Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Eagle Outfitters    AEO

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS (AEO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Eagle Outfitters : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:38am CEST
Holiday shoppers look at store windows at Henri Bendel store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Reuters) - Victoria's Secret owner L Brands Inc on Thursday said it would close all 23 of its Henri Bendel stores and the Henri Bendel e-commerce website in January.

The company cut its full-year earnings forecast in August, blaming falling demand for its PINK line of lingerie amid competition from brands such as American Eagle Outfitter's Aerie.

The company expects Henri Bendel, which sells women's handbags, jewellery and luxury fashion accessories, to bring in revenue of about $85 million (64.84 million pounds)for 2018. It did not provide any details on costs related to the closing of the business.

The Henri Bendel stores and the website will remain in operation through January 2019, it said.

Heri Bendel, which opened its first store in 1895 in New York's Greenwich Village, was bought by L Brands in 1985.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Stocks treated in this article : American Eagle Outfitters, L Brands
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS -0.28% 24.78 Delayed Quote.32.18%
L BRANDS -2.31% 27.44 Delayed Quote.-53.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
12:38aAMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
RE
09/06AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : Declares a Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.1375 Per..
BU
09/04AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
08/30AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
08/30Abercrombie sales miss as Hollister runs out of stock in Europe
RE
08/30Abercrombie sales miss as Hollister runs out of stock in Europe
RE
08/30TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : American Eagle Outfitters and Skechers U...
AC
08/29WEDNESDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Textiles, Apparel Stores
AQ
08/29L BRANDS : Lingerie brand Aerie's expansion to hit American Eagle profit
RE
08/29AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : Eagle flops on earnings
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06American Eagle Outfitters declares $0.1375 dividend 
08/31Interactive Brokers - L Brands Suffers Credit Profile Damage Despite Upbeat C.. 
08/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fresh Pain For EM Currencies 
08/29American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) CEO Jay Schottenstein on Q2 2018 Result.. 
08/29American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 041 M
EBIT 2019 345 M
Net income 2019 259 M
Finance 2019 462 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 17,05
P/E ratio 2020 15,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 4 408 M
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Robert L. Madore Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS32.18%4 408
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-8.52%96 249
KERING15.85%66 826
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.77%52 607
ROSS STORES21.21%36 626
ZALANDO-3.66%12 373
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.