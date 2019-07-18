Log in
American Electric Power : AEP Schedules Live Webcast of Quarterly Earnings Call

07/18/2019 | 10:50am EDT

July 18, 2019

AEP Schedules Live Webcast of Quarterly Earnings Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 18, 2019 - American Electric Power (NYSE: <_st13a_stockticker _w3a_st="on">AEP) has scheduled a quarterly earnings conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, July 25. The call will be broadcast live over the internet at http://www.aep.com/webcasts.

The webcast will include audio of the call as well as visuals of charts and graphics referred to by <_st13a_stockticker _w3a_st="on">AEP management during the call.

The call will be archived on http://www.aep.com/webcasts for use by those unable to listen to the live webcast.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's more than 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 5,300 megawatts of renewable generation. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Devine

Corporate Communications

614/716-2011

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:49:04 UTC
About