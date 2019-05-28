American Electric Power : Our World Was Illuminated

May 28, 2019

How are emerging technologies changing the way consumers use energy? How is innovation changing the way leaders make policy?

Nearly 400 Industry leaders, legislators, regulators and tech experts accepted an invitation to find answers at the IllumiNation Energy Summit last week in Columbus, Ohio.

Over two days, experts shared opportunities to empower customers, advance the grid, improve electric mobility and grow the economy. Geoff Tuff, principle at Deloitte, and author of DETONATE, delivered the keynote.

The centerpiece of the Summit was the IllumiNation Exploratory, Luminos City. It showcased advances in energy technology. Exhibits included hands-on learning and demonstrations from a diverse range of technology partners. It created a backdrop for the key energy challenges of today and tomorrow.

The Exploratory featured life-changing technologies that connected with human needs. An elder-care sensor technology moved one attendee to tears. His mother suffered a fatal fall while alone at home. The new technology improves the live-saving odds for future families. Besides introducting new technologies, the Summit encouraged questions about impact and the role of industry.

'Our world is rapidly changing and becoming more interconnected and digital - developments that are made possible by technology,' said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. 'As we fuel innovation, AEP is leading the charge in incubating and implementing smart energy solutions. From modernizing the grid to transforming the way energy is produced, delivered and used, we're working with our customers to redefine the future of energy. AEP created the IllumiNation Energy Summit to kick-start a conversation with leaders and partners who can help us make these exciting emergent technologies accessible to all customers.'

AEP was a presenting partner, along with The Ohio State University, Battelle and Smart Columbus of the IllumiNation Energy Summit.