Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Electric Power    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

(AEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Electric Power : "Cops and Barbers" Event Delivers Haircuts, Backpacks and Friendship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:32am EDT

September 12, 2019

'Cops and Barbers' Event Delivers Haircuts, Backpacks and Friendship

Cops and Barbers is an initiative to help youth in the inner city of Columbus start the school year right by providing them with a positive perspective on police and giving them fresh haircuts and new school supplies.

The two-day event took place on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Columbus' south side and Hilltop areas and on Monday, August 19, 2019 in the city's east side and South Linden areas. This year, with the added support from AEP Ohio's energy efficiency programs as the event's premier sponsor, Cops and Barbers served more children than last year, including a new component for young girls.

'When we heard the story of Cops and Barbers, we knew we had to invest both time and financial support,' said Tracie Campbell, energy efficiency program coordinator for AEP Ohio. 'This initiative is making a difference in our communities by enriching the lives of the next generation and we're proud to be a part of those efforts.'

Boys received a fresh haircut and girls had the opportunity to create a friendship bracelet with female police officers. All participants also received a backpack with new school supplies, stuffed earlier in the week by AEP Ohio's Grid Modernization team. Participants were also able to enjoy visits from the Columbus Division of Police's mounted patrol and helicopter while the City of Columbus taught bicycle safety and AEP Ohio's lineworkers gave rides in a bucket truck and the energy efficiency team gave out free lightbulbs and nightlights. Many groups helped make the day possible including AEP's African American Employee Resource Group and the American Association of Blacks in Energy. Employees, both retired and current, rolled up their sleeves, as well as family members of AEP Ohio employees.

'What better way to start a kid off going to school than by having them a fresh haircut which makes you look good. If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, it gives you more confidence about yourself,' said Campbell.

In 2018, Pete Casuccio and Robert Cayson started the Cops and Barbers initiative serving 20 kids.

'Rob Cayson, a current barber and former felon, and Pete Casuccio, a Columbus police officer, bonded over a haircut and shared passion for steering inner city youth down the right path,' explained Nicole Banks, president and founder of Starfish Assignment, a Columbus-based non-profit that helps connect law enforcement officers with the communities they serve.

With Rob's experience as a barber and his childhood, giving back to children that have a similar childhood to his is natural for him.

'We are making sure they look good on their first day of school because a lot of people can't afford that. And, I come from a place that people can't afford a lot of stuff,' Rob said.

For Pete, Cops and Barbers is much more to him than just a haircut and fun event for children.

'The best type of crime prevention is connecting with kids when they are young and giving them that spark of confidence,' said Pete Casuccio, officer for the Columbus Division of Police. 'A fresh haircut and school supplies might be the motivation they need to stay in school and continue down the right path.'

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 15:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
11:32aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : "Cops and Barbers" Event Delivers Haircuts, Backpacks ..
PU
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/10AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Boosts Carbon Dioxide Reduction Target
DJ
09/10AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Accelerates Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reduction Tar..
PU
08/22AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Tech..
PU
08/21AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Service Corporation Seeks Bids for Coal
PU
08/20AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Employees Cycle for a Cure During Pelotonia
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 433 M
EBIT 2019 3 262 M
Net income 2019 2 038 M
Debt 2019 28 516 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,49x
EV / Sales2020 4,48x
Capitalization 45 276 M
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 91,66  $
Last Close Price 91,69  $
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alberto G. Ruocco Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Lionel L. Nowell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER22.68%45 276
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.60%105 431
ENEL SPA28.67%72 019
DUKE ENERGY CORP9.49%68 846
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.75%64 463
IBERDROLA31.01%64 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group