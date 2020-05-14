Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Equity Investment Life Holding Company    AEL

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

(AEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Equity Investment Life : 3.31.20 Financial & Business Facts Overview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

Financial & Business Facts Overview

March 31, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

We make forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and projections about current events. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, and we are including this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. You can identify these statements from our use of the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things:

  • statements relating to projected growth; anticipated changes in earnings, earnings per share, other financial performance measures; and management's long-term performance goals;
  • statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations or our financial condition from expected developments or events;
  • statements relating to our business and growth strategies, including any potential acquisitions and
  • any other statements which are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from our expectations of future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements.

2

WHO WE ARE

3

Company Overview

  • Founded in 1995
  • Headquarters: West Des Moines, IA
  • 624 Employees(a)
  • Market cap of $1.9 billion(b), public since 2003
  • Principal product: fixed index annuity
  • Sell primarily through independent agents
  • Policyholder funds under management: $53 billion
  • AEL has been a top 3 fixed index annuity producer in the

independent agent channel in 18 of the last 19 years

  1. As of March 31, 2020
  2. As of April 30, 2020

4

Why Invest In American Equity?

  • Driven by demographics and distribution channel expansion, fixed index annuities are a growth market in the life insurance industry
  • Proven track record of consistent growth with 18%(a) and 12%(a) compounded annual growth rate in operating income and PFUM (policyholder funds under management, respectively over the past 10 years
  • Average operating return on equity of 15%(a) over the past 5 years
  • Strong core franchise in independent distribution, established position in banks and financial institutions through Eagle Life; expect to grow in disciplined manner in coming years
  • Under new CEO investing to re-tool core front line capabilities through COVID-19 economic recession to win in core markets, build new businesses
  • Conservative investment portfolio; highly rated and liquid

(a) Based on data through 12/31/2019

5

What is a fixed index annuity?

  • Fixed Indexed Annuities
    • "Interest" based on performance of equity index or traditional fixed rate up to a stated cap or participation rate
    • Index crediting funded by call options
    • Offers more upside potential than simple fixed annuities
    • Index resets annually
      • Don't have to "make back" market losses
    • Minimum guaranteed return with no losses, unlike variable annuities
    • Riders provide opportunity for guaranteed lifetime income

Account Value March 31, 2020

Total: $53.3 billion

6

Why Are FIAs Attractive?

  • Aging population needs retirement savings & income
    Longevity risk favors lifetime income guarantee
    Significant portion of American population cannot bear market risk
  • Indexed annuity characteristics attracting attention
    Low volatility of returns Principal Guarantee
    Upside potential versus straight fixed income Tax deferred accumulation

Guaranteed lifetime income combined with continued control of account value

7

Growing Market Demographic

  • Our typical policyholder (a)
    • 63 years old
    • Average fund value of $91,038

Percentage of Fund Value

  • Projected Growth in our Target Market (b)

Cumulative Growth Rate of

Americans Aged 65 and

  1. As of March 31, 2020, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company only data
  2. Source: U.S. Census Bureau, 2014 National Projections

8

Growing Market

Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions)

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019

9

Continued Room to Grow

Annuity Market Share (Sales)

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2009, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019

10

AEL is an Industry Leader in the

Independent Agent Channel

Index Annuity Market Share (Sales) - Independent Agent Channel

2014

2015

2016

1

Allianz

22.56%

1

American Equity

18.85%

1

Allianz

17.43%

2

Security Benefit

12.54%

2

Allianz

15.37%

2

American Equity

14.46%

3

American Equity

12.20%

3

Athene

7.18%

3

Athene

12.81%

4

EquiTrust Life

7.55%

4

F&G Life

5.80%

4

North American Co.

5.80%

5

Great American

5.64%

5

Great American

5.72%

5

F&G Life

5.50%

2017

2018

2019

1

Athene

15.20%

1

Athene

16.66%

1

Athene

12.60%

2

Allianz

14.21%

2

Allianz

15.09%

2

Allianz

11.80%

3

American Equity

10.64%

3

American Equity

9.29%

3

American Equity

8.02%

4

Nationwide

9.52%

4

Nationwide

8.72%

4

F&G Life

7.57%

5

F&G Life

5.58%

5

F&G Life

5.96%

5

Nationwide

7.17%

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019

11

Strong Independent Agent and NMO Relationships

  • Approximately 42 NMOs with nearly 21,000 independent agents, incentivized by:
    • Competitive commissions
    • Customary incentives
    • Industry leading service
    • Attractive product profile
  • Focus on great agent relationships
    • Pay commissions daily
    • Phones answered by people
    • Access to senior management
    • Coinsure excess business - keep operating even when sales outpace capital

Million Dollar Agents

1,554

1,328

1,041

874

851

974

Banks and Broker Dealers

Driving Industry Growth

Bank and Broker Dealer Index Annuity Sales ($ in billions)

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Yearbook - 2013, 2015, LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 4Q2019

13

Eagle Life: Small Today, Over Time a Growing

Platform

  • Fixed index annuities under-represented in broker - dealer and bank channels
  • AEL created Eagle Life to penetrate broker-dealer channel
  • Small but growing player in bank & broker-dealer channels
    • 75 Selling agreements
    • 8,209 Appointed representatives
    • 10 Third party wholesalers
    • 10 Employee wholesalers

Banks - 2019

Independent B-Ds - 2019

National B-Ds - 2019

AIG Companies

15.8%

Allianz Life

16.6%

Global Atlantic

19.5%

Great American

11.6%

Jackson National;

11.9%

Jackson National

15.1%

Global Atlantic

10.8%

AIG Companies

11.0%

Nationwide

14.6%

Jackson National

9.8%

PAC Life

6.8%

AIG Companies

13.8%

PAC Life

9.6%

Nationwide

6.4%

Allianz Life

9.0%

AEL Companies

2.2%

AEL Companies

3.8%

AEL Companies

3.9%

Source: LIMRA U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey Participant Report - 2019

14

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

15

Strong Growth Over the Past Decade

(a) Based on data through 12/31/2019

Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 only)

(b) Trailing 12 months

16

Operating Results

($ in millions - except per share data)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

2019

2018

2017

Annuities (and life) margin:

Before LIBR(a) assumption revision

$

328.5

$

329.2

$

1,382.8

$

1,258.7

$

1,205.5

LIBR(a) assumption revision impact

-

-

(315.4)

53.6

(21.6)

Interest expense

(7.7)

(10.0)

(39.3)

(40.4)

(45.0)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(2.0)

-

(2.0)

-

(18.8)

Amortization:

Before unlocking

(110.2)

(168.9)

(649.4)

(657.6)

(655.8)

Unlocking impact

-

-

473.2

49.2

75.0

Operating expenses

(43.4)

(37.9)

(152.5)

(126.4)

(107.5)

Pretax non-GAAP operating income (b)

165.2

112.4

697.4

537.1

431.8

Less: Preferred dividends

(6.6)

-

-

-

-

Pretax non-GAAP operating income available to common

stockholders(b)

$

158.6

$

112.4

$

697.4

$

537.1

$

431.8

Non-GAAP operating income available to common

stockholders(b)

$

154.1

$

89.4

$

548.2

$

425.7

$

285.1

Non-GAAP operating income available to common

stockholders per diluted common share(b)

$

1.67

$

0.97

$

5.97

$

4.66

$

3.16

  1. Lifetime Income Benefit Riders ("LIBR")
  2. Non-GAAPpretax operating income, non-GAAP pretax operating income available to common stockholders, non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders equals net income available to common stockholders adjusted to eliminate the impact of net realized gains and losses on investments, including net OTTI losses recognized in operations, fair value changes in derivatives and embedded derivatives, loss on extinguishment of debt, the effect of a counterparty default on expired call options and changes in litigation reserves.

17

Spread Management

Majority of our income is derived from our investment spread - the difference between the earned yield of our investments and the liability cost of our policies

  • Target investment spread on new sales:
    • 245 - 275 bps(a)
    • 160 - 195 bps(b)
  • Earned yield has been under pressure due to lower interest rates and higher cash balances
  • Liability costs are decreasing
    • We have been reducing crediting rates prudently
  1. Bonus products
  2. Non-bonusproducts

18

Surrender Charge Protection Mitigates

Disintermediation Risk

  • Surrenders are assumed to increase as surrender charges decrease
  • 10% penalty-free withdrawals are assumed to remain level at 3% - 4% of fund values per year
  • Surrender charges protect approximately 94% of annuity portfolio account value

2020

  • Expected Surr: 1.8%

Actual Surr:

2.5%

Expected WD

3.6%

Actual WD

3.4%

2019

  • Expected Surr: 2.3%

Actual Surr:

2.3%

Expected WD

3.1%

Actual WD

3.1%

20

Lifetime Income Benefit Rider Utilization

Duration 12: Weighted Average Age = 70

Duration 13: Weighted Average Age = 75

Pre-2015 cohorts: Reserves assume 60% ultimate utilization

Pre-2015 cohorts: Reserves assume 30% ultimate utilization

2015 and later cohorts: Reserves assume 75% ultimate utilization

2015 and later cohorts: Reserves assume 37.5% ultimate utilization

21

Capital Structure

($ in millions)

As of December 31,

3/31/2020

2019

2018

Notes payable

$

500.0

$

500.0

$

500.0

Total subordinated debentures

77.9

159.3

247.2

Stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b)

3,302.8

3,072.2

2,451.5

Total capitalization excluding AOCI (a)

$

3,880.7

$

3,731.5

$

3,198.7

Total capitalization including AOCI

$

4,100.7

$

5,229.4

$

3,146.3

Senior debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI (a)

12.9%

13.4%

15.6%

Total stockholders' equity

$

3,522.8

$

4,570.1

$

2,399.1

Equity available to preferred stockholders (c)

(400.0)

(400.0)

-

Total common stockholders' equity (b)

3,122.8

4,170.1

2,399.1

Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss

(220.0)

(1,497.9)

52.4

Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (b)

$

2,902.8

$

2,672.2

$

2,451.5

  1. Total capitalization and senior debt/total capitalization excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI.
  2. Stockholders' equity and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on stockholders' equity and common stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and total common stockholder's equity excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders.
  3. Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued.

22

Conservative Investment Portfolio

  • Maintain / protect policyholder and stakeholder value
  • Maximize investment income within risk parameters
  • Minimize credit risk
  • 98.0% of fixed maturity securities have NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation
  • Manage duration and convexity

Cash and Invested Assets by Type

March 31, 2020

23

Fixed Maturity Breakdown

  • Overall credit quality remains high - weighted average of 'A-'
  • Diversified by sector and issuer
  • Current investment watchlist comprised of $31.2 million (amortized cost, net of allowance for credit loss) of securities

Fixed Maturity by Rating

March 31, 2020

Total: $47.7 billion

98% of AEL fixed income portfolio is investment grade

24

High ROE on Growing Book Value Per Common Share

Operating Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity (ex. AOCI)(a)

Impact from unlocking (included for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 only)

Book Value Per Common Share (ex. AOCI and the net impact of fair value

(a) Operating return on equity

equity excluding accumulated

other comprehensive income (loss).

25

APPENDIX

26

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common

Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to

Common Stockholders

March 31, 2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Net income available to common stockholders (b)

$

236,336

$

246,090

$

458,016

$

174,645

$

83,243

Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to

common stockholders: (a)

Net realized gains/losses on financial assets, including credit

losses

16,349

7,361

45,450

(5,093)

7,188

Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives -

fixed index annuities

(120,454)

373,221

(72,181)

121,846

56,634

Change in fair value of derivatives - interest rate caps and swap

(848)

1,247

(1,892)

(1,224)

(1,265)

Litigation reserve

-

-

-

-

(1,957)

Income taxes

22,702

(79,736)

(3,653)

(5,124)

(21,499)

Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders

$

154,085

$

548,183

$

425,740

$

285,050

$

122,344

  1. Adjustments to net income available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) where applicable.
  2. Net income for 2017 includes income tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities using the new enacted federal tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Reform"). The change in the federal income tax rate decreased net income by $35.9 million. The impact of Tax Reform has been excluded from non-GAAP operating income.

27

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd)

Twelve Months

Ended March 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Average Common Stockholders' Equity Ex Average AOCI (1)

Average total stockholders' equity

$

3,231,147

$

3,484,610

$

2,624,629

$

2,570,876

$

2,107,181

Average equity available to preferred stockholders

(200,000)

(200,000)

-

-

-

Average AOCI

(366,836)

(722,745)

(336,084)

(532,283)

(270,815)

Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI

$

2,664,311

$

2,561,865

$

2,288,545

$

2,038,593

$

1,836,366

Net income available to common stockholders

$

512,436

$

246,090

$

458,016

$

174,645

$

83,243

Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders

$

612,866

$

548,183

$

425,740

$

285,050

$

122,344

Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Excluding

Average AOCI

Net income available to common stockholders

19.2%

9.6%

20.0%

8.6%

4.5%

Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders

23.0%

21.4%

18.6%

14.0%

6.7%

(1) Simple average based on stockholders' equity at beginning and end of the twelve month period.

28

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd)

As of December 31,

Capitalization

3/31/2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Notes and loan payable

$

500,000

$

500,000

$

500,000

$

500,000

$

500,000

Total subordinated debentures

77,893

159,272

247,161

246,908

246,671

Total debt

577,893

659,272

747,161

746,908

746,671

Total stockholders' equity

3,522,757

4,570,119

2,399,101

2,850,157

2,291,595

Total capitalization

4,100,650

5,229,391

3,146,262

3,597,065

3,038,266

AOCI

219,974

1,497,921

(52,432)

724,599

339,966

Total capitalization excluding AOCI

$

3,880,676

$

3,731,470

$

3,198,694

$

2,872,466

$

2,698,300

Debt-to-Capital Ratios

Senior debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI

12.9%

13.4%

15.6%

17.4%

18.5%

Total debt/total capitalization - excluding AOCI

14.9%

17.7%

23.4%

26.0%

27.7%

29

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (cont'd)

As of December 31,

Book Value Per Common Share

3/31/2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Total stockholders' equity

$

3,522,757

$

4,570,119

$

2,399,101

$

2,850,157

$

2,291,595

Equity available to preferred stockholders

(400,000)

(400,000)

-

-

-

Total common stockholders' equity

3,122,757

4,170,119

2,399,101

2,850,157

2,291,595

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - AOCI

219,974

1,497,921

(52,432)

724,599

339,966

Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI

2,902,783

2,672,198

2,451,533

2,125,558

1,951,629

Net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and

embedded derivatives

353,853

448,924

155,065

174,890

97,138

Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the

net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and

embedded derivatives

$

3,256,636

$

3,121,122

$

2,606,598

$

2,300,448

$

2,048,767

Common shares outstanding

91,497,841

91,107,555

90,369,229

89,331,087

88,016,188

Book value per common share

$

34.13

$

45.77

$

26.55

$

31.91

$

26.04

Book value per common share excluding AOCI

$

31.73

$

29.33

$

27.13

$

23.79

$

22.17

Book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net

impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and

embedded derivatives

$

35.59

$

34.26

$

28.84

$

25.75

$

23.28

30

Disclaimer

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 17:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT
01:25pAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : 3.31.20 Financial & Business Facts Overview
PU
05/11AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
05/07AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : 3.31.20 Financial Overview
PU
05/07AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : 1Q20 Earnings Press Release
PU
05/06AMERICAN EQUITY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLD : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
05/06AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/05AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Declares Second Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock D..
BU
04/15AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release,..
BU
03/02AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 002 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 498 M
Finance 2020 1 260 M
Yield 2020 1,91%
P/E ratio 2020 3,10x
P/E ratio 2021 3,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 1 536 M
Chart AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 24,10  $
Last Close Price 16,78  $
Spread / Highest target 78,8%
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Matovina Non-Executive Chairman
Ted Morris Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Michael Gerlach Independent Director
Alonzo J. Lonnie Strickland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY-43.94%1 536
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.0.39%186 390
AIA GROUP LIMITED0.60%106 579
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.93%96 262
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-1.43%34 726
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.86%31 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group