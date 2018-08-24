American Electric Technologies to Host Investor Update Call

Log in
AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (AETI)
08/24/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) has scheduled an investor update call on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals who wish to participate in the conference call should dial +1 888-378-4398; pass code 469694 in the United States and Canada.  International callers should dial +1 323-701-0223, pass code 469694.

American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) is a leading provider of power delivery solutions to the global energy industry. AETI is headquartered in Houston and has global sales, support and manufacturing operations in Rio de Janeiro, Macaé and Belo Horizonte, Brazil.  In addition, AETI has minority interest in a joint venture in Xian, China. AETI's SEC filings, news and product/service information are available at www.aeti.com.

Investor Contacts:
Bill Brod
American Electric Technologies, Inc.
832-241-6330
investorrelations@aeti.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Menikoff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles M. Dauber President & Director
William Brod CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Neal T. Hare Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James Hoke Peacock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.67%8
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.04%65 760
EMERSON ELECTRIC8.44%47 493
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.23%46 421
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.43%40 815
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.1.03%36 022
