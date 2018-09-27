Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Electric Power    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER (AEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Electric Power : AEP Transmission Promotes and Expands Roles of Smyth, Groff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2018 - American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has named Antonio P. Smyth senior vice president, Transmission Ventures, Strategy & Policy. Smyth previously held the position of vice president, Transmission Ventures. Additionally, AEP has named Daniel E. Groff vice president, AEP Transmission Business Operations & Controls. Groff was promoted from managing director, Transmission Business Operations Programs. Both will continue to report to Lisa M. Barton, executive vice president of AEP Transmission, when changes take effect Oct. 8.

'Antonio and Dan have been invaluable to AEP Transmission's success and growth during the last decade. By expanding their responsibilities, we are better aligning our operations to support the continued delivery of safe, reliable and cost-effective service to customers in today's rapidly evolving energy landscape,' Barton said. 'The leadership, strategic vision and deep industry knowledge that Antonio and Dan bring to their new roles will serve AEP well as we build on our successes as a leader in the development of transmission infrastructure.'

Smyth, 42, will continue to be responsible for AEP's $4 billion transmission ventures business and will assume oversight for Transmission Asset Strategy & Policy, a group responsible for regulatory outcomes at the federal, regional and state levels, project siting and right-of-way, and coordination of financial and strategic matters related to AEP Transmission. In addition to his leadership roles at AEP Transmission, Smyth has held positions in corporate finance and corporate strategy during his 17-year career with AEP. Smyth holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from The Ohio State University. He is a veteran of the United States military.

Groff, 53, will lead an expanded Business Operations & Controls organization, which includes risk, IT strategy, financial controls, employee development, and performance reporting and analysis. Prior to joining AEP in 2000, Groff worked in the investment banking and financial investment industry in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of Washington and Lee University with a bachelor's degree in physics/engineering.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's more than 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

Melissa McHenry
Director, External Communications
614/716-1120

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 16:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
06:57pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Transmission Promotes and Expands Roles of Smyth, ..
PU
05:22pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Subsidiary Southwestern Electric Power to Redeem S..
PU
09/25AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : to Close Oklaunion Coal Plant - Phase Out of Oklaunion..
AQ
09/25AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Power pole cut in two, takes out power in Cumberland
AQ
09/24AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Ohio regulators approve 125 MW solar facility
AQ
09/19AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Recognized As A Top 10 Utility For Economic Develo..
AQ
09/18AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Magazine Cites Ky Power's Efforts in Naming AEP As a T..
AQ
09/17AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Recognized As A Top 10 Utility For Economic Develo..
PU
09/15AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Kentucky Power Prepares for Hurricane Florence's Arriv..
AQ
09/13AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Appalachian Power prepares for oncoming weather
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:45aAEP subsidiary Southwestern Electric Power Co. to redeem senior notes 
09/26Fed Policy Uncertainties Arise As Eurodollar Futures Flash Yield Curve Invers.. 
09/25AEP to retire Oklaunion coal plant in Texas by 2020 
09/25Dividend Stock Analysis - American Electric Power Company, Inc. 
09/21The Market Rally Is Sustainable - Cramer's Mad Money (9/20/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 249 M
EBIT 2018 3 244 M
Net income 2018 1 921 M
Debt 2018 25 065 M
Yield 2018 3,59%
P/E ratio 2018 17,96
P/E ratio 2019 16,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
Capitalization 34 412 M
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 76,1 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alberto G. Ruocco Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Lionel L. Nowell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-6.25%34 412
DUKE ENERGY CORP-7.16%56 141
IBERDROLA0.28%47 291
DOMINION ENERGY-15.10%45 469
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.29%43 334
EXELON CORPORATION7.08%41 128
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.