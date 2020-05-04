American Electric Power : Names Risch Chief Info, Technology Officer

By Colin Kellaher

American Electric Power Co. on Monday said it named Therace Risch to the newly created position of senior vice president and chief information and technology officer, effective May 11.

The Columbus, Ohio, utility holding company said Ms. Risch, 47 years old, was most recently executive vice president and chief information officer for J.C. Penney Co.

AEP said Ms. Risch will lead technology initiatives across the company, including information technology, innovation, digital initiatives and telecommunications.

