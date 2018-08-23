American Eagle Outfitters : L Brands slides on weaker demand for Pink lingerie

Log in
08/23/2018 | 04:32pm CEST
Pedestrians carrying shopping bags walk past a Victoria's Secret store during Black Friday sales in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of L Brands Inc hit their seven-year low on Thursday after the parent of Victoria's Secret cut its full-year earnings forecast, blaming falling demand for its Pink line of lingerie.

The outlook cut hinted that PINK could be going down the same road as Victoria's Secret, which has been losing customers as more women shift to cheaper bralettes and sports bras from companies such as American Eagle Outfitter's Aerie.

Pink was launched in 2002, targeting younger customers that the more high-end Victoria's Secret, known for its splashy fashion shows and winged models, was failing to attract.

Shares of L Brands tumbled more than 10 percent to $28.61 in early trading. They have lost more than half their value since the beginning of the year.

L Brands cut its full-year earnings forecast to a range of $2.45 to $2.70 per share from a range of $2.70 to $3.00 estimated previously.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $2.69 per share in fiscal 2019, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales at Victoria's Secret, which also houses Pink, fell 1 percent in the second quarter, bigger than the 0.3 percent fall analysts had expected.

Victoria Secret is broken, and Pink is cracking and will not be a quick fix, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said.

L Brands also said Pink Chief Executive Officer Denise Landman would retire at the end of the year and would be replaced by Bath & Body Works executive Amy Hauk.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS -0.59% 28.65 Delayed Quote.54.20%
L BRANDS -10.61% 28.46 Delayed Quote.-46.01%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 964 M
EBIT 2019 353 M
Net income 2019 265 M
Finance 2019 511 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 19,17
P/E ratio 2020 17,51
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 5 120 M
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,1 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Robert L. Madore Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS54.20%5 120
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-2.19%99 917
KERING16.72%66 842
FAST RETAILING CO LTD9.10%47 549
ROSS STORES15.75%34 977
ZALANDO2.94%12 897
