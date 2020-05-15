MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING (AEL) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 05/14 04:10:00 pm 17.82 USD +6.20% 09:15a AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Eagle Life Insurance Company – First Quarter 2020 Statement 7.4 MB PU 05/14 AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : 3.31.20 Financial & Business Facts Overview PU 05/11 AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news American Equity Investment Life : Eagle Life Insurance Company – First Quarter 2020 Statement 7.4 MB 0 05/15/2020 | 09:15am EDT Send by mail :

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY ASSETS Current Statement Date 4 1 2 3 December 31 Net Admitted Assets Prior Year Net Assets Nonadmitted Assets (Cols. 1 - 2) Admitted Assets 1. Bonds 1,479,242,143 1,479,242,143 1,470,052,625 Stocks: Preferred stocks Common stocks Mortgage loans on real estate: 3.1 First liens 190,180,577 190,180,577 154,575,912 Other than first liens 4. Real estate: Properties occupied by the company (less $ encumbrances) Properties held for the production of income (less $ encumbrances) 4.3 Properties held for sale (less $ encumbrances) 5. Cash ($ (881,769)), cash equivalents ($ 78,556,170 ) and short-term investments ($ 2,466,981 ) 80,141,382 80,141,382 25,998,334 6. Contract loans (including $ premium notes) 7. Derivatives 21,612,645 21,612,645 17,466,131 8. Other invested assets 1,080,464 1,080,464 1,080,923 9. Receivables for securities 7,214 7,214 1,685,969 Securities lending reinvested collateral assets Aggregate write-ins for invested assets 12. Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11) 1,772,264,425 1,772,264,425 1,670,859,894 13. Title plants less $ charged off (for Title insurers only) 14. Investment income due and accrued 13,071,810 13,071,810 13,334,538 15. Premiums and considerations: 15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection 43,083 43,083 15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but deferred and not yet due (including $ earned but unbilled premiums) 15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($ ) and contracts subject to redetermination ($ ) 16. Reinsurance: Amounts recoverable from reinsurers Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies 16.3 Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts 1,525,364 1,525,364 581,861 17. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans 18.1 Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon 18.2 Net deferred tax asset 6,945,087 1,462,782 5,482,305 5,088,146 19. Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit 20. Electronic data processing equipment and software 37,990 37,990 21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets ($ ) Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates 24. Health care ($ ) and other amounts receivable 25. Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets 170,686 170,015 671 1,620 26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25) 1,794,058,445 1,713,870 1,792,344,575 1,689,866,059 27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts 28. Total (Lines 26 and 27) 1,794,058,445 1,713,870 1,792,344,575 1,689,866,059 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 1101. 1102. 1103. 1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page 1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above) 2501. MISCELLANEOUS ASSETS 170,686 170,015 671 1,620 2502. 2503. 2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page 2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above) 170,686 170,015 671 1,620 2 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS 1 2 Current December 31 Statement Date Prior Year 1. Aggregate reserve for life contracts $ 1,548,234,514 less $ included in Line 6.3 (including $ Modco Reserve) 1,548,234,514 1,450,900,191 2. Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $ Modco Reserve) 3. Liability for deposit-type contracts (including $ Modco Reserve) 366,768 382,989 4. Contract claims: 4.1 Life 5,655,195 7,697,779 4.2 Accident and health 5. Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $ and coupons $ due and unpaid 6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated amounts: 6.1 Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $ Modco) 6.2 Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $ Modco) 6.3 Coupons and similar benefits (including $ Modco) Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6 Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less $ discount; including $ accident and health premiums 9. Contract liabilities not included elsewhere: 9.1 Surrender values on canceled contracts 9.2 Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $ accident and health experience rating refunds of which $ is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act 9.3 Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $ assumed and $ ceded 9.4 Interest Maintenance Reserve 1,622,514 1,540,192 10. Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $ 337,906, accident and health $ and deposit-type contract funds $ 337,906 372,334 11. Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed 12. General expenses due or accrued 237,412 309,605 13. Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $ accrued for expense allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances) 14. Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes 48,479 50,750 15.1 Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $ on realized capital gains (losses) 8,595,331 7,379,743 15.2 Net deferred tax liability 16. Unearned investment income 17. Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee 33,778 41,473 18. Amounts held for agents' account, including $ agents' credit balances 19. Remittances and items not allocated 3,762,685 3,238,656 Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above 22. Borrowed money $ and interest thereon $ Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid Miscellaneous liabilities: 24.01 Asset valuation reserve 7,467,029 6,843,829 24.02 Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($ ) companies 24.03 Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($ ) reinsurers 24.04 Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates 261,135 240,350 24.05 Drafts outstanding Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans Funds held under coinsurance Derivatives 24.09 Payable for securities 4,935,216 2,432,161 24.10 Payable for securities lending 24.11 Capital notes $ and interest thereon $ 25. Aggregate write-ins for liabilities 749,734 504,208 26. Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25) 1,582,307,695 1,481,934,261 27. From Separate Accounts Statement 28. Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27) 1,582,307,695 1,481,934,261 29. Common capital stock 2,500,000 2,500,000 Preferred capital stock Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds Surplus notes 33. Gross paid in and contributed surplus 178,673,705 178,665,010 34. Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds 35. Unassigned funds (surplus) 28,863,175 26,766,788 36. Less treasury stock, at cost: 36.1 shares common (value included in Line 29 $ ) 36.2 shares preferred (value included in Line 30 $ ) 37. Surplus (Total Lines 31+32+33+34+35-36) (including $ in Separate Accounts Statement) 207,536,880 205,431,798 38. Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37 210,036,880 207,931,798 39. Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3) 1,792,344,575 1,689,866,059 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 2501. AMOUNT DUE REINSURERS 749,734 504,208 2502. 2503. 2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page 2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above) 749,734 504,208 3101. 3102. 3103. 3198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page 3199. Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198)(Line 31 above) 3401. 3402. 3403. 3498. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 34 from overflow page 3499. Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498)(Line 34 above) 3 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 1 2 3 Current Year Prior Year Prior Year Ended To Date To Date December 31 1. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts 93,263,175 145,436,544 548,181,154 2. Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies 252,739 3. Net investment income 24,642,189 7,897,514 53,296,036 4. Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR) 27,987 (14,682) 14,062 5. Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses 6. Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded 2,236,754 3,855,319 20,888,719 Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded Miscellaneous Income: Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate Accounts Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income 9. Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3) 120,170,106 157,174,695 622,632,710 10. Death benefits 11. Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments) 12. Annuity benefits 2,367,167 1,039,052 6,225,965 13. Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts 14. Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits 15. Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts 8,210,480 5,405,594 27,197,596 16. Group conversions 17. Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds 2,327 257 2,725 18. Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies 12,933 5,855 41,922 19. Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts 97,334,323 132,233,679 510,960,126 20. Totals (Lines 10 to 19) 107,927,231 138,684,437 544,428,334 21. Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct business only) 6,651,072 11,339,527 45,444,499 22. Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed 18,736 19,384 76,845 23. General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses 1,826,473 2,010,574 7,736,184 24. Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes 566,683 336,890 1,616,472 Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance Aggregate write-ins for deductions 28. Totals (Lines 20 to 27) 116,990,195 152,390,812 599,302,334 29. Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus Line 28) 3,179,911 4,783,883 23,330,375 30. Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members 31. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30) 3,179,911 4,783,883 23,330,375 32. Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains) 1,233,729 555,248 6,996,963 33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32) 1,946,181 4,228,635 16,333,412 34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital gains tax of $ (47,464)(excluding taxes of $ 29,323 transferred to the IMR) (178,554) (163,907) 35. Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34) 1,767,627 4,228,635 16,169,505 CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT 36. Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year 207,931,798 182,588,738 182,588,738 37. Net income (Line 35) 1,767,627 4,228,635 16,169,505 38. Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $ 21,000 79,000 (136,732) (268,600) 39. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss) 40. Change in net deferred income tax 466,199 (472,791) 2,133,842 41. Change in nonadmitted assets 406,761 894,067 (364,375) 42. Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies 43. Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease 44. Change in asset valuation reserve (623,200) (356,421) (2,388,291) Change in treasury stock Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement Change in surplus notes Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles Capital changes: Paid in Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend) Transferred to surplus Surplus adjustment: 51.1 Paid in 10,000,000 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend) Transferred from capital Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance 52. Dividends to stockholders 53. Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus 8,695 24,034 60,979 54. Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53) 2,105,082 4,180,791 25,343,059 55. Capital and surplus, as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54) 210,036,879 186,769,529 207,931,798 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 08.301. 08.302. 08.303. 08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page 08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3 above) 2701. 2702. 2703. 2798. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 27 from overflow page 2799. Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798)(Line 27 above) 5301. STOCK BASED COMPENSATION 8,695 24,034 60,979 5302. 5303. 5398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 53 from overflow page 5399. Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398)(Line 53 above) 8,695 24,034 60,979 4 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY CASH FLOW 1 2 3 Current Year Prior Year Prior Year Ended To Date To Date December 31 Cash from Operations 1. Premiums collected net of reinsurance 93,263,175 145,436,544 548,433,894 2. Net investment income 34,238,537 12,575,217 81,021,275 3. Miscellaneous income 4. Total (Lines 1 to 3) 127,501,712 158,011,761 629,455,169 5. Benefit and loss related payments 12,633,165 7,186,580 31,342,599 6. Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts 7. Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions 6,915,571 10,260,725 34,316,196 8. Dividends paid to policyholders 9. Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $ tax on capital gains (losses) 5,509,947 10. Total (Lines 5 through 9) 19,548,735 17,447,305 71,168,742 11. Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10) 107,952,977 140,564,456 558,286,427 Cash from Investments 12. Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid: 12.1 Bonds 54,957,507 8,741,414 118,267,465 12.2 Stocks 12.3 Mortgage loans 1,045,334 459,183 2,923,258 Real estate Other invested assets Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments Miscellaneous proceeds 12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7) 56,002,841 9,200,597 121,190,723 13. Cost of investments acquired (long-term only): 13.1 Bonds 64,099,547 98,203,928 537,455,810 13.2 Stocks 13.3 Mortgage loans 36,550,000 7,600,000 113,050,000 13.4 Real estate 13.5 Other invested assets 13.6 Miscellaneous applications 13,613,540 8,969,260 36,599,750 13.7 Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6) 114,263,087 114,773,188 687,105,560 14. Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes 15. Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14) (58,260,246) (105,572,591) (565,914,837) Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources 16. Cash provided (applied): 16.1 Surplus notes, capital notes 16.2 Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock 10,000,000 16.3 Borrowed funds 16.4 Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities (18,548) (3,020) 344,146 16.5 Dividends to stockholders 16.6 Other cash provided (applied) 4,468,865 7,821,786 (8,303,644) 17. Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5 plus Line 16.6) 4,450,316 7,818,766 2,040,502 RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS 18. Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17) 54,143,048 42,810,631 (5,587,908) 19. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: 19.1 Beginning of year 25,998,334 31,586,243 31,586,243 19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1) 80,141,382 74,396,874 25,998,335 Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for non-cash transactions: 20.0001.STOCK BASED COMPENSATION 8,695 24,034 60,979 5 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY EXHIBIT 1 DIRECT PREMIUMS AND DEPOSIT-TYPE CONTRACTS 1 2 3 Current Year Prior Year Prior Year Ended To Date To Date December 31 1. Industrial life 2. Ordinary life insurance 3. Ordinary individual annuities 110,691,665 203,175,127 879,720,596 4. Credit life (group and individual) 5. Group life insurance 6. Group annuities 7. A & H - group 8. A & H - credit (group and individual) 9. A & H - other 10. Aggregate of all other lines of business 11. Subtotal (Lines 1 through 10) 110,691,665 203,175,127 879,720,596 12. Fraternal (Fraternal Benefit Societies Only) 13. Subtotal (Lines 11 through 12) 110,691,665 203,175,127 879,720,596 14. Deposit-type contracts 15. Total (Lines 13 and 14) 110,691,665 203,175,127 879,720,596 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 1001. 1002. 1003. 1098. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 10 from overflow page 1099. Totals (Lines 1001 through 1003 plus 1098)(Line 10 above) 6 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7.1 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7.2 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7.3 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7.4 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7.5 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7.6 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7.7 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7.8 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 7.9 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY GENERAL INTERROGATORIES PART 1 - COMMON INTERROGATORIES GENERAL Did the reporting entity experience any material transactions requiring the filing of Disclosure of Material Transactions with the State of Domicile, as required by the Model Act? American Equity Investment Holding Company redeemed and dissolved eight Trusts with funds raised from it's 2019 Preferred Stock issuance. Is the reporting entity publicly traded or a member of a publicly traded group? If the response to 3.4 is yes, provide the CIK (Central Index Key) code issued by the SEC for the entity/group. Has the reporting entity been a party to a merger or consolidation during the period covered by this statement? If yes, complete and file the merger history data file with the NAIC. If yes, provide the name of the entity, NAIC Company Code, and state of domicile (use two letter state abbreviation) for any entity that has ceased to exist as a result of the merger or consolidation. 1 2 3 Name of Entity NAIC Company Code State of Domicile YES [ ] NO [ X ] YES [ ] NO [ ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] YES [ X ] NO [ ] YES [ X ] NO [ ] YES [ X ] NO [ ] 0001039828 YES [ ] NO [ X ] 5. If the reporting entity is subject to a management agreement, including third-party administrator(s), managing general agent(s), attorney- in-fact, or similar agreement, have there been any significant changes regarding the terms of the agreement or principals involved? YES [ X ] NO [ ] N/A [ ] If yes, attach an explanation. State as of what date the latest financial examination of the reporting entity was made or is being made. State the as of date that the latest financial examination report became available from either the state of domicile or the reporting entity. This date should be the date of the examined balance sheet and not the date the report was completed or released. State as of what date the latest financial examination report became available to other states or the public from either the state of domicile or the reporting entity. This is the release date or completion date of the examination report and not the date of the examination (balance sheet date). By what department or departments?

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE, DIVISION OF INSURANCE, STATE OF IOWA Have all financial statement adjustments within the latest financial examination report been accounted for in a subsequent financial statement filed with Departments? YES [ 6.6 Have all of the recommendations within the latest financial examination report been complied with? YES [ Has this reporting entity had any Certificates of Authority, licenses or registrations (including corporate registration, if applicable) suspended or revoked by any governmental entity during the reporting period? If yes, give full information: Is the company a subsidiary of a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve Board? If response to 8.1 is yes, please identify the name of the bank holding company. Is the company affiliated with one or more banks, thrifts or securities firms? If response to 8.3 is yes, please provide below the names and location (city and state of the main office) of any affiliates regulated by a federal regulatory services agency [i.e. the Federal Reserve Board (FRB), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC)] and identify the affiliate's primary federal regulator. 12/31/2018 12/31/2013 06/08/2015 ] NO [ ] N/A [ X ] ] NO [ ] N/A [ X ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] 1 2 3 4 5 6 Affiliate Name Location (City, State) FRB OCC FDIC SEC 8 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY GENERAL INTERROGATORIES 9.1Are the senior officers (principal executive officer, principal financial officer, principal accounting officer or controller, or persons performing similar functions) of the reporting entity subject to a code of ethics, which includes the following standards? Honest and ethical conduct, including the ethical handling of actual or apparent conflicts of interest between personal and professional relationships; Full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in the periodic reports required to be filed by the reporting entity; Compliance with applicable governmental laws, rules and regulations; The prompt internal reporting of violations to an appropriate person or persons identified in the code; and Accountability for adherence to the code. 9.11If the response to 9.1 is No, please explain: 9.2Has the code of ethics for senior managers been amended? 9.21If the response to 9.2 is Yes, provide information related to amendment(s). 9.3Have any provisions of the code of ethics been waived for any of the specified officers? 9.31If the response to 9.3 is Yes, provide the nature of any waiver(s). FINANCIAL YES [ X ] NO [ ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] 10.1 Does the reporting entity report any amounts due from parent, subsidiaries or affiliates on Page 2 of this statement? YES [ ] NO [ X ] 10.2 If yes, indicate any amounts receivable from parent included in the Page 2 amount: $ INVESTMENT Were any of the stocks, bonds, or other assets of the reporting entity loaned, placed under option agreement, or otherwise made available for use by another person? (Exclude securities under securities lending agreements.) If yes, give full and complete information relating thereto: 12. Amount of real estate and mortgages held in other invested assets in Schedule BA: $ 13. Amount of real estate and mortgages held in short-term investments: $ Does the reporting entity have any investments in parent, subsidiaries and affiliates? If yes, please complete the following: YES [ ] NO [ X ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] 1 2 Prior Year-End Current Quarter Book/Adjusted Book/Adjusted Carrying Value Carrying Value 14.21 Bonds $ $ 14.22 Preferred Stock $ $ 14.23 Common Stock $ $ 14.24 Short-Term Investments $ $ 14.25 Mortgage Loans on Real Estate $ $ 14.26 All Other $ $ 14.27 Total Investment in Parent, Subsidiaries and Affiliates (Subtotal Lines 14.21 to 14.26) $ $ 14.28 Total Investment in Parent included in Lines 14.21 to 14.26 above $ $ 15.1 Has the reporting entity entered into any hedging transactions reported on Schedule DB? YES [ X ] NO [ ] 15.2 If yes, has a comprehensive description of the hedging program been made available to the domiciliary state? YES [ X ] NO [ ] N/A [ ] If no, attach a description with this statement. 16. For the reporting entity's security lending program, state the amount of the following as of the current statement date: 16.1 Total fair value of reinvested collateral assets reported on Schedule DL, Parts 1 and 2. $ 16.2 Total book adjusted/carrying value of reinvested collateral assets reported on Schedule DL, Parts 1 and 2 $ 16.3 Total payable for securities lending reported on the liability page. $ 8.1 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY GENERAL INTERROGATORIES 17. Excluding items in Schedule E - Part 3 - Special Deposits, real estate, mortgage loans and investments held physically in the reporting entity's offices, vaults or safety deposit boxes, were all stocks, bonds and other securities, owned throughout the current year held pursuant to a custodial agreement with a qualified bank or trust company in accordance with Section 1, III - General Examination Considerations, F. Outsourcing of Critical Functions, Custodial or Safekeeping Agreements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook? YES [ X ] NO [ ] 17.1 For all agreements that comply with the requirements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook, complete the following: 1 2 Name of Custodian(s) Custodian Address STATE STREET BANK & TRUST 225 LIBERTY STREET, 2 WORLD FINANCIAL CENTER, NEW YORK, NY 10281 17.2 For all agreements that do not comply with the requirements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook, provide the name, location and a complete explanation: 1 2 3 Name(s) Location(s) Complete Explanation(s) 17.3 Have there been any changes, including name changes, in the custodian(s) identified in 17.1 during the current quarter? YES [ ] NO [ X ] 17.4 If yes, give full information relating thereto: 1 2 3 4 Old Custodian New Custodian Date of Change Reason 17.5 Investment management - Identify all investment advisors, investment managers, broker/dealers, including individuals that have the authority to make investment decisions on behalf of the reporting entity. For assets that are managed internally by employees of the reporting entity, note as such. ["…that have access to the investment accounts"; "…handle securities"] 1 2 Name of Firm or Individual Affiliation AMERICAN EQUITY HOLDING CO A ARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III LLC U BARINGS LLC U METLIFE U 17.5097 For those firms/individuals listed in the table for Question 17.5, do any firms/individuals unaffiliated with the reporting entity (i.e. designated with a "U") manage more than 10% of the reporting entity's invested assets? 17.5098 For firms/individuals unaffiliated with the reporting entity (i.e. designated with a "U") listed in the table for Question 17.5, does the total assets under management aggregate to more than 50% of the reporting entity's invested assets? 17.6 For those firms or individuals listed in the table for 17.5 with an affiliation code of "A" (affiliated) or "U" (unaffiliated), provide the information for the table below. YES [ ] NO [ X ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] 1 2 3 4 5 Investment Management Central Registration Agreement Depository Number Name of Firm or Individual Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Registered With (IMA) Filed AMERICAN EQUITY HOLDING CO 549300RK5RZQ740FPL83 DS SECURITIES EXCHANGE 168076 ARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III LLC 549300N5FJT73X2E7715 COMMISSION #801-78341 NO SECURITIES EXCHANGE 106006 BARINGS LLC ANDKRHQKPRRG4Q2KLR05 COMMISSION #801-241 NO SECURITIES EXCHANGE 142463 METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC EAUO72Q8FCR1S0XGYJ21 COMMISSION #801-67314 NO Have all the filing requirements of the Purposes and Procedures Manual of the NAIC Investment Analysis Office been followed? If no, list exceptions: 19. By self-designating 5GI securities, the reporting entity is certifying the following elements for each self-designated 5GI security: Documentation necessary to permit a full credit analysis of the security does not exist or an NAIC CRP credit rating for an FE or PL security is not available. Issuer or obligor is current on all contracted interest and principal payments. The insurer has an actual expectation of ultimate payment of all contracted interest and principal. Has the reporting entity self-designated 5GI securities? 20. By self-designating PLGI securities, the reporting entity is certifying the following elements of each self-designated PLGI security: The security was purchased prior to January 1, 2018. The reporting entity is holding capital commensurate with the NAIC Designation reported for the security. The NAIC Designation was derived from the credit rating assigned by an NAIC CRP in its legal capacity as a NRSRO which is shown on a current private letter rating held by the insurer and available for examination by state insurance regulators. The reporting entity is not permitted to share this credit rating of the PL security with the SVO. Has the reporting entity self-designated PLGI securities? 21. By assigning FE to a Schedule BA non-registered private fund, the reporting entity is certifying the following elements of each self-designated FE fund: The shares were purchased prior to January 1, 2019. The reporting entity is holding capital commensurate with the NAIC Designation reported for the security. The security had a public credit rating(s) with annual surveillance assigned by an NAIC CRP in its legal capacity as an NRSRO prior to January 1, 2019. The fund only or predominantly holds bonds in its portfolio. The current reported NAIC Designation was derived from the public credit rating(s) with annual surveillance assigned by an NAIC CRP in its legal capacity as an NRSRO. The public credit rating(s) with annual surveillance assigned by an NAIC CRP has not lapsed. Has the reporting entity assigned FE to Schedule BA non-registered private funds that complied with the above criteria? YES [ X ] NO [ ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] YES [ ] NO [ X ] 8.2 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY GENERAL INTERROGATORIES PART 2 - LIFE AND ACCIDENT AND HEALTH COMPANIES/FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES Life and Accident Health Companies/Fraternal Benefit Societies: 1. Report the statement value of mortgage loans at the end of this reporting period for the following categories: 1 Amount 1.1 Long-Term Mortgages In Good Standing 1.11 Farm Mortgages $ 1.12 Residential Mortgages $ 1.13 Commercial Mortgages $ 190,180,577 1.14 Total Mortgages in Good Standing $ 190,180,577 1.2 Long-Term Mortgages In Good Standing with Restructured Terms 1.21 Total Mortgages in Good Standing with Restructured Terms $ 1.3 Long-Term Mortgage Loans Upon which Interest is Overdue more than Three Months 1.31 Farm Mortgages $ 1.32 Residential Mortgages $ 1.33 Commercial Mortgages $ 1.34 Total Mortgages with Interest Overdue more than Three Months $ 1.4 Long-Term Mortgage Loans in Process of Foreclosure 1.41 Farm Mortgages $ 1.42 Residential Mortgages $ 1.43 Commercial Mortgages $ 1.44 Total Mortgages in Process of Foreclosure $ 1.5 Total Mortgage Loans (Lines 1.14 + 1.21 + 1.34 + 1.44) (Page 2, Column 3, Lines 3.1 + 3.2) $ 190,180,577 1.6 Long-Term Mortgages Foreclosed, Properties Transferred to Real Estate in Current Quarter 1.61 Farm Mortgages $ 1.62 Residential Mortgages $ 1.63 Commercial Mortgages $ 1.64 Total Mortgages Foreclosed and Transferred to Real Estate $ 2. Operating Percentages: 2.1 A&H loss percent % 2.2 A&H cost containment percent % 2.3 A&H expense percent excluding cost containment expenses % 3.1 Do you act as a custodian for health savings accounts? YES [ ] NO [ X ] 3.2 If yes, please provide the amount of custodial funds held as of the reporting date $ 3.3 Do you act as an administrator for health savings accounts? YES [ ] NO [ X ] 3.4 If yes, please provide the balance of the funds administered as of the reporting date $ 4. Is the reporting entity licensed or chartered, registered, qualified, eligible or writing business in at least two states? YES [ X ] NO [ ] 4.1 If no, does the reporting entity assume reinsurance business that covers risks residing in at least one state other than the state of domicile of the reporting entity? YES [ ] NO [ ] Fraternal Benefit Societies Only: 5.1 In all cases where the reporting entity has assumed accident and health risks from another company, provisions should be made in this statement on account of such reinsurances for reserve equal to that which the original company would have been required to establish had it retained the risks. Has this been done? YES [ ] NO [ ] N/A [ ] 5.2 If no, explain: 6.1 Does the reporting entity have outstanding assessments in the form of liens against policy benefits that have increased surplus? YES [ ] NO [ ] 6.2 If yes, what is the date(s) of the original lien and the total outstanding balance of liens that remain in surplus? Date Outstanding Lien Amount 9 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE S - CEDED REINSURANCE Showing All New Reinsurance Treaties - Current Year to Date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Effective Certified Date of NAIC Type of Type of Reinsurer Certified Company ID Effective Domiciliary Reinsurance Business Rating Reinsurer Code Number Date Name of Reinsurer Jurisdiction Ceded Ceded Type of Reinsurer (1 through 6) Rating 92738 42-1153896 01/01/2020 AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY IA CO/I IA AUTHORIZED 10 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE T - PREMIUMS AND ANNUITY CONSIDERATIONS Current Year To Date - Allocated by States and Territories Direct Business Only 1 Life Contracts 4 5 6 7 2 3 Accident and Health Insurance Active Premiums, Including Policy, Total Status Life Insurance Annuity Membership Other Columns Deposit-Type States, Etc. (a) Premiums Considerations and Other Fees Considerations 2 Through 5 Contracts 1. Alabama AL L 1,952,010 1,952,010 2. Alaska AK L 3. Arizona AZ L 1,272,276 1,272,276 4. Arkansas AR L 1,683,743 1,683,743 5. California CA L 2,097,916 2,097,916 6. Colorado CO L 1,308,455 1,308,455 7. Connecticut CT L 1,325,923 1,325,923 8. Delaware DE L 400 400 9. District of Columbia DC L 10. Florida FL L 15,010,003 15,010,003 11. Georgia GA L 2,507,422 2,507,422 12. Hawaii HI L 1,418,311 1,418,311 13. Idaho ID N 14. Illinois IL L 535,480 535,480 15. Indiana IN L 1,561,796 1,561,796 16. Iowa IA L 218,771 218,771 17. Kansas KS L 98,031 98,031 18. Kentucky KY L 1,430,551 1,430,551 19. Louisiana LA L 863,187 863,187 20. Maine ME L 1,184,577 1,184,577 21. Maryland MD L 2,484,977 2,484,977 22. Massachusetts MA L 1,977,262 1,977,262 23. Michigan MI L 4,360,972 4,360,972 24. Minnesota MN L 2,450,670 2,450,670 25. Mississippi MS L 3,099,659 3,099,659 26. Missouri MO L 1,166,241 1,166,241 27. Montana MT L 28. Nebraska NE L 58,370 58,370 29. Nevada NV L 3,000 3,000 30. New Hampshire NH L 1,054,036 1,054,036 31. New Jersey NJ L 6,686,381 6,686,381 32. New Mexico NM L 33. New York NY N 34. North Carolina NC L 7,940,017 7,940,017 35. North Dakota ND L 50,000 50,000 36. Ohio OH L 3,383,858 3,383,858 37. Oklahoma OK L 729,031 729,031 38. Oregon OR L 1,366,564 1,366,564 39. Pennsylvania PA L 10,081,054 10,081,054 40. Rhode Island RI L 633,676 633,676 41. South Carolina SC L 2,915,693 2,915,693 42. South Dakota SD L 43. Tennessee TN L 3,420,490 3,420,490 44. Texas TX L 9,141,713 9,141,713 45. Utah UT L 306,000 306,000 46. Vermont VT L 60,300 60,300 47. Virginia VA L 9,488,276 9,488,276 48. Washington WA L 1,858,657 1,858,657 49. West Virginia WV L 665,319 665,319 50. Wisconsin WI L 840,594 840,594 51. Wyoming WY L 52. American Samoa AS N 53. Guam GU N 54. Puerto Rico PR N 55. U.S. Virgin Islands VI N 56. Northern Mariana Islands MP N 57. Canada CAN N 58. Aggregate Other Aliens OT XXX 59. Subtotal XXX 110,691,665 110,691,665 90. Reporting entity contributions for employee benefits plans XXX 91. Dividends or refunds applied to purchase paid-up additions and annuities XXX 92. Dividends or refunds applied to shorten endowment or premium paying period XXX 93. Premium or annuity considerations waived under disability or other contract provisions XXX 94. Aggregate or other amounts not allocable by State XXX 95. Totals (Direct Business) XXX 110,691,665 110,691,665 96. Plus Reinsurance Assumed XXX 27,367 27,367 97 Totals (All Business) XXX 110,719,032 110,719,032 98. Less Reinsurance Ceded XXX 17,455,856 17,455,856 99. Totals (All Business) less Reinsurance Ceded XXX 93,263,175 93,263,175 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 58001. XXX 58002. XXX 58003. XXX 58998. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 58 from overflow page XXX 58999. Totals (Lines 58001 through 58003 plus 58998)(Line 58 above) XXX 9401. XXX 9402. XXX 9403. XXX 9498. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 94 from overflow page XXX 9499. Totals (Lines 9401 through 9403 plus 9498)(Line 94 above) XXX (a) Active Status Counts: L - Licensed or Chartered - Licensed Insurance carrier or domiciled RRG E - Eligible - Reporting entities eligible or approved to write surplus lines in the state N - None of the above - Not allowed to write business in the state 49R - Registered - Non-domiciled RRGs Q - Qualified - Qualified or accredited reinsurer 8 11 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE Y - INFORMATION CONCERNING ACTIVITIES OF INSURER MEMBERS OF A HOLDING COMPANY GROUP PART 1 - ORGANIZATIONAL CHART 12 American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company FEIN #42-1153896, NAIC #92738, GROUP #2658 West Des Moines, IA 50266 100% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company December 19, 1980 American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York FEIN #22-3762465, NAIC #11135, GROUP #2658 Lake Success, NY 11042 100% American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company March 1, 2001 Eagle Life Insurance Company FEIN #26-3218907, NAIC #13183, GROUP #2658 West Des Moines, IA 50266 100% American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company August 28, 2008 AERL, L.C. FEIN #27-0413288 West Des Moines, IA 50266 100% American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company June 10, 2009 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company FEIN #42-1447959 West Des Moines, IA 50266 December 15, 1995 American Equity Investment Properties L.C. FEIN #42-1461598 West Des Moines, IA 50266 100% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company September 17, 1996 American Equity Capital Trust II FEIN #42-6593040 West Des Moines, IA 50266 100% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company October 26, 1999 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE Y PART 1A - DETAIL OF INSURANCE HOLDING COMPANY SYSTEM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 Type If of Control Control (Ownership, is Is an Name of Securities Relation- Board, Owner- SCA Exchange Domi- ship Management, ship Filing NAIC if Publicly Traded Names of ciliary to Attorney-in-Fact, Provide Re- Group Company ID Federal (U.S. or Parent, Subsidiaries Loca- Reporting Directly Controlled by Influence, Percen- Ultimate Controlling quired? Code Group Name Code Number RSSD CIK International) Or Affiliates tion Entity (Name of Entity/Person) Other) tage Entity(ies)/Person(s) (Y/N) * AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING 42-1447959 3981379 0001039828 NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE COMPANY IA UIP SHAREHOLDERS Ownership 100.000 SHAREHOLDERS N AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING 2658 AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT GROUP 92738 42-1153896 COMPANY IA UDP COMPANY Ownership 100.000 COMPANY N AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING 2658 AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT GROUP 11135 22-3762465 COMPANY OF NEW YORK NY IA COMPANY Ownership 100.000 COMPANY N AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING 2658 AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT GROUP 13183 26-3218907 EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY IA RE COMPANY Ownership 100.000 COMPANY N AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING 27-0413288 AERL, LC IA NIA COMPANY Ownership 100.000 COMPANY Y AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING 42-1461598 PROPERTIES, LC IA NIA COMPANY Ownership 100.000 COMPANY N AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING 42-6593040 AMERICAN EQUITY CAPITAL TRUST II IA NIA COMPANY Ownership 100.000 COMPANY N 13 Asterisk Explanation STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL EXHIBITS AND SCHEDULES INTERROGATORIES The following supplemental reports are required to be filed as part of your statement filing. However, in the event that your company does not transact the type of business for which the special report must be filed, your response of NO to the specific interrogatory will be accepted in lieu of filing a "NONE" report and a bar code will be printed below. If the supplement is required of your company but is not being filed for whatever reason enter SEE EXPLANATION and provide an explanation following the interrogatory questions. Response 1. Will the Trusteed Surplus Statement be filed with the state of domicile and the NAIC with this statement? NO 2. Will the Medicare Part D Coverage Supplement be filed with the state of domicile and the NAIC with this statement? NO 3.Will the Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXV be filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC? NO 4.Will the Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXV be filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC? YES 5.Will the Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification for Implied Guaranteed Rate Method required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI be filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC? NO 6.Will the Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI (Updated Average Market Value) be filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC? NO 7.Will the Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI (Updated Market Value) be filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC? NO 8. Will the Life PBR Statement of Exemption be filed with the state of domicile by July 1st and electronically with the NAIC with the second quarterly filing per the Valuation Manual (by August 15)? (2nd Quarter Only) The response for 1st and 3rd quarters should be N/A. A NO response resulting with a bar code is only appropriate in the 2nd quarter. N/A Explanation: Not required to be filed by the Company Not required to be filed by the Company Not required to be filed by the Company Not required to be filed by the Company Not required to be filed by the Company Not required to be filed by the Company

Bar Code: 1. Trusteed Surplus Statement [Document Identifier 490] *13183202049000001* 2. Medicare Part D Coverage Supplement [Document Identifier 365] *13183202036500001* 3. Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline *13183202044500001* XXXV [Document Identifier 445] *13183202044700001* 5. Method required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI [Document Identifier 447] Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification for Implied Guaranteed Rate 6. Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by *13183202044800001* Actuarial Guideline XXXVI [Document Identifier 448] *13183202044900001* 7. Actuarial Guideline XXXVI (Updated Market Value) [Document Identifier 449] Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by 14 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OVERFLOW PAGE FOR WRITE-INS NONE 15 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE A - VERIFICATION Real Estate 1 2 Prior Year Ended Year to Date December 31 1. Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year 2. Cost of acquired: 2.1 Actual cost at time of acquisition 2.2 Additional investment made after acquisition 3. Current year change in encumbrances NONE 4. Total gain (loss) on disposals 5. Deduct amounts received on disposals 6. Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value 7. Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized 8. Deduct current year's depreciation 9. Book/adjusted carrying value at the end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4-5+6-7-8) 10. Deduct total nonadmitted amounts 11. Statement value at end of current period (Line 9 minus Line 10) SCHEDULE B - VERIFICATION Mortgage Loans 1 2 Prior Year Ended Year to Date December 31 1. Book value/recorded investment excluding accrued interest, December 31 of prior year 154,575,912 44,789,170 2. Cost of acquired: 2.1 Actual cost at time of acquisition 36,550,000 113,050,000 2.2 Additional investment made after acquisition 3. Capitalized deferred interest and other 4. Accrual of discount 5. Unrealized valuation increase (decrease) 100,000 (340,000) 6. Total gain (loss) on disposals 7. Deduct amounts received on disposals 1,045,335 2,923,258 8. Deduct amortization of premium and mortgage interest points and commitment fees 9. Total foreign exchange change in book value/recorded investment excluding accrued interest 10. Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized 11. Book value/recorded investment excluding accrued interest at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5+6-7-8+9-10) 190,180,577 154,575,912 12. Total valuation allowance 13. Subtotal (Line 11 plus Line 12) 190,180,577 154,575,912 14. Deduct total nonadmitted amounts 15. Statement value at end of current period (Line 13 minus Line 14) 190,180,577 154,575,912 SCHEDULE BA - VERIFICATION Other Long-Term Invested Assets 1 2 Prior Year Ended Year to Date December 31 1. Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year 1,080,923 1,082,719 2. Cost of acquired: 2.1 Actual cost at time of acquisition 2.2 Additional investment made after acquisition 3. Capitalized deferred interest and other 4. Accrual of discount 5. Unrealized valuation increase (decrease) 6. Total gain (loss) on disposals 7. Deduct amounts received on disposals 8. Deduct amortization of premium and depreciation 459 1,796 9. Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value 10. Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized 11. Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5+6-7-8+9-10) 1,080,464 1,080,923 12. Deduct total nonadmitted amounts 13. Statement value at end of current period (Line 11 minus Line 12) 1,080,464 1,080,923 SCHEDULE D - VERIFICATION Bonds and Stocks 1 2 Prior Year Ended Year to Date December 31 1. Book/adjusted carrying value of bonds and stocks, December 31 of prior year 1,470,052,623 1,049,021,170 2. Cost of bonds and stocks acquired 64,099,547 537,455,812 3. Accrual of discount 270,646 1,074,006 4. Unrealized valuation increase (decrease) 5. Total gain (loss) on disposals 139,631 1,943,650 6. Deduct consideration for bonds and stocks disposed of 54,957,506 118,267,465 7. Deduct amortization of premium 405,457 1,251,445 8. Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value 9. Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized 226,018 116,785 10. Total investment income recognized as a result of prepayment penalties and/or acceleration fees 268,676 193,680 11. Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6-7+8-9+10) 1,479,242,142 1,470,052,623 12. Deduct total nonadmitted amounts 13. Statement value at end of current period (Line 11 minus Line 12) 1,479,242,142 1,470,052,623 SI01 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE D - PART 1B Showing the Acquisitions, Dispositions and Non-Trading Activity During the Current Quarter for all Bonds and Preferred Stock by NAIC Designation 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Book/Adjusted Book/Adjusted Book/Adjusted Book/Adjusted Book/Adjusted Carrying Value Acquisitions Dispositions Non-Trading Activity Carrying Value Carrying Value Carrying Value Carrying Value Beginning During During During End of End of End of December 31 NAIC Designation of Current Quarter Current Quarter Current Quarter Current Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Prior Year BONDS 1. NAIC 1 (a) 673,514,821 58,018,818 36,179,951 (15,502,663) 679,851,025 673,514,821 2. NAIC 2 (a) 782,267,220 6,547,711 17,861,396 3,820,515 774,774,050 782,267,220 3. NAIC 3 (a) 14,658,398 916,160 11,848,517 25,590,755 14,658,398 4. NAIC 4 (a) 659,752 (121,996) 537,756 659,752 5. NAIC 5 (a) 952,432 3,106 955,538 952,432 6. NAIC 6 (a) 7. Total Bonds 1,472,052,623 64,566,529 54,957,507 47,479 1,481,709,124 1,472,052,623 SI02 PREFERRED STOCK 8. NAIC 1 9. NAIC 2 10. NAIC 3 11. NAIC 4 12. NAIC 5 13. NAIC 6 14. Total Preferred Stock 15. Total Bonds and Preferred Stock 1,472,052,623 64,566,529 54,957,507 47,479 1,481,709,124 1,472,052,623 (a) Book/Adjusted Carrying Value column for the end of the current reporting period includes the following amount of short-term and cash equivalent bonds by NAIC designation: NAIC 1 $ 311,321 ; NAIC 2 $ 2,155,660 ; NAIC 3 $ NAIC 4 $ ; NAIC 5 $ ; NAIC 6 $ STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE DA - PART 1 Short-Term Investments 1 2 3 4 5 Paid for Book/Adjusted Interest Collected Accrued Interest Carrying Value Par Value Actual Cost Year-to-Date Year-to-Date 9199999 Totals 2,466,981 XXX 2,466,981 28,700 SCHEDULE DA - VERIFICATION Short-Term Investments 1 2 Prior Year Ended Year To Date December 31 1. Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year 2,000,000 2. Cost of short-term investments acquired 466,981 2,000,000 3. Accrual of discount 4. Unrealized valuation increase (decrease) 5. Total gain (loss) on disposals 6. Deduct consideration received on disposals 7. Deduct amortization of premium 8. Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value 9. Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized 10. Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6-7+8-9) 2,466,981 2,000,000 11. Deduct total nonadmitted amounts 12. Statement value at end of current period (Line 10 minus Line 11) 2,466,981 2,000,000 SI03 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE DB - PART A - VERIFICATION Options, Caps, Floors, Collars, Swaps and Forwards 1. Book/Adjusted Carrying Value, December 31, prior year (Line 10, prior year) 17,466,131 2. Cost Paid/(Consideration Received) on additions 13,613,539 Unrealized Valuation increase/(decrease) SSAP No. 108 adjustments 5. Total gain (loss) on termination recognized 17,471,985 6. Considerations received/(paid) on terminations 17,471,985 7. Amortization (9,467,025) Adjustment to the Book/Adjusted Carrying Value of hedged item Total foreign exchange change in Book/Adjusted Carrying Value 10. Book/Adjusted Carrying Value at End of Current Period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6+7+8+9) 21,612,645 11. Deduct nonadmitted assets 12. Statement value at end of current period (Line 10 minus Line 11) 21,612,645 SCHEDULE DB - PART B - VERIFICATION Futures Contracts Book/Adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year (Line 6, prior year) Cumulative cash change (Section 1, Broker Name/Net Cash Deposits Footnote - Cumulative Cash Change column) 3.1 Add: Change in variation margin on open contracts - Highly Effective Hedges Section 1, Column 15, current year to date minus Section 1, Column 15, prior year Change in variation margin on open contracts - All Other Section 1, Column 18, current year to date minus Section 1, Column 18, prior year 3.2 Add: Change in adjustment to basis of hedged item Section 1, Column 17, current year to date minus Section 1, Column 17, prior year Section 1, Column 19, current year to date NONE minus Section 1, Column 19, prior year SSAP No. 108 adjustments 3.3 Subtotal (Line 3.1 minus Line 3.2)Change in amount recognized Cumulative variation margin on terminated contracts during the year Less: Amount used to adjust basis of hedged item Amount recognized SSAP No. 108 adjustments Subtotal (Line 4.1 minus Line 4.2) Dispositions gains (losses) on contracts terminated in prior year: Total gain (loss) recognized for terminations in prior year Total gain (loss) adjusted into the hedged item(s) for terminations in prior year Book/Adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3.3-4.3-5.1-5.2) Deduct total nonadmitted amounts Statement value at end of current period (Line 6 minus Line 7) SI04 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Schedule DB - Part C - Section 1 - Replication (Synthetic Asset) Transactions (RSATs) Open N O N E Schedule DB-PartC-Section2-Reconciliation of Replication (Synthetic Asset) Transactions Open N O N E SI05, SI06 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE DB - VERIFICATION Verification of Book/Adjusted Carrying Value, Fair Value and Potential Exposure of all Open Derivative Contracts Book/Adjusted Carrying Value Check 1. Part A, Section 1, Column 14 21,612,645 2. Part B, Section 1, Column 15 plus Part B, Section 1 Footnote - Total Ending Cash Balance 3. Total (Line 1 plus Line 2) 21,612,645 4. Part D, Section 1, Column 5 21,612,645 Part D, Section 1, Column 6 Total (Line 3 minus Line 4 minus Line 5) Fair Value Check 7. Part A, Section 1, Column 16 13,728,017 8. Part B, Section 1, Column 13 9. Total (Line 7 plus Line 8) 13,728,017 10. Part D, Section 1, Column 8 13,728,017 11. Part D, Section 1, Column 9 12 Total (Line 9 minus Line 10 minus Line 11) Potential Exposure Check Part A, Section 1, Column 21 Part B, Section 1, Column 20 Part D, Section 1, Column 11 Total (Line 13 plus Line 14 minus Line 15) SI07 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE E - PART 2 - VERIFICATION (Cash Equivalents) 1 2 Prior Year Ended Year To Date December 31 1. Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year 21,851,170 31,155,783 2. Cost of cash equivalents acquired 121,245,000 388,528,387 3. Accrual of discount 4. Unrealized valuation increase (decrease) 5. Total gain (loss) on disposals 6. Deduct consideration received on disposals 64,540,000 397,833,000 7. Deduct amortization of premium 8. Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value 9. Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized 10. Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6-7+8-9) 78,556,170 21,851,170 11. Deduct total nonadmitted amounts 12. Statement value at end of current period (Line 10 minus Line 11) 78,556,170 21,851,170 SI08 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Schedule A - Part 2 - Real Estate Acquired and Additions Made N O N E Schedule A - Part 3 - Real Estate Disposed N O N E E01 E02 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE B - PART 2 Showing All Mortgage Loans ACQUIRED AND ADDITIONS MADE During the Current Quarter 1 Location 4 5 6 7 8 9 2 3 Additional Loan Actual Cost at Investment Made Value of Land Loan Number City State Type Date Acquired Rate of Interest Time of Acquisition After Acquisition and Buildings 0902414 COLORADO SPRINGS CO 02/20/2020 4.000 2,000,000 4,197,647 0902437 CHULA VISTA CA 01/09/2020 3.900 1,000,000 1,567,692 0902440 ANN ARBOR MI 01/21/2020 3.500 3,000,000 4,690,909 0902452 TAMPA FL 01/29/2020 3.600 3,000,000 4,781,013 0902453 LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM MD 01/31/2020 3.350 2,600,000 5,170,115 0902456 LAKEWOOD CO 02/05/2020 3.860 2,000,000 3,219,107 0902457 AURORA CO 02/14/2020 3.860 2,850,000 5,358,974 0902458 SACRAMENTO CA 01/27/2020 3.750 2,500,000 4,500,000 0902461 AUBURN WA 02/04/2020 3.600 1,800,000 3,078,947 0902462 KING OF PRUSSIA PA 03/12/2020 3.700 1,600,000 2,444,444 0902463 ROWLETT TX 02/13/2020 3.950 1,350,000 2,035,075 0902465 WEST DES MOINES IA 02/26/2020 3.690 2,000,000 3,140,187 0902469 DARIEN CT 03/19/2020 3.780 1,000,000 1,872,727 0902476 LAKE OSWEGO OR 02/27/2020 3.600 2,000,000 3,340,909 0902477 AUBURN WA 02/26/2020 3.600 1,550,000 5,326,761 V029955 HOUSTON TX 02/26/2020 4.381 3,300,000 5,663,039 V029961 LAUDERHILL FL 02/27/2020 4.261 3,000,000 4,113,475 0599999. Mortgages in good standing - Commercial mortgages-all other 36,550,000 64,501,021 0899999. Total Mortgages in good standing 36,550,000 64,501,021 1699999. Total - Restructured Mortgages 2499999. Total - Mortgages with overdue interest over 90 days 3299999. Total - Mortgages in the process of foreclosure 3399999 - Totals 36,550,000 64,501,021 SCHEDULE B - PART 3 Showing All Mortgage Loans DISPOSED, Transferred or Repaid During the Current Quarter 1 Location 4 5 6 7 Change in Book Value/Recorded Investment 14 15 16 17 18 2 3 Book Value/ 8 9 10 11 12 13 Book Value/ Recorded Current Recorded Investment Year's Other- Total Investment Foreign Excluding Unrealized Current Than- Capitalized Change Total Foreign Excluding Exchange Realized Total Accrued Valuation Year's Temporary Deferred in Exchange Accrued Gain Gain Gain Loan Date Disposal Interest Increase (Amortization) Impairment Interest and Book Value Change in Interest on Consid- (Loss) on (Loss) on (Loss) on Loan Number City State Type Acquired Date Prior Year (Decrease) /Accretion Recognized Other (8+9-10+11) Book Value Disposal eration Disposal Disposal Disposal 0901852 SANTA MONICA CA 01/14/2014 02/21/2020 175,543 173,099 173,099 0199999. Mortgages closed by repayment 175,543 173,099 173,099 0901807 EL PASO TX 09/05/2013 66,240 8,596 0901814 TUSCON AZ 09/26/2013 66,634 8,628 0901849 SHERWOOD OR 12/18/2013 347,634 7,501 0901850 RIVERVIEW FL 12/04/2013 166,253 4,131 0901852 SANTA MONICA CA 01/14/2014 175,543 2,444 0901862 FORT WORTH TX 01/02/2014 295,060 10,184 0901866 GERMANTOWN WI 01/07/2014 345,063 7,613 0901882 EXTON PA 01/23/2014 87,579 1,866 0901887 FORT WAYNE IN 03/17/2014 247,029 7,002 0901916 CRANBURY NJ 09/09/2014 404,491 18,839 0901933 CRANBURY NJ 12/02/2014 557,250 10,984 0901942 READINGTON NJ 12/23/2014 552,778 11,128 0901943 LOPATCONG TWNSHIP/PHILLIPSBURG NJ 12/23/2014 552,778 11,128 0901959 TUCSON AZ 12/23/2014 129,917 2,564 0901969 MUKILTEO WA 01/30/2015 372,292 7,337 0901997 WILMINGTON CA 07/24/2015 577,012 10,917 0902002 WEBSTER TX 04/28/2015 566,365 11,016 0902004 LAS VEGAS NV 05/14/2015 570,854 10,937 0902016 AUSTIN TX 06/19/2015 575,620 10,858 0902022 WARREN MI 06/17/2015 571,494 10,917 1.E02 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE B - PART 3 Showing All Mortgage Loans DISPOSED, Transferred or Repaid During the Current Quarter 1 Location 4 5 6 7 Change in Book Value/Recorded Investment 14 15 16 17 18 2 3 Book Value/ 8 9 10 11 12 13 Book Value/ Recorded Current Recorded Investment Year's Other- Total Investment Foreign Excluding Unrealized Current Than- Capitalized Change Total Foreign Excluding Exchange Realized Total Accrued Valuation Year's Temporary Deferred in Exchange Accrued Gain Gain Gain Loan Date Disposal Interest Increase (Amortization) Impairment Interest and Book Value Change in Interest on Consid- (Loss) on (Loss) on (Loss) on Loan Number City State Type Acquired Date Prior Year (Decrease) /Accretion Recognized Other (8+9-10+11) Book Value Disposal eration Disposal Disposal Disposal 0902030 AUBURN WA 06/25/2015 214,422 4,045 0902031 TACOMA WA 06/25/2015 222,672 4,200 0902042 SOUTH BEND IN 08/12/2015 472,743 18,017 0902066 SERLING HEIGHTS MI 01/14/2016 548,850 14,087 0902110 MINNETONKA MN 11/01/2016 1,868,290 11,458 0902117 TUCSON AZ 05/19/2016 411,080 6,892 0902120 KENNESAW GA 10/07/2016 1,855,601 12,612 0902134 EAGAN MN 07/01/2016 413,086 6,884 0902136 NEWINGTON VA 11/01/2016 1,859,613 12,305 0902140 AUSTIN TX 08/19/2016 1,845,150 12,856 0902141 MENTOR OH 08/22/2016 1,845,150 12,856 0902142 ARLINGTON VA 09/01/2016 1,839,722 17,557 0902143 LAS VEGAS NV 09/01/2016 1,847,288 12,702 0902147 BLACKLICK (COLUMBUS) OH 10/03/2016 1,852,545 12,845 0902148 HARRISBURG PA 09/30/2016 1,882,091 9,976 0902149 YORBA LINDA CA 10/31/2016 1,848,407 13,159 0902150 JACKSONVILLE FL 10/25/2016 1,732,486 23,206 0902151 CHESAPEAKE VA 11/07/2016 1,852,850 13,115 0902152 BROWNSVILLE TX 10/19/2016 1,730,294 23,358 0902153 RACINE WI 09/15/2016 1,724,696 23,292 0902154 CHARLOTTE NC 10/05/2016 1,849,054 13,094 0902174 CYPRESS CA 01/31/2017 1,904,979 8,991 0902354 KENNESAW GA 01/30/2019 1,375,895 7,399 0902358 CEDAR PARK TX 02/28/2019 1,378,795 7,364 0902363 DULUTH GA 03/12/2019 1,380,184 7,672 0902367 INDIANAPOLIS IN 04/22/2019 1,679,095 9,281 0902372 KNOXVILLE TN 05/24/2019 1,682,305 12,027 0902378 PHILADELPHIA PA 07/15/2019 1,691,249 6,751 0902381 CHICAGO IL 08/14/2019 1,693,447 6,626 0902382 HOUSTON TX 07/25/2019 1,690,060 7,655 0902385 TUKWILA WA 07/24/2019 992,752 5,564 0902387 PEACHTREE CORNERS GA 08/29/2019 1,690,886 9,215 0902389 BENSALEM PA 09/04/2019 1,693,615 9,754 0902391 BENSALEM PA 09/18/2019 1,693,715 9,608 0902394 CREVE COEUR MO 09/05/2019 1,693,565 9,827 0902395 MIDDLETON WI 10/01/2019 2,991,446 13,095 0902398 COVINGTON WA 09/12/2019 3,290,789 14,113 0902399 ARDEN HILLS MN 09/26/2019 2,990,869 13,802 0902401 SACRAMENTO CA 10/15/2019 3,294,941 14,931 0902403 WALDORF MD 09/25/2019 2,982,615 17,872 0902412 SAN ANTONIO TX 11/14/2019 3,000,000 36,356 0902413 DOWNINGTON PA 09/30/2019 2,987,737 18,675 0902415 LANSDALE PA 09/30/2019 995,912 6,225 0902416 DENVER CO 10/31/2019 2,995,361 13,699 0902417 INDIO CA 11/21/2019 3,000,000 14,560 0902419 HOMEWOOD AL 11/07/2019 3,000,000 15,103 0902420 LEAGUE CITY TX 12/06/2019 2,000,000 7,737 0902422 ONTARIO CA 12/12/2019 1,200,000 3,763 0902423 PLEASANTON CA 12/12/2019 2,500,000 7,608 0902425 COLUMBUS OH 12/10/2019 1,400,000 4,336 0902426 SPOKANE WA 12/11/2019 1,500,000 4,686 0902429 STILLWATER NY 12/24/2019 3,000,000 8,581 0902430 CHICAGO IL 12/19/2019 1,500,000 6,189 0902431 LAKEWOOD NJ 12/19/2019 3,000,000 8,970 0902432 LAS VEGAS NV 12/18/2019 1,000,000 4,067 0902436 ASHBURN VA 12/30/2019 2,000,000 5,875 0902437 CHULA VISTA CA 01/09/2020 1,575 0902442 SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CA 12/23/2019 3,000,000 9,373 0902443 HUNTINGTON BEACH CA 12/23/2019 3,000,000 9,373 0902444 RANCHO DOMINGUEZ CA 12/23/2019 2,400,000 7,498 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE B - PART 3 Showing All Mortgage Loans DISPOSED, Transferred or Repaid During the Current Quarter 1 Location 4 5 6 7 Change in Book Value/Recorded Investment 14 15 16 17 18 2 3 Book Value/ 8 9 10 11 12 13 Book Value/ Recorded Current Recorded Investment Year's Other- Total Investment Foreign Excluding Unrealized Current Than- Capitalized Change Total Foreign Excluding Exchange Realized Total Accrued Valuation Year's Temporary Deferred in Exchange Accrued Gain Gain Gain Loan Date Disposal Interest Increase (Amortization) Impairment Interest and Book Value Change in Interest on Consid- (Loss) on (Loss) on (Loss) on Loan Number City State Type Acquired Date Prior Year (Decrease) /Accretion Recognized Other (8+9-10+11) Book Value Disposal eration Disposal Disposal Disposal 0902452 TAMPA FL 01/29/2020 9,294 0902453 LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM MD 01/31/2020 4,442 0902458 SACRAMENTO CA 01/27/2020 4,026 0902463 ROWLETT TX 02/13/2020 2,497 VC29790 TAMPA FL 02/28/2019 1,661,724 13,074 0299999. Mortgages with partial repayments 119,875,912 872,235 0599999 - Totals 120,051,455 173,099 1,045,334 2.E02 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Schedule BA - Part 2 - Other Long-Term Invested Assets Acquired and Additions Made N O N E Schedule BA - Part 3 - Other Long-Term Invested Assets Disposed, Transferred or Repaid N O N E E03 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE D - PART 3 Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Acquired During the Current Quarter 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 NAIC Designation and Number of Paid for Accrued Admini- CUSIP Date Shares of Interest and strative Identification Description Foreign Acquired Name of Vendor Stock Actual Cost Par Value Dividends Symbol 12326Q-AA-2 Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20191 CLASS A 4.212% 07/15/34 03/11/2020 ROBERT W. BAIRD 931,090 924,553 3,029 1FE 12558T-AA-5 CIM Trust SERIES 2019J2 CLASS A1 3.500% 10/25/49 02/21/2020 BANK OF AMERICA 5,489,487 5,355,597 12,496 1FE 35137L-AH-8 FOX CORP FOXA 4.709 01/25/29 4.709% 01/25/29 03/30/2020 Tax Free Exchange 3,000,000 3,000,000 25,507 2FE 36258F-AA-7 GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ1 CLASS A1 3.500% 05/25/50 02/18/2020 GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. 5,083,402 4,964,714 9,171 1FE 36262D-AA-6 GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ2 CLASS A1 3.500% 07/25/50 02/18/2020 GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. 5,422,563 5,300,000 13,913 1FE 42806D-AJ-8 HERTZ HERTZ 2015-3A B 3.710% 09/25/21 01/25/2020 Interest Capitalization 1FE 46591T-AC-8 JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS A3 3.500% 07/25/50 02/19/2020 JP MORGAN SECURITIES 5,425,047 5,300,000 13,913 1FE 46651X-AQ-5 JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20201 CLASS A7 3.500% 06/25/50 01/24/2020 JP MORGAN SECURITIES 2,615,145 2,500,000 7,049 1FE 46651Y-AC-4 JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20199 CLASS A3 3.500% 05/25/50 02/05/2020 ROBERT W. BAIRD 4,971,110 4,854,304 2,832 1FM 52604B-AA-4 LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2020 A 3.330% 09/20/30 02/26/2020 DIRECT 4,189,622 4,190,000 1Z 52604B-AB-2 LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST LENDMARK FUND TRUST 2020-1B 3.840% 09/20/30 02/26/2020 DIRECT 379,997 380,000 1Z 52604B-AC-0 LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST LENDMARK FUNDING 2020 1 C 4.280% 09/20/30 02/26/2020 DIRECT 429,782 430,000 2Z 693684-AM-4 Psmc 2018-1 Trust SERIES 20201 CLASS A12 3.500% 01/25/50 01/24/2020 WELLS FARGO 2,607,584 2,500,000 7,049 1FE 74340X-BL-4 PROLOGIS LP PLD 4 3/8 02/01/29 4.375% 02/01/29 02/10/2020 Tax Free Exchange 2,992,939 3,000,000 3,281 1FE 81748A-AA-2 SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20203 CLASS A1 3.000% 04/25/50 03/06/2020 MORGAN STANLEY 4,592,813 4,500,000 6,750 1FE 81748K-AA-0 SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS A1 3.500% 03/25/50 02/13/2020 MORGAN STANLEY 5,430,844 5,300,000 10,306 1FE 86668@-AA-8 SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES SUN COUNTRY EETC 4.13 6/15/29 4.130% 06/15/29 02/13/2020 GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. 274,100 274,100 1PL 949831-AA-9 Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Se SERIES 20193 CLASS A1 3.500% 10/25/49 02/18/2020 WELLS FARGO 827,655 808,454 1,493 1FM 67110U-AN-9 OHA LOAN FUNDING LTD OHALF 2016-1A B1R 3.402% 01/20/33 D 01/31/2020 JP MORGAN SECURITIES 1,000,000 1,000,000 1FE 67110U-AQ-2 OHA LOAN FUNDING LTD OHALF 2016-1A CR 3.777% 01/20/33 D 01/31/2020 JP MORGAN SECURITIES 1,500,000 1,500,000 1FE 67591J-AQ-5 OCTAGON CREDIT OCT29 2016-1A CR 3.745% 01/24/33 D 02/14/2020 CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS 1,500,000 1,500,000 1FE 92558N-AE-2 VIBRANT CLO LTD VIBR 2019-11A B 4.427% 07/20/32 D 01/21/2020 Interest Capitalization 191 191 1FE 92841#-AA-4 VISTA JET MALTA FINANCE PLC VISTA JET MALTA FINANCE PLC 4.500% 07/15/27 D 03/23/2020 CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS 1,000,000 1,000,000 1Z E04 G6363#-AL-1 NAC AVIATION 29 DAC NAC AVIATION 29 DAC 4.12 2/27 4.120% 02/27/27 D 02/27/2020 CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS 500,000 500,000 2Z G8090*-AA-5 MESTAMO MARINE LTD MESTAMO MARINE 3/30 3.73 3.730% 03/01/30 D 02/27/2020 BANK OF AMERICA 1,000,000 1,000,000 2Z 3899999. Subtotal - Bonds - Industrial and Miscellaneous (Unaffiliated) 61,163,371 60,081,913 116,789 XXX L72598-YY-2 LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018 A 3.400% 01/29/21 01/28/2020 DIRECT 141,509 141,509 1Z L72598-ZZ-8 LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018-A 4.300% 01/29/21 01/28/2020 DIRECT 70,755 70,755 2Z LX1847-66-9 ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC 2/24 3.500% 02/29/24 03/23/2020 DIRECT 1,043,000 1,043,000 1Z LX1794-91-1 NF FUNDING I LLC CLASS A 3/19 4.331% 03/29/26 03/20/2020 DIRECT 156,034 156,034 1Z 24702#-ZZ-3 DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES 2.597% 08/22/22 03/23/2020 DIRECT 1,359,917 1,359,917 2Z 83218#-XX-3 SOFI FUNDING PL XII LLC CLASS A TRANCHE 3.239% 10/18/21 03/20/2020 DIRECT 133,365 133,365 1Z 83218#-YY-0 SOFI FUNDING PL XII LLC CLASS B TRANCHE 3.762% 10/18/21 03/20/2020 DIRECT 31,597 31,597 2Z 8299999. Subtotal - Bonds - Unaffiliated Bank Loans 2,936,177 2,936,177 XXX 8399997. Total - Bonds - Part 3 64,099,548 63,018,090 116,789 XXX 8399998. Total - Bonds - Part 5 XXX XXX XXX XXX 8399999. Total - Bonds 64,099,548 63,018,090 116,789 XXX 8999997. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 3 XXX XXX 8999998. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 5 XXX XXX XXX XXX 8999999. Total - Preferred Stocks XXX XXX 9799997. Total - Common Stocks - Part 3 XXX XXX 9799998. Total - Common Stocks - Part 5 XXX XXX XXX XXX 9799999. Total - Common Stocks XXX XXX 9899999. Total - Preferred and Common Stocks XXX XXX 9999999 - Totals 64,099,548 XXX 116,789 XXX STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE D - PART 4 Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 11 12 13 14 15 Total Total Current Change in Foreign Bond NAIC Year's Book/ Exchange Book/ Interest/ Desig- Prior Year Current Other Than Adjusted Change in Adjusted Foreign Stock Stated nation Book/ Unrealized Year's Temporary Carrying Book Carrying Exchange Realized Dividends Con- and CUSIP Number of Adjusted Valuation (Amor- Impairment Value /Adjusted Value at Gain Gain Total Gain Received tractual Admini- Ident- For- Disposal Name Shares of Consid- Actual Carrying Increase/ tization)/ Recog- (11 + 12 - Carrying Disposal (Loss) on (Loss) on (Loss) on During Maturity strative ification Description eign Date of Purchaser Stock eration Par Value Cost Value (Decrease) Accretion nized 13) Value Date Disposal Disposal Disposal Year Date Symbol MINNESOTA ST HSG FIN AGY SINGLE FAMILY HSG Redemption 100.0000 60416S-YP-9 4.200% 07/01/33 03/02/2020 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 316 07/01/2033 1FE 1799999. Subtotal - Bonds - U.S. States, Territories and Possessions 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 316 XXX XXX ASPEN VLY CO HOSP DIST BUILD AMERICA BONDS- 045333-CV-1 TAXABLE-SE 5.573% 12/01/25 03/26/2020 PIPER SANDLER & CO 1,017,750 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 17,750 17,750 18,422 12/01/2025 1FE HONOLULU CITY & CNTY HI BUILD AMERICA BDS- RAYMOND JAMES & 438670-WK-3 TAXABLE-SER 5.500% 12/01/25 03/25/2020 ASSOCIATES 1,168,308 1,150,000 1,150,000 1,150,000 1,150,000 18,308 18,308 20,381 12/01/2025 1FE MANCHESTER NH BUILD AMERICA BONDS RECOVERY Z 562333-GD-0 5.750% 07/01/35 03/25/2020 WELLS FARGO 1,005,690 1,000,000 1,007,260 1,000,486 (232) (232) 1,000,254 5,436 5,436 42,486 07/01/2035 1FE MET COUNCIL MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT BUILD AMERICA 591852-QX-9 BONDS-WASTEWATER 5.000% 12/01/25 03/25/2020 PIPER SANDLER & CO 1,521,330 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 21,330 21,330 24,167 12/01/2025 1FE MILWAUKEE WI MET SEWERAGE DIST BUILD AMERICA 602409-HR-8 BONDS-SEWSYS-SE 5.450% 10/01/29 03/25/2020 PIPER SANDLER & CO 1,519,200 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 19,200 19,200 39,967 10/01/2029 1FE SAINT LOUIS CNTY MO PATTONVILL BUILD AMERICA 791400-VT-8 BONDS-TAXABLE 6.050% 03/01/28 03/02/2020 Call 100.0000 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,505,070 1,500,125 (125) (125) 1,500,000 45,375 03/01/2028 1FE SAINT LOUIS CNTY MO PATTONVILL BUILD AMERICA 791400-VV-3 BONDS-TAXABLE 6.150% 03/01/30 03/02/2020 Call 100.0000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,003,360 1,000,084 (84) (84) 1,000,000 30,750 03/01/2030 1FE SAINT LOUIS PARK MN BUILD AMERICA BONDS- 791740-ZG-1 TAXABLE-SE 5.150% 02/01/32 02/03/2020 Call 100.0000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 25,750 02/01/2032 1FE E05 WASHINGTON MO SCH DIST BUILD AMERICA BONDS 939296-GA-1 5.550% 03/01/30 03/02/2020 Call 100.0000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 27,750 03/01/2030 1FE 2499999. Subtotal - Bonds - U.S. Political Subdivisions of States, Territories and Possessions 10,732,278 10,650,000 10,665,690 10,650,695 (441) (441) 10,650,254 82,024 82,024 275,048 XXX XXX COLORADO ST BRIDGE ENTERPRISE BUILD AMERICA 19633S-AA-1 BONDS-TAXABLE-SR 6.078% 12/01/27 03/19/2020 PIPER SANDLER & CO 1,026,670 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 26,670 26,670 18,909 12/01/2027 1FE FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK FHLB 3 04/18/31 3130A7-NZ-4 3.000% 04/18/31 02/05/2020 Call 100.0000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 17,833 04/18/2031 1 3138L4-V5-9 FANNIE MAE FN AM4235 4.440% 08/01/38 03/01/2020 Paydown 6,208 6,208 6,362 6,305 (97) (97) 6,208 48 08/01/2038 1 3138LA-KZ-1 FNMA POOL FN AM9311 3.390% 07/01/35 03/01/2020 Paydown 6,541 6,541 6,502 6,500 41 41 6,541 38 07/01/2035 1 3138LF-A4-0 FNMA DUS FN FN AN2726 2.920% 09/01/36 03/01/2020 Paydown 19,298 19,298 19,792 19,700 (402) (402) 19,298 99 09/01/2036 1 3138LF-BX-5 FNMA DUS FN FN AN2753 2.920% 09/25/36 03/01/2020 Paydown 9,993 9,993 10,253 10,204 (211) (211) 9,993 51 09/25/2036 1 31398S-UD-3 FANNIE MAE FNR 2010-138 Z 4.000% 12/25/40 03/01/2020 Paydown 39,634 39,634 35,130 37,531 2,103 2,103 39,634 283 12/25/2040 1 KANSAS ST DEV FIN AUTH REVENUE BUILD AMERICA 485429-DB-7 BONDS 5.945% 03/01/30 03/02/2020 Call 100.0000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 29,725 03/01/2030 1FE OLATHE KS WTR & SWR SYS REVENU BUILD AMERICA RAYMOND JAMES & 679468-UL-0 BONDS 5.400% 07/01/26 03/24/2020 ASSOCIATES 1,505,273 1,465,000 1,465,000 1,465,000 1,465,000 40,273 40,273 58,234 07/01/2026 1FE 3199999. Subtotal - Bonds - U.S. Special Revenues 5,613,617 5,546,674 5,543,039 5,545,240 1,434 1,434 5,546,674 66,943 66,943 125,220 XXX XXX AMER AIRLINE 17-1 A PTT AAL 4 02/15/29 Redemption 100.0000 02378A-AA-5 4.000% 02/15/29 02/15/2020 23,750 23,750 23,750 23,750 23,750 475 02/15/2029 1FE AMERICAN AIRLINES AMERICAN AIRLINES 2017-1C Redemption 100.0000 02378L-AA-1 EETC 5.180% 08/15/23 02/15/2020 45,741 45,741 45,741 45,741 45,741 1,185 08/15/2023 2PL AMER AIRLINE 19-1A PTT AAL 3 1/2 02/15/32 Redemption 100.0000 02378M-AA-9 3.500% 08/15/33 02/15/2020 76,983 76,983 76,983 76,983 76,983 1,347 08/15/2033 1FE AMGEN INC AMGN 3 7/8 11/15/21 3.875% Redemption 100.0000 031162-BM-1 11/15/21 03/23/2020 85,714 85,714 84,797 85,514 201 201 85,714 1,172 11/15/2021 2FE BRISTOL PARK CLO LTD BRIST 2016-1A C 4.431% 11014P-AC-9 04/15/29 02/27/2020 Call 100.0000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 17,051 04/15/2029 1FE BRITISH AIR 18-1 A PTT IAGLN 4 1/8 09/20/31 Redemption 100.0000 11043H-AA-6 4.125% 09/20/31 03/20/2020 33,983 33,983 33,983 33,983 33,983 350 09/20/2031 1FE Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20181 123262-AN-7 CLASS A 4.335% 02/15/33 03/15/2020 Paydown 206,344 206,344 206,340 206,343 206,344 1,268 02/15/2033 1FE Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20191 12326Q-AA-2 CLASS A 4.212% 07/15/34 03/15/2020 Paydown 95,136 95,136 95,182 88,112 (47) (47) 95,136 633 07/15/2034 1FE Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20182 12326R-AA-0 CLASS A 4.447% 06/15/33 03/15/2020 Paydown 80,969 80,969 80,967 80,969 80,969 474 06/15/2033 1FE 125523-AN-0 CIGNA CORP CI 4 02/15/22 4.000% 02/15/22 03/19/2020 Call 105.0340 525,170 500,000 498,681 498,789 112 112 498,901 1,099 1,099 37,059 02/15/2022 2FE CIGNA CORP CI 4 3/4 11/15/21 4.750% 125523-BN-9 11/15/21 03/31/2020 Call 103.8772 779,079 750,000 750,796 750,743 (96) (96) 750,647 (647) (647) 42,537 11/15/2021 2FE 1.E05 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE D - PART 4 Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 11 12 13 14 15 Total Total Current Change in Foreign Bond NAIC Year's Book/ Exchange Book/ Interest/ Desig- Prior Year Current Other Than Adjusted Change in Adjusted Foreign Stock Stated nation Book/ Unrealized Year's Temporary Carrying Book Carrying Exchange Realized Dividends Con- and CUSIP Number of Adjusted Valuation (Amor- Impairment Value /Adjusted Value at Gain Gain Total Gain Received tractual Admini- Ident- For- Disposal Name Shares of Consid- Actual Carrying Increase/ tization)/ Recog- (11 + 12 - Carrying Disposal (Loss) on (Loss) on (Loss) on During Maturity strative ification Description eign Date of Purchaser Stock eration Par Value Cost Value (Decrease) Accretion nized 13) Value Date Disposal Disposal Disposal Year Date Symbol CIM Trust SERIES 2019J1 CLASS 1A2 3.500% 12556M-AB-0 08/25/49 03/01/2020 Paydown 243,142 243,142 246,410 246,384 (3,241) (3,241) 243,142 1,244 08/25/2049 1FM CIM Trust SERIES 2019J2 CLASS A1 3.500% 12558T-AA-5 10/25/49 03/01/2020 Paydown 180,220 180,220 184,725 (4,505) (4,505) 180,220 526 10/25/2049 1FE DELL EQUIPMENT FINANCE TRUST DEFT 2017-1 D 24703F-AF-3 3.440% 04/24/23 03/23/2020 Call 100.0000 2,000,000 2,000,000 1,999,726 1,999,970 30 30 2,000,000 17,200 04/24/2023 2FE DELTA AIR LINES DAL 6.821 08/10/22 6.821% Redemption 100.0000 247367-BH-7 08/10/22 02/10/2020 7,793 7,793 7,871 7,818 (26) (26) 7,793 266 08/10/2022 1FE DOMINOS PIZZA MASTER ISSUER DPABS 2017-1A A23 25755T-AH-3 4.118% 07/25/47 01/25/2020 Paydown 3,750 3,750 3,750 3,750 3,750 39 07/25/2047 2FE DOW CHEMICAL CO/THE DOW 3 11/15/22 3.000% 260543-CH-4 11/15/22 03/26/2020 Call 106.2510 796,883 750,000 746,123 748,752 99 99 748,850 1,150 1,150 55,070 11/15/2022 2FE DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST DRIVE 2016-BA D 26208A-AG-7 4.530% 08/15/23 03/15/2020 Paydown 125,686 125,686 125,667 124,527 1,159 1,159 125,686 943 08/15/2023 1FE DRIVE AUTO REC TRUST DRIVE 2016-CA D 4.180% 26208B-AN-0 03/15/24 03/15/2020 Paydown 76,208 76,208 76,193 76,200 8 8 76,208 528 03/15/2024 1FE DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST DRIVE 2017-AA D 26208C-AN-8 4.160% 05/15/24 03/15/2020 Paydown 262,699 262,699 262,693 262,696 4 4 262,699 2,306 05/15/2024 1FE DRIVE AUTO RECIEVABLES TRUST DRIVE 2017-BA D 26208D-AF-3 3.720% 10/17/22 03/15/2020 Paydown 449,446 449,446 449,434 449,445 1 1 449,446 2,772 10/17/2022 1FE DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST DRIVE AUTO 26208E-AG-9 RECEIVABLES TRUST 3.840% 03/15/23 03/15/2020 Paydown 267,380 267,380 267,372 267,375 5 5 267,380 1,870 03/15/2023 1FE FLAGSHIP CREDIT AUTO TRUST FCAT 2016-3 C 33843P-AG-1 2.720% 07/15/22 03/15/2020 Paydown 222,570 222,570 222,559 222,568 2 2 222,570 1,006 07/15/2022 1FE FLAGSHIP CREDIT AUTO TRUST FCAT 2016-4 C 33844F-AD-9 2.710% 11/15/22 03/15/2020 Paydown 173,904 173,904 173,895 173,900 4 4 173,904 990 11/15/2022 1FE FOX CORP FOXA 4.709 01/25/29 4.709% 35137L-AC-9 01/25/29 03/30/2020 Tax Free Exchange 3,000,000 3,000,000 3,000,000 3,000,000 3,000,000 96,142 01/25/2029 2FE GSR MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST GSR 2005-5F 2A2 36242D-5W-9 5.500% 06/25/35 03/01/2020 Paydown 9,976 9,976 10,007 9,988 (12) (12) 9,976 84 06/25/2035 1FM GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ1 36258F-AA-7 CLASS A1 3.500% 05/25/50 03/01/2020 Paydown 60,836 60,836 62,290 (1,454) (1,454) 60,836 177 05/25/2050 1FE GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ2 36262D-AA-6 CLASS A1 3.500% 07/25/50 03/01/2020 Paydown 33,442 33,442 34,215 (773) (773) 33,442 98 07/25/2050 1FE GOLDEN BEAR 2016-1A A GLDN 2016-1A A 3.750% 38081E-AA-9 09/20/47 03/20/2020 Paydown 40,612 40,612 40,612 40,612 40,612 761 09/20/2047 1FE HAWAIIAN AIRLINES 13-1A HA 3.9 01/15/26 Redemption 100.0000 419838-AA-5 3.900% 01/15/26 01/15/2020 69,422 69,422 51,642 54,236 15,186 15,186 69,422 996 01/15/2026 1FE HERO FUNDING TRUST HERO 2016-2A A 3.750% 42770W-AA-7 09/20/41 03/20/2020 Paydown 18,330 18,330 18,324 18,514 (184) (184) 18,330 110 09/20/2041 1FE 42806D-AJ-8 HERTZ HERTZ 2015-3A B 3.710% 09/25/21 02/25/2020 Paydown 09/25/2021 1FE JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20195 CLASS 46591F-AC-8 A3 4.000% 11/25/49 03/01/2020 Paydown 677,704 677,704 692,952 692,826 (15,122) (15,122) 677,704 4,359 11/25/2049 1FM JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20198 CLASS 46591K-AC-7 A3 3.500% 03/25/50 02/01/2020 Paydown 331,189 331,189 335,484 335,497 (4,309) (4,309) 331,189 1,566 03/25/2050 1FE JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20198 CLASS 46591K-AC-7 A3 3.500% 03/25/50 03/01/2020 Paydown 278,837 278,837 282,453 282,465 (3,628) (3,628) 278,837 2,440 03/25/2050 1 JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS 46591T-AC-8 A3 3.500% 07/25/50 03/01/2020 Paydown 36,813 36,813 37,681 (869) (869) 36,813 107 07/25/2050 1FE JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20185 CLASS 46649K-AA-3 A1 3.500% 10/25/48 03/01/2020 Paydown 309,162 309,162 312,101 312,061 (2,899) (2,899) 309,162 1,874 10/25/2048 1FM JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20191 CLASS 46650H-AC-2 A3 4.000% 05/25/49 03/01/2020 Paydown 221,462 221,462 227,379 227,265 (5,803) (5,803) 221,462 1,499 05/25/2049 1FM JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 2019LTV2 46651A-AT-9 CLASS A18 4.000% 12/25/49 03/01/2020 Paydown 537,995 537,995 550,100 550,011 (12,016) (12,016) 537,995 3,813 12/25/2049 1FM JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20196 CLASS 46651B-AC-4 A3 3.500% 12/25/49 03/01/2020 Paydown 726,859 726,859 738,217 738,137 (11,277) (11,277) 726,859 4,084 12/25/2049 1FM 2.E05 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE D - PART 4 Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 11 12 13 14 15 Total Total Current Change in Foreign Bond NAIC Year's Book/ Exchange Book/ Interest/ Desig- Prior Year Current Other Than Adjusted Change in Adjusted Foreign Stock Stated nation Book/ Unrealized Year's Temporary Carrying Book Carrying Exchange Realized Dividends Con- and CUSIP Number of Adjusted Valuation (Amor- Impairment Value /Adjusted Value at Gain Gain Total Gain Received tractual Admini- Ident- For- Disposal Name Shares of Consid- Actual Carrying Increase/ tization)/ Recog- (11 + 12 - Carrying Disposal (Loss) on (Loss) on (Loss) on During Maturity strative ification Description eign Date of Purchaser Stock eration Par Value Cost Value (Decrease) Accretion nized 13) Value Date Disposal Disposal Disposal Year Date Symbol JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20199 CLASS 46651Y-AC-4 A3 3.500% 05/25/50 03/01/2020 Paydown 57,258 57,258 58,636 (1,378) (1,378) 57,258 167 05/25/2050 1 LIBERTY PROPERTY LP LPT 4 3/8 02/01/29 53117C-AT-9 4.375% 02/01/29 02/10/2020 Tax Free Exchange 2,992,939 3,000,000 2,992,260 2,992,870 69 69 2,992,939 71,906 02/01/2029 2FE MVW OWNER TRUST MVWOT 2016-1A B 2.640% 553894-AB-2 12/20/33 03/20/2020 Paydown 26,736 26,736 26,728 26,730 6 6 26,736 112 12/20/2033 2FE NABORS INDUSTRIES INC NBR 4 5/8 09/15/21 629568-AX-4 4.625% 09/15/21 01/22/2020 Call 102.2500 916,160 896,000 897,667 896,360 (12) (12) 896,349 (349) (349) 34,779 09/15/2021 3FE NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM 3.7 03/15/23 3.700% 651639-AT-3 03/15/23 03/19/2020 Call 108.2390 939,515 868,000 857,388 858,491 602 602 859,093 8,907 8,907 87,929 03/15/2023 2FE Orange Lake Timeshare Trust SERIES 2019A 68504U-AC-5 CLASS C 3.610% 04/09/38 03/09/2020 Paydown 275,517 275,517 275,511 275,511 6 6 275,517 1,570 04/09/2038 2FE PACIFIC LIFECORP PACLIF 6 02/10/20 6.000% 694476-AC-6 02/10/20 02/10/2020 Maturity 180,000 180,000 192,424 180,190 (190) (190) 180,000 5,400 02/10/2020 1FE SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20191 CLASS A1 81747A-AA-3 4.000% 02/25/49 03/01/2020 Paydown 73,074 73,074 74,744 74,717 (1,644) (1,644) 73,074 494 02/25/2049 1FM SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS A1 81748K-AA-0 3.500% 03/25/50 03/01/2020 Paydown 31,546 31,546 32,325 (779) (779) 31,546 92 03/25/2050 1FE Shellpoint Co-Originator Trust SERIES 20161 82281E-AA-5 CLASS 1A1 3.500% 11/25/46 03/01/2020 Paydown 65,710 65,710 64,048 64,118 1,593 1,593 65,710 339 11/25/2046 1FM SIERRA RECEIVABLES FUNDING CO SERIES 20193A 82652N-AC-2 CLASS C 3.000% 07/15/38 03/23/2020 Paydown 267,637 267,637 267,612 267,612 25 25 267,637 1,297 07/15/2038 2FE SIERRA RECEIVABLES SRFC 2016-2A B 2.780% 82652W-AB-4 07/20/33 03/20/2020 Paydown 18,706 18,706 18,705 18,705 1 1 18,706 82 07/20/2033 2FE SIERRA RECEIVABLES FUNDING CO SERIES 20183A 82653G-AC-6 CLASS C 4.170% 03/20/26 03/20/2020 Paydown 30,120 30,120 30,119 30,119 1 1 30,120 204 03/20/2026 2FE SONIC CAPITAL LLC SONIC 2016-1A A2 4.472% 83546D-AD-0 05/20/46 01/22/2020 Call 100.0000 927,633 927,633 927,633 927,633 927,633 11,058 05/20/2046 2FE BELL 2016-1A BELL 2016-1A A23 4.970% 87342R-AC-8 05/25/46 02/25/2020 Paydown 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 31 05/25/2046 2FE TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORP TOYOTA 3 02/04/33 89233P-7J-9 3.000% 02/04/33 02/04/2020 Call 100.0000 750,000 750,000 744,375 745,948 23 23 745,971 4,029 4,029 11,250 02/04/2033 1FE UNITED AIR 2019-1 A PTT UAL 4.55 08/25/31 Redemption 100.0000 90931E-AA-2 4.550% 08/25/31 02/25/2020 55,123 55,123 55,123 55,123 55,123 1,254 08/25/2031 1FE MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE MCGAFB 5.611 09/15/51 Redemption 100.0000 90983V-AA-1 5.611% 09/15/51 03/15/2020 21,241 21,241 21,131 21,133 107 107 21,241 566 09/15/2051 2FE VSE VOI MORTGAGE LLC VSTNA 2016-A B 2.740% 918290-AB-3 07/20/33 03/20/2020 Paydown 26,032 26,032 26,028 26,052 (20) (20) 26,032 110 07/20/2033 2FE VANTAGE DATA CENTERS ISSUER, L SERIES 20181A 92211M-AC-7 CLASS A2 4.072% 02/16/43 03/16/2020 Paydown 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 34 02/16/2043 1FE VANTAGE DATA CENTERS ISSUER, L SERIES 20182A 92211M-AE-3 CLASS A2 4.196% 11/16/43 03/15/2020 Paydown 3,750 3,750 3,750 3,750 3,750 26 11/16/2043 1FE Vantage Data Centers LLC SERIES 20191A CLASS 92212K-AA-4 A2 3.160% 07/15/44 03/15/2020 Paydown 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 13 07/15/2044 1FE Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Se SERIES 20193 949831-AA-9 CLASS A1 3.500% 10/25/49 03/01/2020 Paydown 27,296 27,296 27,944 (648) (648) 27,296 80 10/25/2049 1 WF COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE TRUST WFCM 2013-120B B 94988L-AG-7 2.710% 03/18/28 03/19/2020 Call 100.0000 461,000 461,000 427,956 459,177 1,823 1,823 461,000 3,158 03/18/2028 1FM Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Se SERIES 20191 95001T-AA-3 CLASS A1 4.000% 11/25/48 03/01/2020 Paydown 164,522 164,522 168,488 168,425 (3,903) (3,903) 164,522 1,000 11/25/2048 1FM Winwater Mortgage Loan Trust SERIES 20154 97651L-AC-5 CLASS A3 3.500% 06/20/45 03/01/2020 Paydown 162,576 162,576 158,461 158,652 3,924 3,924 162,576 819 06/20/2045 1FM AIR CANADA 2015-1A PTT ACACN 3.6 03/15/27 Redemption 100.0000 009090-AA-9 3.600% 09/15/27 A 03/15/2020 60,311 60,311 51,945 52,909 7,402 7,402 60,311 954 03/15/2027 1FE ALM LOAN FUNDING ALM 2012-5A CR3 4.527% 020056-AZ-0 10/18/27 D 03/04/2020 Call 100.0000 1,465,000 1,465,000 1,465,000 1,465,000 1,465,000 26,090 10/18/2027 2FE ANCHORAGE CAPITAL CLO LTD ANCHC 2015-7A DR 03328T-AY-1 4.531% 10/15/27 D 03/06/2020 Call 100.0000 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 27,649 10/15/2027 2FE STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE D - PART 4 Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 11 12 13 14 15 Total Total Current Change in Foreign Bond NAIC Year's Book/ Exchange Book/ Interest/ Desig- Prior Year Current Other Than Adjusted Change in Adjusted Foreign Stock Stated nation Book/ Unrealized Year's Temporary Carrying Book Carrying Exchange Realized Dividends Con- and CUSIP Number of Adjusted Valuation (Amor- Impairment Value /Adjusted Value at Gain Gain Total Gain Received tractual Admini- Ident- For- Disposal Name Shares of Consid- Actual Carrying Increase/ tization)/ Recog- (11 + 12 - Carrying Disposal (Loss) on (Loss) on (Loss) on During Maturity strative ification Description eign Date of Purchaser Stock eration Par Value Cost Value (Decrease) Accretion nized 13) Value Date Disposal Disposal Disposal Year Date Symbol CAL FUNDING II LTD CAI 2012-1A A 3.470% 12479L-AA-8 10/25/27 D 03/25/2020 Paydown 25,000 25,000 24,995 24,997 3 3 25,000 145 10/25/2027 1FE COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB CV KOF 3 7/8 11/26/23 191241-AE-8 3.875% 11/26/23 D 01/22/2020 Call 107.5870 1,075,870 1,000,000 1,015,140 1,008,006 (112) (112) 1,007,894 (7,894) (7,894) 81,898 11/26/2023 1FE GLM 2017-1A GLM 2017-1A B2 3.790% 04/20/29 38136F-AJ-2 D 02/19/2020 Call 100.0000 2,250,000 2,250,000 2,250,000 2,250,000 2,250,000 28,188 04/20/2029 1FE IBERIA AIRLINES IBERIA AIRLINES 3.87 5/20/33 Redemption 100.0000 45082#-AA-0 3.870% 05/20/33 D 03/20/2020 14,325 14,325 14,325 14,325 14,325 277 05/20/2033 1PL LCM LTD PARTNERSHIP LCM 23A B 4.377% 52111P-AD-3 10/20/29 D 02/26/2020 Call 100.0000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 15,910 10/20/2029 1FE MILOS CLO LTD MILOS 2017-1A D 5.227% 60162P-AD-4 10/20/30 D 02/24/2020 Call 100.0000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 36,414 10/20/2030 2FE NEUBERGER BERMAN CLO LTD NEUB 2014-17A B2R 64129U-AY-1 3.830% 04/22/29 D 02/28/2020 Call 100.0000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 13,405 04/22/2029 1FE NEUBERGER BERMAN CLO LTD NEUB 2017-24A B2 64130H-AJ-0 3.822% 04/19/30 D 03/12/2020 Call 100.0000 2,000,000 2,000,000 1,999,623 1,999,779 (1) (1) 1,999,778 222 222 30,364 04/19/2030 1FE NEWARK BSL CLO 1 NBCLO 2016-1A B 4.394% 65023T-AE-2 12/21/29 D 02/14/2020 Call 100.0000 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,488,525 1,504,637 50 50 1,504,686 (4,686) (4,686) 20,493 12/21/2029 1FE LARVIKSFJORDEN LTD NORWEGIAN AIR 4.750% Redemption 100.0000 3.E05 66934#-AA-6 01/22/28 D 01/22/2020 22,437 22,437 22,437 22,437 22,437 532 01/22/2028 2PL OCTAGON CREDIT OCT29 2016-1A C 4.351% 67591J-AE-2 01/24/28 D 03/04/2020 Call 100.0000 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,494,680 1,511,665 (498) (498) 1,511,167 (11,167) (11,167) 24,448 01/24/2028 1FE 3899999. Subtotal - Bonds - Industrial and Miscellaneous (Unaffiliated) 38,012,223 37,750,607 37,742,821 37,350,995 (43,000) (43,000) 37,752,882 (9,336) (9,336) 846,958 XXX XXX LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018 A Redemption 100.0000 L72598-YY-2 3.400% 01/29/21 01/21/2020 69,623 69,623 69,623 63,278 69,623 321 01/29/2021 1Z LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018-A Redemption 100.0000 L72598-ZZ-8 4.300% 01/29/21 01/21/2020 34,811 34,811 34,811 31,639 34,811 220 01/29/2021 2Z ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC Redemption 100.0000 LX1847-66-9 2/24 3.500% 02/29/24 01/31/2020 405,720 405,720 405,720 324,630 405,720 02/29/2024 1Z DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DELL FINANCIAL Redemption 100.0000 24702#-ZZ-3 SERVICES 2.597% 08/22/22 01/22/2020 61,735 61,735 61,735 61,735 61,735 3,241 08/22/2022 2Z ME 2019-1 A2 MASSAGE ENVY 2019-1 A2 6.448% Redemption 100.0000 55282G-AA-5 07/30/49 01/30/2020 7,500 7,500 7,500 7,500 7,500 121 07/30/2049 2FE Primrose Schools SERIES 20191A CLASS A2 Redemption 100.0000 74166Y-AA-8 4.475% 07/30/49 01/30/2020 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 56 07/30/2049 2FE 8299999. Subtotal - Bonds - Unaffiliated Bank Loans 584,389 584,389 584,389 493,782 584,389 3,959 XXX XXX 8399997. Total - Bonds - Part 4 54,957,507 54,546,670 54,550,939 54,055,712 (42,007) (42,007) 54,549,199 139,631 139,631 1,251,501 XXX XXX 8399998. Total - Bonds - Part 5 XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX 8399999. Total - Bonds 54,957,507 54,546,670 54,550,939 54,055,712 (42,007) (42,007) 54,549,199 139,631 139,631 1,251,501 XXX XXX 8999997. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 4 XXX XXX XXX 8999998. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 5 XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX 8999999. Total - Preferred Stocks XXX XXX XXX 9799997. Total - Common Stocks - Part 4 XXX XXX XXX 9799998. Total - Common Stocks - Part 5 XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX 9799999. Total - Common Stocks XXX XXX XXX 9899999. Total - Preferred and Common Stocks XXX XXX XXX 9999999 - Totals 54,957,507 XXX 54,550,939 54,055,712 (42,007) (42,007) 54,549,199 139,631 139,631 1,251,501 XXX XXX E06 STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SCHEDULE DB - PART A - SECTION 1 Showing all Options, Caps, Floors, Collars, Swaps and Forwards Open as of Current Statement Date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 Cumulative Prior Current Description Year(s) Year Initial of Item(s) Strike Initial Cost Cost of Credit Hedge Hedged, Price, of Un- Un- Total Current Adjustment Quality