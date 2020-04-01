Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Electric Power    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

(AEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Electric Power : AEP Changes Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 11:31am EDT

April 01, 2020

AEP Changes Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
SHARE:

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 1, 2020 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has changed the location of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to the AEP Transmission building at 8500 Smith's Mill Road, New Albany, OH 43054. The meeting is still scheduled for Tuesday, April 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To support the health and safety of its employees, shareholders and communities, AEP strongly urges shareholders to call into the meeting, rather than attend in person, by using the following toll-free number to listen to the meeting live: 844-291-6360, passcode 9114469. The company is sensitive to the public health and travel concerns its shareholders may have and the restrictions that federal, state and local governments have imposed on traveling and on the number of people that can attend gatherings, including through Ohio's stay-at-home order. Shareholders are asked to call in 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

The meeting will be abbreviated and limited to the three agenda items for consideration as described in the company's proxy materials filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available at www.edocumentview.com/aep. The three items to be considered at the meeting are the election of directors, a non-binding vote on the ratification of the appointment of auditors and a non-binding 'say on pay' vote concerning the company's compensation programs. Refreshments will not be served in connection with the meeting.

AEP encourages shareholders to vote their shares prior to the annual meeting by using one of the methods described in the company's proxy materials. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 24, 2020, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting or any adjournment thereof. Please refer to the company's proxy materials filed with the SEC for additional information.

In the event AEP determines it is not possible or advisable to hold its annual meeting in-person, it will announce alternative arrangements as promptly as possible before April 21, which may include holding a virtual annual meeting. Please monitor www.aep.com for updated information.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: ANALYSTS CONTACT:

Sarah Devine Darcy Reese

Corporate Media Relations Managing Director, Investor Relations

614/716-2011 614/716-2614

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 15:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
11:31aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Changes Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/22AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Statement Of Support For Ohio Actions To Slow The Spre..
PU
03/18AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP's Response to COVID-19
PU
03/11AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : SEC Filing (DEF 14A) - Definitive Proxy Statement
PU
03/11AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : SEC Filing (DEFA14A) - Definitive Additional Proxy Sol..
PU
03/10AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Named a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company
AQ
03/05AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
02/27Investment Funds Move to Exit From Sector -- WSJ
DJ
02/26As Investors Cast Off Coal Stakes, Miners Rely on a Few Big Funds
DJ
02/21Utilities Down Slightly, As Safe-Haven Demand Cushions Losses -- Utilities Ro..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 912 M
EBIT 2020 3 355 M
Net income 2020 2 141 M
Debt 2020 31 779 M
Yield 2020 3,54%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,22x
EV / Sales2021 4,17x
Capitalization 39 577 M
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 96,26  $
Last Close Price 79,98  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Vice President-Information Technology
Lionel L. Nowell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-15.37%39 577
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.64%117 655
ENEL S.P.A.-10.36%70 810
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.32%63 473
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.84%60 515
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.33%59 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group