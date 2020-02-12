Log in
American Equity Investment Life : 12.31.19 Financial Overview

02/12/2020 | 05:56pm EST

Investor Financial Overview

December 31, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

We make forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and projections about current events. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, and we are including this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. You can identify these statements from our use of the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things:

  • statements relating to projected growth; anticipated changes in earnings, earnings per share, other financial performance measures; and management's long-term performance goals;
  • statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations or our financial condition from expected developments or events;
  • statements relating to our business and growth strategies, including any potential acquisitions and
  • any other statements which are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from our expectations of future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements.

2

WHO WE ARE

3

Company Overview

  • Founded in 1995
  • Headquarters: West Des Moines, IA
  • 608 Employees(a)
  • Market cap of $2.6 billion(b), public since 2003
  • Principal product: fixed index annuity
  • Sell primarily through independent agents
  • Policyholder funds under management: $53 billion
  • AEL has been a top 3 fixed index annuity producer in the

independent agent channel in 18 of the last 19 years

  1. As of December 31, 2019
  2. As of February 10, 2020

4

Why Invest In American Equity?

  • Driven by demographics and distribution channel expansion, fixed index annuities are a growth market in the life insurance industry
  • Track record of consistent growth with 18%(a) and 12%(a) compounded annual growth rate in operating income and policyholder funds under management, respectively over the past 10 years
  • Average operating return on equity of 14.3%(a) over the past 5 years
  • Strong relationships in independent agent channel. Growth opportunity in bank and broker-dealer markets
  • Conservative investment portfolio; highly rated and liquid

(a) Based on data through 12/31/2019

5

What is a fixed index annuity?

  • Fixed Indexed Annuities
    • "Interest" based on performance of equity index or traditional fixed rate up to a stated cap or participation rate
    • Index crediting funded by call options
    • Offers more upside potential than simple fixed annuities
    • Index resets annually
      • Don't have to "make back" market losses
    • Minimum guaranteed return with no losses, unlike variable annuities
    • Riders provide opportunity for guaranteed lifetime income

Account Value

December 31, 2019

Total: $53.2 billion

6

Why Are FIAs Attractive?

  • Aging population needs retirement savings & income
    Longevity risk favors lifetime income guarantee
    Significant portion of American population cannot bear market risk
  • Indexed annuity characteristics attracting attention
    Low volatility of returns Principal Guarantee
    Upside potential versus straight fixed income Tax deferred accumulation

Guaranteed lifetime income combined with continued control of account value

7

Principal Protected Growth

8

Growing Market Demographic

  • Our typical policyholder (a)
    • 63 years old
    • Average fund value of $90,733

Percentage of Fund Value

  • Projected Growth in our Target Market (b)

Cumulative Growth Rate of

Americans Aged 65 and

  1. As of December 31, 2019, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company only data
  2. Source: U.S. Census Bureau, 2014 National Projections

9

Growing Market

Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions)

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019

10

Continued Room to Grow

Annuity Market Share (Sales)

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2009, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019

11

AEL is an Industry Leader in the

Independent Agent Channel

Index Annuity Market Share (Sales) - Independent Agent Channel

2014

2015

2016

1

Allianz

22.56%

1

American Equity

18.85%

1

Allianz

17.43%

2

Security Benefit

12.54%

2

Allianz

15.37%

2

American Equity

14.46%

3

American Equity

12.20%

3

Athene

7.18%

3

Athene

12.81%

4

EquiTrust Life

7.55%

4

F&G Life

5.80%

4

North American Co.

5.80%

5

Great American

5.64%

5

Great American

5.72%

5

F&G Life

5.50%

2017

2018

9/30/2019

1

Athene

15.20%

1

Athene

16.66%

1

Athene

13.29%

2

Allianz

14.21%

2

Allianz

15.09%

2

Allianz

11.72%

3

American Equity

10.64%

3

American Equity

9.29%

3

American Equity

8.32%

4

Nationwide

9.52%

4

Nationwide

8.72%

4

F&G Life

7.23%

5

F&G Life

5.58%

5

F&G Life

5.96%

5

Nationwide

7.09%

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019

12

Strong Independent Agent and NMO Relationships

  • Approximately 42 NMOs with nearly 21,000 independent agents, incentivized by:
    • Competitive commissions
    • Customary incentives
    • Industry leading service
    • Attractive product profile
  • Focus on great agent relationships
    • Pay commissions daily
    • Phones answered by people
    • Access to senior management
    • Coinsure excess business - keep operating even when sales outpace capital

Million Dollar Agents

1,554

1,328

1,041

874

851

974

STRATEGIES FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS

14

Expansion of Investment Universe To

Support Rates While Reducing Credit Risk

Cash and Invested Assets by Type

Cash and Invested Assets by Type

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2019

  • Emphasis in 2018 on increasing exposure to CLOs and reducing credit exposure
  • Completed $2.1 billion of realignment trades in 2018 for yield pickup of ~ 170 bps
  • For 2020, build out both our internal investment management capabilities and partner with multiple "best-in-class" third party managers.

15

Banks and Broker Dealers

Driving Industry Growth

Bank and Broker Dealer Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions)

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 3Q2019

16

Eagle Life: A Small but Growing Player

  • Fixed index annuities under-represented in broker - dealer and bank channels
  • AEL created Eagle Life to penetrate broker-dealer channel
  • Small but growing player in bank & broker-dealer channels
    • 75 Selling agreements
    • 8,322 Appointed representatives
    • 10 Third party wholesalers
    • 9 Employee wholesalers

Banks - 2018

Independent B-Ds - 2018

National B-Ds - 2018

Great American

14.5%

Allianz Life

23.8%

Global Atlantic

20.8%

AIG Companies

13.2%

Protective Life

12.2%

AIG Companies

15.9%

Symetra Financial

11.8%

AIG Companies

10.7%

Nationwide

14.7%

PAC Life

11.2%

Midland National

8.3%

Allianz Life

11.6%

Global Atlantic

9.1%

PAC Life

7.8%

PAC Life

11.6%

AEL Companies

2.8%

AEL Companies

1.9%

AEL Companies

3.0%

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 2018

17

New Product Introductions

Introduced the IncomeShield Series in March 2018

IncomeShield 10 was the second best selling guaranteed income product in 4Q18

Introduced the AssetShield Series in October 2018

  • Combined with the Choice Series, accumulation products now account for roughly 40% of American Equity Life sales

Eagle Life introduced Select Focus 5 and 7 for bank and broker-dealers

Banks and broker-dealers increasingly preferring shorter surrender periods

Introduced new participation rate strategies on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats DRC 5% USD Excess Return Index

Volatility Control allows for participation rates over 100% Competes well with the most popular hybrid index strategies

  • Eagle Select Income Focus introduced in 1Q20. Indexing income product scheduled for 2Q20.

18

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

19

Strong Growth Over the Past Decade

(a) Based on data through 12/31/2019

Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, and 2019 only)

20

Operating Results

($ in millions - except per share data)

2019

2018

2017

2016

Annuities (and life) margin:

Before LIBR(a) assumption revision

$

1,382.8

$

1,258.7

$

1,205.5

$

1,039.3

LIBR(a) assumption revision impact

(315.4)

53.6

(21.6)

(42.0)

Interest expense

(39.3)

(40.4)

(45.0)

(42.6)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(2.0)

-

(18.8)

-

Amortization:

Before unlocking

(649.4)

(657.6)

(655.8)

(577.4)

Unlocking impact

473.2

49.2

75.0

(84.0)

Operating expenses

(152.5)

(126.4)

(107.5)

(102.5)

Pretax non-GAAP operating income(b)

$

697.4

$

537.1

$

431.8

$

190.8

Non-GAAP operating income(b)

$

548.2

$

425.7

$

285.1

$

122.3

Non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share(b)

$

5.97

$

4.66

$

3.16

$

1.43

  1. Lifetime Income Benefit Riders ("LIBR")
  2. Non-GAAPpretax operating income, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income equals net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of net realized gains and losses on investments, including net OTTI losses recognized in operations, fair value changes in derivatives and embedded derivatives, loss on extinguishment of debt, the effect of a counterparty default on expired call options and changes in litigation reserves.

21

Spread Management

Majority of our income is derived from our investment spread - the difference between the earned yield of our investments and the liability cost of our policies

  • Target investment spread on new sales:
    • 245 - 275 bps(a)
    • 160 - 195 bps(b)
  • Earned yield has been under pressure due to lower interest rates and higher cash balances
  • Liability costs are decreasing
    • We have been reducing crediting rates prudently
  1. Bonus products
  2. Non-bonusproducts

22

Minimize Hedging and Counterparty Risk

Overview of Hedging Strategy

  • One year customized call
    • Bought continuously to match inflows/renewals
    • High correlation with liability terms
    • Volume is key operational risk

Counterparty Risk

  • Approximately 10 counterparties
  • All rated A- or better
  • Credit support annex
  • Concentration limit

Option Return vs. Index Credit ($ in 000's)

23

Surrender Charge Protection Mitigates

Disintermediation Risk

  • Surrenders are assumed to increase as surrender charges decrease
  • 10% penalty-free withdrawals are assumed to remain level at 3% - 4% of fund values per year
  • Surrender charges protect approximately 94% of annuity portfolio account value

2019

  • Expected Surr: 2.3%

Actual Surr:

2.3%

Expected WD

3.1%

Actual WD

3.1%

2018

  • Expected Surr: 2.2%

Actual Surr:

1.8%

Expected WD

3.1%

Actual WD

3.2%

24

Lifetime Income Benefit Rider Utilization

Duration 12: Weighted Average Age = 70

Duration 13: Weighted Average Age = 75

Pre-2015 cohorts: Reserves assume 60% ultimate utilization

Pre-2015 cohorts: Reserves assume 30% ultimate utilization

2015 and later cohorts: Reserves assume 75% ultimate utilization

2015 and later cohorts: Reserves assume 37.5% ultimate utilization

25

Capital Structure

($ in millions)

As of December 31,

2019

2018

2017

Notes payable

$

500.0

$

500.0

$

500.0

Total subordinated debentures

159.3

247.2

246.9

Stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b)

3,072.2

2,451.5

2,125.6

Total capitalization excluding AOCI (a)

$

3,731.5

$

3,198.7

$

2,872.5

Total capitalization including AOCI

$

5,229.4

$

3,146.3

$

3,597.1

Senior debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI (a)

13.4%

15.6%

17.4%

Total stockholders' equity

$

4,570.1

$

2,399.1

$

2,850.2

Equity available to preferred stockholders (c)

(400.0)

-

-

Total common stockholders' equity (b)

4,170.1

2,399.1

2,850.2

Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss

(1,497.9)

52.4

(724.6)

Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b)

$

2,672.2

$

2,451.5

$

2,125.6

  1. Total capitalization and senior debt/total capitalization excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI.
  2. Stockholders' equity and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity and common stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and total common stockholder's equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders.
  3. Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued.

26

Conservative Investment Portfolio

  • Maintain / protect policyholder and stakeholder value
  • Maximize investment income within risk parameters
  • Minimize credit risk
  • 97.8% of fixed maturity securities have NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation
  • Manage duration and convexity

Cash and Invested Assets by Type

December 31, 2019

27

Fixed Maturity Breakdown

  • Overall credit quality remains high - weighted average of 'A-'
  • Diversified by sector and issuer
  • Current investment watchlist comprised of $104.9 million (amortized cost) of securities

Fixed Maturity by Rating

December 31, 2019

Total: $51.6 billion

98% of AEL fixed income portfolio is investment grade

28

Conservative Portfolio

Low Credit Related Impairment & Realized Losses

Portfolio $55.0 billion at December 31, 2019

29

High ROE on Growing Book Value Per Common Share

Operating Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity (ex. AOCI)(a)

Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, and 2019 only)

Book Value Per Common Share (ex. AOCI)

(a) Operating return on equity

equity excluding accumulated

other comprehensive income (loss).

30

Concluding Remarks

  • Key Investment Thesis
    • Fixed index annuities are a growth market due to demographics, channel expansion and need for guaranteed retirement income
    • Stable, well established position in the independent agent channel with strong distribution relationships
    • Small, but growing, presence in bank and broker-dealer channels
    • Successful new product introductions
    • Conservative investment portfolio
    • Disciplined risk management

31

APPENDIX

32

Key Credit Strengths

Significant Liquidity

and Stable Income

Generation of

Operating

Subsidiaries

Strong Capital

Adequacy of

Operating

Subsidiaries

Strong and

Improving Credit

Profile

Quality Balance

Sheet

  • Multiple sources of parent company liquidity, including cash on hand, investment advisory fees, dividend capacity of subsidiaries and bank credit facility
  • Increasing amounts of invested assets generating increasing investment advisory fees for holding company
  • Significant dividend capacity of primary operating subsidiary ($348.4 million in 2019)
  • Since 2008, only $10 million of dividends paid as operating company retained earnings to support business growth and holding company cash needs met through other sources
  • Retain statutory earnings in operating insurance companies to support business in-force and future growth
  • Total adjusted statutory capital has grown each year since 2009, from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2009 to $3.8 billion at December 31, 2019 (CAGR of 11.9%)
  • Average RBC ratio of 350% since 2008
  • At December 31, 2019, approximately $996 million of adjusted capital in excess of the amount required to maintain an RBC of 275% (required by revolving credit facility covenants)
  • Selective use of reinsurance to supplement capital base and manage certain risks
  • Retained earnings have supported deleveraging of company since 2008
  • Common stockholders' equity (excluding AOCI) has grown from $785 million at December 31, 2009 to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2019
  • Debt to capital has decreased from 44.5% at December 31, 2008 to 17.7% at December 31, 2019
  • Senior debt to capital has fallen from 29.5% at December 31, 2008 to 13.4% at December 31, 2019
  • Conservative investment portfolio
  • Disciplined risk management

33

Fiduciary/Best Interest Standards

  • On June 21, 2018, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a mandate making its March 15, 2018 opinion vacating the Department of Labor (DOL) Fiduciary Rule official
  • The SEC has released Regulation Best Interest which is applicable to all securities transactions whether qualified or non-qualified
  • The Department of Labor has indicated it will revisit the Fiduciary Rule in light of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision and the SEC's Regulation Best Interest
  • The NAIC Working Group has finalized proposed revisions to the Annuity Suitability Model Law which will set a best interest standard for annuity sales; the NAIC Plenary is expected to vote on the proposed revisions on February 13
  • A number of state insurance and securities departments are considering fiduciary or best interest standards

34

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Year Ended December 31,

Reconciliation from Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating

Income

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Net income (b)

$

246,090

$

458,016

$

174,645

$

83,243

$

219,830

Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income: (a)

Net realized investment (gains) losses including OTTI

7,361

45,450

(5,093)

7,188

5,737

Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives -

fixed index annuities

373,221

(72,181)

121,846

56,634

(44,055)

Change in fair value of derivatives - interest rate caps and swap

1,247

(1,892)

(1,224)

(1,265)

1,296

Litigation reserve

-

-

-

(1,957)

-

Income taxes

(79,736)

(3,653)

(5,124)

(21,499)

13,012

Non-GAAP operating income

$

548,183

$

425,740

$

285,050

$

122,344

$

195,820

  1. Adjustments to net income to arrive at non-GAAP operating income are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) where applicable.
  2. Net income for 2017 includes income tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities using the new enacted federal tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Reform"). The change in the federal income tax rate decreased net income by $35.9 million. The impact of Tax Reform has been excluded from non-GAAP operating income.

35

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd)

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Average Common Stockholders' Equity Ex Average AOCI (1)

Average total stockholders' equity

$

3,484,610

$

2,624,629

$

2,570,876

$

2,107,181

$

2,030,613

Average equity available to preferred stockholders

(200,000)

-

-

-

-

Average AOCI

(722,745)

(336,084)

(532,283)

(270,815)

(461,532)

Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI

$

2,561,865

$

2,288,545

$

2,038,593

$

1,836,366

$

1,569,081

Net income

$

246,090

$

458,016

$

174,645

$

83,243

$

219,830

Non-GAAP operating income

$

548,183

$

425,740

$

285,050

$

122,344

$

195,820

Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Excluding

Average AOCI

Net income

9.6%

20.0%

8.6%

4.5%

14.0%

Non-GAAP operating income

21.4%

18.6%

14.0%

6.7%

12.5%

(1) Simple average based on stockholders' equity at beginning and end of the twelve month period.

36

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd)

As of December 31,

Capitalization

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Notes and loan payable

$

500,000

$

500,000

$

500,000

$

500,000

$

400,000

Total subordinated debentures

159,272

247,161

246,908

246,671

246,450

Total debt

659,272

747,161

746,908

746,671

646,450

Total stockholders' equity

4,570,119

2,399,101

2,850,157

2,291,595

1,944,535

Total capitalization

5,229,391

3,146,262

3,597,065

3,038,266

2,590,985

AOCI

1,497,921

(52,432)

724,599

339,966

201,663

Total capitalization excluding AOCI

$

3,731,470

$

3,198,694

$

2,872,466

$

2,698,300

$

2,389,322

Debt-to-Capital Ratios

Senior debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI

13.4%

15.6%

17.4%

18.5%

16.7%

Total debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI

17.7%

23.4%

26.0%

27.7%

27.1%

37

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd)

As of December 31,

Book Value Per Common Share

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Total stockholders' equity

$

4,570,119

$

2,399,101

$

2,850,157

$

2,291,595

$

1,944,535

Equity available to preferred stockholders

(400,000)

-

-

-

-

Total common stockholders' equity

4,170,119

2,399,101

2,850,157

2,291,595

1,944,535

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - AOCI

1,497,921

(52,432)

724,599

339,966

201,663

Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI

$

2,672,198

$

2,451,533

$

2,125,558

$

1,951,629

$

1,742,872

Common shares outstanding

91,107,555

90,369,229

89,331,087

88,016,188

81,584,091

Book value per common share

$

45.77

$

26.55

$

31.91

$

26.04

$

23.83

Book value per common share excluding AOCI

$

29.33

$

27.13

$

23.79

$

22.17

$

21.36

38

People…Service…Future

WE'RE THE ONE

WWW.AMERICAN-EQUITY.COM

39

Disclaimer

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:55:01 UTC
