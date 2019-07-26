American Electric Power : PSO Teams Up With Salvation Army, City of Tulsa and Local Utility Companies to Promote Home Energy

July 26, 2019

With record temperatures sweeping across the country, AEP's Public Service Company of Oklahoma is helping lead a fundraiser to support area residents who need temporary assistance paying their home heating or cooling bill for reasons outside of their control. The collaboration with The Salvation Army, City of Tulsa and other local utilities is underway now during Home Energy Aid Month across Oklahoma.

Home Energy Aid Month programs help thousands of people facing financial emergencies pay for the household energy. The Salvation Army to helps qualified families pay their utility bills.

Funding for the program comes from donations to PSO's Light A Life, Oklahoma Natural Gas' Share The Warmth, and Oklahoma Gas & Electric's Lend A Hand programs.

'Thousands of people each year need help paying their utility bills,' said Peggy Simmons, PSO President and COO. 'Some have family or friends who can help them get back on track; others contact the utility company and work out payment arrangements. Still, others need help with making payments and that's where Home Energy Aid Month comes in. I encourage employees and their families and friends to make a donation to our Light A Life program.'

To lend support to the effort to raise awareness and increase contributions to the utility-supported energy assistance programs, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has declared July 'Home Energy Aid Month' in Tulsa.

Customers of PSO pays all administrative costs of the Light A Life program, so every penny donated goes to help those in need.

'Through the generosity of neighbors helping neighbors, last year The Salvation Army helped over 1,850 individuals and families in need of utility bill assistance thanks to the utility companies' programs,' said Major Mark Harwell, Area Commander of The Salvation Army. 'One hundred percent of the funds given through these programs go to help those in need. It takes only a moment to check the contribution box on your utility bill and help your Green Country neighbor in need.'

PSO customers may donate by checking a box on their bill stub, or clicking to www.SalArmyTulsa.org. All donations are tax deductible.