

Ms. Henretta serves as a Senior Advisor to G100, a C-Suite leadership, learning and development company. She currently sits on a number of boards, including Corning Inc., since 2013; Meritage Homes, since 2016; and NiSource, since 2016. Ms. Henretta also serves on the Board of Trustees at St. Bonaventure University.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Henretta appeared on Fortune’s List of 50 of the Most Powerful Women in Business for seven consecutive years. She holds a master’s degree in advertising research from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from St. Bonaventure.

For more information about AEO’s board of directors, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
08:31aAMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. : Appoints Deb Henretta to Its Board of Director..
BU
02/13Jeans maker Levi Strauss files for stock market comeback
RE
02/05AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an ..
AQ
01/31AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : Aerie Continues to Accelerate Growth, Expands #Aerie..
BU
01/24AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : Breaks Boundaries with Debut of New Spring '19 Campa..
BU
01/14AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
01/14AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. : Provides Fourth Quarter Update
BU
01/11AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : introduces interactive fitting room using Aila Techn..
AQ
01/11AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AEO Showcases Smart Shopping Experience at NRF 2019
AQ
01/10AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : Announces Participation in the 21st Annual ICR Confe..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 046 M
EBIT 2019 336 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Finance 2019 353 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 13,65
P/E ratio 2020 12,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 3 546 M
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 23,8 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Robert L. Madore Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS6.36%3 546
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.05%87 322
KERING16.62%66 742
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-8.74%47 441
ROSS STORES13.75%34 572
BURBERRY GROUP12.71%10 306
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.