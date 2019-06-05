American Eagle Outfitters : Reports Record First Quarter Revenue
0
06/05/2019
Total Revenues Increase 8%, Comparable Sales Rise 6%
Strength Across Brands and Channels
$20 Million of Share Repurchases Completed
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today reported EPS of $0.23
for the quarter ended May 4, 2019, compared to $0.22 for the quarter
ended May 5, 2018. Excluding restructuring charges of $0.01, the
company’s adjusted EPS increased 4% to $0.24, compared to adjusted EPS
of $0.23 last year.
Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented,
“2019 is off to a positive start and we are especially pleased to
deliver first quarter sales and EPS growth ahead of our expectations.
American Eagle and Aerie continue to leverage strong brand equity,
compelling product, and leading customer engagement across stores and
digital, resulting in our 17th consecutive quarter of positive
comparable sales. AE’s ongoing market share gains are led by its
dominant jeans business, and Aerie’s consistent double-digit growth has
been fueled by the brand’s strong appeal to both existing and new
customers. Looking ahead, we see significant runway for each of our
brands. We are committed to improved profit flow through as we begin to
lap our 2018 investments, to support continued earnings growth and
attractive shareholder returns.”
Adjusted amounts are based on Non-GAAP results, as presented in the
accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.
First Quarter 2019 Results
Total net revenue increased $63 million, or 8% to a record $886
million compared to $823 million last year.
Consolidated comparable sales increased 6%, following a 9% comparable
sales increase last year.
By brand, American Eagle’s comparable sales increased 4%, following a
4% increase last year. Aerie’s comparable sales increased 14%,
building on a 38% increase last year and marking the 18th consecutive
quarter of double-digit comps.
Gross profit rose 7% to $325 million from $304 million. The gross
margin rate of 36.7% compared to 37.0% last year. Rent leverage and
improved product costs were offset by increases in markdowns and
delivery expense.
Selling, general and administrative expense of $231 million increased
50 basis points to 26.0% as a rate to revenue compared to 25.5% last
year. Strategic investments in the stores organization, which began
midway through 2018, led to increased compensation expense.
Advertising and professional services also contributed to the 10%
increase from $210 million last year.
Depreciation expense increased 7% to $45 million from $42 million last
year and was flat as a rate to revenue at 5.1%.
Operating income of $48 million, which included $1.5 million of
restructuring charges, compared to $51 million last year. Adjusted
operating income of $49 million declined 6% when compared to the
adjusted $52 million figure last year. The adjusted operating margin
of 5.6% compared to 6.4% last year.
Other income of $4 million primarily consisted of interest income, as
well as foreign currency fluctuations.
EPS of $0.23 compared to $0.22 last year. Excluding restructuring
charges of $0.01, the company’s adjusted EPS increased 4% to $0.24,
compared to adjusted EPS of $0.23 last year.
Restructuring Charges
In the first quarter of 2019, the company incurred restructuring charges
primarily related to severance and closure costs for company-owned and
operated stores in China, totaling $1.5 million, or approximately $0.01
per share. This compared to $1.6 million in charges in the first quarter
of 2018, or approximately $0.01 per share, which primarily related to
corporate severance.
Inventory
Total ending inventories at cost increased 13% to $456 million. Ending
inventory units were up 10%. The increase compared to the prior year
reflected strong demand and expanded collections for American Eagle
jeans and new store growth for Aerie. Additionally, the company ended
the quarter with 12 clearance stores, up from 5 stores last year, which
also contributed to the increase in ending inventory.
Capital Expenditures
In the first quarter, capital expenditures totaled $37 million,
primarily related to store remodeling projects and new openings, with
the balance primarily in support of the digital business and corporate
IT. We continue to expect annual capital expenditures to be in the range
of $200 to $215 million.
Shareholder Returns, Cash and Investments
During the first quarter, the company returned $44 million to
shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. We paid cash
dividends of $24 million and repurchased approximately 911,000 shares
for $20 million. At quarter-end, approximately 10.8 million shares
remained under the current repurchase authorization. As a result of
strong free cash flow, we ended the first quarter with total cash and
investments of $350 million compared to $310 million last year.
Store Information
During the quarter, the company opened 7 American Eagle stores and
closed 5, ending with 936 American Eagle stores, including 151 Aerie
side-by-side locations. Additionally, the company opened 4 Aerie
stand-alone stores, ending with 119 Aerie stand-alone stores.
Internationally, the company ended the quarter with 235 licensed stores
compared to 217 last year. For additional store information, see the
accompanying table.
Second Quarter Outlook
Based on an anticipated comparable sales increase in the low single
digits, management expects second quarter 2019 EPS to be approximately
$0.30 to $0.32. This guidance excludes potential asset impairment and
restructuring charges. Last year the company reported EPS of $0.34 for
the second quarter.
Conference Call and Supplemental Financial Information
Today, management will host a conference call and real time webcast at
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-0789 or
1-201-689-8562 (international) and provide the Conference ID 13689506 or
go to http://investors.ae.com
to access the webcast and audio replay. Additionally, a financial
results presentation is posted on the company’s website.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes information on non-GAAP financial measures
(“non-GAAP” or “adjusted”), including earnings per share information and
the consolidated results of operations excluding non-GAAP items. These
financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology
prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and
are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other
companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful
for an alternate presentation of the company’s performance, when
reviewed in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements.
These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore,
should not be used exclusively in evaluating the company’s business and
operations.
About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global
specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories
and personal care products at affordable prices under its American
Eagle® and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000 stores in
the United States, Canada, Mexico and Hong Kong, and ships to 81
countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie
merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations
operated by licensees in 24 countries. For more information, please
visit www.aeo-inc.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM
ACT OF 1995
This release and related statements by management contain
forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which represent our
expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including second
quarter 2019 results. All forward-looking statements made by the company
involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based
on many important factors, some of which may be beyond the company’s
control. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe,"
"expect," "anticipate," "intend," “potential,” and similar expressions
may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by
applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise and even if experience or future changes make
it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will
not be realized. The following factors, in addition to the risks
disclosed in Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the company’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 and in any
subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission in some cases have affected, and
in the future could affect, the company's financial performance and
could cause actual results for second quarter 2019 and beyond to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking
statements included in this release or otherwise made by management: the
risk that the company’s operating, financial and capital plans may not
be achieved; our inability to anticipate customer demand and changing
fashion trends and to manage our inventory commensurately; seasonality
of our business; our inability to achieve planned store financial
performance; our inability to react to raw material cost, labor and
energy cost increases; our inability to gain market share in the face of
declining shopping center traffic; our inability to respond to changes
in e-commerce and leverage omni-channel demands; our inability to expand
internationally; difficulty with our international merchandise sourcing
strategies; challenges with information technology systems, including
safeguarding against security breaches; and changes in global economic
and financial conditions, and the resulting impact on consumer
confidence and consumer spending, as well as other changes in consumer
discretionary spending habits, which could have a material adverse
effect on our business, results of operations and liquidity.
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
May 4,
February 2,
May 5,
2019
2019
2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
304,671
$
333,330
$
289,700
Short-term investments
45,000
92,135
20,000
Merchandise inventory
456,160
424,404
404,264
Accounts receivable
73,836
93,477
72,800
Prepaid expenses and other
70,936
102,907
87,832
Total current assets
950,603
1,046,253
874,596
Property and equipment, net
744,670
742,149
732,179
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,444,225
-
-
Intangible assets, including goodwill
57,221
58,167
60,928
Non-current deferred income taxes
20,951
14,062
9,105
Other assets
37,683
42,747
54,106
Total Assets
$
3,255,353
$
1,903,378
$
1,730,914
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
231,760
$
240,671
$
207,774
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
266,819
-
-
Accrued income and other taxes
25,146
20,064
22,048
Accrued compensation and payroll taxes
29,425
82,173
27,904
Unredeemed gift cards and gift certificates
42,025
53,997
39,918
Other current liabilities and accrued expenses
54,622
145,740
137,160
Total current liabilities
649,797
542,645
434,804
Non-current operating lease liabilities
1,328,663
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
35,142
73,178
88,729
Total non-current liabilities
1,363,805
73,178
88,729
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
2,496
2,496
2,496
Contributed capital
570,443
574,929
565,033
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(35,354
)
(34,832
)
(34,936
)
Retained earnings
2,028,627
2,054,654
1,904,190
Treasury stock
(1,324,461
)
(1,309,692
)
(1,229,402
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,241,751
1,287,555
1,207,381
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,255,353
$
1,903,378
$
1,730,914
Current Ratio
1.46
1.93
2.01
The Company adopted ASC 842, Leases as of February 3, 2019 under
the modified retrospective approach and has not revised comparative
periods.
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP Basis
13 Weeks Ended
May 4,
% of
May 5,
% of
2019
Revenue
2018
Revenue
Total net revenue
$
886,290
100.0%
$
822,961
100.0%
Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing
expenses
561,369
63.3%
518,518
63.0%
Gross profit
324,921
36.7%
304,443
37.0%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
230,741
26.0%
210,234
25.5%
Restructuring charges
1,543
0.2%
1,568
0.2%
Depreciation and amortization
44,791
5.1%
41,935
5.1%
Operating income
47,846
5.4%
50,706
6.2%
Other income, net
4,182
0.5%
502
0.0%
Income before income taxes
52,028
5.9%
51,208
6.2%
Provision for income taxes
11,276
1.3%
11,279
1.4%
Net income
$
40,752
4.6%
$
39,929
4.8%
Net income per basic share
$
0.24
$
0.23
Net income per diluted share
$
0.23
$
0.22
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
172,598
176,853
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
174,073
178,273
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 4, 2019
Diluted
income per
Operating
common
income
share
GAAP Basis
$ 47,846
$ 0.23
% of Revenue
5.4%
Add:Restructuring Charges(1):
1,543
0.01
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 49,389
$ 0.24
% of Revenue
5.6%
(1) - $1.5 million for pre-tax corporate restructuring charges,
primarily consisting of severance and closure costs for our
company-owned and operated stores in China
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 5, 2018
Diluted
income per
Operating
common
income
share
GAAP Basis
$ 50,706
$ 0.22
% of Revenue
6.2%
Add:Restructuring Charges(1):
1,568
0.01
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 52,274
$ 0.23
% of Revenue
6.4%
(1) - $1.6 million for pre-tax corporate restructuring charges,
primarily consisting of corporate severance charges
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
COMPARABLE SALES RESULTS BY BRAND
(unaudited)
First Quarter
Comparable Sales
2019
2018
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (1)
6%
9%
AE Total Brand (1)
4%
4%
Aerie Total Brand (1)
14%
38%
(1) AEO Direct is included in consolidated and total brand comparable
sales.
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
STORE INFORMATION
(unaudited)
First Quarter
Fiscal 2019
2019
Guidance
Consolidated stores at beginning of period
1,055
1,055
Consolidated stores opened during the period
AE Brand
7
15 - 20
Aerie stand-alone
4
35 - 40
Tailgate Clothing Co.
0
0
Todd Snyder
0
0
Consolidated stores closed during the period
AE Brand
(5)
(10) - (15)
Aerie stand-alone
0
(5) - (10)
Total consolidated stores at end of period
1,061
1,080 - 1,100
AE Brand
936
Aerie stand-alone
119
Aerie side-by-side(2)
151
Tailgate Clothing Co.
5
Todd Snyder
1
Stores remodeled and refurbished during the period
23
40 - 50
Total gross square footage at end of period (in '000)
6,662
Not Provided
International license locations at end of period (1)
235
261
Aerie Openings
Aerie stand-alone
4
35 - 40
Aerie side-by-side stores (2)
New AE store
2
10 - 15
Remodeled AE store
2
15 - 20
Total side-by-side
4
25 - 35
Total Aerie Openings
8
60 - 75
(1) International license locations are not included in the
consolidated store data or the total gross square footage
calculation.
(2) Aerie side-by-side stores are included in the AE Brand store
count as they are considered part of the AE Brand store to which
they are attached.