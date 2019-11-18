Log in
American Electric Power : AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind, Solar Energy in PJM

11/18/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

AEP Energy Partners said Monday it is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements in areas served by PJM Interconnection.

PJM Interconnection serves 65 million people in 13 eastern U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

AEP Energy said it is seeking "off-take from new solar and new or repowered wind facilities located in PJM."

AEP said it is looking for 10, 12 or 15 year deals from facilities beginning operations between next year and 2023, although it said "Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted."

Among the customers AEP Energy serves is a Google data center in New Albany, Ohio, which recently signed a deal to have the power company supply dedicated renewable energy.

AEP Energy Partners is a subsidiary of American Electric Power Co. (AEP).

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 138 M
EBIT 2019 3 076 M
Net income 2019 2 067 M
Debt 2019 29 315 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 44 238 M
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 96,39  $
Last Close Price 89,56  $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Vice President-Information Technology
Lionel L. Nowell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER19.83%44 238
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.14%113 113
ENEL S.P.A.36.04%77 061
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.90%67 584
SOUTHERN COMPANY41.62%65 231
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.64%64 578
