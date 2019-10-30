Log in
American Electric Power

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

(AEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

American Electric Power : Over the Edge in South Bend

0
10/30/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

October 30, 2019

Over the Edge in South Bend

Would you want to rappel down the side of a building in downtown South Bend, IN? When that question was asked to Kate Chenier, MDS for the South Bend/Elkhart District, she didn't hesitate to say yes.

Kate Chenier rappels down a high rise.

The one-of-a-kind event in the Michiana area helps raise money for the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County. The organization provides immediate shelter and hope to youth in the community who are homeless, on the verge of homelessness, and those who just a safe place to stay.

It was a cool October evening when Kate scaled down the side of the Robertson's Apartment building in South Bend. Kate was put in a harness, given a helmet with a GoPro attached and safety gloves, and was escorted to the roof. Rappelling experts gave her a quick lesson on how to safely climb down the building. On the ground, Kate's husband and her three children cheered and yelled as she made the journey.

'I wasn't nervous until I got the edge of the building, but I was safe and I've seen our talented line mechanics climb power poles so I knew what to do,' Kate said. 'Every child and teenager should have safe place to grow and learn. Supporting the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County is one way to show the community we care and are invested in helping the communities where we not only work but choose to live as well.'

Overall, the event raised more than $90,000 for the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County.

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 17:56:21 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 507 M
EBIT 2019 3 175 M
Net income 2019 2 073 M
Debt 2019 28 680 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,53x
EV / Sales2020 4,55x
Capitalization 46 021 M
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 96,63  $
Last Close Price 93,17  $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Vice President-Information Technology
Lionel L. Nowell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER24.66%46 021
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.82%113 689
ENEL S.P.A.36.24%77 626
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.38%68 146
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.39%67 183
IBERDROLA30.38%64 674
