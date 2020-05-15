American Equity Investment Life : Eagle Life Insurance Company – First Quarter 2020 Statement 7.4 MB

|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current Statement Date
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
Net Admitted Assets
|
Prior Year Net
|
|
Assets
|
Nonadmitted Assets
|
(Cols. 1 - 2)
|
Admitted Assets
|
1. Bonds
|
1,479,242,143
|
|
1,479,242,143
|
1,470,052,625
-
Stocks:
-
-
Preferred stocks
-
Common stocks
-
Mortgage loans on real estate:
|
3.1 First liens
|
190,180,577
|
190,180,577
|
154,575,912
-
Other than first liens
4. Real estate:
-
Properties occupied by the company (less $ encumbrances)
-
Properties held for the production of income (less
4.3 Properties held for sale (less $ encumbrances)
|
5.
|
Cash ($
|
(881,769)), cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
($
|
78,556,170
|
) and short-term
|
|
|
|
|
investments ($
|
2,466,981 )
|
80,141,382
|
80,141,382
|
25,998,334
|
6.
|
Contract loans (including $
|
|
premium notes)
|
|
|
7.
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
21,612,645
|
21,612,645
|
17,466,131
|
8.
|
Other invested assets
|
|
1,080,464
|
1,080,464
|
1,080,923
|
9.
|
Receivables for securities
|
|
7,214
|
7,214
|
1,685,969
-
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
-
Aggregatewrite-ins for invested assets
|
12.
|
Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
|
1,772,264,425
|
1,772,264,425
|
1,670,859,894
|
13.
|
Title plants less $
|
charged off (for Title insurers
|
|
|
|
|
only)
|
|
|
|
|
14.
|
Investment income due and accrued
|
|
13,071,810
|
13,071,810
|
13,334,538
15. Premiums and considerations:
|
15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection
|
43,083
|
43,083
15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but deferred and not yet due (including $
earned but unbilled premiums)
|
15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($
|
) and
|
contracts subject to redetermination ($
|
)
16. Reinsurance:
-
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
-
Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
|
16.3 Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
|
1,525,364
|
1,525,364
|
581,861
17. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
|
18.1
|
Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
|
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
Net deferred tax asset
|
6,945,087
|
1,462,782
|
5,482,305
|
5,088,146
19. Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit
|
20. Electronic data processing equipment and software
|
37,990
|
37,990
21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets
-
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
-
Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
|
24.
|
Health care ($
|
) and other amounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
25.
|
Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets
|
170,686
|
170,015
|
671
|
1,620
26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
|
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)
|
1,794,058,445
|
1,713,870
|
1,792,344,575
|
1,689,866,059
27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts
|
28.
|
Total (Lines 26 and 27)
|
1,794,058,445
|
1,713,870
|
1,792,344,575
|
1,689,866,059
|
|
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
|
|
|
|
|
1101.
|
|
|
|
|
|
1102.
|
|
|
|
|
|
1103.
|
|
|
|
|
|
1198.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
|
1199.
|
Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above)
|
|
|
|
|
2501.
|
MISCELLANEOUS ASSETS
|
170,686
|
170,015
|
671
|
1,620
|
2502.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2503.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2598.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
|
2599.
|
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)
|
170,686
|
170,015
|
671
|
1,620
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement Date
|
Prior Year
|
1.
|
Aggregate reserve for life contracts $
|
1,548,234,514
|
less $
|
included in Line 6.3
|
|
|
(including $
|
Modco Reserve)
|
|
1,548,234,514
|
1,450,900,191
|
2.
|
Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $
|
Modco Reserve)
|
|
3.
|
Liability for deposit-type contracts (including $
|
Modco Reserve)
|
366,768
|
382,989
4. Contract claims:
|
4.1
|
Life
|
|
5,655,195
|
7,697,779
|
4.2
|
Accident and health
|
|
|
|
5. Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $
|
and coupons $
|
due
|
|
and unpaid
|
|
|
6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated amounts:
6.1 Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $
|
|
Modco)
|
|
|
6.2
|
Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $
|
Modco)
|
6.3
|
Coupons and similar benefits (including $
|
Modco)
|
-
Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6
-
Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less
|
$
|
discount; including $
|
accident and health premiums
9. Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:
|
9.1 Surrender values on canceled contracts
|
|
|
9.2
|
Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $
|
accident and health
|
|
|
experience rating refunds of which $
|
is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health
|
|
|
Service Act
|
|
|
9.3
|
Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $
|
assumed and $
|
|
|
ceded
|
|
|
9.4 Interest Maintenance Reserve
|
1,622,514
|
1,540,192
|
10. Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $
|
337,906, accident and health
|
|
$
|
and deposit-type contract funds $
|
337,906
|
372,334
11. Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed
|
12.
|
General expenses due or accrued
|
|
237,412
|
309,605
|
13.
|
Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $
|
accrued for expense
|
|
|
|
allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances)
|
|
|
|
14.
|
Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes
|
|
48,479
|
50,750
|
15.1
|
Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $
|
on realized capital gains (losses)
|
8,595,331
|
7,379,743
|
15.2
|
Net deferred tax liability
|
|
|
16. Unearned investment income
|
17.
|
Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee
|
33,778
|
41,473
|
18.
|
Amounts held for agents' account, including $
|
agents' credit balances
|
|
19.
|
Remittances and items not allocated
|
3,762,685
|
3,238,656
-
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
-
Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above
|
22. Borrowed money $
|
and interest thereon $
-
Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid
-
Miscellaneous liabilities:
|
24.01
|
Asset valuation reserve
|
|
7,467,029
|
6,843,829
|
24.02
|
Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($
|
) companies
|
|
|
24.03
|
Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($
|
) reinsurers
|
|
24.04
|
Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
|
|
261,135
|
240,350
|
24.05
|
Drafts outstanding
|
|
|
-
Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
-
Funds held under coinsurance
-
Derivatives
|
|
24.09
|
Payable for securities
|
|
4,935,216
|
2,432,161
|
|
24.10
|
Payable for securities lending
|
|
|
|
|
24.11 Capital notes $
|
and interest thereon $
|
|
|
25.
|
Aggregate write-ins for liabilities
|
|
749,734
|
504,208
|
26.
|
Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)
|
1,582,307,695
|
1,481,934,261
27. From Separate Accounts Statement
|
28.
|
Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)
|
1,582,307,695
|
1,481,934,261
|
29.
|
Common capital stock
|
2,500,000
|
2,500,000
-
Preferred capital stock
-
Aggregatewrite-ins for other than special surplus funds
-
Surplus notes
|
33. Gross paid in and contributed surplus
|
178,673,705
|
178,665,010
34. Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds
|
35. Unassigned funds (surplus)
|
28,863,175
|
26,766,788
36. Less treasury stock, at cost:
|
|
36.1
|
shares common (value included in Line 29
|
$
|
)
|
|
|
|
36.2
|
shares preferred (value included in Line 30
|
$
|
)
|
|
|
37.
|
Surplus (Total Lines 31+32+33+34+35-36) (including $
|
|
in Separate Accounts Statement)
|
207,536,880
|
205,431,798
|
38.
|
Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37
|
|
|
|
210,036,880
|
207,931,798
|
39.
|
Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
|
|
|
1,792,344,575
|
1,689,866,059
|
|
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
|
|
|
|
|
|
2501.
|
AMOUNT DUE REINSURERS
|
|
|
|
749,734
|
504,208
|
2502.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2503.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2598.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
|
2599.
|
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)
|
|
|
749,734
|
504,208
|
3101.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3102.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3103.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3198.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
|
3199.
|
Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198)(Line 31 above)
|
|
|
|
|
3401.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3402.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3403.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3498.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 34 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
|
3499.
|
Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498)(Line 34 above)
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
Current Year
|
Prior Year
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
To Date
|
To Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts
|
93,263,175
|
145,436,544
|
548,181,154
|
2.
|
Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies
|
|
|
252,739
|
3.
|
Net investment income
|
24,642,189
|
7,897,514
|
53,296,036
|
4.
|
Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR)
|
27,987
|
(14,682)
|
14,062
5. Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses
|
6. Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded
|
2,236,754
|
3,855,319
|
20,888,719
-
Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded
-
Miscellaneous Income:
-
-
Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate Accounts
-
Charges and fees fordeposit-type contracts
-
Aggregatewrite-ins for miscellaneous income
|
9.
|
Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3)
|
120,170,106
|
157,174,695
|
622,632,710
|
10.
|
Death benefits
|
|
|
|
11.
|
Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments)
|
|
|
|
12.
|
Annuity benefits
|
2,367,167
|
1,039,052
|
6,225,965
|
13.
|
Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts
|
|
|
|
14.
|
Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits
|
|
|
|
15.
|
Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts
|
8,210,480
|
5,405,594
|
27,197,596
|
16.
|
Group conversions
|
|
|
|
17.
|
Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds
|
2,327
|
257
|
2,725
|
18.
|
Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies
|
12,933
|
5,855
|
41,922
|
19.
|
Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts
|
97,334,323
|
132,233,679
|
510,960,126
|
20.
|
Totals (Lines 10 to 19)
|
107,927,231
|
138,684,437
|
544,428,334
21. Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct
|
|
business only)
|
6,651,072
|
11,339,527
|
45,444,499
|
22.
|
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed
|
18,736
|
19,384
|
76,845
|
23.
|
General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses
|
1,826,473
|
2,010,574
|
7,736,184
|
24.
|
Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes
|
566,683
|
336,890
|
1,616,472
-
Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums
-
Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance
-
Aggregatewrite-ins for deductions
|
28.
|
Totals (Lines 20 to 27)
|
116,990,195
|
152,390,812
|
599,302,334
|
29.
|
Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus
|
|
|
|
|
Line 28)
|
3,179,911
|
4,783,883
|
23,330,375
|
30.
|
Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members
|
|
|
|
31.
|
Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal
|
|
|
|
|
income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)
|
3,179,911
|
4,783,883
|
23,330,375
|
32.
|
Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)
|
1,233,729
|
555,248
|
6,996,963
33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income
|
taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32)
|
1,946,181
|
4,228,635
|
16,333,412
34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital
|
|
gains tax of $
|
(47,464)(excluding taxes of $
|
29,323
|
|
|
|
|
transferred to the IMR)
|
|
|
(178,554)
|
|
(163,907)
|
35.
|
Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)
|
|
1,767,627
|
4,228,635
|
16,169,505
|
|
|
CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT
|
|
|
|
|
36.
|
Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year
|
|
207,931,798
|
182,588,738
|
182,588,738
|
37.
|
Net income (Line 35)
|
|
|
1,767,627
|
4,228,635
|
16,169,505
|
38.
|
Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $
|
21,000
|
79,000
|
(136,732)
|
(268,600)
39. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
|
40.
|
Change in net deferred income tax
|
466,199
|
(472,791)
|
2,133,842
|
41.
|
Change in nonadmitted assets
|
406,761
|
894,067
|
(364,375)
|
42.
|
Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies
|
|
|
|
43.
|
Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease
|
|
|
|
44.
|
Change in asset valuation reserve
|
(623,200)
|
(356,421)
|
(2,388,291)
-
Change in treasury stock
-
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period
-
Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement
-
Change in surplus notes
-
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
-
Capital changes:
-
-
Paid in
-
Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
-
Transferred to surplus
-
Surplus adjustment:
-
Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
-
Transferred from capital
-
Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance
52. Dividends to stockholders
|
53.
|
Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus
|
8,695
|
24,034
|
60,979
|
54.
|
Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53)
|
2,105,082
|
4,180,791
|
25,343,059
|
55.
|
Capital and surplus, as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54)
|
210,036,879
|
186,769,529
|
207,931,798
|
|
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
|
|
|
|
08.301.
|
|
|
|
|
08.302.
|
|
|
|
|
08.303.
|
|
|
|
|
08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3 above)
|
|
|
|
2701.
|
|
|
|
|
2702.
|
|
|
|
|
2703.
|
|
|
|
|
2798.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 27 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
2799.
|
Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798)(Line 27 above)
|
|
|
|
5301.
|
STOCK BASED COMPENSATION
|
8,695
|
24,034
|
60,979
|
5302.
|
|
|
|
|
5303.
|
|
|
|
|
5398.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 53 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
5399.
|
Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398)(Line 53 above)
|
8,695
|
24,034
|
60,979
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
CASH FLOW
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
Current Year
|
Prior Year
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
To Date
|
To Date
|
December 31
|
|
Cash from Operations
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Premiums collected net of reinsurance
|
93,263,175
|
145,436,544
|
548,433,894
|
2.
|
Net investment income
|
34,238,537
|
12,575,217
|
81,021,275
3. Miscellaneous income
|
4.
|
Total (Lines 1 to 3)
|
127,501,712
|
158,011,761
|
629,455,169
|
5.
|
Benefit and loss related payments
|
12,633,165
|
7,186,580
|
31,342,599
6. Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts
|
7. Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions
|
6,915,571
|
10,260,725
|
34,316,196
8. Dividends paid to policyholders
|
9.
|
Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $
|
tax on capital
|
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
5,509,947
|
10.
|
Total (Lines 5 through 9)
|
|
19,548,735
|
17,447,305
|
71,168,742
|
11.
|
Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)
|
107,952,977
|
140,564,456
|
558,286,427
Cash from Investments
12. Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:
|
12.1
|
Bonds
|
54,957,507
|
8,741,414
|
118,267,465
|
12.2
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
12.3
|
Mortgage loans
|
1,045,334
|
459,183
|
2,923,258
-
Real estate
-
Other invested assets
-
Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents andshort-term investments
-
Miscellaneous proceeds
|
|
12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)
|
56,002,841
|
9,200,597
|
121,190,723
|
13.
|
Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):
|
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
Bonds
|
64,099,547
|
98,203,928
|
537,455,810
|
|
13.2
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
Mortgage loans
|
36,550,000
|
7,600,000
|
113,050,000
|
|
13.4
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
Other invested assets
|
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
Miscellaneous applications
|
13,613,540
|
8,969,260
|
36,599,750
|
|
13.7
|
Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)
|
114,263,087
|
114,773,188
|
687,105,560
|
14.
|
Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes
|
|
|
|
15.
|
Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)
|
(58,260,246)
|
(105,572,591)
|
(565,914,837)
Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources
16. Cash provided (applied):
|
16.1
|
Surplus notes, capital notes
|
|
|
|
16.2
|
Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock
|
|
|
10,000,000
|
16.3
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
16.4
|
Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities
|
(18,548)
|
(3,020)
|
344,146
|
16.5 Dividends to stockholders
|
|
|
|
16.6 Other cash provided (applied)
|
4,468,865
|
7,821,786
|
(8,303,644)
17. Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5
|
|
plus Line 16.6)
|
4,450,316
|
7,818,766
|
2,040,502
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
|
|
|
|
18.
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17)
|
54,143,048
|
42,810,631
|
(5,587,908)
|
19.
|
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:
|
|
|
|
|
19.1 Beginning of year
|
25,998,334
|
31,586,243
|
31,586,243
|
|
19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)
|
80,141,382
|
74,396,874
|
25,998,335
|
Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for non-cash transactions:
|
|
|
|
20.0001.STOCK BASED COMPENSATION
|
8,695
|
24,034
|
60,979
|
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
EXHIBIT 1
DIRECT PREMIUMS AND DEPOSIT-TYPE CONTRACTS
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
Current Year
|
Prior Year
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
To Date
|
To Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
Industrial life
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Ordinary life insurance
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Ordinary individual annuities
|
110,691,665
|
203,175,127
|
879,720,596
|
4.
|
Credit life (group and individual)
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Group life insurance
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Group annuities
|
|
|
|
7.
|
A & H - group
|
|
|
|
8.
|
A & H - credit (group and individual)
|
|
|
|
9.
|
A & H - other
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Aggregate of all other lines of business
|
|
|
|
11.
|
Subtotal (Lines 1 through 10)
|
110,691,665
|
203,175,127
|
879,720,596
|
12.
|
Fraternal (Fraternal Benefit Societies Only)
|
|
|
|
13.
|
Subtotal (Lines 11 through 12)
|
110,691,665
|
203,175,127
|
879,720,596
|
14.
|
Deposit-type contracts
|
|
|
|
15.
|
Total (Lines 13 and 14)
|
110,691,665
|
203,175,127
|
879,720,596
|
|
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
|
|
|
|
1001.
|
|
|
|
|
1002.
|
|
|
|
|
1003.
|
|
|
|
|
1098.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 10 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
1099.
|
Totals (Lines 1001 through 1003 plus 1098)(Line 10 above)
|
|
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
GENERAL INTERROGATORIES
PART 1 - COMMON INTERROGATORIES
GENERAL
-
Did the reporting entity experience any material transactions requiring the filing of Disclosure of Material Transactions with the State of Domicile, as required by the Model Act?
-
If yes, has the report been filed with the domiciliary state?
-
Has any change been made during the year of this statement in the charter,by-laws, articles of incorporation, or deed of settlement of the reporting entity?
-
If yes, date of change:
-
Is the reporting entity a member of an Insurance Holding Company System consisting of two or more affiliated persons, one or more of which is an insurer?
If yes, complete Schedule Y, Parts 1 and 1A.
-
Have there been any substantial changes in the organizational chart since the prior quarter end?
-
If the response to 3.2 is yes, provide a brief description of those changes.
American Equity Investment Holding Company redeemed and dissolved eight Trusts with funds raised from it's 2019 Preferred Stock issuance.
-
Is the reporting entity publicly traded or a member of a publicly traded group?
-
If the response to 3.4 is yes, provide the CIK (Central Index Key) code issued by the SEC for the entity/group.
-
Has the reporting entity been a party to a merger or consolidation during the period covered by this statement?If yes, complete and file the merger history data file with the NAIC.
-
If yes, provide the name of the entity, NAIC Company Code, and state of domicile (use two letter state abbreviation) for any entity that has ceased to exist as a result of the merger or consolidation.
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Name of Entity
|
NAIC Company Code
|
State of Domicile
|
|
|
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
YES [ ] NO [ ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
|
YES
|
[
|
X
|
]
|
NO
|
[
|
]
|
YES
|
[
|
X
|
]
|
NO
|
[
|
]
YES [ X ] NO [ ]
0001039828
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
5. If the reporting entity is subject to a management agreement, including third-party administrator(s), managing general agent(s), attorney-
|
in-fact, or similar agreement, have there been any significant changes regarding the terms of the agreement or principals involved?
|
YES [ X ] NO [ ] N/A [ ]
|
If yes, attach an explanation.
|
-
State as of what date the latest financial examination of the reporting entity was made or is being made.
-
State the as of date that the latest financial examination report became available from either the state of domicile or the reporting entity. This date should be the date of the examined balance sheet and not the date the report was completed or released.
-
State as of what date the latest financial examination report became available to other states or the public from either the state of domicile or the reporting entity. This is the release date or completion date of the examination report and not the date of the examination (balance sheet date).
-
By what department or departments?
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE, DIVISION OF INSURANCE, STATE OF IOWA
-
Have all financial statement adjustments within the latest financial examination report been accounted for in a subsequent financial
|
statement filed with Departments?
|
YES
|
[
|
6.6 Have all of the recommendations within the latest financial examination report been complied with?
|
YES
|
[
-
Has this reporting entity had any Certificates of Authority, licenses or registrations (including corporate registration, if applicable) suspended or revoked by any governmental entity during the reporting period?
-
If yes, give full information:
-
Is the company a subsidiary of a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve Board?
-
If response to 8.1 is yes, please identify the name of the bank holding company.
-
Is the company affiliated with one or more banks, thrifts or securities firms?
-
If response to 8.3 is yes, please provide below the names and location (city and state of the main office) of any affiliates regulated by a federal regulatory services agency [i.e. the Federal Reserve Board (FRB), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC)] and identify the affiliate's primary federal regulator.
12/31/2018
12/31/2013
06/08/2015
] NO [ ] N/A [ X ]
] NO [ ] N/A [ X ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
Affiliate Name
|
Location (City, State)
|
FRB
|
OCC
|
FDIC
|
SEC
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
GENERAL INTERROGATORIES
9.1Are the senior officers (principal executive officer, principal financial officer, principal accounting officer or controller, or persons performing similar functions) of the reporting entity subject to a code of ethics, which includes the following standards?
-
Honest and ethical conduct, including the ethical handling of actual or apparent conflicts of interest between personal and professional relationships;
-
Full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in the periodic reports required to be filed by the reporting entity;
-
Compliance with applicable governmental laws, rules and regulations;
-
The prompt internal reporting of violations to an appropriate person or persons identified in the code; and
-
Accountability for adherence to the code.
9.11If the response to 9.1 is No, please explain:
9.2Has the code of ethics for senior managers been amended?
9.21If the response to 9.2 is Yes, provide information related to amendment(s).
9.3Have any provisions of the code of ethics been waived for any of the specified officers?
9.31If the response to 9.3 is Yes, provide the nature of any waiver(s).
FINANCIAL
YES [ X ] NO [ ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
|
10.1
|
Does the reporting entity report any amounts due from parent, subsidiaries or affiliates on Page 2 of this statement?
|
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
|
10.2
|
If yes, indicate any amounts receivable from parent included in the Page 2 amount:
|
$
INVESTMENT
-
Were any of the stocks, bonds, or other assets of the reporting entity loaned, placed under option agreement, or otherwise made available for use by another person? (Exclude securities under securities lending agreements.)
-
If yes, give full and complete information relating thereto:
|
12.
|
Amount of real estate and mortgages held in other invested assets in Schedule BA:
|
$
|
13.
|
Amount of real estate and mortgages held in short-term investments:
|
$
-
Does the reporting entity have any investments in parent, subsidiaries and affiliates?
-
If yes, please complete the following:
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
Prior Year-End
|
|
Current Quarter
|
|
|
|
Book/Adjusted
|
|
Book/Adjusted
|
|
|
|
Carrying Value
|
|
Carrying Value
|
14.21
|
Bonds
|
$
|
|
$
|
14.22
|
Preferred Stock
|
$
|
|
$
|
14.23
|
Common Stock
|
$
|
|
$
|
14.24
|
Short-Term Investments
|
$
|
|
$
|
14.25
|
Mortgage Loans on Real Estate
|
$
|
|
$
|
14.26
|
All Other
|
$
|
|
$
|
14.27
|
Total Investment in Parent, Subsidiaries and Affiliates (Subtotal Lines 14.21 to 14.26)
|
$
|
|
$
|
14.28
|
Total Investment in Parent included in Lines 14.21 to 14.26 above
|
$
|
|
$
|
15.1
|
Has the reporting entity entered into any hedging transactions reported on Schedule DB?
|
YES [ X ]
|
NO [ ]
|
15.2
|
If yes, has a comprehensive description of the hedging program been made available to the domiciliary state?
|
YES [ X ] NO [
|
] N/A [ ]
|
|
If no, attach a description with this statement.
|
|
16. For the reporting entity's security lending program, state the amount of the following as of the current statement date:
|
16.1
|
Total fair value of reinvested collateral assets reported on Schedule DL, Parts 1 and 2.
|
$
|
16.2
|
Total book adjusted/carrying value of reinvested collateral assets reported on Schedule DL, Parts 1 and 2
|
$
|
16.3
|
Total payable for securities lending reported on the liability page.
|
$
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
GENERAL INTERROGATORIES
17. Excluding items in Schedule E - Part 3 - Special Deposits, real estate, mortgage loans and investments held physically in the reporting entity's offices, vaults or safety deposit boxes, were all stocks, bonds and other securities, owned throughout the current year held pursuant to a custodial agreement with a qualified bank or trust company in accordance with Section 1, III - General Examination Considerations, F.
|
Outsourcing of Critical Functions, Custodial or Safekeeping Agreements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook?
|
YES [ X ] NO [ ]
17.1 For all agreements that comply with the requirements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook, complete the following:
|
1
|
2
|
Name of Custodian(s)
|
Custodian Address
|
STATE STREET BANK & TRUST
|
225 LIBERTY STREET, 2 WORLD FINANCIAL CENTER, NEW YORK, NY 10281
|
|
17.2 For all agreements that do not comply with the requirements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook, provide the name, location and a complete explanation:
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
Name(s)
|
Location(s)
|
Complete Explanation(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.3 Have there been any changes, including name changes, in the custodian(s) identified in 17.1 during the current quarter?
|
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
17.4 If yes, give full information relating thereto:
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
Old Custodian
|
New Custodian
|
Date of Change
|
Reason
|
|
|
|
17.5 Investment management - Identify all investment advisors, investment managers, broker/dealers, including individuals that have the authority to make investment decisions on behalf of the reporting entity. For assets that are managed internally by employees of the reporting entity, note as such. ["…that have access to the investment accounts"; "…handle securities"]
|
1
|
2
|
Name of Firm or Individual
|
Affiliation
|
AMERICAN EQUITY HOLDING CO
|
A
|
ARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III LLC
|
U
|
BARINGS LLC
|
U
|
METLIFE
|
U
|
|
17.5097 For those firms/individuals listed in the table for Question 17.5, do any firms/individuals unaffiliated with the reporting entity (i.e. designated with a "U") manage more than 10% of the reporting entity's invested assets?
17.5098 For firms/individuals unaffiliated with the reporting entity (i.e. designated with a "U") listed in the table for Question 17.5, does the total assets under management aggregate to more than 50% of the reporting entity's invested assets?
17.6 For those firms or individuals listed in the table for 17.5 with an affiliation code of "A" (affiliated) or "U" (unaffiliated), provide the information for the table below.
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
Management
|
Central Registration
|
|
|
|
Agreement
|
Depository Number
|
Name of Firm or Individual
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|
Registered With
|
(IMA) Filed
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY HOLDING CO
|
549300RK5RZQ740FPL83
|
|
DS
|
|
|
|
SECURITIES EXCHANGE
|
|
168076
|
ARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III LLC
|
549300N5FJT73X2E7715
|
COMMISSION #801-78341
|
NO
|
|
|
|
SECURITIES EXCHANGE
|
|
106006
|
BARINGS LLC
|
ANDKRHQKPRRG4Q2KLR05
|
COMMISSION #801-241
|
NO
|
|
|
|
SECURITIES EXCHANGE
|
|
142463
|
METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
|
EAUO72Q8FCR1S0XGYJ21
|
COMMISSION #801-67314
|
NO
|
|
|
|
|
-
Have all the filing requirements of the Purposes and Procedures Manual of the NAIC Investment Analysis Office been followed?
-
If no, list exceptions:
19. By self-designating 5GI securities, the reporting entity is certifying the following elements for each self-designated 5GI security:
-
Documentation necessary to permit a full credit analysis of the security does not exist or an NAIC CRP credit rating for an FE or PL security is not available.
-
Issuer or obligor is current on all contracted interest and principal payments.
-
The insurer has an actual expectation of ultimate payment of all contracted interest and principal.
Has the reporting entity self-designated 5GI securities?
20. By self-designating PLGI securities, the reporting entity is certifying the following elements of each self-designated PLGI security:
-
The security was purchased prior to January 1, 2018.
-
The reporting entity is holding capital commensurate with the NAIC Designation reported for the security.
-
The NAIC Designation was derived from the credit rating assigned by an NAIC CRP in its legal capacity as a NRSRO which is shown on a current private letter rating held by the insurer and available for examination by state insurance regulators.
-
The reporting entity is not permitted to share this credit rating of the PL security with the SVO.
Has the reporting entity self-designated PLGI securities?
21. By assigning FE to a Schedule BA non-registered private fund, the reporting entity is certifying the following elements of each self-designated FE fund:
-
The shares were purchased prior to January 1, 2019.
-
The reporting entity is holding capital commensurate with the NAIC Designation reported for the security.
-
The security had a public credit rating(s) with annual surveillance assigned by an NAIC CRP in its legal capacity as an NRSRO prior to January 1, 2019.
-
The fund only or predominantly holds bonds in its portfolio.
-
The current reported NAIC Designation was derived from the public credit rating(s) with annual surveillance assigned by an NAIC CRP in its legal capacity as an NRSRO.
-
The public credit rating(s) with annual surveillance assigned by an NAIC CRP has not lapsed.
Has the reporting entity assigned FE to Schedule BA non-registered private funds that complied with the above criteria?
YES [ X ] NO [ ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
YES [ ] NO [ X ]
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
GENERAL INTERROGATORIES
PART 2 - LIFE AND ACCIDENT AND HEALTH COMPANIES/FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES
|
Life and Accident Health Companies/Fraternal Benefit Societies:
|
|
|
1. Report the statement value of mortgage loans at the end of this reporting period for the following categories:
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
1.1 Long-Term Mortgages In Good Standing
|
|
|
1.11
|
Farm Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.12
|
Residential Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.13
|
Commercial Mortgages
|
$
|
190,180,577
|
1.14
|
Total Mortgages in Good Standing
|
$
|
190,180,577
|
1.2 Long-Term Mortgages In Good Standing with Restructured Terms
|
|
|
1.21 Total Mortgages in Good Standing with Restructured Terms
|
$
|
|
1.3 Long-Term Mortgage Loans Upon which Interest is Overdue more than Three Months
|
|
|
1.31
|
Farm Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.32
|
Residential Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.33
|
Commercial Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.34
|
Total Mortgages with Interest Overdue more than Three Months
|
$
|
|
1.4 Long-Term Mortgage Loans in Process of Foreclosure
|
|
|
1.41
|
Farm Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.42
|
Residential Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.43
|
Commercial Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.44
|
Total Mortgages in Process of Foreclosure
|
$
|
|
1.5 Total Mortgage Loans (Lines 1.14 + 1.21 + 1.34 + 1.44) (Page 2, Column 3, Lines 3.1 + 3.2)
|
$
|
190,180,577
1.6 Long-Term Mortgages Foreclosed, Properties Transferred to Real Estate in Current Quarter
|
1.61
|
Farm Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.62
|
Residential Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.63
|
Commercial Mortgages
|
$
|
|
1.64
|
Total Mortgages Foreclosed and Transferred to Real Estate
|
$
|
2. Operating Percentages:
|
2.1
|
A&H loss percent
|
%
|
2.2
|
A&H cost containment percent
|
%
|
2.3
|
A&H expense percent excluding cost containment expenses
|
%
|
3.1
|
Do you act as a custodian for health savings accounts?
|
YES [
|
]
|
NO [ X ]
|
3.2
|
If yes, please provide the amount of custodial funds held as of the reporting date
|
$
|
|
|
3.3
|
Do you act as an administrator for health savings accounts?
|
YES [
|
]
|
NO [ X ]
|
3.4
|
If yes, please provide the balance of the funds administered as of the reporting date
|
$
|
|
|
4.
|
Is the reporting entity licensed or chartered, registered, qualified, eligible or writing business in at least two states?
|
YES [ X ]
|
NO [ ]
4.1 If no, does the reporting entity assume reinsurance business that covers risks residing in at least one state other than the state of
|
domicile of the reporting entity?
|
YES [ ] NO [ ]
Fraternal Benefit Societies Only:
5.1 In all cases where the reporting entity has assumed accident and health risks from another company, provisions should be made in
|
this statement on account of such reinsurances for reserve equal to that which the original company would have been required to
|
|
|
|
establish had it retained the risks. Has this been done?
|
YES [
|
] NO [
|
] N/A [ ]
|
5.2 If no, explain:
|
|
|
|
6.1 Does the reporting entity have outstanding assessments in the form of liens against policy benefits that have increased surplus?
|
YES [ ] NO [ ]
6.2 If yes, what is the date(s) of the original lien and the total outstanding balance of liens that remain in surplus?
|
Date
|
Outstanding Lien Amount
|
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE S - CEDED REINSURANCE
Showing All New Reinsurance Treaties - Current Year to Date
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certified
|
Date of
|
NAIC
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Type of
|
|
Reinsurer
|
Certified
|
Company
|
ID
|
Effective
|
|
Domiciliary
|
Reinsurance
|
Business
|
|
Rating
|
Reinsurer
|
Code
|
Number
|
Date
|
Name of Reinsurer
|
Jurisdiction
|
Ceded
|
Ceded
|
Type of Reinsurer
|
(1 through 6)
|
Rating
|
92738
|
42-1153896
|
01/01/2020
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|
IA
|
CO/I
|
IA
|
AUTHORIZED
|
|
10
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE T - PREMIUMS AND ANNUITY CONSIDERATIONS
Current Year To Date - Allocated by States and Territories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Business Only
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Life Contracts
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
3
|
Accident and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health Insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Active
|
|
|
Premiums,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including Policy,
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
Life Insurance
|
Annuity
|
Membership
|
Other
|
Columns
|
Deposit-Type
|
|
States, Etc.
|
|
(a)
|
Premiums
|
Considerations
|
and Other Fees
|
Considerations
|
2 Through 5
|
Contracts
|
1.
|
Alabama
|
AL
|
L
|
|
1,952,010
|
|
|
1,952,010
|
|
2.
|
Alaska
|
AK
|
L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Arizona
|
AZ
|
L
|
|
1,272,276
|
|
|
1,272,276
|
|
4.
|
Arkansas
|
AR
|
L
|
|
1,683,743
|
|
|
1,683,743
|
|
5.
|
California
|
CA
|
L
|
|
2,097,916
|
|
|
2,097,916
|
|
6.
|
Colorado
|
CO
|
L
|
|
1,308,455
|
|
|
1,308,455
|
|
7.
|
Connecticut
|
CT
|
L
|
|
1,325,923
|
|
|
1,325,923
|
|
8.
|
Delaware
|
DE
|
L
|
|
400
|
|
|
400
|
|
9.
|
District of Columbia
|
DC
|
L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Florida
|
FL
|
L
|
|
15,010,003
|
|
|
15,010,003
|
|
11.
|
Georgia
|
GA
|
L
|
|
2,507,422
|
|
|
2,507,422
|
|
12.
|
Hawaii
|
HI
|
L
|
|
1,418,311
|
|
|
1,418,311
|
|
13.
|
Idaho
|
ID
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.
|
Illinois
|
IL
|
L
|
|
535,480
|
|
|
535,480
|
|
15.
|
Indiana
|
IN
|
L
|
|
1,561,796
|
|
|
1,561,796
|
|
16.
|
Iowa
|
IA
|
L
|
|
218,771
|
|
|
218,771
|
|
17.
|
Kansas
|
KS
|
L
|
|
98,031
|
|
|
98,031
|
|
18.
|
Kentucky
|
KY
|
L
|
|
1,430,551
|
|
|
1,430,551
|
|
19.
|
Louisiana
|
LA
|
L
|
|
863,187
|
|
|
863,187
|
|
20.
|
Maine
|
ME
|
L
|
|
1,184,577
|
|
|
1,184,577
|
|
21.
|
Maryland
|
MD
|
L
|
|
2,484,977
|
|
|
2,484,977
|
|
22.
|
Massachusetts
|
MA
|
L
|
|
1,977,262
|
|
|
1,977,262
|
|
23.
|
Michigan
|
MI
|
L
|
|
4,360,972
|
|
|
4,360,972
|
|
24.
|
Minnesota
|
MN
|
L
|
|
2,450,670
|
|
|
2,450,670
|
|
25.
|
Mississippi
|
MS
|
L
|
|
3,099,659
|
|
|
3,099,659
|
|
26.
|
Missouri
|
MO
|
L
|
|
1,166,241
|
|
|
1,166,241
|
|
27.
|
Montana
|
MT
|
L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.
|
Nebraska
|
NE
|
L
|
|
58,370
|
|
|
58,370
|
|
29.
|
Nevada
|
NV
|
L
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
30.
|
New Hampshire
|
NH
|
L
|
|
1,054,036
|
|
|
1,054,036
|
|
31.
|
New Jersey
|
NJ
|
L
|
|
6,686,381
|
|
|
6,686,381
|
|
32.
|
New Mexico
|
NM
|
L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.
|
New York
|
NY
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34.
|
North Carolina
|
NC
|
L
|
|
7,940,017
|
|
|
7,940,017
|
|
35.
|
North Dakota
|
ND
|
L
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
36.
|
Ohio
|
OH
|
L
|
|
3,383,858
|
|
|
3,383,858
|
|
37.
|
Oklahoma
|
OK
|
L
|
|
729,031
|
|
|
729,031
|
|
38.
|
Oregon
|
OR
|
L
|
|
1,366,564
|
|
|
1,366,564
|
|
39.
|
Pennsylvania
|
PA
|
L
|
|
10,081,054
|
|
|
10,081,054
|
|
40.
|
Rhode Island
|
RI
|
L
|
|
633,676
|
|
|
633,676
|
|
41.
|
South Carolina
|
SC
|
L
|
|
2,915,693
|
|
|
2,915,693
|
|
42.
|
South Dakota
|
SD
|
L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43.
|
Tennessee
|
TN
|
L
|
|
3,420,490
|
|
|
3,420,490
|
|
44.
|
Texas
|
TX
|
L
|
|
9,141,713
|
|
|
9,141,713
|
|
45.
|
Utah
|
UT
|
L
|
|
306,000
|
|
|
306,000
|
|
46.
|
Vermont
|
VT
|
L
|
|
60,300
|
|
|
60,300
|
|
47.
|
Virginia
|
VA
|
L
|
|
9,488,276
|
|
|
9,488,276
|
|
48.
|
Washington
|
WA
|
L
|
|
1,858,657
|
|
|
1,858,657
|
|
49.
|
West Virginia
|
WV
|
L
|
|
665,319
|
|
|
665,319
|
|
50.
|
Wisconsin
|
WI
|
L
|
|
840,594
|
|
|
840,594
|
|
51.
|
Wyoming
|
WY
|
L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52.
|
American Samoa
|
AS
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53.
|
Guam
|
GU
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54.
|
Puerto Rico
|
PR
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55.
|
U.S. Virgin Islands
|
VI
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56.
|
Northern Mariana Islands
|
MP
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57.
|
Canada
|
CAN
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58.
|
Aggregate Other Aliens
|
OT
|
XXX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59.
|
Subtotal
|
|
XXX
|
|
110,691,665
|
|
|
110,691,665
|
90. Reporting entity contributions for employee benefits
91. Dividends or refunds applied to purchase paid-up
|
additions and annuities
|
XXX
92. Dividends or refunds applied to shorten endowment
|
or premium paying period
|
XXX
93. Premium or annuity considerations waived under
|
|
disability or other contract provisions
|
XXX
|
|
|
94.
|
Aggregate or other amounts not allocable by State
|
XXX
|
|
|
95.
|
Totals (Direct Business)
|
XXX
|
110,691,665
|
110,691,665
|
96.
|
Plus Reinsurance Assumed
|
XXX
|
27,367
|
27,367
|
97
|
Totals (All Business)
|
XXX
|
110,719,032
|
110,719,032
|
98.
|
Less Reinsurance Ceded
|
XXX
|
17,455,856
|
17,455,856
|
99.
|
Totals (All Business) less Reinsurance Ceded
|
XXX
|
93,263,175
|
93,263,175
|
|
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
|
|
|
|
58001.
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
58002.
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
58003.
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
58998.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 58 from
|
|
|
|
|
overflow page
|
XXX
|
|
|
58999.
|
Totals (Lines 58001 through 58003 plus
|
|
|
|
|
58998)(Line 58 above)
|
XXX
|
|
|
9401.
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
9402.
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
9403.
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
9498.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 94 from
|
|
|
|
|
overflow page
|
XXX
|
|
|
9499.
|
Totals (Lines 9401 through 9403 plus 9498)(Line
|
|
|
|
|
94 above)
|
XXX
|
|
(a) Active Status Counts:
L - Licensed or Chartered - Licensed Insurance carrier or domiciled RRG
E - Eligible - Reporting entities eligible or approved to write surplus lines in the state N - None of the above - Not allowed to write business in the state
49R - Registered - Non-domiciled RRGs
Q - Qualified - Qualified or accredited reinsurer
8
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE Y - INFORMATION CONCERNING ACTIVITIES OF INSURER MEMBERS OF A HOLDING COMPANY GROUP
PART 1 - ORGANIZATIONAL CHART
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company FEIN #42-1153896, NAIC #92738, GROUP #2658 West Des Moines, IA 50266
100% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company December 19, 1980
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York FEIN #22-3762465, NAIC #11135, GROUP #2658
Lake Success, NY 11042
100% American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company March 1, 2001
Eagle Life Insurance Company
FEIN #26-3218907, NAIC #13183, GROUP #2658
West Des Moines, IA 50266
100% American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
August 28, 2008
AERL, L.C.
FEIN #27-0413288
West Des Moines, IA 50266
100% American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
June 10, 2009
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
FEIN #42-1447959
West Des Moines, IA 50266
December 15, 1995
American Equity Investment Properties L.C.
FEIN #42-1461598
West Des Moines, IA 50266
100% American Equity Investment Life
Holding Company
September 17, 1996
American Equity Capital Trust II
FEIN #42-6593040
West Des Moines, IA 50266
100% American Equity Investment
Life Holding Company
October 26, 1999
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE Y
PART 1A - DETAIL OF INSURANCE HOLDING COMPANY SYSTEM
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type
|
If
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Control
|
Control
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ownership,
|
is
|
|
Is an
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Securities
|
|
|
Relation-
|
|
Board,
|
Owner-
|
|
SCA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Domi-
|
ship
|
|
Management,
|
ship
|
|
Filing
|
|
|
|
NAIC
|
|
|
|
if Publicly Traded
|
Names of
|
ciliary
|
to
|
|
Attorney-in-Fact,
|
Provide
|
|
Re-
|
|
Group
|
|
Company
|
ID
|
Federal
|
|
(U.S. or
|
Parent, Subsidiaries
|
Loca-
|
Reporting
|
Directly Controlled by
|
Influence,
|
Percen-
|
Ultimate Controlling
|
quired?
|
|
Code
|
Group Name
|
Code
|
Number
|
RSSD
|
CIK
|
International)
|
Or Affiliates
|
tion
|
Entity
|
(Name of Entity/Person)
|
Other)
|
tage
|
Entity(ies)/Person(s)
|
(Y/N)
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42-1447959
|
3981379
|
0001039828
|
NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE
|
COMPANY
|
IA
|
UIP
|
SHAREHOLDERS
|
Ownership
|
100.000
|
SHAREHOLDERS
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
2658
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT GROUP
|
92738
|
42-1153896
|
|
|
|
COMPANY
|
IA
|
UDP
|
COMPANY
|
Ownership
|
100.000
|
COMPANY
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
2658
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT GROUP
|
11135
|
22-3762465
|
|
|
|
COMPANY OF NEW YORK
|
NY
|
IA
|
COMPANY
|
Ownership
|
100.000
|
COMPANY
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
2658
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT GROUP
|
13183
|
26-3218907
|
|
|
|
EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|
IA
|
RE
|
COMPANY
|
Ownership
|
100.000
|
COMPANY
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-0413288
|
|
|
|
AERL, LC
|
IA
|
NIA
|
COMPANY
|
Ownership
|
100.000
|
COMPANY
|
Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
42-1461598
|
|
|
|
PROPERTIES, LC
|
IA
|
NIA
|
COMPANY
|
Ownership
|
100.000
|
COMPANY
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
42-6593040
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY CAPITAL TRUST II
|
IA
|
NIA
|
COMPANY
|
Ownership
|
100.000
|
COMPANY
|
N
|
13
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL EXHIBITS AND SCHEDULES INTERROGATORIES
The following supplemental reports are required to be filed as part of your statement filing. However, in the event that your company does not transact the type of business for which the special report must be filed, your response of NO to the specific interrogatory will be accepted in lieu of filing a "NONE" report and a bar code will be printed below. If the supplement is required of your company but is not being filed for whatever reason enter SEE EXPLANATION and provide an explanation following the interrogatory questions.
|
|
|
Response
|
1.
|
Will the Trusteed Surplus Statement be filed with the state of domicile and the NAIC with this statement?
|
NO
|
2.
|
Will the Medicare Part D Coverage Supplement be filed with the state of domicile and the NAIC with this statement?
|
NO
3.Will the Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXV be filed with the state of domicile and
|
electronically with the NAIC?
|
NO
4.Will the Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXV be filed with the state of
|
domicile and electronically with the NAIC?
|
YES
5.Will the Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification for Implied Guaranteed Rate Method required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI be
|
filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC?
|
NO
6.Will the Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI (Updated Average
|
Market Value) be filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC?
|
NO
7.Will the Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI (Updated Market Value)
|
be filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC?
|
NO
8. Will the Life PBR Statement of Exemption be filed with the state of domicile by July 1st and electronically with the NAIC with the
|
second quarterly filing per the Valuation Manual (by August 15)? (2nd Quarter Only) The response for 1st and 3rd quarters should be
|
|
N/A. A NO response resulting with a bar code is only appropriate in the 2nd quarter.
|
N/A
Explanation:
-
Not required to be filed by the Company
-
Not required to be filed by the Company
-
Not required to be filed by the Company
-
Not required to be filed by the Company
-
Not required to be filed by the Company
-
Not required to be filed by the Company
Bar Code:
|
1.
|
Trusteed Surplus Statement [Document Identifier 490]
|
*13183202049000001*
|
|
2.
|
Medicare Part D Coverage Supplement [Document Identifier 365]
|
*13183202036500001*
|
|
3.
|
Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline
|
*13183202044500001*
|
|
|
XXXV [Document Identifier 445]
|
*13183202044700001*
|
5.
|
Method required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI [Document Identifier 447]
|
Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification for Implied Guaranteed Rate
|
|
6.
|
Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by
|
*13183202044800001*
|
|
|
Actuarial Guideline XXXVI [Document Identifier 448]
|
*13183202044900001*
|
7.
|
Actuarial Guideline XXXVI (Updated Market Value) [Document Identifier 449]
|
Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
OVERFLOW PAGE FOR WRITE-INS
NONE
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE A - VERIFICATION
Real Estate
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
|
Year to Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year
|
|
|
2.
|
Cost of acquired:
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Actual cost at time of acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
2.2 Additional investment made after acquisition
|
|
|
3.
|
Current year change in encumbrances
|
NONE
|
|
|
4.
|
Total gain (loss) on disposals
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Deduct amounts received on disposals
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value
|
|
|
7.
|
Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized
|
|
|
8.
|
Deduct current year's depreciation
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value at the end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4-5+6-7-8)
|
|
|
10.
|
Deduct total nonadmitted amounts
|
|
|
|
11.
|
Statement value at end of current period (Line 9 minus Line 10)
|
|
|
|
|
SCHEDULE B - VERIFICATION
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
|
Year to Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
Book value/recorded investment excluding accrued interest, December 31 of prior year
|
154,575,912
|
44,789,170
|
2.
|
Cost of acquired:
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Actual cost at time of acquisition
|
|
36,550,000
|
113,050,000
|
|
2.2 Additional investment made after acquisition
|
|
|
3.
|
Capitalized deferred interest and other
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Accrual of discount
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)
|
|
100,000
|
(340,000)
|
6.
|
Total gain (loss) on disposals
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Deduct amounts received on disposals
|
|
1,045,335
|
2,923,258
|
8.
|
Deduct amortization of premium and mortgage interest points and commitment fees
|
|
|
9.
|
Total foreign exchange change in book value/recorded investment excluding accrued interest
|
|
|
10.
|
Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized
|
|
|
11.
|
Book value/recorded investment excluding accrued interest at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5+6-7-8+9-10)
|
190,180,577
|
154,575,912
|
12.
|
Total valuation allowance
|
|
|
|
13.
|
Subtotal (Line 11 plus Line 12)
|
|
190,180,577
|
154,575,912
|
14.
|
Deduct total nonadmitted amounts
|
|
|
|
15.
|
Statement value at end of current period (Line 13 minus Line 14)
|
190,180,577
|
154,575,912
|
|
SCHEDULE BA - VERIFICATION
|
|
|
|
|
Other Long-Term Invested Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
|
Year to Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year
|
1,080,923
|
1,082,719
|
2.
|
Cost of acquired:
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Actual cost at time of acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
2.2 Additional investment made after acquisition
|
|
|
3.
|
Capitalized deferred interest and other
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Accrual of discount
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Total gain (loss) on disposals
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Deduct amounts received on disposals
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Deduct amortization of premium and depreciation
|
459
|
1,796
|
9.
|
Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value
|
|
|
10.
|
Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized
|
|
|
11.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5+6-7-8+9-10)
|
1,080,464
|
1,080,923
|
12.
|
Deduct total nonadmitted amounts
|
|
|
|
13.
|
Statement value at end of current period (Line 11 minus Line 12)
|
1,080,464
|
1,080,923
|
|
|
SCHEDULE D - VERIFICATION
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds and Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
|
Year to Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value of bonds and stocks, December 31 of prior year
|
1,470,052,623
|
1,049,021,170
|
2.
|
Cost of bonds and stocks acquired
|
|
64,099,547
|
537,455,812
|
3.
|
Accrual of discount
|
|
270,646
|
1,074,006
|
4.
|
Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Total gain (loss) on disposals
|
|
139,631
|
1,943,650
|
6.
|
Deduct consideration for bonds and stocks disposed of
|
54,957,506
|
118,267,465
|
7.
|
Deduct amortization of premium
|
|
405,457
|
1,251,445
|
8.
|
Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value
|
|
|
9.
|
Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized
|
226,018
|
116,785
|
10.
|
Total investment income recognized as a result of prepayment penalties and/or acceleration fees
|
268,676
|
193,680
|
11.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6-7+8-9+10)
|
1,479,242,142
|
1,470,052,623
|
12.
|
Deduct total nonadmitted amounts
|
|
|
|
13.
|
Statement value at end of current period (Line 11 minus Line 12)
|
1,479,242,142
|
1,470,052,623
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE D - PART 1B
Showing the Acquisitions, Dispositions and Non-Trading Activity
During the Current Quarter for all Bonds and Preferred Stock by NAIC Designation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book/Adjusted
|
|
|
|
Book/Adjusted
|
Book/Adjusted
|
Book/Adjusted
|
Book/Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carrying Value
|
Acquisitions
|
Dispositions
|
Non-Trading Activity
|
Carrying Value
|
Carrying Value
|
Carrying Value
|
Carrying Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning
|
During
|
During
|
During
|
End of
|
End of
|
End of
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAIC Designation
|
|
of Current Quarter
|
Current Quarter
|
Current Quarter
|
Current Quarter
|
First Quarter
|
Second Quarter
|
Third Quarter
|
Prior Year
|
|
|
BONDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
NAIC 1 (a)
|
|
|
|
|
673,514,821
|
58,018,818
|
36,179,951
|
(15,502,663)
|
679,851,025
|
|
|
673,514,821
|
|
2.
|
NAIC 2 (a)
|
|
|
|
|
782,267,220
|
6,547,711
|
17,861,396
|
3,820,515
|
774,774,050
|
|
|
782,267,220
|
|
3.
|
NAIC 3 (a)
|
|
|
|
|
14,658,398
|
|
916,160
|
11,848,517
|
25,590,755
|
|
|
14,658,398
|
|
4.
|
NAIC 4 (a)
|
|
|
|
|
659,752
|
|
|
(121,996)
|
537,756
|
|
|
659,752
|
|
5.
|
NAIC 5 (a)
|
|
|
|
|
952,432
|
|
|
3,106
|
955,538
|
|
|
952,432
|
|
6.
|
NAIC 6 (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Total Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
1,472,052,623
|
64,566,529
|
54,957,507
|
47,479
|
1,481,709,124
|
|
|
1,472,052,623
|
SI02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PREFERRED STOCK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
NAIC 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
NAIC 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
NAIC 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.
|
NAIC 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.
|
NAIC 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.
|
NAIC 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.
|
Total Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.
|
Total Bonds and Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
1,472,052,623
|
64,566,529
|
54,957,507
|
47,479
|
1,481,709,124
|
|
|
1,472,052,623
|
|
(a) Book/Adjusted Carrying Value column for the end of the current reporting period includes the following amount of short-term and cash equivalent bonds by NAIC designation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAIC 1 $
|
311,321 ; NAIC 2
|
$
|
2,155,660 ; NAIC 3
|
$
|
NAIC 4 $
|
; NAIC 5
|
$
|
; NAIC 6 $
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE DA - PART 1
Short-Term Investments
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid for
|
|
Book/Adjusted
|
|
|
Interest Collected
|
Accrued Interest
|
|
Carrying Value
|
Par Value
|
Actual Cost
|
Year-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
9199999 Totals
|
2,466,981
|
XXX
|
2,466,981
|
28,700
|
SCHEDULE DA - VERIFICATION
Short-Term Investments
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
Year To Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year
|
2,000,000
|
|
2.
|
Cost of short-term investments acquired
|
466,981
|
2,000,000
|
3.
|
Accrual of discount
|
|
|
4.
|
Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)
|
|
|
5.
|
Total gain (loss) on disposals
|
|
|
6.
|
Deduct consideration received on disposals
|
|
|
7.
|
Deduct amortization of premium
|
|
|
8.
|
Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value
|
|
|
9.
|
Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized
|
|
|
10.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6-7+8-9)
|
2,466,981
|
2,000,000
|
11.
|
Deduct total nonadmitted amounts
|
|
|
12.
|
Statement value at end of current period (Line 10 minus Line 11)
|
2,466,981
|
2,000,000
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE DB - PART A - VERIFICATION
Options, Caps, Floors, Collars, Swaps and Forwards
|
1.
|
Book/Adjusted Carrying Value, December 31, prior year (Line 10, prior year)
|
17,466,131
|
2.
|
Cost Paid/(Consideration Received) on additions
|
13,613,539
-
Unrealized Valuation increase/(decrease)
-
SSAP No. 108 adjustments
|
5.
|
Total gain (loss) on termination recognized
|
17,471,985
|
6.
|
Considerations received/(paid) on terminations
|
17,471,985
|
7.
|
Amortization
|
(9,467,025)
-
Adjustment to the Book/Adjusted Carrying Value of hedged item
-
Total foreign exchange change in Book/Adjusted Carrying Value
|
10. Book/Adjusted Carrying Value at End of Current Period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6+7+8+9)
|
21,612,645
11. Deduct nonadmitted assets
|
12. Statement value at end of current period (Line 10 minus Line 11)
|
21,612,645
SCHEDULE DB - PART B - VERIFICATION
Futures Contracts
-
Book/Adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year (Line 6, prior year)
-
Cumulative cash change (Section 1, Broker Name/Net Cash Deposits Footnote - Cumulative Cash Change column)
3.1 Add:
Change in variation margin on open contracts - Highly Effective Hedges
-
Section 1, Column 15, current year to date minus
-
Section 1, Column 15, prior year
Change in variation margin on open contracts - All Other
-
Section 1, Column 18, current year to date minus
-
Section 1, Column 18, prior year
3.2 Add:
Change in adjustment to basis of hedged item
-
Section 1, Column 17, current year to date minus
-
Section 1, Column 17, prior year
-
Section 1, Column 19, current year to dateNONEminus
-
Section 1, Column 19, prior year
-
SSAP No. 108 adjustments
3.3 Subtotal (Line 3.1 minus Line 3.2)Change in amount recognized
-
Cumulative variation margin on terminated contracts during the year
-
Less:
-
-
Amount used to adjust basis of hedged item
-
Amount recognized
-
SSAP No. 108 adjustments
-
Subtotal (Line 4.1 minus Line 4.2)
-
Dispositions gains (losses) on contracts terminated in prior year:
-
-
Total gain (loss) recognized for terminations in prior year
-
Total gain (loss) adjusted into the hedged item(s) for terminations in prior year
-
Book/Adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines1+2+3.3-4.3-5.1-5.2)
-
Deduct total nonadmitted amounts
-
Statement value at end of current period (Line 6 minus Line 7)
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Schedule DB - Part C - Section 1 - Replication (Synthetic Asset) Transactions (RSATs) Open
N O N E
Schedule DB-PartC-Section2-Reconciliation of Replication (Synthetic Asset) Transactions Open
N O N E
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE DB - VERIFICATION
Verification of Book/Adjusted Carrying Value, Fair Value and Potential Exposure of all Open Derivative Contracts
Book/Adjusted Carrying Value Check
|
1. Part A, Section 1, Column 14
|
21,612,645
2. Part B, Section 1, Column 15 plus Part B, Section 1 Footnote - Total Ending Cash Balance
|
3.
|
Total (Line 1 plus Line 2)
|
21,612,645
|
4.
|
Part D, Section 1, Column 5
|
21,612,645
-
Part D, Section 1, Column 6
-
Total (Line 3 minus Line 4 minus Line 5)
Fair Value Check
|
7. Part A, Section 1, Column 16
|
13,728,017
8. Part B, Section 1, Column 13
|
9.
|
Total (Line 7 plus Line 8)
|
13,728,017
|
10.
|
Part D, Section 1, Column 8
|
13,728,017
11. Part D, Section 1, Column 9
12 Total (Line 9 minus Line 10 minus Line 11)
Potential Exposure Check
-
Part A, Section 1, Column 21
-
Part B, Section 1, Column 20
-
Part D, Section 1, Column 11
-
Total (Line 13 plus Line 14 minus Line 15)
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE E - PART 2 - VERIFICATION
(Cash Equivalents)
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
Year To Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year
|
21,851,170
|
31,155,783
|
2.
|
Cost of cash equivalents acquired
|
121,245,000
|
388,528,387
|
3.
|
Accrual of discount
|
|
|
4.
|
Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)
|
|
|
5.
|
Total gain (loss) on disposals
|
|
|
6.
|
Deduct consideration received on disposals
|
64,540,000
|
397,833,000
|
7.
|
Deduct amortization of premium
|
|
|
8.
|
Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value
|
|
|
9.
|
Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized
|
|
|
10.
|
Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6-7+8-9)
|
78,556,170
|
21,851,170
|
11.
|
Deduct total nonadmitted amounts
|
|
|
12.
|
Statement value at end of current period (Line 10 minus Line 11)
|
78,556,170
|
21,851,170
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Schedule A - Part 2 - Real Estate Acquired and Additions Made
N O N E
Schedule A - Part 3 - Real Estate Disposed
N O N E
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE B - PART 2
Showing All Mortgage Loans ACQUIRED AND ADDITIONS MADE During the Current Quarter
|
1
|
Location
|
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
|
|
Actual Cost at
|
Investment Made
|
Value of Land
|
Loan Number
|
City
|
State
|
Type
|
Date Acquired
|
Rate of Interest
|
Time of Acquisition
|
After Acquisition
|
and Buildings
|
0902414
|
COLORADO SPRINGS
|
CO
|
|
02/20/2020
|
4.000
|
2,000,000
|
|
4,197,647
|
0902437
|
CHULA VISTA
|
CA
|
|
01/09/2020
|
3.900
|
1,000,000
|
|
1,567,692
|
0902440
|
ANN ARBOR
|
MI
|
|
01/21/2020
|
3.500
|
3,000,000
|
|
4,690,909
|
0902452
|
TAMPA
|
FL
|
|
01/29/2020
|
3.600
|
3,000,000
|
|
4,781,013
|
0902453
|
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM
|
MD
|
|
01/31/2020
|
3.350
|
2,600,000
|
|
5,170,115
|
0902456
|
LAKEWOOD
|
CO
|
|
02/05/2020
|
3.860
|
2,000,000
|
|
3,219,107
|
0902457
|
AURORA
|
CO
|
|
02/14/2020
|
3.860
|
2,850,000
|
|
5,358,974
|
0902458
|
SACRAMENTO
|
CA
|
|
01/27/2020
|
3.750
|
2,500,000
|
|
4,500,000
|
0902461
|
AUBURN
|
WA
|
|
02/04/2020
|
3.600
|
1,800,000
|
|
3,078,947
|
0902462
|
KING OF PRUSSIA
|
PA
|
|
03/12/2020
|
3.700
|
1,600,000
|
|
2,444,444
|
0902463
|
ROWLETT
|
TX
|
|
02/13/2020
|
3.950
|
1,350,000
|
|
2,035,075
|
0902465
|
WEST DES MOINES
|
IA
|
|
02/26/2020
|
3.690
|
2,000,000
|
|
3,140,187
|
0902469
|
DARIEN
|
CT
|
|
03/19/2020
|
3.780
|
1,000,000
|
|
1,872,727
|
0902476
|
LAKE OSWEGO
|
OR
|
|
02/27/2020
|
3.600
|
2,000,000
|
|
3,340,909
|
0902477
|
AUBURN
|
WA
|
|
02/26/2020
|
3.600
|
1,550,000
|
|
5,326,761
|
V029955
|
HOUSTON
|
TX
|
|
02/26/2020
|
4.381
|
3,300,000
|
|
5,663,039
|
V029961
|
LAUDERHILL
|
FL
|
|
02/27/2020
|
4.261
|
3,000,000
|
|
4,113,475
|
0599999. Mortgages in good standing - Commercial mortgages-all other
|
|
|
|
|
36,550,000
|
|
64,501,021
|
0899999. Total Mortgages in good standing
|
|
|
|
|
36,550,000
|
|
64,501,021
|
1699999. Total - Restructured Mortgages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2499999. Total - Mortgages with overdue interest over 90 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3299999. Total - Mortgages in the process of foreclosure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3399999 - Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,550,000
|
|
64,501,021
SCHEDULE B - PART 3
Showing All Mortgage Loans DISPOSED, Transferred or Repaid During the Current Quarter
|
1
|
Location
|
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
|
Change in Book Value/Recorded Investment
|
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
Book Value/
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
Book Value/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
Year's Other-
|
|
Total
|
|
Investment
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding
|
Unrealized
|
Current
|
Than-
|
Capitalized
|
Change
|
Total Foreign
|
Excluding
|
|
Exchange
|
Realized
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued
|
Valuation
|
Year's
|
Temporary
|
Deferred
|
in
|
Exchange
|
Accrued
|
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
Date
|
Disposal
|
Interest
|
Increase
|
(Amortization)
|
Impairment
|
Interest and
|
Book Value
|
Change in
|
Interest on
|
Consid-
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
Loan Number
|
City
|
|
State
|
Type
|
Acquired
|
Date
|
Prior Year
|
(Decrease)
|
/Accretion
|
Recognized
|
Other
|
(8+9-10+11)
|
Book Value
|
Disposal
|
eration
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
0901852
|
SANTA MONICA
|
|
CA
|
|
01/14/2014
|
02/21/2020
|
175,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173,099
|
173,099
|
|
|
|
0199999. Mortgages closed by repayment
|
|
|
|
|
175,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173,099
|
173,099
|
|
|
|
0901807
|
EL PASO
|
|
TX
|
|
09/05/2013
|
|
66,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,596
|
|
|
|
0901814
|
TUSCON
|
|
AZ
|
|
09/26/2013
|
|
66,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,628
|
|
|
|
0901849
|
SHERWOOD
|
|
OR
|
|
12/18/2013
|
|
347,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,501
|
|
|
|
0901850
|
RIVERVIEW
|
|
FL
|
|
12/04/2013
|
|
166,253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,131
|
|
|
|
0901852
|
SANTA MONICA
|
|
CA
|
|
01/14/2014
|
|
175,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,444
|
|
|
|
0901862
|
FORT WORTH
|
|
TX
|
|
01/02/2014
|
|
295,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,184
|
|
|
|
0901866
|
GERMANTOWN
|
|
WI
|
|
01/07/2014
|
|
345,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,613
|
|
|
|
0901882
|
EXTON
|
|
PA
|
|
01/23/2014
|
|
87,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,866
|
|
|
|
0901887
|
FORT WAYNE
|
|
IN
|
|
03/17/2014
|
|
247,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,002
|
|
|
|
0901916
|
CRANBURY
|
|
NJ
|
|
09/09/2014
|
|
404,491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,839
|
|
|
|
0901933
|
CRANBURY
|
|
NJ
|
|
12/02/2014
|
|
557,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,984
|
|
|
|
0901942
|
READINGTON
|
|
NJ
|
|
12/23/2014
|
|
552,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,128
|
|
|
|
0901943
|
LOPATCONG TWNSHIP/PHILLIPSBURG
|
|
NJ
|
|
12/23/2014
|
|
552,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,128
|
|
|
|
0901959
|
TUCSON
|
|
AZ
|
|
12/23/2014
|
|
129,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,564
|
|
|
|
0901969
|
MUKILTEO
|
|
WA
|
|
01/30/2015
|
|
372,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,337
|
|
|
|
0901997
|
WILMINGTON
|
|
CA
|
|
07/24/2015
|
|
577,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,917
|
|
|
|
0902002
|
WEBSTER
|
|
TX
|
|
04/28/2015
|
|
566,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,016
|
|
|
|
0902004
|
LAS VEGAS
|
|
NV
|
|
05/14/2015
|
|
570,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,937
|
|
|
|
0902016
|
AUSTIN
|
|
TX
|
|
06/19/2015
|
|
575,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,858
|
|
|
|
0902022
|
WARREN
|
|
MI
|
|
06/17/2015
|
|
571,494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,917
|
|
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE B - PART 3
Showing All Mortgage Loans DISPOSED, Transferred or Repaid During the Current Quarter
|
1
|
|
Location
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
|
Change in Book Value/Recorded Investment
|
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
Book Value/
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
Book Value/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
Year's Other-
|
|
Total
|
|
Investment
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding
|
Unrealized
|
Current
|
Than-
|
Capitalized
|
Change
|
Total Foreign
|
Excluding
|
|
Exchange
|
Realized
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued
|
Valuation
|
Year's
|
Temporary
|
Deferred
|
in
|
Exchange
|
Accrued
|
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
Date
|
Disposal
|
Interest
|
Increase
|
(Amortization)
|
Impairment
|
Interest and
|
Book Value
|
Change in
|
Interest on
|
Consid-
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
Loan Number
|
City
|
|
State
|
Type
|
Acquired
|
Date
|
Prior Year
|
(Decrease)
|
/Accretion
|
Recognized
|
Other
|
(8+9-10+11)
|
Book Value
|
Disposal
|
eration
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
0902030
|
AUBURN
|
|
WA
|
|
06/25/2015
|
|
214,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,045
|
|
|
|
0902031
|
TACOMA
|
|
WA
|
|
06/25/2015
|
|
222,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,200
|
|
|
|
0902042
|
SOUTH BEND
|
|
IN
|
|
08/12/2015
|
|
472,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,017
|
|
|
|
0902066
|
SERLING HEIGHTS
|
|
MI
|
|
01/14/2016
|
|
548,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,087
|
|
|
|
0902110
|
MINNETONKA
|
|
MN
|
|
11/01/2016
|
|
1,868,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,458
|
|
|
|
0902117
|
TUCSON
|
|
AZ
|
|
05/19/2016
|
|
411,080
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,892
|
|
|
|
0902120
|
KENNESAW
|
|
GA
|
|
10/07/2016
|
|
1,855,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,612
|
|
|
|
0902134
|
EAGAN
|
|
MN
|
|
07/01/2016
|
|
413,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,884
|
|
|
|
0902136
|
NEWINGTON
|
|
VA
|
|
11/01/2016
|
|
1,859,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,305
|
|
|
|
0902140
|
AUSTIN
|
|
TX
|
|
08/19/2016
|
|
1,845,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,856
|
|
|
|
0902141
|
MENTOR
|
|
OH
|
|
08/22/2016
|
|
1,845,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,856
|
|
|
|
0902142
|
ARLINGTON
|
|
VA
|
|
09/01/2016
|
|
1,839,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,557
|
|
|
|
0902143
|
LAS VEGAS
|
|
NV
|
|
09/01/2016
|
|
1,847,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,702
|
|
|
|
0902147
|
BLACKLICK (COLUMBUS)
|
|
OH
|
|
10/03/2016
|
|
1,852,545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,845
|
|
|
|
0902148
|
HARRISBURG
|
|
PA
|
|
09/30/2016
|
|
1,882,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,976
|
|
|
|
0902149
|
YORBA LINDA
|
|
CA
|
|
10/31/2016
|
|
1,848,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,159
|
|
|
|
0902150
|
JACKSONVILLE
|
|
FL
|
|
10/25/2016
|
|
1,732,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,206
|
|
|
|
0902151
|
CHESAPEAKE
|
|
VA
|
|
11/07/2016
|
|
1,852,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,115
|
|
|
|
0902152
|
BROWNSVILLE
|
|
TX
|
|
10/19/2016
|
|
1,730,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,358
|
|
|
|
0902153
|
RACINE
|
|
WI
|
|
09/15/2016
|
|
1,724,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,292
|
|
|
|
0902154
|
CHARLOTTE
|
|
NC
|
|
10/05/2016
|
|
1,849,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,094
|
|
|
|
0902174
|
CYPRESS
|
|
CA
|
|
01/31/2017
|
|
1,904,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,991
|
|
|
|
0902354
|
KENNESAW
|
|
GA
|
|
01/30/2019
|
|
1,375,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,399
|
|
|
|
0902358
|
CEDAR PARK
|
|
TX
|
|
02/28/2019
|
|
1,378,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,364
|
|
|
|
0902363
|
DULUTH
|
|
GA
|
|
03/12/2019
|
|
1,380,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,672
|
|
|
|
0902367
|
INDIANAPOLIS
|
|
IN
|
|
04/22/2019
|
|
1,679,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,281
|
|
|
|
0902372
|
KNOXVILLE
|
|
TN
|
|
05/24/2019
|
|
1,682,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,027
|
|
|
|
0902378
|
PHILADELPHIA
|
|
PA
|
|
07/15/2019
|
|
1,691,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,751
|
|
|
|
0902381
|
CHICAGO
|
|
IL
|
|
08/14/2019
|
|
1,693,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,626
|
|
|
|
0902382
|
HOUSTON
|
|
TX
|
|
07/25/2019
|
|
1,690,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,655
|
|
|
|
0902385
|
TUKWILA
|
|
WA
|
|
07/24/2019
|
|
992,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,564
|
|
|
|
0902387
|
PEACHTREE CORNERS
|
|
GA
|
|
08/29/2019
|
|
1,690,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,215
|
|
|
|
0902389
|
BENSALEM
|
|
PA
|
|
09/04/2019
|
|
1,693,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,754
|
|
|
|
0902391
|
BENSALEM
|
|
PA
|
|
09/18/2019
|
|
1,693,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,608
|
|
|
|
0902394
|
CREVE COEUR
|
|
MO
|
|
09/05/2019
|
|
1,693,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,827
|
|
|
|
0902395
|
MIDDLETON
|
|
WI
|
|
10/01/2019
|
|
2,991,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,095
|
|
|
|
0902398
|
COVINGTON
|
|
WA
|
|
09/12/2019
|
|
3,290,789
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,113
|
|
|
|
0902399
|
ARDEN HILLS
|
|
MN
|
|
09/26/2019
|
|
2,990,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,802
|
|
|
|
0902401
|
SACRAMENTO
|
|
CA
|
|
10/15/2019
|
|
3,294,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,931
|
|
|
|
0902403
|
WALDORF
|
|
MD
|
|
09/25/2019
|
|
2,982,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,872
|
|
|
|
0902412
|
SAN ANTONIO
|
|
TX
|
|
11/14/2019
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,356
|
|
|
|
0902413
|
DOWNINGTON
|
|
PA
|
|
09/30/2019
|
|
2,987,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,675
|
|
|
|
0902415
|
LANSDALE
|
|
PA
|
|
09/30/2019
|
|
995,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,225
|
|
|
|
0902416
|
DENVER
|
|
CO
|
|
10/31/2019
|
|
2,995,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,699
|
|
|
|
0902417
|
INDIO
|
|
CA
|
|
11/21/2019
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,560
|
|
|
|
0902419
|
HOMEWOOD
|
|
AL
|
|
11/07/2019
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,103
|
|
|
|
0902420
|
LEAGUE CITY
|
|
TX
|
|
12/06/2019
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,737
|
|
|
|
0902422
|
ONTARIO
|
|
CA
|
|
12/12/2019
|
|
1,200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,763
|
|
|
|
0902423
|
PLEASANTON
|
|
CA
|
|
12/12/2019
|
|
2,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,608
|
|
|
|
0902425
|
COLUMBUS
|
|
OH
|
|
12/10/2019
|
|
1,400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,336
|
|
|
|
0902426
|
SPOKANE
|
|
WA
|
|
12/11/2019
|
|
1,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,686
|
|
|
|
0902429
|
STILLWATER
|
|
NY
|
|
12/24/2019
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,581
|
|
|
|
0902430
|
CHICAGO
|
|
IL
|
|
12/19/2019
|
|
1,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,189
|
|
|
|
0902431
|
LAKEWOOD
|
|
NJ
|
|
12/19/2019
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,970
|
|
|
|
0902432
|
LAS VEGAS
|
|
NV
|
|
12/18/2019
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,067
|
|
|
|
0902436
|
ASHBURN
|
|
VA
|
|
12/30/2019
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,875
|
|
|
|
0902437
|
CHULA VISTA
|
|
CA
|
|
01/09/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,575
|
|
|
|
0902442
|
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO
|
|
CA
|
|
12/23/2019
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,373
|
|
|
|
0902443
|
HUNTINGTON BEACH
|
|
CA
|
|
12/23/2019
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,373
|
|
|
|
0902444
|
RANCHO DOMINGUEZ
|
|
CA
|
|
12/23/2019
|
|
2,400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,498
|
|
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE B - PART 3
Showing All Mortgage Loans DISPOSED, Transferred or Repaid During the Current Quarter
|
1
|
Location
|
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
|
Change in Book Value/Recorded Investment
|
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
Book Value/
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
Book Value/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
Year's Other-
|
|
Total
|
|
Investment
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding
|
Unrealized
|
Current
|
Than-
|
Capitalized
|
Change
|
Total Foreign
|
Excluding
|
|
Exchange
|
Realized
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued
|
Valuation
|
Year's
|
Temporary
|
Deferred
|
in
|
Exchange
|
Accrued
|
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
Date
|
Disposal
|
Interest
|
Increase
|
(Amortization)
|
Impairment
|
Interest and
|
Book Value
|
Change in
|
Interest on
|
Consid-
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
Loan Number
|
City
|
|
State
|
Type
|
Acquired
|
Date
|
Prior Year
|
(Decrease)
|
/Accretion
|
Recognized
|
Other
|
(8+9-10+11)
|
Book Value
|
Disposal
|
eration
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
0902452
|
TAMPA
|
|
FL
|
|
01/29/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,294
|
|
|
|
0902453
|
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM
|
|
MD
|
|
01/31/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,442
|
|
|
|
0902458
|
SACRAMENTO
|
|
CA
|
|
01/27/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,026
|
|
|
|
0902463
|
ROWLETT
|
|
TX
|
|
02/13/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,497
|
|
|
|
VC29790
|
TAMPA
|
|
FL
|
|
02/28/2019
|
|
1,661,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,074
|
|
|
|
0299999. Mortgages with partial repayments
|
|
|
|
|
119,875,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
872,235
|
|
|
|
0599999 - Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120,051,455
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173,099
|
1,045,334
|
|
|
2.E02
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Schedule BA - Part 2 - Other Long-Term Invested Assets Acquired and Additions Made
N O N E
Schedule BA - Part 3 - Other Long-Term Invested Assets Disposed, Transferred or Repaid
N O N E
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE D - PART 3
Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Acquired During the Current Quarter
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Designation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
Paid for Accrued
|
Admini-
|
|
CUSIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Shares of
|
|
|
Interest and
|
strative
|
|
Identification
|
|
Description
|
|
Foreign
|
Acquired
|
Name of Vendor
|
Stock
|
Actual Cost
|
Par Value
|
Dividends
|
Symbol
|
|
12326Q-AA-2
|
Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20191 CLASS A
|
|
4.212% 07/15/34
|
|
03/11/2020
|
ROBERT W. BAIRD
|
|
931,090
|
924,553
|
3,029
|
1FE
|
|
12558T-AA-5
|
CIM Trust SERIES 2019J2 CLASS A1
|
3.500% 10/25/49
|
|
|
|
|
02/21/2020
|
BANK OF AMERICA
|
|
5,489,487
|
5,355,597
|
12,496
|
1FE
|
|
35137L-AH-8
|
FOX CORP FOXA 4.709 01/25/29 4.709% 01/25/29
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/30/2020
|
Tax Free Exchange
|
|
3,000,000
|
3,000,000
|
25,507
|
2FE
|
|
36258F-AA-7
|
GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ1 CLASS A1
|
3.500% 05/25/50
|
|
02/18/2020
|
GOLDMAN SACHS & CO.
|
|
5,083,402
|
4,964,714
|
9,171
|
1FE
|
|
36262D-AA-6
|
GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ2 CLASS A1
|
3.500% 07/25/50
|
|
02/18/2020
|
GOLDMAN SACHS & CO.
|
|
5,422,563
|
5,300,000
|
13,913
|
1FE
|
|
42806D-AJ-8
|
HERTZ HERTZ 2015-3A B 3.710% 09/25/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01/25/2020
|
Interest Capitalization
|
|
|
|
|
1FE
|
|
46591T-AC-8
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS A3
|
3.500% 07/25/50
|
|
02/19/2020
|
JP MORGAN SECURITIES
|
|
5,425,047
|
5,300,000
|
13,913
|
1FE
|
|
46651X-AQ-5
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20201 CLASS A7
|
3.500% 06/25/50
|
|
01/24/2020
|
JP MORGAN SECURITIES
|
|
2,615,145
|
2,500,000
|
7,049
|
1FE
|
|
46651Y-AC-4
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20199 CLASS A3
|
3.500% 05/25/50
|
|
02/05/2020
|
ROBERT W. BAIRD
|
|
4,971,110
|
4,854,304
|
2,832
|
1FM
|
|
52604B-AA-4
|
LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2020 A
|
3.330% 09/20/30
|
|
02/26/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
4,189,622
|
4,190,000
|
|
1Z
|
|
52604B-AB-2
|
LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST LENDMARK FUND TRUST 2020-1B
|
|
3.840% 09/20/30
|
|
02/26/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
379,997
|
380,000
|
|
1Z
|
|
52604B-AC-0
|
LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST LENDMARK FUNDING 2020 1 C
|
4.280% 09/20/30
|
|
02/26/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
429,782
|
430,000
|
|
2Z
|
|
693684-AM-4
|
Psmc 2018-1 Trust SERIES 20201 CLASS A12
|
3.500% 01/25/50
|
|
01/24/2020
|
WELLS FARGO
|
|
2,607,584
|
2,500,000
|
7,049
|
1FE
|
|
74340X-BL-4
|
PROLOGIS LP PLD 4 3/8 02/01/29
|
4.375% 02/01/29
|
|
|
|
|
02/10/2020
|
Tax Free Exchange
|
|
2,992,939
|
3,000,000
|
3,281
|
1FE
|
|
81748A-AA-2
|
SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20203 CLASS A1
|
3.000% 04/25/50
|
|
03/06/2020
|
MORGAN STANLEY
|
|
4,592,813
|
4,500,000
|
6,750
|
1FE
|
|
81748K-AA-0
|
SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS A1
|
3.500% 03/25/50
|
|
02/13/2020
|
MORGAN STANLEY
|
|
5,430,844
|
5,300,000
|
10,306
|
1FE
|
|
86668@-AA-8
|
SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES SUN COUNTRY EETC 4.13 6/15/29
|
|
4.130% 06/15/29
|
|
02/13/2020
|
GOLDMAN SACHS & CO.
|
|
274,100
|
274,100
|
|
1PL
|
|
949831-AA-9
|
Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Se SERIES 20193 CLASS A1
|
3.500% 10/25/49
|
|
02/18/2020
|
WELLS FARGO
|
|
827,655
|
808,454
|
1,493
|
1FM
|
|
67110U-AN-9
|
OHA LOAN FUNDING LTD OHALF 2016-1A B1R
|
3.402% 01/20/33
|
D
|
01/31/2020
|
JP MORGAN SECURITIES
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
1FE
|
|
67110U-AQ-2
|
OHA LOAN FUNDING LTD OHALF 2016-1A CR 3.777% 01/20/33
|
|
D
|
01/31/2020
|
JP MORGAN SECURITIES
|
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
|
1FE
|
|
67591J-AQ-5
|
OCTAGON CREDIT OCT29 2016-1A CR
|
3.745% 01/24/33
|
|
|
|
D
|
02/14/2020
|
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS
|
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
|
1FE
|
|
92558N-AE-2
|
VIBRANT CLO LTD VIBR 2019-11A B
|
4.427% 07/20/32
|
|
|
|
D
|
01/21/2020
|
Interest Capitalization
|
|
191
|
191
|
|
1FE
|
|
92841#-AA-4
|
VISTA JET MALTA FINANCE PLC VISTA JET MALTA FINANCE PLC
|
4.500% 07/15/27
|
D
|
03/23/2020
|
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
1Z
|
E04
|
G6363#-AL-1
|
NAC AVIATION 29 DAC NAC AVIATION 29 DAC 4.12 2/27
|
|
4.120% 02/27/27
|
D
|
02/27/2020
|
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS
|
|
500,000
|
500,000
|
|
2Z
|
G8090*-AA-5
|
MESTAMO MARINE LTD MESTAMO MARINE 3/30 3.73
|
3.730% 03/01/30
|
D
|
02/27/2020
|
BANK OF AMERICA
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
2Z
|
|
|
|
|
3899999. Subtotal - Bonds - Industrial and Miscellaneous (Unaffiliated)
|
|
|
|
|
61,163,371
|
60,081,913
|
116,789
|
XXX
|
|
L72598-YY-2
|
LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018 A
|
3.400% 01/29/21
|
|
01/28/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
141,509
|
141,509
|
|
1Z
|
|
L72598-ZZ-8
|
LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018-A
|
4.300% 01/29/21
|
|
01/28/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
70,755
|
70,755
|
|
2Z
|
|
LX1847-66-9
|
ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC 2/24
|
|
3.500% 02/29/24
|
|
03/23/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
1,043,000
|
1,043,000
|
|
1Z
|
|
LX1794-91-1
|
NF FUNDING I LLC CLASS A 3/19
|
4.331% 03/29/26
|
|
|
|
|
03/20/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
156,034
|
156,034
|
|
1Z
|
|
24702#-ZZ-3
|
DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES
|
2.597% 08/22/22
|
|
03/23/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
1,359,917
|
1,359,917
|
|
2Z
|
|
83218#-XX-3
|
SOFI FUNDING PL XII LLC CLASS A TRANCHE
|
3.239% 10/18/21
|
|
03/20/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
133,365
|
133,365
|
|
1Z
|
|
83218#-YY-0
|
SOFI FUNDING PL XII LLC CLASS B TRANCHE
|
3.762% 10/18/21
|
|
03/20/2020
|
DIRECT
|
|
31,597
|
31,597
|
|
2Z
|
|
8299999. Subtotal - Bonds - Unaffiliated Bank Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,936,177
|
2,936,177
|
|
XXX
|
|
8399997. Total - Bonds - Part 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64,099,548
|
63,018,090
|
116,789
|
XXX
|
|
8399998. Total - Bonds - Part 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
8399999. Total - Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64,099,548
|
63,018,090
|
116,789
|
XXX
|
|
8999997. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
XXX
|
|
8999998. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
8999999. Total - Preferred Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
XXX
|
|
9799997. Total - Common Stocks - Part 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
XXX
|
|
9799998. Total - Common Stocks - Part 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
9799999. Total - Common Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
XXX
|
|
9899999. Total - Preferred and Common Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
XXX
|
|
9999999 - Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64,099,548
|
XXX
|
116,789
|
XXX
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE D - PART 4
Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
Change in
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
Bond
|
|
NAIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year's
|
Book/
|
Exchange
|
Book/
|
|
|
|
Interest/
|
|
Desig-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Year
|
|
Current
|
Other Than
|
Adjusted
|
Change in
|
Adjusted
|
Foreign
|
|
|
Stock
|
Stated
|
nation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book/
|
Unrealized
|
Year's
|
Temporary
|
Carrying
|
Book
|
Carrying
|
Exchange
|
Realized
|
|
Dividends
|
Con-
|
and
|
|
CUSIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
Valuation
|
(Amor-
|
Impairment
|
Value
|
/Adjusted
|
Value at
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
Total Gain
|
Received
|
tractual
|
Admini-
|
|
Ident-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For-
|
Disposal
|
Name
|
Shares of
|
Consid-
|
|
Actual
|
Carrying
|
Increase/
|
tization)/
|
Recog-
|
(11 + 12 -
|
Carrying
|
Disposal
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
During
|
Maturity
|
strative
|
|
ification
|
|
|
Description
|
|
eign
|
Date
|
of Purchaser
|
Stock
|
eration
|
Par Value
|
Cost
|
Value
|
(Decrease)
|
Accretion
|
nized
|
13)
|
Value
|
Date
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Year
|
Date
|
Symbol
|
|
|
MINNESOTA ST HSG FIN AGY SINGLE FAMILY HSG
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60416S-YP-9
|
4.200% 07/01/33
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/02/2020
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
316
|
07/01/2033
|
1FE
|
|
1799999. Subtotal - Bonds - U.S. States, Territories and Possessions
|
|
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
316
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
|
ASPEN VLY CO HOSP DIST BUILD AMERICA BONDS-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
045333-CV-1
|
TAXABLE-SE
|
5.573% 12/01/25
|
|
|
03/26/2020
|
PIPER SANDLER & CO
|
|
1,017,750
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
17,750
|
17,750
|
18,422
|
12/01/2025
|
1FE
|
|
|
HONOLULU CITY & CNTY HI BUILD AMERICA BDS-
|
|
|
RAYMOND JAMES &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
438670-WK-3
|
TAXABLE-SER
|
5.500% 12/01/25
|
|
|
03/25/2020
|
ASSOCIATES
|
|
|
1,168,308
|
1,150,000
|
1,150,000
|
1,150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,150,000
|
|
18,308
|
18,308
|
20,381
|
12/01/2025
|
1FE
|
|
|
MANCHESTER NH BUILD AMERICA BONDS RECOVERY Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
562333-GD-0
|
5.750% 07/01/35
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/25/2020
|
WELLS FARGO
|
|
1,005,690
|
1,000,000
|
1,007,260
|
1,000,486
|
|
(232)
|
|
(232)
|
|
1,000,254
|
|
5,436
|
5,436
|
42,486
|
07/01/2035
|
1FE
|
|
|
MET COUNCIL MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT BUILD AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
591852-QX-9
|
BONDS-WASTEWATER
|
5.000% 12/01/25
|
|
03/25/2020
|
PIPER SANDLER & CO
|
|
1,521,330
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500,000
|
|
21,330
|
21,330
|
24,167
|
12/01/2025
|
1FE
|
|
|
MILWAUKEE WI MET SEWERAGE DIST BUILD AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
602409-HR-8
|
BONDS-SEWSYS-SE
|
5.450% 10/01/29
|
|
03/25/2020
|
PIPER SANDLER & CO
|
|
1,519,200
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500,000
|
|
19,200
|
19,200
|
39,967
|
10/01/2029
|
1FE
|
|
|
SAINT LOUIS CNTY MO PATTONVILL BUILD AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
791400-VT-8
|
BONDS-TAXABLE
|
|
6.050% 03/01/28
|
|
03/02/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
1,505,070
|
1,500,125
|
|
(125)
|
|
(125)
|
|
1,500,000
|
|
|
|
45,375
|
03/01/2028
|
1FE
|
|
|
SAINT LOUIS CNTY MO PATTONVILL BUILD AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
791400-VV-3
|
BONDS-TAXABLE
|
|
6.150% 03/01/30
|
|
03/02/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,003,360
|
1,000,084
|
|
(84)
|
|
(84)
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
30,750
|
03/01/2030
|
1FE
|
|
|
SAINT LOUIS PARK MN BUILD AMERICA BONDS-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
791740-ZG-1
|
TAXABLE-SE
|
5.150% 02/01/32
|
|
|
02/03/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
25,750
|
02/01/2032
|
1FE
|
E05
|
|
WASHINGTON MO SCH DIST BUILD AMERICA BONDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
939296-GA-1
|
5.550% 03/01/30
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/02/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
27,750
|
03/01/2030
|
1FE
|
|
2499999. Subtotal - Bonds - U.S. Political Subdivisions of States, Territories and Possessions
|
10,732,278
|
10,650,000
|
10,665,690
|
10,650,695
|
|
(441)
|
|
(441)
|
|
10,650,254
|
|
82,024
|
82,024
|
275,048
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
|
COLORADO ST BRIDGE ENTERPRISE BUILD AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19633S-AA-1
|
BONDS-TAXABLE-SR
|
6.078% 12/01/27
|
|
03/19/2020
|
PIPER SANDLER & CO
|
|
1,026,670
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
26,670
|
26,670
|
18,909
|
12/01/2027
|
1FE
|
|
|
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK
|
FHLB 3 04/18/31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3130A7-NZ-4
|
3.000% 04/18/31
|
|
|
|
|
|
02/05/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
17,833
|
04/18/2031
|
1
|
|
3138L4-V5-9
|
FANNIE MAE FN AM4235
|
4.440% 08/01/38
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
6,208
|
6,208
|
6,362
|
6,305
|
|
(97)
|
|
(97)
|
|
6,208
|
|
|
|
48
|
08/01/2038
|
1
|
|
3138LA-KZ-1
|
FNMA POOL FN AM9311
|
3.390% 07/01/35
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
6,541
|
6,541
|
6,502
|
6,500
|
|
41
|
|
41
|
|
6,541
|
|
|
|
38
|
07/01/2035
|
1
|
|
3138LF-A4-0
|
FNMA DUS
|
FN FN AN2726
|
2.920% 09/01/36
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
19,298
|
19,298
|
19,792
|
19,700
|
|
(402)
|
|
(402)
|
|
19,298
|
|
|
|
99
|
09/01/2036
|
1
|
|
3138LF-BX-5
|
FNMA DUS
|
FN FN AN2753
|
2.920% 09/25/36
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
9,993
|
9,993
|
10,253
|
10,204
|
|
(211)
|
|
(211)
|
|
9,993
|
|
|
|
51
|
09/25/2036
|
1
|
|
31398S-UD-3
|
FANNIE MAE FNR 2010-138 Z
|
4.000% 12/25/40
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
39,634
|
39,634
|
35,130
|
37,531
|
|
2,103
|
|
2,103
|
|
39,634
|
|
|
|
283
|
12/25/2040
|
1
|
|
|
KANSAS ST DEV FIN AUTH REVENUE BUILD AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
485429-DB-7
|
BONDS
|
5.945% 03/01/30
|
|
|
|
03/02/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
29,725
|
03/01/2030
|
1FE
|
|
|
OLATHE KS WTR & SWR SYS REVENU BUILD AMERICA
|
|
|
RAYMOND JAMES &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
679468-UL-0
|
BONDS
|
5.400% 07/01/26
|
|
|
|
03/24/2020
|
ASSOCIATES
|
|
|
1,505,273
|
1,465,000
|
1,465,000
|
1,465,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,465,000
|
|
40,273
|
40,273
|
58,234
|
07/01/2026
|
1FE
|
|
3199999. Subtotal - Bonds - U.S. Special Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
5,613,617
|
5,546,674
|
5,543,039
|
5,545,240
|
|
1,434
|
|
1,434
|
|
5,546,674
|
|
66,943
|
66,943
|
125,220
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
|
AMER AIRLINE 17-1 A PTT AAL 4 02/15/29
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02378A-AA-5
|
4.000% 02/15/29
|
|
|
|
|
|
02/15/2020
|
|
|
|
23,750
|
23,750
|
23,750
|
23,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,750
|
|
|
|
475
|
02/15/2029
|
1FE
|
|
|
AMERICAN AIRLINES AMERICAN AIRLINES 2017-1C
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02378L-AA-1
|
EETC 5.180% 08/15/23
|
|
|
|
02/15/2020
|
|
|
|
45,741
|
45,741
|
45,741
|
45,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,741
|
|
|
|
1,185
|
08/15/2023
|
2PL
|
|
|
AMER AIRLINE 19-1A PTT AAL 3 1/2 02/15/32
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02378M-AA-9
|
3.500% 08/15/33
|
|
|
|
|
|
02/15/2020
|
|
|
|
76,983
|
76,983
|
76,983
|
76,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
76,983
|
|
|
|
1,347
|
08/15/2033
|
1FE
|
|
|
AMGEN INC AMGN 3 7/8 11/15/21
|
3.875%
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
031162-BM-1
|
11/15/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/23/2020
|
|
|
|
85,714
|
85,714
|
84,797
|
85,514
|
|
201
|
|
201
|
|
85,714
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
11/15/2021
|
2FE
|
|
|
BRISTOL PARK CLO LTD BRIST 2016-1A C 4.431%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11014P-AC-9
|
04/15/29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02/27/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
17,051
|
04/15/2029
|
1FE
|
|
|
BRITISH AIR 18-1 A PTT IAGLN 4 1/8 09/20/31
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11043H-AA-6
|
4.125% 09/20/31
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/20/2020
|
|
|
|
33,983
|
33,983
|
33,983
|
33,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,983
|
|
|
|
350
|
09/20/2031
|
1FE
|
|
|
Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123262-AN-7
|
CLASS A
|
4.335% 02/15/33
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
206,344
|
206,344
|
206,340
|
206,343
|
|
|
|
|
|
206,344
|
|
|
|
1,268
|
02/15/2033
|
1FE
|
|
|
Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12326Q-AA-2
|
CLASS A
|
4.212% 07/15/34
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
95,136
|
95,136
|
95,182
|
88,112
|
|
(47)
|
|
(47)
|
|
95,136
|
|
|
|
633
|
07/15/2034
|
1FE
|
|
|
Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12326R-AA-0
|
CLASS A
|
4.447% 06/15/33
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
80,969
|
80,969
|
80,967
|
80,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,969
|
|
|
|
474
|
06/15/2033
|
1FE
|
|
125523-AN-0
|
CIGNA CORP CI 4 02/15/22
|
4.000% 02/15/22
|
|
03/19/2020
|
Call
|
105.0340
|
|
525,170
|
500,000
|
498,681
|
498,789
|
|
112
|
|
112
|
|
498,901
|
|
1,099
|
1,099
|
37,059
|
02/15/2022
|
2FE
|
|
|
CIGNA CORP CI 4 3/4 11/15/21
|
4.750%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125523-BN-9
|
11/15/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/31/2020
|
Call
|
103.8772
|
|
779,079
|
750,000
|
750,796
|
750,743
|
|
(96)
|
|
(96)
|
|
750,647
|
|
(647)
|
(647)
|
42,537
|
11/15/2021
|
2FE
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SCHEDULE D - PART 4
Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
Change in
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
Bond
|
|
NAIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year's
|
Book/
|
Exchange
|
Book/
|
|
|
|
Interest/
|
|
Desig-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Year
|
|
Current
|
Other Than
|
Adjusted
|
Change in
|
Adjusted
|
Foreign
|
|
|
Stock
|
Stated
|
nation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book/
|
Unrealized
|
Year's
|
Temporary
|
Carrying
|
Book
|
Carrying
|
Exchange
|
Realized
|
|
Dividends
|
Con-
|
and
|
CUSIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
Valuation
|
(Amor-
|
Impairment
|
Value
|
/Adjusted
|
Value at
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
Total Gain
|
Received
|
tractual
|
Admini-
|
Ident-
|
|
|
|
|
|
For-
|
Disposal
|
Name
|
Shares of
|
Consid-
|
|
Actual
|
Carrying
|
Increase/
|
tization)/
|
Recog-
|
(11 + 12 -
|
Carrying
|
Disposal
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
During
|
Maturity
|
strative
|
ification
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
eign
|
Date
|
of Purchaser
|
Stock
|
eration
|
Par Value
|
Cost
|
Value
|
(Decrease)
|
Accretion
|
nized
|
13)
|
Value
|
Date
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Year
|
Date
|
Symbol
|
|
CIM Trust SERIES 2019J1 CLASS 1A2
|
3.500%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12556M-AB-0
|
08/25/49
|
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
243,142
|
243,142
|
246,410
|
246,384
|
|
(3,241)
|
|
(3,241)
|
|
243,142
|
|
|
|
1,244
|
08/25/2049
|
1FM
|
|
CIM Trust SERIES 2019J2 CLASS A1
|
3.500%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12558T-AA-5
|
10/25/49
|
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
180,220
|
180,220
|
184,725
|
|
|
(4,505)
|
|
(4,505)
|
|
180,220
|
|
|
|
526
|
10/25/2049
|
1FE
|
|
DELL EQUIPMENT FINANCE TRUST DEFT 2017-1 D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24703F-AF-3
|
3.440% 04/24/23
|
|
|
|
03/23/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
1,999,726
|
1,999,970
|
|
30
|
|
30
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
17,200
|
04/24/2023
|
2FE
|
|
DELTA AIR LINES DAL 6.821 08/10/22
|
6.821%
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
247367-BH-7
|
08/10/22
|
|
|
|
|
02/10/2020
|
|
|
|
7,793
|
7,793
|
7,871
|
7,818
|
|
(26)
|
|
(26)
|
|
7,793
|
|
|
|
266
|
08/10/2022
|
1FE
|
|
DOMINOS PIZZA MASTER ISSUER DPABS 2017-1A A23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25755T-AH-3
|
4.118% 07/25/47
|
|
|
|
01/25/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
3,750
|
3,750
|
3,750
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
39
|
07/25/2047
|
2FE
|
|
DOW CHEMICAL CO/THE DOW 3 11/15/22
|
3.000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
260543-CH-4
|
11/15/22
|
|
|
|
|
03/26/2020
|
Call
|
106.2510
|
|
796,883
|
750,000
|
746,123
|
748,752
|
|
99
|
|
99
|
|
748,850
|
|
1,150
|
1,150
|
55,070
|
11/15/2022
|
2FE
|
|
DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST DRIVE 2016-BA D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26208A-AG-7
|
4.530% 08/15/23
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
125,686
|
125,686
|
125,667
|
124,527
|
|
1,159
|
|
1,159
|
|
125,686
|
|
|
|
943
|
08/15/2023
|
1FE
|
|
DRIVE AUTO REC TRUST DRIVE 2016-CA D
|
4.180%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26208B-AN-0
|
03/15/24
|
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
76,208
|
76,208
|
76,193
|
76,200
|
|
8
|
|
8
|
|
76,208
|
|
|
|
528
|
03/15/2024
|
1FE
|
|
DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST DRIVE 2017-AA D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26208C-AN-8
|
4.160% 05/15/24
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
262,699
|
262,699
|
262,693
|
262,696
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
262,699
|
|
|
|
2,306
|
05/15/2024
|
1FE
|
|
DRIVE AUTO RECIEVABLES TRUST DRIVE 2017-BA D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26208D-AF-3
|
3.720% 10/17/22
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
449,446
|
449,446
|
449,434
|
449,445
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
449,446
|
|
|
|
2,772
|
10/17/2022
|
1FE
|
|
DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST DRIVE AUTO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26208E-AG-9
|
RECEIVABLES TRUST 3.840% 03/15/23
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
267,380
|
267,380
|
267,372
|
267,375
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
267,380
|
|
|
|
1,870
|
03/15/2023
|
1FE
|
|
FLAGSHIP CREDIT AUTO TRUST FCAT 2016-3 C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33843P-AG-1
|
2.720% 07/15/22
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
222,570
|
222,570
|
222,559
|
222,568
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
222,570
|
|
|
|
1,006
|
07/15/2022
|
1FE
|
|
FLAGSHIP CREDIT AUTO TRUST FCAT 2016-4 C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33844F-AD-9
|
2.710% 11/15/22
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
173,904
|
173,904
|
173,895
|
173,900
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
173,904
|
|
|
|
990
|
11/15/2022
|
1FE
|
|
FOX CORP FOXA 4.709 01/25/29 4.709%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35137L-AC-9
|
01/25/29
|
|
|
|
|
03/30/2020
|
Tax Free Exchange
|
|
3,000,000
|
3,000,000
|
3,000,000
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
96,142
|
01/25/2029
|
2FE
|
|
GSR MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST GSR 2005-5F 2A2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36242D-5W-9
|
5.500% 06/25/35
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
9,976
|
9,976
|
10,007
|
9,988
|
|
(12)
|
|
(12)
|
|
9,976
|
|
|
|
84
|
06/25/2035
|
1FM
|
|
GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36258F-AA-7
|
CLASS A1
|
3.500% 05/25/50
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
60,836
|
60,836
|
62,290
|
|
|
(1,454)
|
|
(1,454)
|
|
60,836
|
|
|
|
177
|
05/25/2050
|
1FE
|
|
GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36262D-AA-6
|
CLASS A1
|
3.500% 07/25/50
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
33,442
|
33,442
|
34,215
|
|
|
(773)
|
|
(773)
|
|
33,442
|
|
|
|
98
|
07/25/2050
|
1FE
|
|
GOLDEN BEAR 2016-1A A GLDN 2016-1A A
|
3.750%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38081E-AA-9
|
09/20/47
|
|
|
|
|
03/20/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
40,612
|
40,612
|
40,612
|
40,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,612
|
|
|
|
761
|
09/20/2047
|
1FE
|
|
HAWAIIAN AIRLINES 13-1A HA 3.9 01/15/26
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
419838-AA-5
|
3.900% 01/15/26
|
|
|
|
01/15/2020
|
|
|
|
69,422
|
69,422
|
51,642
|
54,236
|
|
15,186
|
|
15,186
|
|
69,422
|
|
|
|
996
|
01/15/2026
|
1FE
|
|
HERO FUNDING TRUST HERO 2016-2A A
|
3.750%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42770W-AA-7
|
09/20/41
|
|
|
|
|
03/20/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
18,330
|
18,330
|
18,324
|
18,514
|
|
(184)
|
|
(184)
|
|
18,330
|
|
|
|
110
|
09/20/2041
|
1FE
|
42806D-AJ-8
|
HERTZ HERTZ 2015-3A B 3.710% 09/25/21
|
|
|
02/25/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09/25/2021
|
1FE
|
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20195 CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46591F-AC-8
|
A3
|
4.000% 11/25/49
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
677,704
|
677,704
|
692,952
|
692,826
|
|
(15,122)
|
|
(15,122)
|
|
677,704
|
|
|
|
4,359
|
11/25/2049
|
1FM
|
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20198 CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46591K-AC-7
|
A3
|
3.500% 03/25/50
|
|
|
|
02/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
331,189
|
331,189
|
335,484
|
335,497
|
|
(4,309)
|
|
(4,309)
|
|
331,189
|
|
|
|
1,566
|
03/25/2050
|
1FE
|
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20198 CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46591K-AC-7
|
A3
|
3.500% 03/25/50
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
278,837
|
278,837
|
282,453
|
282,465
|
|
(3,628)
|
|
(3,628)
|
|
278,837
|
|
|
|
2,440
|
03/25/2050
|
1
|
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46591T-AC-8
|
A3
|
3.500% 07/25/50
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
36,813
|
36,813
|
37,681
|
|
|
(869)
|
|
(869)
|
|
36,813
|
|
|
|
107
|
07/25/2050
|
1FE
|
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20185 CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46649K-AA-3
|
A1
|
3.500% 10/25/48
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
309,162
|
309,162
|
312,101
|
312,061
|
|
(2,899)
|
|
(2,899)
|
|
309,162
|
|
|
|
1,874
|
10/25/2048
|
1FM
|
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20191 CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46650H-AC-2
|
A3
|
4.000% 05/25/49
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
221,462
|
221,462
|
227,379
|
227,265
|
|
(5,803)
|
|
(5,803)
|
|
221,462
|
|
|
|
1,499
|
05/25/2049
|
1FM
|
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 2019LTV2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46651A-AT-9
|
CLASS A18
|
4.000% 12/25/49
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
537,995
|
537,995
|
550,100
|
550,011
|
|
(12,016)
|
|
(12,016)
|
|
537,995
|
|
|
|
3,813
|
12/25/2049
|
1FM
|
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20196 CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46651B-AC-4
|
A3
|
3.500% 12/25/49
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
726,859
|
726,859
|
738,217
|
738,137
|
|
(11,277)
|
|
(11,277)
|
|
726,859
|
|
|
|
4,084
|
12/25/2049
|
1FM
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
Change in
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
Bond
|
|
NAIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year's
|
Book/
|
Exchange
|
Book/
|
|
|
|
Interest/
|
|
Desig-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Year
|
|
Current
|
Other Than
|
Adjusted
|
Change in
|
Adjusted
|
Foreign
|
|
|
Stock
|
Stated
|
nation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book/
|
Unrealized
|
Year's
|
Temporary
|
Carrying
|
Book
|
Carrying
|
Exchange
|
Realized
|
|
Dividends
|
Con-
|
and
|
CUSIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
Valuation
|
(Amor-
|
Impairment
|
Value
|
/Adjusted
|
Value at
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
Total Gain
|
Received
|
tractual
|
Admini-
|
Ident-
|
|
|
|
|
|
For-
|
Disposal
|
Name
|
Shares of
|
Consid-
|
|
Actual
|
Carrying
|
Increase/
|
tization)/
|
Recog-
|
(11 + 12 -
|
Carrying
|
Disposal
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
During
|
Maturity
|
strative
|
ification
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
eign
|
Date
|
of Purchaser
|
Stock
|
eration
|
Par Value
|
Cost
|
Value
|
(Decrease)
|
Accretion
|
nized
|
13)
|
Value
|
Date
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Year
|
Date
|
Symbol
|
|
JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20199 CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46651Y-AC-4
|
A3
|
3.500% 05/25/50
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
57,258
|
57,258
|
58,636
|
|
|
(1,378)
|
|
(1,378)
|
|
57,258
|
|
|
|
167
|
05/25/2050
|
1
|
|
LIBERTY PROPERTY LP LPT 4 3/8 02/01/29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53117C-AT-9
|
4.375% 02/01/29
|
|
|
|
02/10/2020
|
Tax Free Exchange
|
|
2,992,939
|
3,000,000
|
2,992,260
|
2,992,870
|
|
69
|
|
69
|
|
2,992,939
|
|
|
|
71,906
|
02/01/2029
|
2FE
|
|
MVW OWNER TRUST MVWOT 2016-1A B
|
2.640%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
553894-AB-2
|
12/20/33
|
|
|
|
|
03/20/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
26,736
|
26,736
|
26,728
|
26,730
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
26,736
|
|
|
|
112
|
12/20/2033
|
2FE
|
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES INC NBR 4 5/8 09/15/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
629568-AX-4
|
4.625% 09/15/21
|
|
|
|
01/22/2020
|
Call
|
102.2500
|
|
916,160
|
896,000
|
897,667
|
896,360
|
|
(12)
|
|
(12)
|
|
896,349
|
|
(349)
|
(349)
|
34,779
|
09/15/2021
|
3FE
|
|
NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM 3.7 03/15/23
|
3.700%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
651639-AT-3
|
03/15/23
|
|
|
|
|
03/19/2020
|
Call
|
108.2390
|
|
939,515
|
868,000
|
857,388
|
858,491
|
|
602
|
|
602
|
|
859,093
|
|
8,907
|
8,907
|
87,929
|
03/15/2023
|
2FE
|
|
Orange Lake Timeshare Trust SERIES 2019A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68504U-AC-5
|
CLASS C
|
3.610% 04/09/38
|
|
|
|
03/09/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
275,517
|
275,517
|
275,511
|
275,511
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
275,517
|
|
|
|
1,570
|
04/09/2038
|
2FE
|
|
PACIFIC LIFECORP PACLIF 6 02/10/20
|
|
6.000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
694476-AC-6
|
02/10/20
|
|
|
|
|
02/10/2020
|
Maturity
|
|
|
180,000
|
180,000
|
192,424
|
180,190
|
|
(190)
|
|
(190)
|
|
180,000
|
|
|
|
5,400
|
02/10/2020
|
1FE
|
|
SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20191 CLASS A1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81747A-AA-3
|
4.000% 02/25/49
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
73,074
|
73,074
|
74,744
|
74,717
|
|
(1,644)
|
|
(1,644)
|
|
73,074
|
|
|
|
494
|
02/25/2049
|
1FM
|
|
SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS A1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81748K-AA-0
|
3.500% 03/25/50
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
31,546
|
31,546
|
32,325
|
|
|
(779)
|
|
(779)
|
|
31,546
|
|
|
|
92
|
03/25/2050
|
1FE
|
|
Shellpoint Co-Originator Trust SERIES 20161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82281E-AA-5
|
CLASS 1A1
|
3.500% 11/25/46
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
65,710
|
65,710
|
64,048
|
64,118
|
|
1,593
|
|
1,593
|
|
65,710
|
|
|
|
339
|
11/25/2046
|
1FM
|
|
SIERRA RECEIVABLES FUNDING CO SERIES 20193A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82652N-AC-2
|
CLASS C
|
3.000% 07/15/38
|
|
|
|
03/23/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
267,637
|
267,637
|
267,612
|
267,612
|
|
25
|
|
25
|
|
267,637
|
|
|
|
1,297
|
07/15/2038
|
2FE
|
|
SIERRA RECEIVABLES SRFC 2016-2A B
|
|
2.780%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82652W-AB-4
|
07/20/33
|
|
|
|
|
03/20/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
18,706
|
18,706
|
18,705
|
18,705
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
18,706
|
|
|
|
82
|
07/20/2033
|
2FE
|
|
SIERRA RECEIVABLES FUNDING CO SERIES 20183A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82653G-AC-6
|
CLASS C
|
4.170% 03/20/26
|
|
|
|
03/20/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
30,120
|
30,120
|
30,119
|
30,119
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
30,120
|
|
|
|
204
|
03/20/2026
|
2FE
|
|
SONIC CAPITAL LLC SONIC 2016-1A A2
|
|
4.472%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83546D-AD-0
|
05/20/46
|
|
|
|
|
01/22/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
927,633
|
927,633
|
927,633
|
927,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
927,633
|
|
|
|
11,058
|
05/20/2046
|
2FE
|
|
BELL 2016-1A BELL 2016-1A A23 4.970%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87342R-AC-8
|
05/25/46
|
|
|
|
|
02/25/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
31
|
05/25/2046
|
2FE
|
|
TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORP TOYOTA 3 02/04/33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89233P-7J-9
|
3.000% 02/04/33
|
|
|
|
02/04/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
750,000
|
750,000
|
744,375
|
745,948
|
|
23
|
|
23
|
|
745,971
|
|
4,029
|
4,029
|
11,250
|
02/04/2033
|
1FE
|
|
UNITED AIR 2019-1 A PTT UAL 4.55 08/25/31
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90931E-AA-2
|
4.550% 08/25/31
|
|
|
|
02/25/2020
|
|
|
|
55,123
|
55,123
|
55,123
|
55,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,123
|
|
|
|
1,254
|
08/25/2031
|
1FE
|
|
MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE MCGAFB 5.611 09/15/51
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90983V-AA-1
|
5.611% 09/15/51
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
|
|
|
21,241
|
21,241
|
21,131
|
21,133
|
|
107
|
|
107
|
|
21,241
|
|
|
|
566
|
09/15/2051
|
2FE
|
|
VSE VOI MORTGAGE LLC VSTNA 2016-A B
|
2.740%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
918290-AB-3
|
07/20/33
|
|
|
|
|
03/20/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
26,032
|
26,032
|
26,028
|
26,052
|
|
(20)
|
|
(20)
|
|
26,032
|
|
|
|
110
|
07/20/2033
|
2FE
|
|
VANTAGE DATA CENTERS ISSUER, L SERIES 20181A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92211M-AC-7
|
CLASS A2
|
4.072% 02/16/43
|
|
|
|
03/16/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
34
|
02/16/2043
|
1FE
|
|
VANTAGE DATA CENTERS ISSUER, L SERIES 20182A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92211M-AE-3
|
CLASS A2
|
4.196% 11/16/43
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
3,750
|
3,750
|
3,750
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
26
|
11/16/2043
|
1FE
|
|
Vantage Data Centers LLC SERIES 20191A CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92212K-AA-4
|
A2
|
3.160% 07/15/44
|
|
|
|
03/15/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
13
|
07/15/2044
|
1FE
|
|
Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Se SERIES 20193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
949831-AA-9
|
CLASS A1
|
3.500% 10/25/49
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
27,296
|
27,296
|
27,944
|
|
|
(648)
|
|
(648)
|
|
27,296
|
|
|
|
80
|
10/25/2049
|
1
|
|
WF COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE TRUST WFCM 2013-120B B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94988L-AG-7
|
2.710% 03/18/28
|
|
|
|
03/19/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
461,000
|
461,000
|
427,956
|
459,177
|
|
1,823
|
|
1,823
|
|
461,000
|
|
|
|
3,158
|
03/18/2028
|
1FM
|
|
Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Se SERIES 20191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95001T-AA-3
|
CLASS A1
|
4.000% 11/25/48
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
164,522
|
164,522
|
168,488
|
168,425
|
|
(3,903)
|
|
(3,903)
|
|
164,522
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
11/25/2048
|
1FM
|
|
Winwater Mortgage Loan Trust SERIES 20154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97651L-AC-5
|
CLASS A3
|
3.500% 06/20/45
|
|
|
|
03/01/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
162,576
|
162,576
|
158,461
|
158,652
|
|
3,924
|
|
3,924
|
|
162,576
|
|
|
|
819
|
06/20/2045
|
1FM
|
|
AIR CANADA 2015-1A PTT ACACN 3.6 03/15/27
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
009090-AA-9
|
3.600% 09/15/27
|
|
|
A
|
03/15/2020
|
|
|
|
60,311
|
60,311
|
51,945
|
52,909
|
|
7,402
|
|
7,402
|
|
60,311
|
|
|
|
954
|
03/15/2027
|
1FE
|
|
ALM LOAN FUNDING ALM 2012-5A CR3
|
4.527%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020056-AZ-0
|
10/18/27
|
|
|
|
D
|
03/04/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,465,000
|
1,465,000
|
1,465,000
|
1,465,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,465,000
|
|
|
|
26,090
|
10/18/2027
|
2FE
|
|
ANCHORAGE CAPITAL CLO LTD ANCHC 2015-7A DR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03328T-AY-1
|
4.531% 10/15/27
|
|
|
D
|
03/06/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500,000
|
|
|
|
27,649
|
10/15/2027
|
2FE
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
Change in
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
Bond
|
|
NAIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year's
|
Book/
|
Exchange
|
Book/
|
|
|
|
Interest/
|
|
Desig-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Year
|
|
Current
|
Other Than
|
Adjusted
|
Change in
|
Adjusted
|
Foreign
|
|
|
Stock
|
Stated
|
nation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book/
|
Unrealized
|
Year's
|
Temporary
|
Carrying
|
Book
|
Carrying
|
Exchange
|
Realized
|
|
Dividends
|
Con-
|
and
|
|
CUSIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
Valuation
|
(Amor-
|
Impairment
|
Value
|
/Adjusted
|
Value at
|
Gain
|
Gain
|
Total Gain
|
Received
|
tractual
|
Admini-
|
|
Ident-
|
|
|
|
For-
|
Disposal
|
Name
|
Shares of
|
Consid-
|
|
Actual
|
Carrying
|
Increase/
|
tization)/
|
Recog-
|
(11 + 12 -
|
Carrying
|
Disposal
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
(Loss) on
|
During
|
Maturity
|
strative
|
|
ification
|
Description
|
|
eign
|
Date
|
of Purchaser
|
Stock
|
eration
|
Par Value
|
Cost
|
Value
|
(Decrease)
|
Accretion
|
nized
|
13)
|
Value
|
Date
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Disposal
|
Year
|
Date
|
Symbol
|
|
|
CAL FUNDING II LTD CAI 2012-1A A
|
3.470%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12479L-AA-8
|
10/25/27
|
|
|
D
|
03/25/2020
|
Paydown
|
|
|
25,000
|
25,000
|
24,995
|
24,997
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
145
|
10/25/2027
|
1FE
|
|
|
COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB CV KOF 3 7/8 11/26/23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
191241-AE-8
|
3.875% 11/26/23
|
|
|
D
|
01/22/2020
|
Call
|
107.5870
|
|
1,075,870
|
1,000,000
|
1,015,140
|
1,008,006
|
|
(112)
|
|
(112)
|
|
1,007,894
|
|
(7,894)
|
(7,894)
|
81,898
|
11/26/2023
|
1FE
|
|
|
GLM 2017-1A GLM 2017-1A B2
|
3.790% 04/20/29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38136F-AJ-2
|
|
|
|
D
|
02/19/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
2,250,000
|
2,250,000
|
2,250,000
|
2,250,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,250,000
|
|
|
|
28,188
|
04/20/2029
|
1FE
|
|
|
IBERIA AIRLINES IBERIA AIRLINES 3.87 5/20/33
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45082#-AA-0
|
3.870% 05/20/33
|
|
|
D
|
03/20/2020
|
|
|
|
14,325
|
14,325
|
14,325
|
14,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,325
|
|
|
|
277
|
05/20/2033
|
1PL
|
|
|
LCM LTD PARTNERSHIP LCM 23A B
|
4.377%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52111P-AD-3
|
10/20/29
|
|
|
D
|
02/26/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
15,910
|
10/20/2029
|
1FE
|
|
|
MILOS CLO LTD MILOS 2017-1A D
|
|
5.227%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60162P-AD-4
|
10/20/30
|
|
|
D
|
02/24/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
36,414
|
10/20/2030
|
2FE
|
|
|
NEUBERGER BERMAN CLO LTD NEUB 2014-17A B2R
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64129U-AY-1
|
3.830% 04/22/29
|
|
|
D
|
02/28/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
13,405
|
04/22/2029
|
1FE
|
|
|
NEUBERGER BERMAN CLO LTD NEUB 2017-24A B2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64130H-AJ-0
|
3.822% 04/19/30
|
|
|
D
|
03/12/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
1,999,623
|
1,999,779
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
|
1,999,778
|
|
222
|
222
|
30,364
|
04/19/2030
|
1FE
|
|
|
NEWARK BSL CLO 1 NBCLO 2016-1A B
|
4.394%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65023T-AE-2
|
12/21/29
|
|
|
D
|
02/14/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
1,488,525
|
1,504,637
|
|
50
|
|
50
|
|
1,504,686
|
|
(4,686)
|
(4,686)
|
20,493
|
12/21/2029
|
1FE
|
|
|
LARVIKSFJORDEN LTD NORWEGIAN AIR
|
4.750%
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.E05
|
66934#-AA-6
|
01/22/28
|
|
|
D
|
01/22/2020
|
|
|
|
22,437
|
22,437
|
22,437
|
22,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,437
|
|
|
|
532
|
01/22/2028
|
2PL
|
|
OCTAGON CREDIT OCT29 2016-1A C
|
4.351%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67591J-AE-2
|
01/24/28
|
|
|
D
|
03/04/2020
|
Call
|
100.0000
|
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
1,494,680
|
1,511,665
|
|
(498)
|
|
(498)
|
|
1,511,167
|
|
(11,167)
|
(11,167)
|
24,448
|
01/24/2028
|
1FE
|
|
3899999. Subtotal - Bonds - Industrial and Miscellaneous (Unaffiliated)
|
|
|
38,012,223
|
37,750,607
|
37,742,821
|
37,350,995
|
|
(43,000)
|
|
(43,000)
|
|
37,752,882
|
|
(9,336)
|
(9,336)
|
846,958
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
|
LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018 A
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L72598-YY-2
|
3.400% 01/29/21
|
|
|
|
01/21/2020
|
|
|
|
69,623
|
69,623
|
69,623
|
63,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,623
|
|
|
|
321
|
01/29/2021
|
1Z
|
|
|
LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018-A
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L72598-ZZ-8
|
4.300% 01/29/21
|
|
|
|
01/21/2020
|
|
|
|
34,811
|
34,811
|
34,811
|
31,639
|
|
|
|
|
|
34,811
|
|
|
|
220
|
01/29/2021
|
2Z
|
|
|
ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LX1847-66-9
|
2/24 3.500% 02/29/24
|
|
|
|
01/31/2020
|
|
|
|
405,720
|
405,720
|
405,720
|
324,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
405,720
|
|
|
|
|
02/29/2024
|
1Z
|
|
|
DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DELL FINANCIAL
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24702#-ZZ-3
|
SERVICES 2.597% 08/22/22
|
|
|
|
01/22/2020
|
|
|
|
61,735
|
61,735
|
61,735
|
61,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
61,735
|
|
|
|
3,241
|
08/22/2022
|
2Z
|
|
|
ME 2019-1 A2 MASSAGE ENVY 2019-1 A2 6.448%
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55282G-AA-5
|
07/30/49
|
|
|
|
01/30/2020
|
|
|
|
7,500
|
7,500
|
7,500
|
7,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,500
|
|
|
|
121
|
07/30/2049
|
2FE
|
|
|
Primrose Schools SERIES 20191A CLASS A2
|
|
|
Redemption
|
100.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74166Y-AA-8
|
4.475% 07/30/49
|
|
|
|
01/30/2020
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
56
|
07/30/2049
|
2FE
|
|
8299999. Subtotal - Bonds - Unaffiliated Bank Loans
|
|
|
|
|
584,389
|
584,389
|
584,389
|
493,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
584,389
|
|
|
|
3,959
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
8399997. Total - Bonds - Part 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,957,507
|
54,546,670
|
54,550,939
|
54,055,712
|
|
(42,007)
|
|
(42,007)
|
|
54,549,199
|
|
139,631
|
139,631
|
1,251,501
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
8399998. Total - Bonds - Part 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
8399999. Total - Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,957,507
|
54,546,670
|
54,550,939
|
54,055,712
|
|
(42,007)
|
|
(42,007)
|
|
54,549,199
|
|
139,631
|
139,631
|
1,251,501
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
8999997. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
8999998. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 5
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
8999999. Total - Preferred Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
9799997. Total - Common Stocks - Part 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
9799998. Total - Common Stocks - Part 5
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
9799999. Total - Common Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
9899999. Total - Preferred and Common Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
9999999 - Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,957,507
|
XXX
|
54,550,939
|
54,055,712
|
|
(42,007)
|
|
(42,007)
|
|
54,549,199
|
|
139,631
|
139,631
|
1,251,501
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year(s)
|
Year Initial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Item(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strike
|
Initial Cost
|
Cost of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit
|
Hedge
|
|
|
Hedged,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price,
|
of Un-
|
Un-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Current
|
Adjustment
|
|
Quality