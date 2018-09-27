American Electric Power : AEP Transmission Promotes and Expands Roles of Smyth, Groff

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2018 - American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has named Antonio P. Smyth senior vice president, Transmission Ventures, Strategy & Policy. Smyth previously held the position of vice president, Transmission Ventures. Additionally, AEP has named Daniel E. Groff vice president, AEP Transmission Business Operations & Controls. Groff was promoted from managing director, Transmission Business Operations Programs. Both will continue to report to Lisa M. Barton, executive vice president of AEP Transmission, when changes take effect Oct. 8.

'Antonio and Dan have been invaluable to AEP Transmission's success and growth during the last decade. By expanding their responsibilities, we are better aligning our operations to support the continued delivery of safe, reliable and cost-effective service to customers in today's rapidly evolving energy landscape,' Barton said. 'The leadership, strategic vision and deep industry knowledge that Antonio and Dan bring to their new roles will serve AEP well as we build on our successes as a leader in the development of transmission infrastructure.'

Smyth, 42, will continue to be responsible for AEP's $4 billion transmission ventures business and will assume oversight for Transmission Asset Strategy & Policy, a group responsible for regulatory outcomes at the federal, regional and state levels, project siting and right-of-way, and coordination of financial and strategic matters related to AEP Transmission. In addition to his leadership roles at AEP Transmission, Smyth has held positions in corporate finance and corporate strategy during his 17-year career with AEP. Smyth holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from The Ohio State University. He is a veteran of the United States military.

Groff, 53, will lead an expanded Business Operations & Controls organization, which includes risk, IT strategy, financial controls, employee development, and performance reporting and analysis. Prior to joining AEP in 2000, Groff worked in the investment banking and financial investment industry in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of Washington and Lee University with a bachelor's degree in physics/engineering.

