American Equity Investment Life : 3.31.20 Financial & Business Facts Overview

Safe Harbor Statement We make forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and projections about current events. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, and we are including this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. You can identify these statements from our use of the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things: statements relating to projected growth; anticipated changes in earnings, earnings per share, other financial performance measures; and management's long-term performance goals; statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations or our financial condition from expected developments or events; statements relating to our business and growth strategies, including any potential acquisitions and any other statements which are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from our expectations of future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements.

long-term performance goals; statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations or our financial condition from expected developments or events;

statements relating to our business and growth strategies, including any potential acquisitions and

any other statements which are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from our expectations of future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. 2 WHO WE ARE 3 Company Overview Founded in 1995

Headquarters: West Des Moines, IA

624 Employees (a)

Market cap of $1.9 billion (b) , public since 2003

, public since 2003 Principal product: fixed index annuity

Sell primarily through independent agents

Policyholder funds under management: $53 billion

AEL has been a top 3 fixed index annuity producer in the independent agent channel in 18 of the last 19 years As of March 31, 2020 As of April 30, 2020 4 Why Invest In American Equity? Driven by demographics and distribution channel expansion, fixed index annuities are a growth market in the life insurance industry

Proven track record of consistent growth with 18% (a) and 12% (a) compounded annual growth rate in operating income and PFUM (policyholder funds under management, respectively over the past 10 years

and 12% compounded annual growth rate in operating income and PFUM (policyholder funds under management, respectively over the past 10 years Average operating return on equity of 15% (a) over the past 5 years

over the past 5 years Strong core franchise in independent distribution, established position in banks and financial institutions through Eagle Life; expect to grow in disciplined manner in coming years

Under new CEO investing to re-tool core front line capabilities through COVID-19 economic recession to win in core markets, build new businesses

re-tool core front line capabilities through COVID-19 economic recession to win in core markets, build new businesses Conservative investment portfolio; highly rated and liquid (a) Based on data through 12/31/2019 5 What is a fixed index annuity? Fixed Indexed Annuities

"Interest" based on performance of equity index or traditional fixed rate up to a stated cap or participation rate Index crediting funded by call options Offers more upside potential than simple fixed annuities Index resets annually Don't have to "make back" market losses Minimum guaranteed return with no losses, unlike variable annuities Riders provide opportunity for guaranteed lifetime income

Account Value March 31, 2020 Total: $53.3 billion 6 Why Are FIAs Attractive? Aging population needs retirement savings & income

▪ Longevity risk favors lifetime income guarantee

▪ Significant portion of American population cannot bear market risk

Longevity risk favors lifetime income guarantee Significant portion of American population cannot bear market risk Indexed annuity characteristics attracting attention

▪ Low volatility of returns ▪ Principal Guarantee

▪ Upside potential versus straight fixed income ▪ Tax deferred accumulation ▪Guaranteed lifetime income combined with continued control of account value 7 Growing Market Demographic Our typical policyholder (a)

63 years old Average fund value of $91,038

Percentage of Fund Value Projected Growth in our Target Market (b) Cumulative Growth Rate of Americans Aged 65 and As of March 31, 2020, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company only data Source: U.S. Census Bureau, 2014 National Projections 8 Growing Market Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions) Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019 9 Continued Room to Grow Annuity Market Share (Sales) Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2009, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019 10 AEL is an Industry Leader in the Independent Agent Channel Index Annuity Market Share (Sales) - Independent Agent Channel 2014 2015 2016 1 Allianz 22.56% 1 American Equity 18.85% 1 Allianz 17.43% 2 Security Benefit 12.54% 2 Allianz 15.37% 2 American Equity 14.46% 3 American Equity 12.20% 3 Athene 7.18% 3 Athene 12.81% 4 EquiTrust Life 7.55% 4 F&G Life 5.80% 4 North American Co. 5.80% 5 Great American 5.64% 5 Great American 5.72% 5 F&G Life 5.50% 2017 2018 2019 1 Athene 15.20% 1 Athene 16.66% 1 Athene 12.60% 2 Allianz 14.21% 2 Allianz 15.09% 2 Allianz 11.80% 3 American Equity 10.64% 3 American Equity 9.29% 3 American Equity 8.02% 4 Nationwide 9.52% 4 Nationwide 8.72% 4 F&G Life 7.57% 5 F&G Life 5.58% 5 F&G Life 5.96% 5 Nationwide 7.17% Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019 11 Strong Independent Agent and NMO Relationships Approximately 42 NMOs with nearly 21,000 independent agents, incentivized by:

Competitive commissions Customary incentives Industry leading service Attractive product profile

Focus on great agent relationships

Pay commissions daily Phones answered by people Access to senior management Coinsure excess business - keep operating even when sales outpace capital

Million Dollar Agents 1,554 1,328 1,041 874 851 974 Banks and Broker Dealers Driving Industry Growth Bank and Broker Dealer Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions) Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019 13 Eagle Life: Small Today, Over Time a Growing Platform Fixed index annuities under-represented in broker - dealer and bank channels

under-represented in broker - dealer and bank channels AEL created Eagle Life to penetrate broker-dealer channel

broker-dealer channel Small but growing player in bank & broker-dealer channels

broker-dealer channels 75 Selling agreements 8,209 Appointed representatives 10 Third party wholesalers 10 Employee wholesalers

Banks - 2019 Independent B-Ds - 2019 National B-Ds - 2019 AIG Companies 15.8% Allianz Life 16.6% Global Atlantic 19.5% Great American 11.6% Jackson National; 11.9% Jackson National 15.1% Global Atlantic 10.8% AIG Companies 11.0% Nationwide 14.6% Jackson National 9.8% PAC Life 6.8% AIG Companies 13.8% PAC Life 9.6% Nationwide 6.4% Allianz Life 9.0% AEL Companies 2.2% AEL Companies 3.8% AEL Companies 3.9% Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 2019 14 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 15 Strong Growth Over the Past Decade (a) Based on data through 12/31/2019 Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 only) (b) Trailing 12 months 16 Operating Results ($ in millions - except per share data) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 2019 2018 2017 Annuities (and life) margin: Before LIBR(a) assumption revision $ 328.5 $ 329.2 $ 1,382.8 $ 1,258.7 $ 1,205.5 LIBR(a) assumption revision impact - - (315.4) 53.6 (21.6) Interest expense (7.7) (10.0) (39.3) (40.4) (45.0) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2.0) - (2.0) - (18.8) Amortization: Before unlocking (110.2) (168.9) (649.4) (657.6) (655.8) Unlocking impact - - 473.2 49.2 75.0 Operating expenses (43.4) (37.9) (152.5) (126.4) (107.5) Pretax non-GAAP operating income (b) 165.2 112.4 697.4 537.1 431.8 Less: Preferred dividends (6.6) - - - - Pretax non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders(b) $ 158.6 $ 112.4 $ 697.4 $ 537.1 $ 431.8 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders(b) $ 154.1 $ 89.4 $ 548.2 $ 425.7 $ 285.1 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders per diluted common share(b) $ 1.67 $ 0.97 $ 5.97 $ 4.66 $ 3.16 Lifetime Income Benefit Riders ("LIBR") Non-GAAP pretax operating income, non-GAAP pretax operating income available to common stockholders, non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders equals net income available to common stockholders adjusted to eliminate the impact of net realized gains and losses on investments, including net OTTI losses recognized in operations, fair value changes in derivatives and embedded derivatives, loss on extinguishment of debt, the effect of a counterparty default on expired call options and changes in litigation reserves. 17 Spread Management ▪ Majority of our income is derived from our investment spread - the difference between the earned yield of our investments and the liability cost of our policies Target investment spread on new sales:

245 - 275 bps (a) 160 - 195 bps (b)

Earned yield has been under pressure due to lower interest rates and higher cash balances

Liability costs are decreasing

We have been reducing crediting rates prudently

Bonus products Non-bonus products 18 Surrender Charge Protection Mitigates Disintermediation Risk Surrenders are assumed to increase as surrender charges decrease

10% penalty-free withdrawals are assumed to remain level at 3% - 4% of fund values per year

penalty-free withdrawals are assumed to remain level at 3% - 4% of fund values per year Surrender charges protect approximately 94% of annuity portfolio account value 2020 Expected Surr: 1.8% ▪ Actual Surr: 2.5% ▪ Expected WD 3.6% ▪ Actual WD 3.4% 2019 Expected Surr: 2.3% ▪ Actual Surr: 2.3% ▪ Expected WD 3.1% ▪ Actual WD 3.1% 20 Lifetime Income Benefit Rider Utilization Duration 12: Weighted Average Age = 70 Duration 13: Weighted Average Age = 75 Pre-2015 cohorts: Reserves assume 60% ultimate utilization Pre-2015 cohorts: Reserves assume 30% ultimate utilization 2015 and later cohorts: Reserves assume 75% ultimate utilization 2015 and later cohorts: Reserves assume 37.5% ultimate utilization 21 Capital Structure ($ in millions) As of December 31, 3/31/2020 2019 2018 Notes payable $ 500.0 $ 500.0 $ 500.0 Total subordinated debentures 77.9 159.3 247.2 Stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b) 3,302.8 3,072.2 2,451.5 Total capitalization excluding AOCI (a) $ 3,880.7 $ 3,731.5 $ 3,198.7 Total capitalization including AOCI $ 4,100.7 $ 5,229.4 $ 3,146.3 Senior debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI (a) 12.9% 13.4% 15.6% Total stockholders' equity $ 3,522.8 $ 4,570.1 $ 2,399.1 Equity available to preferred stockholders (c) (400.0) (400.0) - Total common stockholders' equity (b) 3,122.8 4,170.1 2,399.1 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss (220.0) (1,497.9) 52.4 Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b) $ 2,902.8 $ 2,672.2 $ 2,451.5 Total capitalization and senior debt/total capitalization excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Stockholders' equity and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity and common stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and total common stockholder's equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders. Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued. 22 Conservative Investment Portfolio Maintain / protect policyholder and stakeholder value

Maximize investment income within risk parameters

Minimize credit risk

98.0% of fixed maturity securities have NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation

Manage duration and convexity Cash and Invested Assets by Type March 31, 2020 23 Fixed Maturity Breakdown Overall credit quality remains high - weighted average of 'A-'

'A-' Diversified by sector and issuer

Current investment watchlist comprised of $31.2 million (amortized cost, net of allowance for credit loss) of securities Fixed Maturity by Rating March 31, 2020 Total: $47.7 billion 98% of AEL fixed income portfolio is investment grade 24 High ROE on Growing Book Value Per Common Share Operating Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity (ex. AOCI)(a) Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 only) Book Value Per Common Share (ex. AOCI and the net impact of fair value (a) Operating return on equity equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). 25 APPENDIX 26 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders March 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Net income available to common stockholders (b) $ 236,336 $ 246,090 $ 458,016 $ 174,645 $ 83,243 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: (a) Net realized gains/losses on financial assets, including credit losses 16,349 7,361 45,450 (5,093) 7,188 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives - fixed index annuities (120,454) 373,221 (72,181) 121,846 56,634 Change in fair value of derivatives - interest rate caps and swap (848) 1,247 (1,892) (1,224) (1,265) Litigation reserve - - - - (1,957) Income taxes 22,702 (79,736) (3,653) (5,124) (21,499) Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders $ 154,085 $ 548,183 $ 425,740 $ 285,050 $ 122,344 Adjustments to net income available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) where applicable. Net income for 2017 includes income tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities using the new enacted federal tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Reform"). The change in the federal income tax rate decreased net income by $35.9 million. The impact of Tax Reform has been excluded from non-GAAP operating income. 27 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd) Twelve Months Ended March 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Average Common Stockholders' Equity Ex Average AOCI (1) Average total stockholders' equity $ 3,231,147 $ 3,484,610 $ 2,624,629 $ 2,570,876 $ 2,107,181 Average equity available to preferred stockholders (200,000) (200,000) - - - Average AOCI (366,836) (722,745) (336,084) (532,283) (270,815) Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI $ 2,664,311 $ 2,561,865 $ 2,288,545 $ 2,038,593 $ 1,836,366 Net income available to common stockholders $ 512,436 $ 246,090 $ 458,016 $ 174,645 $ 83,243 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders $ 612,866 $ 548,183 $ 425,740 $ 285,050 $ 122,344 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Excluding Average AOCI Net income available to common stockholders 19.2% 9.6% 20.0% 8.6% 4.5% Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 23.0% 21.4% 18.6% 14.0% 6.7% (1) Simple average based on stockholders' equity at beginning and end of the twelve month period. 28 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd) As of December 31, Capitalization 3/31/2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Notes and loan payable $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ 500,000 Total subordinated debentures 77,893 159,272 247,161 246,908 246,671 Total debt 577,893 659,272 747,161 746,908 746,671 Total stockholders' equity 3,522,757 4,570,119 2,399,101 2,850,157 2,291,595 Total capitalization 4,100,650 5,229,391 3,146,262 3,597,065 3,038,266 AOCI 219,974 1,497,921 (52,432) 724,599 339,966 Total capitalization excluding AOCI $ 3,880,676 $ 3,731,470 $ 3,198,694 $ 2,872,466 $ 2,698,300 Debt-to-Capital Ratios Senior debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI 12.9% 13.4% 15.6% 17.4% 18.5% Total debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI 14.9% 17.7% 23.4% 26.0% 27.7% 29 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd) As of December 31, Book Value Per Common Share 3/31/2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total stockholders' equity $ 3,522,757 $ 4,570,119 $ 2,399,101 $ 2,850,157 $ 2,291,595 Equity available to preferred stockholders (400,000) (400,000) - - - Total common stockholders' equity 3,122,757 4,170,119 2,399,101 2,850,157 2,291,595 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - AOCI 219,974 1,497,921 (52,432) 724,599 339,966 Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI 2,902,783 2,672,198 2,451,533 2,125,558 1,951,629 Net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives 353,853 448,924 155,065 174,890 97,138 Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives $ 3,256,636 $ 3,121,122 $ 2,606,598 $ 2,300,448 $ 2,048,767 Common shares outstanding 91,497,841 91,107,555 90,369,229 89,331,087 88,016,188 Book value per common share $ 34.13 $ 45.77 $ 26.55 $ 31.91 $ 26.04 Book value per common share excluding AOCI $ 31.73 $ 29.33 $ 27.13 $ 23.79 $ 22.17 Book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives $ 35.59 $ 34.26 $ 28.84 $ 25.75 $ 23.28 30 Attachments Original document

