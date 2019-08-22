Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Electric Power    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

(AEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Electric Power : AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

August 22, 2019

AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2019 - American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has named Greg Filipkowski vice president, Information Technology, effective Aug. 24. Filipkowski has been serving in this role on an interim basis and will continue to report to Lana Hillebrand, executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

'Information technology is more critical than ever before as we work to provide new products and services to our customers and our business in a secure, cost-effective way,' Hillebrand said. 'Greg's industry experience, technology background and leadership will continue to shape AEP's information technology efforts and help us meet these business challenges.'

Filipkowski, 55, has more than 30 years of IT experience. He joined AEP in 2005 as director of enterprise architecture and also has served as director of utilities systems and director of IT demand for AEP. He previously held a variety of IT positions at companies including Wachovia Bank, The Limited and Cendant Corporation. Filipkowski holds a bachelor's degree in information systems management from The Ohio State University.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tammy Ridout

Manager, Media Relations

614/716-2347

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 20:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
04:58pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Tech..
PU
08/21AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Service Corporation Seeks Bids for Coal
PU
08/20AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Employees Cycle for a Cure During Pelotonia
PU
08/19Investors Start to Cool on Utilities
DJ
08/16AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : COSI Honors AEP For Science Festival
PU
08/14AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP OnSite Partners stuff backpacks for kids in need
PU
08/08AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : PSO Teams Up With Salvation Army, City of Tulsa and Lo..
PU
07/25Utilities Down Amid Mixed Earnings Reports -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
07/25AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Management's discussion and analysis of financial cond..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 433 M
EBIT 2019 3 262 M
Net income 2019 2 063 M
Debt 2019 28 516 M
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,48x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 45 108 M
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 91,71  $
Last Close Price 91,35  $
Spread / Highest target 9,47%
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alberto G. Ruocco Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Lionel L. Nowell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER21.45%45 108
NEXTERA ENERGY INC27.29%106 006
ENEL SPA23.63%71 275
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.72%66 478
IBERDROLA33.06%65 915
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.63%63 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group