Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Electric Power    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

(AEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Electric Power : Names Risch Chief Info, Technology Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 11:27am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

American Electric Power Co. on Monday said it named Therace Risch to the newly created position of senior vice president and chief information and technology officer, effective May 11.

The Columbus, Ohio, utility holding company said Ms. Risch, 47 years old, was most recently executive vice president and chief information officer for J.C. Penney Co.

AEP said Ms. Risch will lead technology initiatives across the company, including information technology, innovation, digital initiatives and telecommunications.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
11:27aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Names Risch Chief Info, Technology Officer
DJ
10:29aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Names Risch Senior Vice President And Chief Inform..
PU
05:51aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Schedules Live Webcast of Quarterly Earnings Call
AQ
05/01AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Schedules Live Webcast of Quarterly Earnings Call
PU
04/30AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : quaterly earnings release
04/23AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
AQ
04/01AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Changes Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/22AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Statement Of Support For Ohio Actions To Slow The Spre..
PU
03/18AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP's Response to COVID-19
PU
03/11AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : SEC Filing (DEF 14A) - Definitive Proxy Statement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 630 M
EBIT 2020 3 296 M
Net income 2020 2 116 M
Debt 2020 31 771 M
Yield 2020 3,47%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,33x
EV / Sales2021 4,34x
Capitalization 40 274 M
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 94,53  $
Last Close Price 81,39  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Vice President-Information Technology
Linda A. Goodspeed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-13.88%40 274
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.24%111 130
ENEL S.P.A.-11.82%69 736
IBERDROLA-2.50%64 646
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-8.71%63 382
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.40%60 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group