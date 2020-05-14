American Equity Investment Life : 3.31.20 Financial & Business Facts Overview
0
05/14/2020 | 01:25pm EDT
Financial & Business Facts Overview
March 31, 2020
WHO WE ARE
Company Overview
Founded in 1995
Headquarters: West Des Moines, IA
624 Employees(a)
Market cap of $1.9 billion(b), public since 2003
Principal product: fixed index annuity
Sell primarily through independent agents
Policyholder funds under management: $53 billion
AEL has been a top 3 fixed index annuity producer in the
independent agent channel in 18 of the last 19 years
As of March 31, 2020
As of April 30, 2020
Why Invest In American Equity?
Driven by demographics and distribution channel expansion, fixed index annuities are a growth market in the life insurance industry
Proven track record of consistent growth with 18%(a) and 12%(a) compounded annual growth rate in operating income and PFUM (policyholder funds under management, respectively over the past 10 years
Average operating return on equity of 15%(a) over the past 5 years
Strong core franchise in independent distribution, established position in banks and financial institutions through Eagle Life; expect to grow in disciplined manner in coming years
Under new CEO investing to re-tool core front line capabilities through COVID-19 economic recession to win in core markets, build new businesses
Conservative investment portfolio; highly rated and liquid
(a) Based on data through 12/31/2019
What is a fixed index annuity?
Fixed Indexed Annuities
"Interest" based on performance of equity index or traditional fixed rate up to a stated cap or participation rate
Index crediting funded by call options
Offers more upside potential than simple fixed annuities
Index resets annually
Don't have to "make back" market losses
Minimum guaranteed return with no losses, unlike variable annuities
Riders provide opportunity for guaranteed lifetime income
Account Value March 31, 2020
Total: $53.3 billion
Why Are FIAs Attractive?
Aging population needs retirement savings & income ▪Longevity risk favors lifetime income guarantee ▪Significant portion of American population cannot bear market risk
Indexed annuity characteristics attracting attention ▪Low volatility of returns ▪Principal Guarantee ▪Upside potential versus straight fixed income ▪Tax deferred accumulation
▪Guaranteed lifetime income combined with continued control of account value
Growing Market Demographic
Our typical policyholder(a)
63 years old
Average fund value of $91,038
Percentage of Fund Value
Projected Growth in our Target Market(b)
Cumulative Growth Rate of
Americans Aged 65 and
As of March 31, 2020, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company only data
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, 2014 National Projections
Growing Market
Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions)
Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019
Continued Room to Grow
Annuity Market Share (Sales)
Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2009, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019
AEL is an Industry Leader in the
Independent Agent Channel
Index Annuity Market Share (Sales) - Independent Agent Channel
Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 only)
(b) Trailing 12 months
Operating Results
($ in millions - except per share data)
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
2019
2018
2017
Annuities (and life) margin:
Before LIBR(a) assumption revision
$
328.5
$
329.2
$
1,382.8
$
1,258.7
$
1,205.5
LIBR(a) assumption revision impact
-
-
(315.4)
53.6
(21.6)
Interest expense
(7.7)
(10.0)
(39.3)
(40.4)
(45.0)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(2.0)
-
(2.0)
-
(18.8)
Amortization:
Before unlocking
(110.2)
(168.9)
(649.4)
(657.6)
(655.8)
Unlocking impact
-
-
473.2
49.2
75.0
Operating expenses
(43.4)
(37.9)
(152.5)
(126.4)
(107.5)
Pretax non-GAAP operating income (b)
165.2
112.4
697.4
537.1
431.8
Less: Preferred dividends
(6.6)
-
-
-
-
Pretax non-GAAP operating income available to common
stockholders(b)
$
158.6
$
112.4
$
697.4
$
537.1
$
431.8
Non-GAAP operating income available to common
stockholders(b)
$
154.1
$
89.4
$
548.2
$
425.7
$
285.1
Non-GAAP operating income available to common
stockholders per diluted common share(b)
$
1.67
$
0.97
$
5.97
$
4.66
$
3.16
Lifetime Income Benefit Riders ("LIBR")
Non-GAAPpretax operating income, non-GAAP pretax operating income available to common stockholders, non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders equals net income available to common stockholders adjusted to eliminate the impact of net realized gains and losses on investments, including net OTTI losses recognized in operations, fair value changes in derivatives and embedded derivatives, loss on extinguishment of debt, the effect of a counterparty default on expired call options and changes in litigation reserves.
Spread Management
▪ Majority of our income is derived from our investment spread - the difference between the earned yield of our investments and the liability cost of our policies
Target investment spread on new sales:
245 - 275 bps(a)
160 - 195 bps(b)
Earned yield has been under pressure due to lower interest rates and higher cash balances
Liability costs are decreasing
We have been reducing crediting rates prudently
Bonus products
Non-bonusproducts
Surrender Charge Protection Mitigates
Disintermediation Risk
Surrenders are assumed to increase as surrender charges decrease
10% penalty-free withdrawals are assumed to remain level at 3% - 4% of fund values per year
Surrender charges protect approximately 94% of annuity portfolio account value
Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b)
$
2,902.8
$
2,672.2
$
2,451.5
Total capitalization and senior debt/total capitalization excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI.
Stockholders' equity and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity and common stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and total common stockholder's equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders.
Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued.
Conservative Investment Portfolio
Maintain / protect policyholder and stakeholder value
Maximize investment income within risk parameters
Minimize credit risk
98.0% of fixed maturity securities have NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation
Manage duration and convexity
Cash and Invested Assets by Type
March 31, 2020
Fixed Maturity Breakdown
Overall credit quality remains high - weighted average of 'A-'
Diversified by sector and issuer
Current investment watchlist comprised of $31.2 million (amortized cost, net of allowance for credit loss) of securities
Fixed Maturity by Rating
March 31, 2020
Total: $47.7 billion
98% of AEL fixed income portfolio is investment grade
High ROE on Growing Book Value Per Common Share
Operating Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity (ex. AOCI)(a)
Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 only)
Book Value Per Common Share (ex. AOCI and the net impact of fair value
(a) Operating return on equity
equity excluding accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss).
APPENDIX
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common
Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to
Common Stockholders
March 31, 2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Net income available to common stockholders (b)
$
236,336
$
246,090
$
458,016
$
174,645
$
83,243
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to
common stockholders: (a)
Net realized gains/losses on financial assets, including credit
losses
16,349
7,361
45,450
(5,093)
7,188
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives -
fixed index annuities
(120,454)
373,221
(72,181)
121,846
56,634
Change in fair value of derivatives - interest rate caps and swap
(848)
1,247
(1,892)
(1,224)
(1,265)
Litigation reserve
-
-
-
-
(1,957)
Income taxes
22,702
(79,736)
(3,653)
(5,124)
(21,499)
Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders
$
154,085
$
548,183
$
425,740
$
285,050
$
122,344
Adjustments to net income available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) where applicable.
Net income for 2017 includes income tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities using the new enacted federal tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Reform"). The change in the federal income tax rate decreased net income by $35.9 million. The impact of Tax Reform has been excluded from non-GAAP operating income.
