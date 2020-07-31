Log in
American Electric Power    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

(AEP)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against American Electric Power Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/31/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (“AEP” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AEP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FBI agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on July 21, 2020, in connection with an alleged bribery scheme related to Householder's championing of Ohio's House Bill 6 ("HB6"), a state-funded bailout of nuclear plants which would also subsidize coal plants in Ohio and Indiana along with eliminating mandates on renewable energy. The Columbus Dispatch reported on July 25, 2020, that AEP made large financial contributions to politicians and organizations supporting HB6’s passage. Based on this news, shares of AEP fell by 5% in the next trading session.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.