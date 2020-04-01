American Electric Power : AEP Changes Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

April 01, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 1, 2020 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has changed the location of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to the AEP Transmission building at 8500 Smith's Mill Road, New Albany, OH 43054. The meeting is still scheduled for Tuesday, April 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To support the health and safety of its employees, shareholders and communities, AEP strongly urges shareholders to call into the meeting, rather than attend in person, by using the following toll-free number to listen to the meeting live: 844-291-6360, passcode 9114469. The company is sensitive to the public health and travel concerns its shareholders may have and the restrictions that federal, state and local governments have imposed on traveling and on the number of people that can attend gatherings, including through Ohio's stay-at-home order. Shareholders are asked to call in 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

The meeting will be abbreviated and limited to the three agenda items for consideration as described in the company's proxy materials filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available at www.edocumentview.com/aep. The three items to be considered at the meeting are the election of directors, a non-binding vote on the ratification of the appointment of auditors and a non-binding 'say on pay' vote concerning the company's compensation programs. Refreshments will not be served in connection with the meeting.

AEP encourages shareholders to vote their shares prior to the annual meeting by using one of the methods described in the company's proxy materials. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 24, 2020, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting or any adjournment thereof. Please refer to the company's proxy materials filed with the SEC for additional information.

In the event AEP determines it is not possible or advisable to hold its annual meeting in-person, it will announce alternative arrangements as promptly as possible before April 21, which may include holding a virtual annual meeting. Please monitor www.aep.com for updated information.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

