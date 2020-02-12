American Equity Investment Life : 12.31.19 Financial Overview 0 02/12/2020 | 05:56pm EST Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement We make forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and projections about current events. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, and we are including this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. You can identify these statements from our use of the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things: statements relating to projected growth; anticipated changes in earnings, earnings per share, other financial performance measures; and management's long-term performance goals;

long-term performance goals; statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations or our financial condition from expected developments or events;

statements relating to our business and growth strategies, including any potential acquisitions and

any other statements which are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from our expectations of future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. 2 WHO WE ARE 3 Company Overview Founded in 1995

Headquarters: West Des Moines, IA

608 Employees (a)

Market cap of $2.6 billion (b) , public since 2003

, public since 2003 Principal product: fixed index annuity

Sell primarily through independent agents

Policyholder funds under management: $53 billion

AEL has been a top 3 fixed index annuity producer in the independent agent channel in 18 of the last 19 years As of December 31, 2019 As of February 10, 2020 4 Why Invest In American Equity? Driven by demographics and distribution channel expansion, fixed index annuities are a growth market in the life insurance industry

Track record of consistent growth with 18% (a) and 12% (a) compounded annual growth rate in operating income and policyholder funds under management, respectively over the past 10 years

and 12% compounded annual growth rate in operating income and policyholder funds under management, respectively over the past 10 years Average operating return on equity of 14.3% (a) over the past 5 years

over the past 5 years Strong relationships in independent agent channel. Growth opportunity in bank and broker-dealer markets

broker-dealer markets Conservative investment portfolio; highly rated and liquid (a) Based on data through 12/31/2019 5 What is a fixed index annuity? Fixed Indexed Annuities

"Interest" based on performance of equity index or traditional fixed rate up to a stated cap or participation rate Index crediting funded by call options Offers more upside potential than simple fixed annuities Index resets annually Don't have to "make back" market losses Minimum guaranteed return with no losses, unlike variable annuities Riders provide opportunity for guaranteed lifetime income

Account Value December 31, 2019 Total: $53.2 billion 6 Why Are FIAs Attractive? Aging population needs retirement savings & income

▪ Longevity risk favors lifetime income guarantee

▪ Significant portion of American population cannot bear market risk

Longevity risk favors lifetime income guarantee Significant portion of American population cannot bear market risk Indexed annuity characteristics attracting attention

▪ Low volatility of returns ▪ Principal Guarantee

▪ Upside potential versus straight fixed income ▪ Tax deferred accumulation ▪Guaranteed lifetime income combined with continued control of account value 7 Principal Protected Growth 8 Growing Market Demographic Our typical policyholder (a)

63 years old Average fund value of $90,733

Percentage of Fund Value Projected Growth in our Target Market (b) Cumulative Growth Rate of Americans Aged 65 and As of December 31, 2019, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company only data Source: U.S. Census Bureau, 2014 National Projections 9 Growing Market Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions) Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019 10 Continued Room to Grow Annuity Market Share (Sales) Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2009, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019 11 AEL is an Industry Leader in the Independent Agent Channel Index Annuity Market Share (Sales) - Independent Agent Channel 2014 2015 2016 1 Allianz 22.56% 1 American Equity 18.85% 1 Allianz 17.43% 2 Security Benefit 12.54% 2 Allianz 15.37% 2 American Equity 14.46% 3 American Equity 12.20% 3 Athene 7.18% 3 Athene 12.81% 4 EquiTrust Life 7.55% 4 F&G Life 5.80% 4 North American Co. 5.80% 5 Great American 5.64% 5 Great American 5.72% 5 F&G Life 5.50% 2017 2018 9/30/2019 1 Athene 15.20% 1 Athene 16.66% 1 Athene 13.29% 2 Allianz 14.21% 2 Allianz 15.09% 2 Allianz 11.72% 3 American Equity 10.64% 3 American Equity 9.29% 3 American Equity 8.32% 4 Nationwide 9.52% 4 Nationwide 8.72% 4 F&G Life 7.23% 5 F&G Life 5.58% 5 F&G Life 5.96% 5 Nationwide 7.09% Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019 12 Strong Independent Agent and NMO Relationships Approximately 42 NMOs with nearly 21,000 independent agents, incentivized by:

Competitive commissions Customary incentives Industry leading service Attractive product profile

Focus on great agent relationships

Pay commissions daily Phones answered by people Access to senior management Coinsure excess business - keep operating even when sales outpace capital

Million Dollar Agents 1,554 1,328 1,041 874 851 974 STRATEGIES FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS 14 Expansion of Investment Universe To Support Rates While Reducing Credit Risk Cash and Invested Assets by Type Cash and Invested Assets by Type December 31, 2017 December 31, 2019 Emphasis in 2018 on increasing exposure to CLOs and reducing credit exposure

Completed $2.1 billion of realignment trades in 2018 for yield pickup of ~ 170 bps

For 2020, build out both our internal investment management capabilities and partner with multiple "best-in-class" third party managers. 15 Banks and Broker Dealers Driving Industry Growth Bank and Broker Dealer Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions) Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019 16 Eagle Life: A Small but Growing Player Fixed index annuities under-represented in broker - dealer and bank channels

under-represented in broker - dealer and bank channels AEL created Eagle Life to penetrate broker-dealer channel

broker-dealer channel Small but growing player in bank & broker-dealer channels

broker-dealer channels 75 Selling agreements 8,322 Appointed representatives 10 Third party wholesalers 9 Employee wholesalers

Banks - 2018 Independent B-Ds - 2018 National B-Ds - 2018 Great American 14.5% Allianz Life 23.8% Global Atlantic 20.8% AIG Companies 13.2% Protective Life 12.2% AIG Companies 15.9% Symetra Financial 11.8% AIG Companies 10.7% Nationwide 14.7% PAC Life 11.2% Midland National 8.3% Allianz Life 11.6% Global Atlantic 9.1% PAC Life 7.8% PAC Life 11.6% AEL Companies 2.8% AEL Companies 1.9% AEL Companies 3.0% Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 2018 17 New Product Introductions ▪ ▪ Introduced the IncomeShield Series in March 2018 ▪IncomeShield 10 was the second best selling guaranteed income product in 4Q18 Introduced the AssetShield Series in October 2018 Combined with the Choice Series, accumulation products now account for roughly 40% of American Equity Life sales ▪ ▪ Eagle Life introduced Select Focus 5 and 7 for bank and broker-dealers ▪Banks and broker-dealers increasingly preferring shorter surrender periods Introduced new participation rate strategies on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats DRC 5% USD Excess Return Index ▪Volatility Control allows for participation rates over 100% ▪Competes well with the most popular hybrid index strategies Eagle Select Income Focus introduced in 1Q20. Indexing income product scheduled for 2Q20. 18 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 19 Strong Growth Over the Past Decade (a) Based on data through 12/31/2019 Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, and 2019 only) 20 Operating Results ($ in millions - except per share data) 2019 2018 2017 2016 Annuities (and life) margin: Before LIBR(a) assumption revision $ 1,382.8 $ 1,258.7 $ 1,205.5 $ 1,039.3 LIBR(a) assumption revision impact (315.4) 53.6 (21.6) (42.0) Interest expense (39.3) (40.4) (45.0) (42.6) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2.0) - (18.8) - Amortization: Before unlocking (649.4) (657.6) (655.8) (577.4) Unlocking impact 473.2 49.2 75.0 (84.0) Operating expenses (152.5) (126.4) (107.5) (102.5) Pretax non-GAAP operating income(b) $ 697.4 $ 537.1 $ 431.8 $ 190.8 Non-GAAP operating income(b) $ 548.2 $ 425.7 $ 285.1 $ 122.3 Non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share(b) $ 5.97 $ 4.66 $ 3.16 $ 1.43 Lifetime Income Benefit Riders ("LIBR") Non-GAAP pretax operating income, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income equals net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of net realized gains and losses on investments, including net OTTI losses recognized in operations, fair value changes in derivatives and embedded derivatives, loss on extinguishment of debt, the effect of a counterparty default on expired call options and changes in litigation reserves. 21 Spread Management ▪ Majority of our income is derived from our investment spread - the difference between the earned yield of our investments and the liability cost of our policies Target investment spread on new sales:

245 - 275 bps (a) 160 - 195 bps (b)

Earned yield has been under pressure due to lower interest rates and higher cash balances

Liability costs are decreasing

We have been reducing crediting rates prudently

Bonus products Non-bonus products 22 Minimize Hedging and Counterparty Risk Overview of Hedging Strategy One year customized call

Bought continuously to match inflows/renewals High correlation with liability terms Volume is key operational risk

Counterparty Risk Approximately 10 counterparties

All rated A- or better

Credit support annex

Concentration limit Option Return vs. Index Credit ($ in 000's) 23 Surrender Charge Protection Mitigates Disintermediation Risk Surrenders are assumed to increase as surrender charges decrease

10% penalty-free withdrawals are assumed to remain level at 3% - 4% of fund values per year

penalty-free withdrawals are assumed to remain level at 3% - 4% of fund values per year Surrender charges protect approximately 94% of annuity portfolio account value 2019 Expected Surr: 2.3% ▪ Actual Surr: 2.3% ▪ Expected WD 3.1% ▪ Actual WD 3.1% 2018 Expected Surr: 2.2% ▪ Actual Surr: 1.8% ▪ Expected WD 3.1% ▪ Actual WD 3.2% 24 Lifetime Income Benefit Rider Utilization Duration 12: Weighted Average Age = 70 Duration 13: Weighted Average Age = 75 Pre-2015 cohorts: Reserves assume 60% ultimate utilization Pre-2015 cohorts: Reserves assume 30% ultimate utilization 2015 and later cohorts: Reserves assume 75% ultimate utilization 2015 and later cohorts: Reserves assume 37.5% ultimate utilization 25 Capital Structure ($ in millions) As of December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Notes payable $ 500.0 $ 500.0 $ 500.0 Total subordinated debentures 159.3 247.2 246.9 Stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b) 3,072.2 2,451.5 2,125.6 Total capitalization excluding AOCI (a) $ 3,731.5 $ 3,198.7 $ 2,872.5 Total capitalization including AOCI $ 5,229.4 $ 3,146.3 $ 3,597.1 Senior debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI (a) 13.4% 15.6% 17.4% Total stockholders' equity $ 4,570.1 $ 2,399.1 $ 2,850.2 Equity available to preferred stockholders (c) (400.0) - - Total common stockholders' equity (b) 4,170.1 2,399.1 2,850.2 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss (1,497.9) 52.4 (724.6) Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b) $ 2,672.2 $ 2,451.5 $ 2,125.6 Total capitalization and senior debt/total capitalization excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Stockholders' equity and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity and common stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and total common stockholder's equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders. Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued. 26 Conservative Investment Portfolio Maintain / protect policyholder and stakeholder value

Maximize investment income within risk parameters

Minimize credit risk

97.8% of fixed maturity securities have NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation

Manage duration and convexity Cash and Invested Assets by Type December 31, 2019 27 Fixed Maturity Breakdown Overall credit quality remains high - weighted average of 'A-'

'A-' Diversified by sector and issuer

Current investment watchlist comprised of $104.9 million (amortized cost) of securities Fixed Maturity by Rating December 31, 2019 Total: $51.6 billion 98% of AEL fixed income portfolio is investment grade 28 Conservative Portfolio Low Credit Related Impairment & Realized Losses Portfolio $55.0 billion at December 31, 2019 29 High ROE on Growing Book Value Per Common Share Operating Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity (ex. AOCI)(a) Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, and 2019 only) Book Value Per Common Share (ex. AOCI) (a) Operating return on equity equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). 30 Concluding Remarks Key Investment Thesis

Fixed index annuities are a growth market due to demographics, channel expansion and need for guaranteed retirement income Stable, well established position in the independent agent channel with strong distribution relationships Small, but growing, presence in bank and broker-dealer channels Successful new product introductions Conservative investment portfolio Disciplined risk management

31 APPENDIX 32 Key Credit Strengths Significant Liquidity and Stable Income Generation of Operating Subsidiaries Strong Capital Adequacy of Operating Subsidiaries Strong and Improving Credit Profile Quality Balance Sheet Multiple sources of parent company liquidity, including cash on hand, investment advisory fees, dividend capacity of subsidiaries and bank credit facility

Increasing amounts of invested assets generating increasing investment advisory fees for holding company

Significant dividend capacity of primary operating subsidiary ($348.4 million in 2019)

Since 2008, only $10 million of dividends paid as operating company retained earnings to support business growth and holding company cash needs met through other sources

Retain statutory earnings in operating insurance companies to support business in-force and future growth

in-force and future growth Total adjusted statutory capital has grown each year since 2009, from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2009 to $3.8 billion at December 31, 2019 (CAGR of 11.9%)

Average RBC ratio of 350% since 2008

At December 31, 2019, approximately $996 million of adjusted capital in excess of the amount required to maintain an RBC of 275% (required by revolving credit facility covenants)

Selective use of reinsurance to supplement capital base and manage certain risks

Retained earnings have supported deleveraging of company since 2008

Common stockholders' equity (excluding AOCI) has grown from $785 million at December 31, 2009 to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2019

Debt to capital has decreased from 44.5% at December 31, 2008 to 17.7% at December 31, 2019

Senior debt to capital has fallen from 29.5% at December 31, 2008 to 13.4% at December 31, 2019

Conservative investment portfolio

Disciplined risk management 33 Fiduciary/Best Interest Standards On June 21, 2018, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a mandate making its March 15, 2018 opinion vacating the Department of Labor (DOL) Fiduciary Rule official

The SEC has released Regulation Best Interest which is applicable to all securities transactions whether qualified or non-qualified

non-qualified The Department of Labor has indicated it will revisit the Fiduciary Rule in light of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision and the SEC's Regulation Best Interest

The NAIC Working Group has finalized proposed revisions to the Annuity Suitability Model Law which will set a best interest standard for annuity sales; the NAIC Plenary is expected to vote on the proposed revisions on February 13

A number of state insurance and securities departments are considering fiduciary or best interest standards 34 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Year Ended December 31, Reconciliation from Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Net income (b) $ 246,090 $ 458,016 $ 174,645 $ 83,243 $ 219,830 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income: (a) Net realized investment (gains) losses including OTTI 7,361 45,450 (5,093) 7,188 5,737 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives - fixed index annuities 373,221 (72,181) 121,846 56,634 (44,055) Change in fair value of derivatives - interest rate caps and swap 1,247 (1,892) (1,224) (1,265) 1,296 Litigation reserve - - - (1,957) - Income taxes (79,736) (3,653) (5,124) (21,499) 13,012 Non-GAAP operating income $ 548,183 $ 425,740 $ 285,050 $ 122,344 $ 195,820 Adjustments to net income to arrive at non-GAAP operating income are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) where applicable. Net income for 2017 includes income tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities using the new enacted federal tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Reform"). The change in the federal income tax rate decreased net income by $35.9 million. The impact of Tax Reform has been excluded from non-GAAP operating income. 35 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Average Common Stockholders' Equity Ex Average AOCI (1) Average total stockholders' equity $ 3,484,610 $ 2,624,629 $ 2,570,876 $ 2,107,181 $ 2,030,613 Average equity available to preferred stockholders (200,000) - - - - Average AOCI (722,745) (336,084) (532,283) (270,815) (461,532) Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI $ 2,561,865 $ 2,288,545 $ 2,038,593 $ 1,836,366 $ 1,569,081 Net income $ 246,090 $ 458,016 $ 174,645 $ 83,243 $ 219,830 Non-GAAP operating income $ 548,183 $ 425,740 $ 285,050 $ 122,344 $ 195,820 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Excluding Average AOCI Net income 9.6% 20.0% 8.6% 4.5% 14.0% Non-GAAP operating income 21.4% 18.6% 14.0% 6.7% 12.5% (1) Simple average based on stockholders' equity at beginning and end of the twelve month period. 36 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd) As of December 31, Capitalization 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Notes and loan payable $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ 400,000 Total subordinated debentures 159,272 247,161 246,908 246,671 246,450 Total debt 659,272 747,161 746,908 746,671 646,450 Total stockholders' equity 4,570,119 2,399,101 2,850,157 2,291,595 1,944,535 Total capitalization 5,229,391 3,146,262 3,597,065 3,038,266 2,590,985 AOCI 1,497,921 (52,432) 724,599 339,966 201,663 Total capitalization excluding AOCI $ 3,731,470 $ 3,198,694 $ 2,872,466 $ 2,698,300 $ 2,389,322 Debt-to-Capital Ratios Senior debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI 13.4% 15.6% 17.4% 18.5% 16.7% Total debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI 17.7% 23.4% 26.0% 27.7% 27.1% 37 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd) As of December 31, Book Value Per Common Share 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total stockholders' equity $ 4,570,119 $ 2,399,101 $ 2,850,157 $ 2,291,595 $ 1,944,535 Equity available to preferred stockholders (400,000) - - - - Total common stockholders' equity 4,170,119 2,399,101 2,850,157 2,291,595 1,944,535 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - AOCI 1,497,921 (52,432) 724,599 339,966 201,663 Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI $ 2,672,198 $ 2,451,533 $ 2,125,558 $ 1,951,629 $ 1,742,872 Common shares outstanding 91,107,555 90,369,229 89,331,087 88,016,188 81,584,091 Book value per common share $ 45.77 $ 26.55 $ 31.91 $ 26.04 $ 23.83 Book value per common share excluding AOCI $ 29.33 $ 27.13 $ 23.79 $ 22.17 $ 21.36 38 People…Service…Future WE'RE THE ONE WWW.AMERICAN-EQUITY.COM 39 Attachments Original document

