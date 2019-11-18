American Electric Power : AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind, Solar Energy in PJM

By Stephen Nakrosis

AEP Energy Partners said Monday it is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements in areas served by PJM Interconnection.

PJM Interconnection serves 65 million people in 13 eastern U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

AEP Energy said it is seeking "off-take from new solar and new or repowered wind facilities located in PJM."

AEP said it is looking for 10, 12 or 15 year deals from facilities beginning operations between next year and 2023, although it said "Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted."

Among the customers AEP Energy serves is a Google data center in New Albany, Ohio, which recently signed a deal to have the power company supply dedicated renewable energy.

AEP Energy Partners is a subsidiary of American Electric Power Co. (AEP).

