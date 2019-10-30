American Electric Power : Over the Edge in South Bend

October 30, 2019

Would you want to rappel down the side of a building in downtown South Bend, IN? When that question was asked to Kate Chenier, MDS for the South Bend/Elkhart District, she didn't hesitate to say yes.

Kate Chenier rappels down a high rise.

The one-of-a-kind event in the Michiana area helps raise money for the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County. The organization provides immediate shelter and hope to youth in the community who are homeless, on the verge of homelessness, and those who just a safe place to stay.

It was a cool October evening when Kate scaled down the side of the Robertson's Apartment building in South Bend. Kate was put in a harness, given a helmet with a GoPro attached and safety gloves, and was escorted to the roof. Rappelling experts gave her a quick lesson on how to safely climb down the building. On the ground, Kate's husband and her three children cheered and yelled as she made the journey.

'I wasn't nervous until I got the edge of the building, but I was safe and I've seen our talented line mechanics climb power poles so I knew what to do,' Kate said. 'Every child and teenager should have safe place to grow and learn. Supporting the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County is one way to show the community we care and are invested in helping the communities where we not only work but choose to live as well.'

Overall, the event raised more than $90,000 for the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County.