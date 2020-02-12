American Equity Investment Life : 12.31.19 Financial Overview
02/12/2020 | 05:56pm EST
Investor Financial Overview
December 31, 2019
Safe Harbor Statement
We make forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and projections about current events. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, and we are including this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. You can identify these statements from our use of the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things:
statements relating to projected growth; anticipated changes in earnings, earnings per share, other financial performance measures; and management's long-term performance goals;
statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations or our financial condition from expected developments or events;
statements relating to our business and growth strategies, including any potential acquisitions and
any other statements which are not historical facts.
These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from our expectations of future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements.
WHO WE ARE
Company Overview
Founded in 1995
Headquarters: West Des Moines, IA
608 Employees(a)
Market cap of $2.6 billion(b), public since 2003
Principal product: fixed index annuity
Sell primarily through independent agents
Policyholder funds under management: $53 billion
AEL has been a top 3 fixed index annuity producer in the
independent agent channel in 18 of the last 19 years
As of December 31, 2019
As of February 10, 2020
Why Invest In American Equity?
Driven by demographics and distribution channel expansion, fixed index annuities are a growth market in the life insurance industry
Track record of consistent growth with 18%(a) and 12%(a) compounded annual growth rate in operating income and policyholder funds under management, respectively over the past 10 years
Average operating return on equity of 14.3%(a) over the past 5 years
Strong relationships in independent agent channel. Growth opportunity in bank and broker-dealer markets
Conservative investment portfolio; highly rated and liquid
(a) Based on data through 12/31/2019
What is a fixed index annuity?
Fixed Indexed Annuities
"Interest" based on performance of equity index or traditional fixed rate up to a stated cap or participation rate
Index crediting funded by call options
Offers more upside potential than simple fixed annuities
Index resets annually
Don't have to "make back" market losses
Minimum guaranteed return with no losses, unlike variable annuities
Riders provide opportunity for guaranteed lifetime income
Account Value
December 31, 2019
Total: $53.2 billion
Why Are FIAs Attractive?
Aging population needs retirement savings & income ▪Longevity risk favors lifetime income guarantee ▪Significant portion of American population cannot bear market risk
Indexed annuity characteristics attracting attention ▪Low volatility of returns ▪Principal Guarantee ▪Upside potential versus straight fixed income ▪Tax deferred accumulation
▪Guaranteed lifetime income combined with continued control of account value
Principal Protected Growth
8
Growing Market Demographic
Our typical policyholder(a)
63 years old
Average fund value of $90,733
Percentage of Fund Value
Projected Growth in our Target Market(b)
Cumulative Growth Rate of
Americans Aged 65 and
As of December 31, 2019, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company only data
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, 2014 National Projections
Growing Market
Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions)
Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019
Continued Room to Grow
Annuity Market Share (Sales)
Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2009, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019
AEL is an Industry Leader in the
Independent Agent Channel
Index Annuity Market Share (Sales) - Independent Agent Channel
▪IncomeShield 10 was the second best selling guaranteed income product in 4Q18
Introduced the AssetShield Series in October 2018
Combined with the Choice Series, accumulation products now account for roughly 40% of American Equity Life sales
▪
▪
Eagle Life introduced Select Focus 5 and 7 for bank and broker-dealers
▪Banks and broker-dealers increasingly preferring shorter surrender periods
Introduced new participation rate strategies on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats DRC 5% USD Excess Return Index
▪Volatility Control allows for participation rates over 100% ▪Competes well with the most popular hybrid index strategies
Eagle Select Income Focus introduced in 1Q20. Indexing income product scheduled for 2Q20.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Strong Growth Over the Past Decade
(a) Based on data through 12/31/2019
Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, and 2019 only)
20
Operating Results
($ in millions - except per share data)
2019
2018
2017
2016
Annuities (and life) margin:
Before LIBR(a) assumption revision
$
1,382.8
$
1,258.7
$
1,205.5
$
1,039.3
LIBR(a) assumption revision impact
(315.4)
53.6
(21.6)
(42.0)
Interest expense
(39.3)
(40.4)
(45.0)
(42.6)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(2.0)
-
(18.8)
-
Amortization:
Before unlocking
(649.4)
(657.6)
(655.8)
(577.4)
Unlocking impact
473.2
49.2
75.0
(84.0)
Operating expenses
(152.5)
(126.4)
(107.5)
(102.5)
Pretax non-GAAP operating income(b)
$
697.4
$
537.1
$
431.8
$
190.8
Non-GAAP operating income(b)
$
548.2
$
425.7
$
285.1
$
122.3
Non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share(b)
$
5.97
$
4.66
$
3.16
$
1.43
Lifetime Income Benefit Riders ("LIBR")
Non-GAAPpretax operating income, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income equals net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of net realized gains and losses on investments, including net OTTI losses recognized in operations, fair value changes in derivatives and embedded derivatives, loss on extinguishment of debt, the effect of a counterparty default on expired call options and changes in litigation reserves.
Spread Management
▪ Majority of our income is derived from our investment spread - the difference between the earned yield of our investments and the liability cost of our policies
Target investment spread on new sales:
245 - 275 bps(a)
160 - 195 bps(b)
Earned yield has been under pressure due to lower interest rates and higher cash balances
Liability costs are decreasing
We have been reducing crediting rates prudently
Bonus products
Non-bonusproducts
Minimize Hedging and Counterparty Risk
Overview of Hedging Strategy
One year customized call
Bought continuously to match inflows/renewals
High correlation with liability terms
Volume is key operational risk
Counterparty Risk
Approximately 10 counterparties
All rated A- or better
Credit support annex
Concentration limit
Option Return vs. Index Credit ($ in 000's)
23
Surrender Charge Protection Mitigates
Disintermediation Risk
Surrenders are assumed to increase as surrender charges decrease
10% penalty-free withdrawals are assumed to remain level at 3% - 4% of fund values per year
Surrender charges protect approximately 94% of annuity portfolio account value
Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b)
$
2,672.2
$
2,451.5
$
2,125.6
Total capitalization and senior debt/total capitalization excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI.
Stockholders' equity and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity and common stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and total common stockholder's equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders.
Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued.
26
Conservative Investment Portfolio
Maintain / protect policyholder and stakeholder value
Maximize investment income within risk parameters
Minimize credit risk
97.8% of fixed maturity securities have NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation
Manage duration and convexity
Cash and Invested Assets by Type
December 31, 2019
Fixed Maturity Breakdown
Overall credit quality remains high - weighted average of 'A-'
Diversified by sector and issuer
Current investment watchlist comprised of $104.9 million (amortized cost) of securities
Fixed Maturity by Rating
December 31, 2019
Total: $51.6 billion
98% of AEL fixed income portfolio is investment grade
Conservative Portfolio
Low Credit Related Impairment & Realized Losses
Portfolio $55.0 billion at December 31, 2019
High ROE on Growing Book Value Per Common Share
Operating Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity (ex. AOCI)(a)
Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, and 2019 only)
Book Value Per Common Share (ex. AOCI)
(a) Operating return on equity
equity excluding accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss).
Concluding Remarks
Key Investment Thesis
Fixed index annuities are a growth market due to demographics, channel expansion and need for guaranteed retirement income
Stable, well established position in the independent agent channel with strong distribution relationships
Small, but growing, presence in bank and broker-dealer channels
Successful new product introductions
Conservative investment portfolio
Disciplined risk management
APPENDIX
Key Credit Strengths
Significant Liquidity
and Stable Income
Generation of
Operating
Subsidiaries
Strong Capital
Adequacy of
Operating
Subsidiaries
Strong and
Improving Credit
Profile
Quality Balance
Sheet
Multiple sources of parent company liquidity, including cash on hand, investment advisory fees, dividend capacity of subsidiaries and bank credit facility
Increasing amounts of invested assets generating increasing investment advisory fees for holding company
Significant dividend capacity of primary operating subsidiary ($348.4 million in 2019)
Since 2008, only $10 million of dividends paid as operating company retained earnings to support business growth and holding company cash needs met through other sources
Retain statutory earnings in operating insurance companies to support business in-force and future growth
Total adjusted statutory capital has grown each year since 2009, from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2009 to $3.8 billion at December 31, 2019 (CAGR of 11.9%)
Average RBC ratio of 350% since 2008
At December 31, 2019, approximately $996 million of adjusted capital in excess of the amount required to maintain an RBC of 275% (required by revolving credit facility covenants)
Selective use of reinsurance to supplement capital base and manage certain risks
Retained earnings have supported deleveraging of company since 2008
Common stockholders' equity (excluding AOCI) has grown from $785 million at December 31, 2009 to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2019
Debt to capital has decreased from 44.5% at December 31, 2008 to 17.7% at December 31, 2019
Senior debt to capital has fallen from 29.5% at December 31, 2008 to 13.4% at December 31, 2019
Conservative investment portfolio
Disciplined risk management
Fiduciary/Best Interest Standards
On June 21, 2018, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a mandate making its March 15, 2018 opinion vacating the Department of Labor (DOL) Fiduciary Rule official
The SEC has released Regulation Best Interest which is applicable to all securities transactions whether qualified or non-qualified
The Department of Labor has indicated it will revisit the Fiduciary Rule in light of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision and the SEC's Regulation Best Interest
The NAIC Working Group has finalized proposed revisions to the Annuity Suitability Model Law which will set a best interest standard for annuity sales; the NAIC Plenary is expected to vote on the proposed revisions on February 13
A number of state insurance and securities departments are considering fiduciary or best interest standards
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
Year Ended December 31,
Reconciliation from Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating
Income
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Net income (b)
$
246,090
$
458,016
$
174,645
$
83,243
$
219,830
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income: (a)
Net realized investment (gains) losses including OTTI
7,361
45,450
(5,093)
7,188
5,737
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives -
fixed index annuities
373,221
(72,181)
121,846
56,634
(44,055)
Change in fair value of derivatives - interest rate caps and swap
1,247
(1,892)
(1,224)
(1,265)
1,296
Litigation reserve
-
-
-
(1,957)
-
Income taxes
(79,736)
(3,653)
(5,124)
(21,499)
13,012
Non-GAAP operating income
$
548,183
$
425,740
$
285,050
$
122,344
$
195,820
Adjustments to net income to arrive at non-GAAP operating income are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) where applicable.
Net income for 2017 includes income tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities using the new enacted federal tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Reform"). The change in the federal income tax rate decreased net income by $35.9 million. The impact of Tax Reform has been excluded from non-GAAP operating income.
