Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Equity Investment Life Holding Company    AEL

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

(AEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Equity Investment Life : Eagle Life Insurance Company – First Quarter 2020 Statement 7.4 MB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 09:15am EDT

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

ASSETS

Current Statement Date

4

1

2

3

December 31

Net Admitted Assets

Prior Year Net

Assets

Nonadmitted Assets

(Cols. 1 - 2)

Admitted Assets

1. Bonds

1,479,242,143

1,479,242,143

1,470,052,625

  1. Stocks:
    1. Preferred stocks
    2. Common stocks
  3. Mortgage loans on real estate:

3.1 First liens

190,180,577

190,180,577

154,575,912

  1. Other than first liens

4. Real estate:

  1. Properties occupied by the company (less $ encumbrances)
  2. Properties held for the production of income (less

$

encumbrances)

4.3 Properties held for sale (less $ encumbrances)

5.

Cash ($

(881,769)), cash equivalents

($

78,556,170

) and short-term

investments ($

2,466,981 )

80,141,382

80,141,382

25,998,334

6.

Contract loans (including $

premium notes)

7.

Derivatives

21,612,645

21,612,645

17,466,131

8.

Other invested assets

1,080,464

1,080,464

1,080,923

9.

Receivables for securities

7,214

7,214

1,685,969

  1. Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
  2. Aggregatewrite-ins for invested assets

12.

Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)

1,772,264,425

1,772,264,425

1,670,859,894

13.

Title plants less $

charged off (for Title insurers

only)

14.

Investment income due and accrued

13,071,810

13,071,810

13,334,538

15. Premiums and considerations:

15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection

43,083

43,083

15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but deferred and not yet due (including $

earned but unbilled premiums)

15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($

) and

contracts subject to redetermination ($

)

16. Reinsurance:

  1. Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
  2. Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies

16.3 Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts

1,525,364

1,525,364

581,861

17. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans

18.1

Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon

18.2

Net deferred tax asset

6,945,087

1,462,782

5,482,305

5,088,146

19. Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit

20. Electronic data processing equipment and software

37,990

37,990

21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets

($

)

  1. Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
  2. Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

24.

Health care ($

) and other amounts receivable

25.

Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets

170,686

170,015

671

1,620

26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and

Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)

1,794,058,445

1,713,870

1,792,344,575

1,689,866,059

27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts

28.

Total (Lines 26 and 27)

1,794,058,445

1,713,870

1,792,344,575

1,689,866,059

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

1101.

1102.

1103.

1198.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page

1199.

Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above)

2501.

MISCELLANEOUS ASSETS

170,686

170,015

671

1,620

2502.

2503.

2598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

170,686

170,015

671

1,620

2

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1

2

Current

December 31

Statement Date

Prior Year

1.

Aggregate reserve for life contracts $

1,548,234,514

less $

included in Line 6.3

(including $

Modco Reserve)

1,548,234,514

1,450,900,191

2.

Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $

Modco Reserve)

3.

Liability for deposit-type contracts (including $

Modco Reserve)

366,768

382,989

4. Contract claims:

4.1

Life

5,655,195

7,697,779

4.2

Accident and health

5. Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $

and coupons $

due

and unpaid

6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated amounts:

6.1 Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $

Modco)

6.2

Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $

Modco)

6.3

Coupons and similar benefits (including $

Modco)

  1. Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6
  2. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less

$

discount; including $

accident and health premiums

9. Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:

9.1 Surrender values on canceled contracts

9.2

Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $

accident and health

experience rating refunds of which $

is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health

Service Act

9.3

Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $

assumed and $

ceded

9.4 Interest Maintenance Reserve

1,622,514

1,540,192

10. Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $

337,906, accident and health

$

and deposit-type contract funds $

337,906

372,334

11. Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed

12.

General expenses due or accrued

237,412

309,605

13.

Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $

accrued for expense

allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances)

14.

Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes

48,479

50,750

15.1

Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $

on realized capital gains (losses)

8,595,331

7,379,743

15.2

Net deferred tax liability

16. Unearned investment income

17.

Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee

33,778

41,473

18.

Amounts held for agents' account, including $

agents' credit balances

19.

Remittances and items not allocated

3,762,685

3,238,656

  1. Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
  2. Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above

22. Borrowed money $

and interest thereon $

  1. Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid
  2. Miscellaneous liabilities:

24.01

Asset valuation reserve

7,467,029

6,843,829

24.02

Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($

) companies

24.03

Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($

) reinsurers

24.04

Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

261,135

240,350

24.05

Drafts outstanding

  1. Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
  2. Funds held under coinsurance
  3. Derivatives

24.09

Payable for securities

4,935,216

2,432,161

24.10

Payable for securities lending

24.11 Capital notes $

and interest thereon $

25.

Aggregate write-ins for liabilities

749,734

504,208

26.

Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)

1,582,307,695

1,481,934,261

27. From Separate Accounts Statement

28.

Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)

1,582,307,695

1,481,934,261

29.

Common capital stock

2,500,000

2,500,000

  1. Preferred capital stock
  2. Aggregatewrite-ins for other than special surplus funds
  3. Surplus notes

33. Gross paid in and contributed surplus

178,673,705

178,665,010

34. Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds

35. Unassigned funds (surplus)

28,863,175

26,766,788

36. Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1

shares common (value included in Line 29

$

)

36.2

shares preferred (value included in Line 30

$

)

37.

Surplus (Total Lines 31+32+33+34+35-36) (including $

in Separate Accounts Statement)

207,536,880

205,431,798

38.

Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37

210,036,880

207,931,798

39.

Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)

1,792,344,575

1,689,866,059

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

2501.

AMOUNT DUE REINSURERS

749,734

504,208

2502.

2503.

2598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

749,734

504,208

3101.

3102.

3103.

3198.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page

3199.

Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198)(Line 31 above)

3401.

3402.

3403.

3498.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 34 from overflow page

3499.

Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498)(Line 34 above)

3

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

To Date

To Date

December 31

1.

Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts

93,263,175

145,436,544

548,181,154

2.

Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies

252,739

3.

Net investment income

24,642,189

7,897,514

53,296,036

4.

Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR)

27,987

(14,682)

14,062

5. Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses

6. Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded

2,236,754

3,855,319

20,888,719

  1. Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded
  2. Miscellaneous Income:
    1. Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate Accounts
    2. Charges and fees fordeposit-type contracts
    3. Aggregatewrite-ins for miscellaneous income

9.

Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3)

120,170,106

157,174,695

622,632,710

10.

Death benefits

11.

Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments)

12.

Annuity benefits

2,367,167

1,039,052

6,225,965

13.

Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts

14.

Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits

15.

Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts

8,210,480

5,405,594

27,197,596

16.

Group conversions

17.

Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds

2,327

257

2,725

18.

Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies

12,933

5,855

41,922

19.

Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts

97,334,323

132,233,679

510,960,126

20.

Totals (Lines 10 to 19)

107,927,231

138,684,437

544,428,334

21. Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct

business only)

6,651,072

11,339,527

45,444,499

22.

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed

18,736

19,384

76,845

23.

General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses

1,826,473

2,010,574

7,736,184

24.

Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes

566,683

336,890

1,616,472

  1. Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums
  2. Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance
  3. Aggregatewrite-ins for deductions

28.

Totals (Lines 20 to 27)

116,990,195

152,390,812

599,302,334

29.

Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus

Line 28)

3,179,911

4,783,883

23,330,375

30.

Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members

31.

Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal

income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)

3,179,911

4,783,883

23,330,375

32.

Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)

1,233,729

555,248

6,996,963

33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income

taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32)

1,946,181

4,228,635

16,333,412

34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital

gains tax of $

(47,464)(excluding taxes of $

29,323

transferred to the IMR)

(178,554)

(163,907)

35.

Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)

1,767,627

4,228,635

16,169,505

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

36.

Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year

207,931,798

182,588,738

182,588,738

37.

Net income (Line 35)

1,767,627

4,228,635

16,169,505

38.

Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $

21,000

79,000

(136,732)

(268,600)

39. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)

40.

Change in net deferred income tax

466,199

(472,791)

2,133,842

41.

Change in nonadmitted assets

406,761

894,067

(364,375)

42.

Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies

43.

Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease

44.

Change in asset valuation reserve

(623,200)

(356,421)

(2,388,291)

  1. Change in treasury stock
  2. Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period
  3. Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement
  4. Change in surplus notes
  5. Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
  6. Capital changes:
    1. Paid in
    2. Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
    3. Transferred to surplus
  8. Surplus adjustment:

51.1 Paid in

10,000,000

  1. Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
  2. Transferred from capital
  3. Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance

52. Dividends to stockholders

53.

Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus

8,695

24,034

60,979

54.

Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53)

2,105,082

4,180,791

25,343,059

55.

Capital and surplus, as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54)

210,036,879

186,769,529

207,931,798

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

08.301.

08.302.

08.303.

08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page

08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3 above)

2701.

2702.

2703.

2798.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 27 from overflow page

2799.

Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798)(Line 27 above)

5301.

STOCK BASED COMPENSATION

8,695

24,034

60,979

5302.

5303.

5398.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 53 from overflow page

5399.

Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398)(Line 53 above)

8,695

24,034

60,979

4

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

CASH FLOW

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

To Date

To Date

December 31

Cash from Operations

1.

Premiums collected net of reinsurance

93,263,175

145,436,544

548,433,894

2.

Net investment income

34,238,537

12,575,217

81,021,275

3. Miscellaneous income

4.

Total (Lines 1 to 3)

127,501,712

158,011,761

629,455,169

5.

Benefit and loss related payments

12,633,165

7,186,580

31,342,599

6. Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts

7. Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions

6,915,571

10,260,725

34,316,196

8. Dividends paid to policyholders

9.

Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $

tax on capital

gains (losses)

5,509,947

10.

Total (Lines 5 through 9)

19,548,735

17,447,305

71,168,742

11.

Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)

107,952,977

140,564,456

558,286,427

Cash from Investments

12. Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:

12.1

Bonds

54,957,507

8,741,414

118,267,465

12.2

Stocks

12.3

Mortgage loans

1,045,334

459,183

2,923,258

  1. Real estate
  2. Other invested assets
  3. Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents andshort-term investments
  4. Miscellaneous proceeds

12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)

56,002,841

9,200,597

121,190,723

13.

Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):

13.1

Bonds

64,099,547

98,203,928

537,455,810

13.2

Stocks

13.3

Mortgage loans

36,550,000

7,600,000

113,050,000

13.4

Real estate

13.5

Other invested assets

13.6

Miscellaneous applications

13,613,540

8,969,260

36,599,750

13.7

Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)

114,263,087

114,773,188

687,105,560

14.

Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes

15.

Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)

(58,260,246)

(105,572,591)

(565,914,837)

Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources

16. Cash provided (applied):

16.1

Surplus notes, capital notes

16.2

Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock

10,000,000

16.3

Borrowed funds

16.4

Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities

(18,548)

(3,020)

344,146

16.5 Dividends to stockholders

16.6 Other cash provided (applied)

4,468,865

7,821,786

(8,303,644)

17. Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5

plus Line 16.6)

4,450,316

7,818,766

2,040,502

RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

18.

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17)

54,143,048

42,810,631

(5,587,908)

19.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:

19.1 Beginning of year

25,998,334

31,586,243

31,586,243

19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)

80,141,382

74,396,874

25,998,335

Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for non-cash transactions:

20.0001.STOCK BASED COMPENSATION

8,695

24,034

60,979

5

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

EXHIBIT 1

DIRECT PREMIUMS AND DEPOSIT-TYPE CONTRACTS

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

To Date

To Date

December 31

1.

Industrial life

2.

Ordinary life insurance

3.

Ordinary individual annuities

110,691,665

203,175,127

879,720,596

4.

Credit life (group and individual)

5.

Group life insurance

6.

Group annuities

7.

A & H - group

8.

A & H - credit (group and individual)

9.

A & H - other

10.

Aggregate of all other lines of business

11.

Subtotal (Lines 1 through 10)

110,691,665

203,175,127

879,720,596

12.

Fraternal (Fraternal Benefit Societies Only)

13.

Subtotal (Lines 11 through 12)

110,691,665

203,175,127

879,720,596

14.

Deposit-type contracts

15.

Total (Lines 13 and 14)

110,691,665

203,175,127

879,720,596

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

1001.

1002.

1003.

1098.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 10 from overflow page

1099.

Totals (Lines 1001 through 1003 plus 1098)(Line 10 above)

6

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7.1

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7.2

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7.3

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7.4

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7.5

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7.6

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7.7

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7.8

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

7.9

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

GENERAL INTERROGATORIES

PART 1 - COMMON INTERROGATORIES

GENERAL

  1. Did the reporting entity experience any material transactions requiring the filing of Disclosure of Material Transactions with the State of Domicile, as required by the Model Act?
  2. If yes, has the report been filed with the domiciliary state?
  1. Has any change been made during the year of this statement in the charter,by-laws, articles of incorporation, or deed of settlement of the reporting entity?
  2. If yes, date of change:
  1. Is the reporting entity a member of an Insurance Holding Company System consisting of two or more affiliated persons, one or more of which is an insurer?
    If yes, complete Schedule Y, Parts 1 and 1A.
  2. Have there been any substantial changes in the organizational chart since the prior quarter end?
  3. If the response to 3.2 is yes, provide a brief description of those changes.
    American Equity Investment Holding Company redeemed and dissolved eight Trusts with funds raised from it's 2019 Preferred Stock issuance.
  4. Is the reporting entity publicly traded or a member of a publicly traded group?
  5. If the response to 3.4 is yes, provide the CIK (Central Index Key) code issued by the SEC for the entity/group.
  1. Has the reporting entity been a party to a merger or consolidation during the period covered by this statement?If yes, complete and file the merger history data file with the NAIC.
  2. If yes, provide the name of the entity, NAIC Company Code, and state of domicile (use two letter state abbreviation) for any entity that has ceased to exist as a result of the merger or consolidation.

1

2

3

Name of Entity

NAIC Company Code

State of Domicile

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

YES [ ] NO [ ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

YES

[

X

]

NO

[

]

YES

[

X

]

NO

[

]

YES [ X ] NO [ ]

0001039828

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

5. If the reporting entity is subject to a management agreement, including third-party administrator(s), managing general agent(s), attorney-

in-fact, or similar agreement, have there been any significant changes regarding the terms of the agreement or principals involved?

YES [ X ] NO [ ] N/A [ ]

If yes, attach an explanation.

  1. State as of what date the latest financial examination of the reporting entity was made or is being made.
  2. State the as of date that the latest financial examination report became available from either the state of domicile or the reporting entity. This date should be the date of the examined balance sheet and not the date the report was completed or released.
  3. State as of what date the latest financial examination report became available to other states or the public from either the state of domicile or the reporting entity. This is the release date or completion date of the examination report and not the date of the examination (balance sheet date).
  4. By what department or departments?
    DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE, DIVISION OF INSURANCE, STATE OF IOWA
  5. Have all financial statement adjustments within the latest financial examination report been accounted for in a subsequent financial

statement filed with Departments?

YES

[

6.6 Have all of the recommendations within the latest financial examination report been complied with?

YES

[

  1. Has this reporting entity had any Certificates of Authority, licenses or registrations (including corporate registration, if applicable) suspended or revoked by any governmental entity during the reporting period?
  2. If yes, give full information:
  1. Is the company a subsidiary of a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve Board?
  2. If response to 8.1 is yes, please identify the name of the bank holding company.
  3. Is the company affiliated with one or more banks, thrifts or securities firms?
  4. If response to 8.3 is yes, please provide below the names and location (city and state of the main office) of any affiliates regulated by a federal regulatory services agency [i.e. the Federal Reserve Board (FRB), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC)] and identify the affiliate's primary federal regulator.

12/31/2018

12/31/2013

06/08/2015

] NO [ ] N/A [ X ]

] NO [ ] N/A [ X ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

1

2

3

4

5

6

Affiliate Name

Location (City, State)

FRB

OCC

FDIC

SEC

8

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

GENERAL INTERROGATORIES

9.1Are the senior officers (principal executive officer, principal financial officer, principal accounting officer or controller, or persons performing similar functions) of the reporting entity subject to a code of ethics, which includes the following standards?

  1. Honest and ethical conduct, including the ethical handling of actual or apparent conflicts of interest between personal and professional relationships;
  2. Full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in the periodic reports required to be filed by the reporting entity;
  3. Compliance with applicable governmental laws, rules and regulations;
  4. The prompt internal reporting of violations to an appropriate person or persons identified in the code; and
  5. Accountability for adherence to the code.

9.11If the response to 9.1 is No, please explain:

9.2Has the code of ethics for senior managers been amended?

9.21If the response to 9.2 is Yes, provide information related to amendment(s).

9.3Have any provisions of the code of ethics been waived for any of the specified officers?

9.31If the response to 9.3 is Yes, provide the nature of any waiver(s).

FINANCIAL

YES [ X ] NO [ ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

10.1

Does the reporting entity report any amounts due from parent, subsidiaries or affiliates on Page 2 of this statement?

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

10.2

If yes, indicate any amounts receivable from parent included in the Page 2 amount:

$

INVESTMENT

  1. Were any of the stocks, bonds, or other assets of the reporting entity loaned, placed under option agreement, or otherwise made available for use by another person? (Exclude securities under securities lending agreements.)
  2. If yes, give full and complete information relating thereto:

12.

Amount of real estate and mortgages held in other invested assets in Schedule BA:

$

13.

Amount of real estate and mortgages held in short-term investments:

$

  1. Does the reporting entity have any investments in parent, subsidiaries and affiliates?
  2. If yes, please complete the following:

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

1

2

Prior Year-End

Current Quarter

Book/Adjusted

Book/Adjusted

Carrying Value

Carrying Value

14.21

Bonds

$

$

14.22

Preferred Stock

$

$

14.23

Common Stock

$

$

14.24

Short-Term Investments

$

$

14.25

Mortgage Loans on Real Estate

$

$

14.26

All Other

$

$

14.27

Total Investment in Parent, Subsidiaries and Affiliates (Subtotal Lines 14.21 to 14.26)

$

$

14.28

Total Investment in Parent included in Lines 14.21 to 14.26 above

$

$

15.1

Has the reporting entity entered into any hedging transactions reported on Schedule DB?

YES [ X ]

NO [ ]

15.2

If yes, has a comprehensive description of the hedging program been made available to the domiciliary state?

YES [ X ] NO [

] N/A [ ]

If no, attach a description with this statement.

16. For the reporting entity's security lending program, state the amount of the following as of the current statement date:

16.1

Total fair value of reinvested collateral assets reported on Schedule DL, Parts 1 and 2.

$

16.2

Total book adjusted/carrying value of reinvested collateral assets reported on Schedule DL, Parts 1 and 2

$

16.3

Total payable for securities lending reported on the liability page.

$

8.1

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

GENERAL INTERROGATORIES

17. Excluding items in Schedule E - Part 3 - Special Deposits, real estate, mortgage loans and investments held physically in the reporting entity's offices, vaults or safety deposit boxes, were all stocks, bonds and other securities, owned throughout the current year held pursuant to a custodial agreement with a qualified bank or trust company in accordance with Section 1, III - General Examination Considerations, F.

Outsourcing of Critical Functions, Custodial or Safekeeping Agreements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook?

YES [ X ] NO [ ]

17.1 For all agreements that comply with the requirements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook, complete the following:

1

2

Name of Custodian(s)

Custodian Address

STATE STREET BANK & TRUST

225 LIBERTY STREET, 2 WORLD FINANCIAL CENTER, NEW YORK, NY 10281

17.2 For all agreements that do not comply with the requirements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook, provide the name, location and a complete explanation:

1

2

3

Name(s)

Location(s)

Complete Explanation(s)

17.3 Have there been any changes, including name changes, in the custodian(s) identified in 17.1 during the current quarter?

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

17.4 If yes, give full information relating thereto:

1

2

3

4

Old Custodian

New Custodian

Date of Change

Reason

17.5 Investment management - Identify all investment advisors, investment managers, broker/dealers, including individuals that have the authority to make investment decisions on behalf of the reporting entity. For assets that are managed internally by employees of the reporting entity, note as such. ["…that have access to the investment accounts"; "…handle securities"]

1

2

Name of Firm or Individual

Affiliation

AMERICAN EQUITY HOLDING CO

A

ARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III LLC

U

BARINGS LLC

U

METLIFE

U

17.5097 For those firms/individuals listed in the table for Question 17.5, do any firms/individuals unaffiliated with the reporting entity (i.e. designated with a "U") manage more than 10% of the reporting entity's invested assets?

17.5098 For firms/individuals unaffiliated with the reporting entity (i.e. designated with a "U") listed in the table for Question 17.5, does the total assets under management aggregate to more than 50% of the reporting entity's invested assets?

17.6 For those firms or individuals listed in the table for 17.5 with an affiliation code of "A" (affiliated) or "U" (unaffiliated), provide the information for the table below.

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

1

2

3

4

5

Investment

Management

Central Registration

Agreement

Depository Number

Name of Firm or Individual

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

Registered With

(IMA) Filed

AMERICAN EQUITY HOLDING CO

549300RK5RZQ740FPL83

DS

SECURITIES EXCHANGE

168076

ARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III LLC

549300N5FJT73X2E7715

COMMISSION #801-78341

NO

SECURITIES EXCHANGE

106006

BARINGS LLC

ANDKRHQKPRRG4Q2KLR05

COMMISSION #801-241

NO

SECURITIES EXCHANGE

142463

METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC

EAUO72Q8FCR1S0XGYJ21

COMMISSION #801-67314

NO

  1. Have all the filing requirements of the Purposes and Procedures Manual of the NAIC Investment Analysis Office been followed?
  2. If no, list exceptions:

19. By self-designating 5GI securities, the reporting entity is certifying the following elements for each self-designated 5GI security:

  1. Documentation necessary to permit a full credit analysis of the security does not exist or an NAIC CRP credit rating for an FE or PL security is not available.
  2. Issuer or obligor is current on all contracted interest and principal payments.
  3. The insurer has an actual expectation of ultimate payment of all contracted interest and principal.

Has the reporting entity self-designated 5GI securities?

20. By self-designating PLGI securities, the reporting entity is certifying the following elements of each self-designated PLGI security:

  1. The security was purchased prior to January 1, 2018.
  2. The reporting entity is holding capital commensurate with the NAIC Designation reported for the security.
  3. The NAIC Designation was derived from the credit rating assigned by an NAIC CRP in its legal capacity as a NRSRO which is shown on a current private letter rating held by the insurer and available for examination by state insurance regulators.
  4. The reporting entity is not permitted to share this credit rating of the PL security with the SVO.

Has the reporting entity self-designated PLGI securities?

21. By assigning FE to a Schedule BA non-registered private fund, the reporting entity is certifying the following elements of each self-designated FE fund:

  1. The shares were purchased prior to January 1, 2019.
  2. The reporting entity is holding capital commensurate with the NAIC Designation reported for the security.
  3. The security had a public credit rating(s) with annual surveillance assigned by an NAIC CRP in its legal capacity as an NRSRO prior to January 1, 2019.
  4. The fund only or predominantly holds bonds in its portfolio.
  5. The current reported NAIC Designation was derived from the public credit rating(s) with annual surveillance assigned by an NAIC CRP in its legal capacity as an NRSRO.
  6. The public credit rating(s) with annual surveillance assigned by an NAIC CRP has not lapsed.

Has the reporting entity assigned FE to Schedule BA non-registered private funds that complied with the above criteria?

YES [ X ] NO [ ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

YES [ ] NO [ X ]

8.2

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

GENERAL INTERROGATORIES

PART 2 - LIFE AND ACCIDENT AND HEALTH COMPANIES/FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES

Life and Accident Health Companies/Fraternal Benefit Societies:

1. Report the statement value of mortgage loans at the end of this reporting period for the following categories:

1

Amount

1.1 Long-Term Mortgages In Good Standing

1.11

Farm Mortgages

$

1.12

Residential Mortgages

$

1.13

Commercial Mortgages

$

190,180,577

1.14

Total Mortgages in Good Standing

$

190,180,577

1.2 Long-Term Mortgages In Good Standing with Restructured Terms

1.21 Total Mortgages in Good Standing with Restructured Terms

$

1.3 Long-Term Mortgage Loans Upon which Interest is Overdue more than Three Months

1.31

Farm Mortgages

$

1.32

Residential Mortgages

$

1.33

Commercial Mortgages

$

1.34

Total Mortgages with Interest Overdue more than Three Months

$

1.4 Long-Term Mortgage Loans in Process of Foreclosure

1.41

Farm Mortgages

$

1.42

Residential Mortgages

$

1.43

Commercial Mortgages

$

1.44

Total Mortgages in Process of Foreclosure

$

1.5 Total Mortgage Loans (Lines 1.14 + 1.21 + 1.34 + 1.44) (Page 2, Column 3, Lines 3.1 + 3.2)

$

190,180,577

1.6 Long-Term Mortgages Foreclosed, Properties Transferred to Real Estate in Current Quarter

1.61

Farm Mortgages

$

1.62

Residential Mortgages

$

1.63

Commercial Mortgages

$

1.64

Total Mortgages Foreclosed and Transferred to Real Estate

$

2. Operating Percentages:

2.1

A&H loss percent

%

2.2

A&H cost containment percent

%

2.3

A&H expense percent excluding cost containment expenses

%

3.1

Do you act as a custodian for health savings accounts?

YES [

]

NO [ X ]

3.2

If yes, please provide the amount of custodial funds held as of the reporting date

$

3.3

Do you act as an administrator for health savings accounts?

YES [

]

NO [ X ]

3.4

If yes, please provide the balance of the funds administered as of the reporting date

$

4.

Is the reporting entity licensed or chartered, registered, qualified, eligible or writing business in at least two states?

YES [ X ]

NO [ ]

4.1 If no, does the reporting entity assume reinsurance business that covers risks residing in at least one state other than the state of

domicile of the reporting entity?

YES [ ] NO [ ]

Fraternal Benefit Societies Only:

5.1 In all cases where the reporting entity has assumed accident and health risks from another company, provisions should be made in

this statement on account of such reinsurances for reserve equal to that which the original company would have been required to

establish had it retained the risks. Has this been done?

YES [

] NO [

] N/A [ ]

5.2 If no, explain:

6.1 Does the reporting entity have outstanding assessments in the form of liens against policy benefits that have increased surplus?

YES [ ] NO [ ]

6.2 If yes, what is the date(s) of the original lien and the total outstanding balance of liens that remain in surplus?

Date

Outstanding Lien Amount

9

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE S - CEDED REINSURANCE

Showing All New Reinsurance Treaties - Current Year to Date

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Effective

Certified

Date of

NAIC

Type of

Type of

Reinsurer

Certified

Company

ID

Effective

Domiciliary

Reinsurance

Business

Rating

Reinsurer

Code

Number

Date

Name of Reinsurer

Jurisdiction

Ceded

Ceded

Type of Reinsurer

(1 through 6)

Rating

92738

42-1153896

01/01/2020

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

IA

CO/I

IA

AUTHORIZED

10

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE T - PREMIUMS AND ANNUITY CONSIDERATIONS

Current Year To Date - Allocated by States and Territories

Direct Business Only

1

Life Contracts

4

5

6

7

2

3

Accident and

Health Insurance

Active

Premiums,

Including Policy,

Total

Status

Life Insurance

Annuity

Membership

Other

Columns

Deposit-Type

States, Etc.

(a)

Premiums

Considerations

and Other Fees

Considerations

2 Through 5

Contracts

1.

Alabama

AL

L

1,952,010

1,952,010

2.

Alaska

AK

L

3.

Arizona

AZ

L

1,272,276

1,272,276

4.

Arkansas

AR

L

1,683,743

1,683,743

5.

California

CA

L

2,097,916

2,097,916

6.

Colorado

CO

L

1,308,455

1,308,455

7.

Connecticut

CT

L

1,325,923

1,325,923

8.

Delaware

DE

L

400

400

9.

District of Columbia

DC

L

10.

Florida

FL

L

15,010,003

15,010,003

11.

Georgia

GA

L

2,507,422

2,507,422

12.

Hawaii

HI

L

1,418,311

1,418,311

13.

Idaho

ID

N

14.

Illinois

IL

L

535,480

535,480

15.

Indiana

IN

L

1,561,796

1,561,796

16.

Iowa

IA

L

218,771

218,771

17.

Kansas

KS

L

98,031

98,031

18.

Kentucky

KY

L

1,430,551

1,430,551

19.

Louisiana

LA

L

863,187

863,187

20.

Maine

ME

L

1,184,577

1,184,577

21.

Maryland

MD

L

2,484,977

2,484,977

22.

Massachusetts

MA

L

1,977,262

1,977,262

23.

Michigan

MI

L

4,360,972

4,360,972

24.

Minnesota

MN

L

2,450,670

2,450,670

25.

Mississippi

MS

L

3,099,659

3,099,659

26.

Missouri

MO

L

1,166,241

1,166,241

27.

Montana

MT

L

28.

Nebraska

NE

L

58,370

58,370

29.

Nevada

NV

L

3,000

3,000

30.

New Hampshire

NH

L

1,054,036

1,054,036

31.

New Jersey

NJ

L

6,686,381

6,686,381

32.

New Mexico

NM

L

33.

New York

NY

N

34.

North Carolina

NC

L

7,940,017

7,940,017

35.

North Dakota

ND

L

50,000

50,000

36.

Ohio

OH

L

3,383,858

3,383,858

37.

Oklahoma

OK

L

729,031

729,031

38.

Oregon

OR

L

1,366,564

1,366,564

39.

Pennsylvania

PA

L

10,081,054

10,081,054

40.

Rhode Island

RI

L

633,676

633,676

41.

South Carolina

SC

L

2,915,693

2,915,693

42.

South Dakota

SD

L

43.

Tennessee

TN

L

3,420,490

3,420,490

44.

Texas

TX

L

9,141,713

9,141,713

45.

Utah

UT

L

306,000

306,000

46.

Vermont

VT

L

60,300

60,300

47.

Virginia

VA

L

9,488,276

9,488,276

48.

Washington

WA

L

1,858,657

1,858,657

49.

West Virginia

WV

L

665,319

665,319

50.

Wisconsin

WI

L

840,594

840,594

51.

Wyoming

WY

L

52.

American Samoa

AS

N

53.

Guam

GU

N

54.

Puerto Rico

PR

N

55.

U.S. Virgin Islands

VI

N

56.

Northern Mariana Islands

MP

N

57.

Canada

CAN

N

58.

Aggregate Other Aliens

OT

XXX

59.

Subtotal

XXX

110,691,665

110,691,665

90. Reporting entity contributions for employee benefits

plans

XXX

91. Dividends or refunds applied to purchase paid-up

additions and annuities

XXX

92. Dividends or refunds applied to shorten endowment

or premium paying period

XXX

93. Premium or annuity considerations waived under

disability or other contract provisions

XXX

94.

Aggregate or other amounts not allocable by State

XXX

95.

Totals (Direct Business)

XXX

110,691,665

110,691,665

96.

Plus Reinsurance Assumed

XXX

27,367

27,367

97

Totals (All Business)

XXX

110,719,032

110,719,032

98.

Less Reinsurance Ceded

XXX

17,455,856

17,455,856

99.

Totals (All Business) less Reinsurance Ceded

XXX

93,263,175

93,263,175

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

58001.

XXX

58002.

XXX

58003.

XXX

58998.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 58 from

overflow page

XXX

58999.

Totals (Lines 58001 through 58003 plus

58998)(Line 58 above)

XXX

9401.

XXX

9402.

XXX

9403.

XXX

9498.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 94 from

overflow page

XXX

9499.

Totals (Lines 9401 through 9403 plus 9498)(Line

94 above)

XXX

(a) Active Status Counts:

L - Licensed or Chartered - Licensed Insurance carrier or domiciled RRG

E - Eligible - Reporting entities eligible or approved to write surplus lines in the state N - None of the above - Not allowed to write business in the state

49R - Registered - Non-domiciled RRGs

Q - Qualified - Qualified or accredited reinsurer

8

11

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE Y - INFORMATION CONCERNING ACTIVITIES OF INSURER MEMBERS OF A HOLDING COMPANY GROUP

PART 1 - ORGANIZATIONAL CHART

12

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company FEIN #42-1153896, NAIC #92738, GROUP #2658 West Des Moines, IA 50266

100% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company December 19, 1980

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York FEIN #22-3762465, NAIC #11135, GROUP #2658

Lake Success, NY 11042

100% American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company March 1, 2001

Eagle Life Insurance Company

FEIN #26-3218907, NAIC #13183, GROUP #2658

West Des Moines, IA 50266

100% American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company

August 28, 2008

AERL, L.C.

FEIN #27-0413288

West Des Moines, IA 50266

100% American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company

June 10, 2009

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

FEIN #42-1447959

West Des Moines, IA 50266

December 15, 1995

American Equity Investment Properties L.C.

FEIN #42-1461598

West Des Moines, IA 50266

100% American Equity Investment Life

Holding Company

September 17, 1996

American Equity Capital Trust II

FEIN #42-6593040

West Des Moines, IA 50266

100% American Equity Investment

Life Holding Company

October 26, 1999

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE Y

PART 1A - DETAIL OF INSURANCE HOLDING COMPANY SYSTEM

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

Type

If

of Control

Control

(Ownership,

is

Is an

Name of Securities

Relation-

Board,

Owner-

SCA

Exchange

Domi-

ship

Management,

ship

Filing

NAIC

if Publicly Traded

Names of

ciliary

to

Attorney-in-Fact,

Provide

Re-

Group

Company

ID

Federal

(U.S. or

Parent, Subsidiaries

Loca-

Reporting

Directly Controlled by

Influence,

Percen-

Ultimate Controlling

quired?

Code

Group Name

Code

Number

RSSD

CIK

International)

Or Affiliates

tion

Entity

(Name of Entity/Person)

Other)

tage

Entity(ies)/Person(s)

(Y/N)

*

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

42-1447959

3981379

0001039828

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

COMPANY

IA

UIP

SHAREHOLDERS

Ownership

100.000

SHAREHOLDERS

N

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

2658

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT GROUP

92738

42-1153896

COMPANY

IA

UDP

COMPANY

Ownership

100.000

COMPANY

N

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

2658

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT GROUP

11135

22-3762465

COMPANY OF NEW YORK

NY

IA

COMPANY

Ownership

100.000

COMPANY

N

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

2658

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT GROUP

13183

26-3218907

EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

IA

RE

COMPANY

Ownership

100.000

COMPANY

N

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE INSURANCE

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

27-0413288

AERL, LC

IA

NIA

COMPANY

Ownership

100.000

COMPANY

Y

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

42-1461598

PROPERTIES, LC

IA

NIA

COMPANY

Ownership

100.000

COMPANY

N

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

42-6593040

AMERICAN EQUITY CAPITAL TRUST II

IA

NIA

COMPANY

Ownership

100.000

COMPANY

N

13

Asterisk

Explanation

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL EXHIBITS AND SCHEDULES INTERROGATORIES

The following supplemental reports are required to be filed as part of your statement filing. However, in the event that your company does not transact the type of business for which the special report must be filed, your response of NO to the specific interrogatory will be accepted in lieu of filing a "NONE" report and a bar code will be printed below. If the supplement is required of your company but is not being filed for whatever reason enter SEE EXPLANATION and provide an explanation following the interrogatory questions.

Response

1.

Will the Trusteed Surplus Statement be filed with the state of domicile and the NAIC with this statement?

NO

2.

Will the Medicare Part D Coverage Supplement be filed with the state of domicile and the NAIC with this statement?

NO

3.Will the Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXV be filed with the state of domicile and

electronically with the NAIC?

NO

4.Will the Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXV be filed with the state of

domicile and electronically with the NAIC?

YES

5.Will the Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification for Implied Guaranteed Rate Method required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI be

filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC?

NO

6.Will the Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI (Updated Average

Market Value) be filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC?

NO

7.Will the Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI (Updated Market Value)

be filed with the state of domicile and electronically with the NAIC?

NO

8. Will the Life PBR Statement of Exemption be filed with the state of domicile by July 1st and electronically with the NAIC with the

second quarterly filing per the Valuation Manual (by August 15)? (2nd Quarter Only) The response for 1st and 3rd quarters should be

N/A. A NO response resulting with a bar code is only appropriate in the 2nd quarter.

N/A

Explanation:

  1. Not required to be filed by the Company
  2. Not required to be filed by the Company
  3. Not required to be filed by the Company
  1. Not required to be filed by the Company
  2. Not required to be filed by the Company
  3. Not required to be filed by the Company
    Bar Code:

1.

Trusteed Surplus Statement [Document Identifier 490]

*13183202049000001*

2.

Medicare Part D Coverage Supplement [Document Identifier 365]

*13183202036500001*

3.

Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification required by Actuarial Guideline

*13183202044500001*

XXXV [Document Identifier 445]

*13183202044700001*

5.

Method required by Actuarial Guideline XXXVI [Document Identifier 447]

Reasonableness of Assumptions Certification for Implied Guaranteed Rate

6.

Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by

*13183202044800001*

Actuarial Guideline XXXVI [Document Identifier 448]

*13183202044900001*

7.

Actuarial Guideline XXXVI (Updated Market Value) [Document Identifier 449]

Reasonableness and Consistency of Assumptions Certification required by

14

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

OVERFLOW PAGE FOR WRITE-INS

NONE

15

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE A - VERIFICATION

Real Estate

1

2

Prior Year Ended

Year to Date

December 31

1.

Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year

2.

Cost of acquired:

2.1 Actual cost at time of acquisition

2.2 Additional investment made after acquisition

3.

Current year change in encumbrances

NONE

4.

Total gain (loss) on disposals

5.

Deduct amounts received on disposals

6.

Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value

7.

Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized

8.

Deduct current year's depreciation

9.

Book/adjusted carrying value at the end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4-5+6-7-8)

10.

Deduct total nonadmitted amounts

11.

Statement value at end of current period (Line 9 minus Line 10)

SCHEDULE B - VERIFICATION

Mortgage Loans

1

2

Prior Year Ended

Year to Date

December 31

1.

Book value/recorded investment excluding accrued interest, December 31 of prior year

154,575,912

44,789,170

2.

Cost of acquired:

2.1 Actual cost at time of acquisition

36,550,000

113,050,000

2.2 Additional investment made after acquisition

3.

Capitalized deferred interest and other

4.

Accrual of discount

5.

Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)

100,000

(340,000)

6.

Total gain (loss) on disposals

7.

Deduct amounts received on disposals

1,045,335

2,923,258

8.

Deduct amortization of premium and mortgage interest points and commitment fees

9.

Total foreign exchange change in book value/recorded investment excluding accrued interest

10.

Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized

11.

Book value/recorded investment excluding accrued interest at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5+6-7-8+9-10)

190,180,577

154,575,912

12.

Total valuation allowance

13.

Subtotal (Line 11 plus Line 12)

190,180,577

154,575,912

14.

Deduct total nonadmitted amounts

15.

Statement value at end of current period (Line 13 minus Line 14)

190,180,577

154,575,912

SCHEDULE BA - VERIFICATION

Other Long-Term Invested Assets

1

2

Prior Year Ended

Year to Date

December 31

1.

Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year

1,080,923

1,082,719

2.

Cost of acquired:

2.1 Actual cost at time of acquisition

2.2 Additional investment made after acquisition

3.

Capitalized deferred interest and other

4.

Accrual of discount

5.

Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)

6.

Total gain (loss) on disposals

7.

Deduct amounts received on disposals

8.

Deduct amortization of premium and depreciation

459

1,796

9.

Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value

10.

Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized

11.

Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5+6-7-8+9-10)

1,080,464

1,080,923

12.

Deduct total nonadmitted amounts

13.

Statement value at end of current period (Line 11 minus Line 12)

1,080,464

1,080,923

SCHEDULE D - VERIFICATION

Bonds and Stocks

1

2

Prior Year Ended

Year to Date

December 31

1.

Book/adjusted carrying value of bonds and stocks, December 31 of prior year

1,470,052,623

1,049,021,170

2.

Cost of bonds and stocks acquired

64,099,547

537,455,812

3.

Accrual of discount

270,646

1,074,006

4.

Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)

5.

Total gain (loss) on disposals

139,631

1,943,650

6.

Deduct consideration for bonds and stocks disposed of

54,957,506

118,267,465

7.

Deduct amortization of premium

405,457

1,251,445

8.

Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value

9.

Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized

226,018

116,785

10.

Total investment income recognized as a result of prepayment penalties and/or acceleration fees

268,676

193,680

11.

Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6-7+8-9+10)

1,479,242,142

1,470,052,623

12.

Deduct total nonadmitted amounts

13.

Statement value at end of current period (Line 11 minus Line 12)

1,479,242,142

1,470,052,623

SI01

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE D - PART 1B

Showing the Acquisitions, Dispositions and Non-Trading Activity

During the Current Quarter for all Bonds and Preferred Stock by NAIC Designation

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Book/Adjusted

Book/Adjusted

Book/Adjusted

Book/Adjusted

Book/Adjusted

Carrying Value

Acquisitions

Dispositions

Non-Trading Activity

Carrying Value

Carrying Value

Carrying Value

Carrying Value

Beginning

During

During

During

End of

End of

End of

December 31

NAIC Designation

of Current Quarter

Current Quarter

Current Quarter

Current Quarter

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Prior Year

BONDS

1.

NAIC 1 (a)

673,514,821

58,018,818

36,179,951

(15,502,663)

679,851,025

673,514,821

2.

NAIC 2 (a)

782,267,220

6,547,711

17,861,396

3,820,515

774,774,050

782,267,220

3.

NAIC 3 (a)

14,658,398

916,160

11,848,517

25,590,755

14,658,398

4.

NAIC 4 (a)

659,752

(121,996)

537,756

659,752

5.

NAIC 5 (a)

952,432

3,106

955,538

952,432

6.

NAIC 6 (a)

7.

Total Bonds

1,472,052,623

64,566,529

54,957,507

47,479

1,481,709,124

1,472,052,623

SI02

PREFERRED STOCK

8.

NAIC 1

9.

NAIC 2

10.

NAIC 3

11.

NAIC 4

12.

NAIC 5

13.

NAIC 6

14.

Total Preferred Stock

15.

Total Bonds and Preferred Stock

1,472,052,623

64,566,529

54,957,507

47,479

1,481,709,124

1,472,052,623

(a) Book/Adjusted Carrying Value column for the end of the current reporting period includes the following amount of short-term and cash equivalent bonds by NAIC designation:

NAIC 1 $

311,321 ; NAIC 2

$

2,155,660 ; NAIC 3

$

NAIC 4 $

; NAIC 5

$

; NAIC 6 $

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE DA - PART 1

Short-Term Investments

1

2

3

4

5

Paid for

Book/Adjusted

Interest Collected

Accrued Interest

Carrying Value

Par Value

Actual Cost

Year-to-Date

Year-to-Date

9199999 Totals

2,466,981

XXX

2,466,981

28,700

SCHEDULE DA - VERIFICATION

Short-Term Investments

1

2

Prior Year Ended

Year To Date

December 31

1.

Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year

2,000,000

2.

Cost of short-term investments acquired

466,981

2,000,000

3.

Accrual of discount

4.

Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)

5.

Total gain (loss) on disposals

6.

Deduct consideration received on disposals

7.

Deduct amortization of premium

8.

Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value

9.

Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized

10.

Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6-7+8-9)

2,466,981

2,000,000

11.

Deduct total nonadmitted amounts

12.

Statement value at end of current period (Line 10 minus Line 11)

2,466,981

2,000,000

SI03

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE DB - PART A - VERIFICATION

Options, Caps, Floors, Collars, Swaps and Forwards

1.

Book/Adjusted Carrying Value, December 31, prior year (Line 10, prior year)

17,466,131

2.

Cost Paid/(Consideration Received) on additions

13,613,539

  1. Unrealized Valuation increase/(decrease)
  2. SSAP No. 108 adjustments

5.

Total gain (loss) on termination recognized

17,471,985

6.

Considerations received/(paid) on terminations

17,471,985

7.

Amortization

(9,467,025)

  1. Adjustment to the Book/Adjusted Carrying Value of hedged item
  2. Total foreign exchange change in Book/Adjusted Carrying Value

10. Book/Adjusted Carrying Value at End of Current Period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6+7+8+9)

21,612,645

11. Deduct nonadmitted assets

12. Statement value at end of current period (Line 10 minus Line 11)

21,612,645

SCHEDULE DB - PART B - VERIFICATION

Futures Contracts

  1. Book/Adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year (Line 6, prior year)
  2. Cumulative cash change (Section 1, Broker Name/Net Cash Deposits Footnote - Cumulative Cash Change column)

3.1 Add:

Change in variation margin on open contracts - Highly Effective Hedges

  1. Section 1, Column 15, current year to date minus
  2. Section 1, Column 15, prior year

Change in variation margin on open contracts - All Other

  1. Section 1, Column 18, current year to date minus
  2. Section 1, Column 18, prior year

3.2 Add:

Change in adjustment to basis of hedged item

  1. Section 1, Column 17, current year to date minus
  2. Section 1, Column 17, prior year
  1. Section 1, Column 19, current year to dateNONEminus
  2. Section 1, Column 19, prior year
  3. SSAP No. 108 adjustments

3.3 Subtotal (Line 3.1 minus Line 3.2)Change in amount recognized

  1. Cumulative variation margin on terminated contracts during the year
  2. Less:
    1. Amount used to adjust basis of hedged item
    2. Amount recognized
    3. SSAP No. 108 adjustments
  4. Subtotal (Line 4.1 minus Line 4.2)
  1. Dispositions gains (losses) on contracts terminated in prior year:
    1. Total gain (loss) recognized for terminations in prior year
    2. Total gain (loss) adjusted into the hedged item(s) for terminations in prior year
  3. Book/Adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines1+2+3.3-4.3-5.1-5.2)
  4. Deduct total nonadmitted amounts
  5. Statement value at end of current period (Line 6 minus Line 7)

SI04

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Schedule DB - Part C - Section 1 - Replication (Synthetic Asset) Transactions (RSATs) Open

N O N E

Schedule DB-PartC-Section2-Reconciliation of Replication (Synthetic Asset) Transactions Open

N O N E

SI05, SI06

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE DB - VERIFICATION

Verification of Book/Adjusted Carrying Value, Fair Value and Potential Exposure of all Open Derivative Contracts

Book/Adjusted Carrying Value Check

1. Part A, Section 1, Column 14

21,612,645

2. Part B, Section 1, Column 15 plus Part B, Section 1 Footnote - Total Ending Cash Balance

3.

Total (Line 1 plus Line 2)

21,612,645

4.

Part D, Section 1, Column 5

21,612,645

  1. Part D, Section 1, Column 6
  2. Total (Line 3 minus Line 4 minus Line 5)

Fair Value Check

7. Part A, Section 1, Column 16

13,728,017

8. Part B, Section 1, Column 13

9.

Total (Line 7 plus Line 8)

13,728,017

10.

Part D, Section 1, Column 8

13,728,017

11. Part D, Section 1, Column 9

12 Total (Line 9 minus Line 10 minus Line 11)

Potential Exposure Check

  1. Part A, Section 1, Column 21
  2. Part B, Section 1, Column 20
  3. Part D, Section 1, Column 11
  4. Total (Line 13 plus Line 14 minus Line 15)

SI07

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE E - PART 2 - VERIFICATION

(Cash Equivalents)

1

2

Prior Year Ended

Year To Date

December 31

1.

Book/adjusted carrying value, December 31 of prior year

21,851,170

31,155,783

2.

Cost of cash equivalents acquired

121,245,000

388,528,387

3.

Accrual of discount

4.

Unrealized valuation increase (decrease)

5.

Total gain (loss) on disposals

6.

Deduct consideration received on disposals

64,540,000

397,833,000

7.

Deduct amortization of premium

8.

Total foreign exchange change in book/adjusted carrying value

9.

Deduct current year's other than temporary impairment recognized

10.

Book/adjusted carrying value at end of current period (Lines 1+2+3+4+5-6-7+8-9)

78,556,170

21,851,170

11.

Deduct total nonadmitted amounts

12.

Statement value at end of current period (Line 10 minus Line 11)

78,556,170

21,851,170

SI08

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Schedule A - Part 2 - Real Estate Acquired and Additions Made

N O N E

Schedule A - Part 3 - Real Estate Disposed

N O N E

E01

E02

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE B - PART 2

Showing All Mortgage Loans ACQUIRED AND ADDITIONS MADE During the Current Quarter

1

Location

4

5

6

7

8

9

2

3

Additional

Loan

Actual Cost at

Investment Made

Value of Land

Loan Number

City

State

Type

Date Acquired

Rate of Interest

Time of Acquisition

After Acquisition

and Buildings

0902414

COLORADO SPRINGS

CO

02/20/2020

4.000

2,000,000

4,197,647

0902437

CHULA VISTA

CA

01/09/2020

3.900

1,000,000

1,567,692

0902440

ANN ARBOR

MI

01/21/2020

3.500

3,000,000

4,690,909

0902452

TAMPA

FL

01/29/2020

3.600

3,000,000

4,781,013

0902453

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM

MD

01/31/2020

3.350

2,600,000

5,170,115

0902456

LAKEWOOD

CO

02/05/2020

3.860

2,000,000

3,219,107

0902457

AURORA

CO

02/14/2020

3.860

2,850,000

5,358,974

0902458

SACRAMENTO

CA

01/27/2020

3.750

2,500,000

4,500,000

0902461

AUBURN

WA

02/04/2020

3.600

1,800,000

3,078,947

0902462

KING OF PRUSSIA

PA

03/12/2020

3.700

1,600,000

2,444,444

0902463

ROWLETT

TX

02/13/2020

3.950

1,350,000

2,035,075

0902465

WEST DES MOINES

IA

02/26/2020

3.690

2,000,000

3,140,187

0902469

DARIEN

CT

03/19/2020

3.780

1,000,000

1,872,727

0902476

LAKE OSWEGO

OR

02/27/2020

3.600

2,000,000

3,340,909

0902477

AUBURN

WA

02/26/2020

3.600

1,550,000

5,326,761

V029955

HOUSTON

TX

02/26/2020

4.381

3,300,000

5,663,039

V029961

LAUDERHILL

FL

02/27/2020

4.261

3,000,000

4,113,475

0599999. Mortgages in good standing - Commercial mortgages-all other

36,550,000

64,501,021

0899999. Total Mortgages in good standing

36,550,000

64,501,021

1699999. Total - Restructured Mortgages

2499999. Total - Mortgages with overdue interest over 90 days

3299999. Total - Mortgages in the process of foreclosure

3399999 - Totals

36,550,000

64,501,021

SCHEDULE B - PART 3

Showing All Mortgage Loans DISPOSED, Transferred or Repaid During the Current Quarter

1

Location

4

5

6

7

Change in Book Value/Recorded Investment

14

15

16

17

18

2

3

Book Value/

8

9

10

11

12

13

Book Value/

Recorded

Current

Recorded

Investment

Year's Other-

Total

Investment

Foreign

Excluding

Unrealized

Current

Than-

Capitalized

Change

Total Foreign

Excluding

Exchange

Realized

Total

Accrued

Valuation

Year's

Temporary

Deferred

in

Exchange

Accrued

Gain

Gain

Gain

Loan

Date

Disposal

Interest

Increase

(Amortization)

Impairment

Interest and

Book Value

Change in

Interest on

Consid-

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

Loan Number

City

State

Type

Acquired

Date

Prior Year

(Decrease)

/Accretion

Recognized

Other

(8+9-10+11)

Book Value

Disposal

eration

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

0901852

SANTA MONICA

CA

01/14/2014

02/21/2020

175,543

173,099

173,099

0199999. Mortgages closed by repayment

175,543

173,099

173,099

0901807

EL PASO

TX

09/05/2013

66,240

8,596

0901814

TUSCON

AZ

09/26/2013

66,634

8,628

0901849

SHERWOOD

OR

12/18/2013

347,634

7,501

0901850

RIVERVIEW

FL

12/04/2013

166,253

4,131

0901852

SANTA MONICA

CA

01/14/2014

175,543

2,444

0901862

FORT WORTH

TX

01/02/2014

295,060

10,184

0901866

GERMANTOWN

WI

01/07/2014

345,063

7,613

0901882

EXTON

PA

01/23/2014

87,579

1,866

0901887

FORT WAYNE

IN

03/17/2014

247,029

7,002

0901916

CRANBURY

NJ

09/09/2014

404,491

18,839

0901933

CRANBURY

NJ

12/02/2014

557,250

10,984

0901942

READINGTON

NJ

12/23/2014

552,778

11,128

0901943

LOPATCONG TWNSHIP/PHILLIPSBURG

NJ

12/23/2014

552,778

11,128

0901959

TUCSON

AZ

12/23/2014

129,917

2,564

0901969

MUKILTEO

WA

01/30/2015

372,292

7,337

0901997

WILMINGTON

CA

07/24/2015

577,012

10,917

0902002

WEBSTER

TX

04/28/2015

566,365

11,016

0902004

LAS VEGAS

NV

05/14/2015

570,854

10,937

0902016

AUSTIN

TX

06/19/2015

575,620

10,858

0902022

WARREN

MI

06/17/2015

571,494

10,917

1.E02

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE B - PART 3

Showing All Mortgage Loans DISPOSED, Transferred or Repaid During the Current Quarter

1

Location

4

5

6

7

Change in Book Value/Recorded Investment

14

15

16

17

18

2

3

Book Value/

8

9

10

11

12

13

Book Value/

Recorded

Current

Recorded

Investment

Year's Other-

Total

Investment

Foreign

Excluding

Unrealized

Current

Than-

Capitalized

Change

Total Foreign

Excluding

Exchange

Realized

Total

Accrued

Valuation

Year's

Temporary

Deferred

in

Exchange

Accrued

Gain

Gain

Gain

Loan

Date

Disposal

Interest

Increase

(Amortization)

Impairment

Interest and

Book Value

Change in

Interest on

Consid-

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

Loan Number

City

State

Type

Acquired

Date

Prior Year

(Decrease)

/Accretion

Recognized

Other

(8+9-10+11)

Book Value

Disposal

eration

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

0902030

AUBURN

WA

06/25/2015

214,422

4,045

0902031

TACOMA

WA

06/25/2015

222,672

4,200

0902042

SOUTH BEND

IN

08/12/2015

472,743

18,017

0902066

SERLING HEIGHTS

MI

01/14/2016

548,850

14,087

0902110

MINNETONKA

MN

11/01/2016

1,868,290

11,458

0902117

TUCSON

AZ

05/19/2016

411,080

6,892

0902120

KENNESAW

GA

10/07/2016

1,855,601

12,612

0902134

EAGAN

MN

07/01/2016

413,086

6,884

0902136

NEWINGTON

VA

11/01/2016

1,859,613

12,305

0902140

AUSTIN

TX

08/19/2016

1,845,150

12,856

0902141

MENTOR

OH

08/22/2016

1,845,150

12,856

0902142

ARLINGTON

VA

09/01/2016

1,839,722

17,557

0902143

LAS VEGAS

NV

09/01/2016

1,847,288

12,702

0902147

BLACKLICK (COLUMBUS)

OH

10/03/2016

1,852,545

12,845

0902148

HARRISBURG

PA

09/30/2016

1,882,091

9,976

0902149

YORBA LINDA

CA

10/31/2016

1,848,407

13,159

0902150

JACKSONVILLE

FL

10/25/2016

1,732,486

23,206

0902151

CHESAPEAKE

VA

11/07/2016

1,852,850

13,115

0902152

BROWNSVILLE

TX

10/19/2016

1,730,294

23,358

0902153

RACINE

WI

09/15/2016

1,724,696

23,292

0902154

CHARLOTTE

NC

10/05/2016

1,849,054

13,094

0902174

CYPRESS

CA

01/31/2017

1,904,979

8,991

0902354

KENNESAW

GA

01/30/2019

1,375,895

7,399

0902358

CEDAR PARK

TX

02/28/2019

1,378,795

7,364

0902363

DULUTH

GA

03/12/2019

1,380,184

7,672

0902367

INDIANAPOLIS

IN

04/22/2019

1,679,095

9,281

0902372

KNOXVILLE

TN

05/24/2019

1,682,305

12,027

0902378

PHILADELPHIA

PA

07/15/2019

1,691,249

6,751

0902381

CHICAGO

IL

08/14/2019

1,693,447

6,626

0902382

HOUSTON

TX

07/25/2019

1,690,060

7,655

0902385

TUKWILA

WA

07/24/2019

992,752

5,564

0902387

PEACHTREE CORNERS

GA

08/29/2019

1,690,886

9,215

0902389

BENSALEM

PA

09/04/2019

1,693,615

9,754

0902391

BENSALEM

PA

09/18/2019

1,693,715

9,608

0902394

CREVE COEUR

MO

09/05/2019

1,693,565

9,827

0902395

MIDDLETON

WI

10/01/2019

2,991,446

13,095

0902398

COVINGTON

WA

09/12/2019

3,290,789

14,113

0902399

ARDEN HILLS

MN

09/26/2019

2,990,869

13,802

0902401

SACRAMENTO

CA

10/15/2019

3,294,941

14,931

0902403

WALDORF

MD

09/25/2019

2,982,615

17,872

0902412

SAN ANTONIO

TX

11/14/2019

3,000,000

36,356

0902413

DOWNINGTON

PA

09/30/2019

2,987,737

18,675

0902415

LANSDALE

PA

09/30/2019

995,912

6,225

0902416

DENVER

CO

10/31/2019

2,995,361

13,699

0902417

INDIO

CA

11/21/2019

3,000,000

14,560

0902419

HOMEWOOD

AL

11/07/2019

3,000,000

15,103

0902420

LEAGUE CITY

TX

12/06/2019

2,000,000

7,737

0902422

ONTARIO

CA

12/12/2019

1,200,000

3,763

0902423

PLEASANTON

CA

12/12/2019

2,500,000

7,608

0902425

COLUMBUS

OH

12/10/2019

1,400,000

4,336

0902426

SPOKANE

WA

12/11/2019

1,500,000

4,686

0902429

STILLWATER

NY

12/24/2019

3,000,000

8,581

0902430

CHICAGO

IL

12/19/2019

1,500,000

6,189

0902431

LAKEWOOD

NJ

12/19/2019

3,000,000

8,970

0902432

LAS VEGAS

NV

12/18/2019

1,000,000

4,067

0902436

ASHBURN

VA

12/30/2019

2,000,000

5,875

0902437

CHULA VISTA

CA

01/09/2020

1,575

0902442

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

CA

12/23/2019

3,000,000

9,373

0902443

HUNTINGTON BEACH

CA

12/23/2019

3,000,000

9,373

0902444

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ

CA

12/23/2019

2,400,000

7,498

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE B - PART 3

Showing All Mortgage Loans DISPOSED, Transferred or Repaid During the Current Quarter

1

Location

4

5

6

7

Change in Book Value/Recorded Investment

14

15

16

17

18

2

3

Book Value/

8

9

10

11

12

13

Book Value/

Recorded

Current

Recorded

Investment

Year's Other-

Total

Investment

Foreign

Excluding

Unrealized

Current

Than-

Capitalized

Change

Total Foreign

Excluding

Exchange

Realized

Total

Accrued

Valuation

Year's

Temporary

Deferred

in

Exchange

Accrued

Gain

Gain

Gain

Loan

Date

Disposal

Interest

Increase

(Amortization)

Impairment

Interest and

Book Value

Change in

Interest on

Consid-

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

Loan Number

City

State

Type

Acquired

Date

Prior Year

(Decrease)

/Accretion

Recognized

Other

(8+9-10+11)

Book Value

Disposal

eration

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

0902452

TAMPA

FL

01/29/2020

9,294

0902453

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM

MD

01/31/2020

4,442

0902458

SACRAMENTO

CA

01/27/2020

4,026

0902463

ROWLETT

TX

02/13/2020

2,497

VC29790

TAMPA

FL

02/28/2019

1,661,724

13,074

0299999. Mortgages with partial repayments

119,875,912

872,235

0599999 - Totals

120,051,455

173,099

1,045,334

2.E02

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Schedule BA - Part 2 - Other Long-Term Invested Assets Acquired and Additions Made

N O N E

Schedule BA - Part 3 - Other Long-Term Invested Assets Disposed, Transferred or Repaid

N O N E

E03

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE D - PART 3

Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Acquired During the Current Quarter

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

NAIC

Designation

and

Number of

Paid for Accrued

Admini-

CUSIP

Date

Shares of

Interest and

strative

Identification

Description

Foreign

Acquired

Name of Vendor

Stock

Actual Cost

Par Value

Dividends

Symbol

12326Q-AA-2

Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20191 CLASS A

4.212% 07/15/34

03/11/2020

ROBERT W. BAIRD

931,090

924,553

3,029

1FE

12558T-AA-5

CIM Trust SERIES 2019J2 CLASS A1

3.500% 10/25/49

02/21/2020

BANK OF AMERICA

5,489,487

5,355,597

12,496

1FE

35137L-AH-8

FOX CORP FOXA 4.709 01/25/29 4.709% 01/25/29

03/30/2020

Tax Free Exchange

3,000,000

3,000,000

25,507

2FE

36258F-AA-7

GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ1 CLASS A1

3.500% 05/25/50

02/18/2020

GOLDMAN SACHS & CO.

5,083,402

4,964,714

9,171

1FE

36262D-AA-6

GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ2 CLASS A1

3.500% 07/25/50

02/18/2020

GOLDMAN SACHS & CO.

5,422,563

5,300,000

13,913

1FE

42806D-AJ-8

HERTZ HERTZ 2015-3A B 3.710% 09/25/21

01/25/2020

Interest Capitalization

1FE

46591T-AC-8

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS A3

3.500% 07/25/50

02/19/2020

JP MORGAN SECURITIES

5,425,047

5,300,000

13,913

1FE

46651X-AQ-5

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20201 CLASS A7

3.500% 06/25/50

01/24/2020

JP MORGAN SECURITIES

2,615,145

2,500,000

7,049

1FE

46651Y-AC-4

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20199 CLASS A3

3.500% 05/25/50

02/05/2020

ROBERT W. BAIRD

4,971,110

4,854,304

2,832

1FM

52604B-AA-4

LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2020 A

3.330% 09/20/30

02/26/2020

DIRECT

4,189,622

4,190,000

1Z

52604B-AB-2

LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST LENDMARK FUND TRUST 2020-1B

3.840% 09/20/30

02/26/2020

DIRECT

379,997

380,000

1Z

52604B-AC-0

LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST LENDMARK FUNDING 2020 1 C

4.280% 09/20/30

02/26/2020

DIRECT

429,782

430,000

2Z

693684-AM-4

Psmc 2018-1 Trust SERIES 20201 CLASS A12

3.500% 01/25/50

01/24/2020

WELLS FARGO

2,607,584

2,500,000

7,049

1FE

74340X-BL-4

PROLOGIS LP PLD 4 3/8 02/01/29

4.375% 02/01/29

02/10/2020

Tax Free Exchange

2,992,939

3,000,000

3,281

1FE

81748A-AA-2

SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20203 CLASS A1

3.000% 04/25/50

03/06/2020

MORGAN STANLEY

4,592,813

4,500,000

6,750

1FE

81748K-AA-0

SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS A1

3.500% 03/25/50

02/13/2020

MORGAN STANLEY

5,430,844

5,300,000

10,306

1FE

86668@-AA-8

SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES SUN COUNTRY EETC 4.13 6/15/29

4.130% 06/15/29

02/13/2020

GOLDMAN SACHS & CO.

274,100

274,100

1PL

949831-AA-9

Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Se SERIES 20193 CLASS A1

3.500% 10/25/49

02/18/2020

WELLS FARGO

827,655

808,454

1,493

1FM

67110U-AN-9

OHA LOAN FUNDING LTD OHALF 2016-1A B1R

3.402% 01/20/33

D

01/31/2020

JP MORGAN SECURITIES

1,000,000

1,000,000

1FE

67110U-AQ-2

OHA LOAN FUNDING LTD OHALF 2016-1A CR 3.777% 01/20/33

D

01/31/2020

JP MORGAN SECURITIES

1,500,000

1,500,000

1FE

67591J-AQ-5

OCTAGON CREDIT OCT29 2016-1A CR

3.745% 01/24/33

D

02/14/2020

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS

1,500,000

1,500,000

1FE

92558N-AE-2

VIBRANT CLO LTD VIBR 2019-11A B

4.427% 07/20/32

D

01/21/2020

Interest Capitalization

191

191

1FE

92841#-AA-4

VISTA JET MALTA FINANCE PLC VISTA JET MALTA FINANCE PLC

4.500% 07/15/27

D

03/23/2020

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS

1,000,000

1,000,000

1Z

E04

G6363#-AL-1

NAC AVIATION 29 DAC NAC AVIATION 29 DAC 4.12 2/27

4.120% 02/27/27

D

02/27/2020

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS

500,000

500,000

2Z

G8090*-AA-5

MESTAMO MARINE LTD MESTAMO MARINE 3/30 3.73

3.730% 03/01/30

D

02/27/2020

BANK OF AMERICA

1,000,000

1,000,000

2Z

3899999. Subtotal - Bonds - Industrial and Miscellaneous (Unaffiliated)

61,163,371

60,081,913

116,789

XXX

L72598-YY-2

LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018 A

3.400% 01/29/21

01/28/2020

DIRECT

141,509

141,509

1Z

L72598-ZZ-8

LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018-A

4.300% 01/29/21

01/28/2020

DIRECT

70,755

70,755

2Z

LX1847-66-9

ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC 2/24

3.500% 02/29/24

03/23/2020

DIRECT

1,043,000

1,043,000

1Z

LX1794-91-1

NF FUNDING I LLC CLASS A 3/19

4.331% 03/29/26

03/20/2020

DIRECT

156,034

156,034

1Z

24702#-ZZ-3

DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES

2.597% 08/22/22

03/23/2020

DIRECT

1,359,917

1,359,917

2Z

83218#-XX-3

SOFI FUNDING PL XII LLC CLASS A TRANCHE

3.239% 10/18/21

03/20/2020

DIRECT

133,365

133,365

1Z

83218#-YY-0

SOFI FUNDING PL XII LLC CLASS B TRANCHE

3.762% 10/18/21

03/20/2020

DIRECT

31,597

31,597

2Z

8299999. Subtotal - Bonds - Unaffiliated Bank Loans

2,936,177

2,936,177

XXX

8399997. Total - Bonds - Part 3

64,099,548

63,018,090

116,789

XXX

8399998. Total - Bonds - Part 5

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

8399999. Total - Bonds

64,099,548

63,018,090

116,789

XXX

8999997. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 3

XXX

XXX

8999998. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 5

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

8999999. Total - Preferred Stocks

XXX

XXX

9799997. Total - Common Stocks - Part 3

XXX

XXX

9799998. Total - Common Stocks - Part 5

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

9799999. Total - Common Stocks

XXX

XXX

9899999. Total - Preferred and Common Stocks

XXX

XXX

9999999 - Totals

64,099,548

XXX

116,789

XXX

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE D - PART 4

Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

11

12

13

14

15

Total

Total

Current

Change in

Foreign

Bond

NAIC

Year's

Book/

Exchange

Book/

Interest/

Desig-

Prior Year

Current

Other Than

Adjusted

Change in

Adjusted

Foreign

Stock

Stated

nation

Book/

Unrealized

Year's

Temporary

Carrying

Book

Carrying

Exchange

Realized

Dividends

Con-

and

CUSIP

Number of

Adjusted

Valuation

(Amor-

Impairment

Value

/Adjusted

Value at

Gain

Gain

Total Gain

Received

tractual

Admini-

Ident-

For-

Disposal

Name

Shares of

Consid-

Actual

Carrying

Increase/

tization)/

Recog-

(11 + 12 -

Carrying

Disposal

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

During

Maturity

strative

ification

Description

eign

Date

of Purchaser

Stock

eration

Par Value

Cost

Value

(Decrease)

Accretion

nized

13)

Value

Date

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

Year

Date

Symbol

MINNESOTA ST HSG FIN AGY SINGLE FAMILY HSG

Redemption

100.0000

60416S-YP-9

4.200% 07/01/33

03/02/2020

15,000

15,000

15,000

15,000

15,000

316

07/01/2033

1FE

1799999. Subtotal - Bonds - U.S. States, Territories and Possessions

15,000

15,000

15,000

15,000

15,000

316

XXX

XXX

ASPEN VLY CO HOSP DIST BUILD AMERICA BONDS-

045333-CV-1

TAXABLE-SE

5.573% 12/01/25

03/26/2020

PIPER SANDLER & CO

1,017,750

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

17,750

17,750

18,422

12/01/2025

1FE

HONOLULU CITY & CNTY HI BUILD AMERICA BDS-

RAYMOND JAMES &

438670-WK-3

TAXABLE-SER

5.500% 12/01/25

03/25/2020

ASSOCIATES

1,168,308

1,150,000

1,150,000

1,150,000

1,150,000

18,308

18,308

20,381

12/01/2025

1FE

MANCHESTER NH BUILD AMERICA BONDS RECOVERY Z

562333-GD-0

5.750% 07/01/35

03/25/2020

WELLS FARGO

1,005,690

1,000,000

1,007,260

1,000,486

(232)

(232)

1,000,254

5,436

5,436

42,486

07/01/2035

1FE

MET COUNCIL MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT BUILD AMERICA

591852-QX-9

BONDS-WASTEWATER

5.000% 12/01/25

03/25/2020

PIPER SANDLER & CO

1,521,330

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

21,330

21,330

24,167

12/01/2025

1FE

MILWAUKEE WI MET SEWERAGE DIST BUILD AMERICA

602409-HR-8

BONDS-SEWSYS-SE

5.450% 10/01/29

03/25/2020

PIPER SANDLER & CO

1,519,200

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

19,200

19,200

39,967

10/01/2029

1FE

SAINT LOUIS CNTY MO PATTONVILL BUILD AMERICA

791400-VT-8

BONDS-TAXABLE

6.050% 03/01/28

03/02/2020

Call

100.0000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,505,070

1,500,125

(125)

(125)

1,500,000

45,375

03/01/2028

1FE

SAINT LOUIS CNTY MO PATTONVILL BUILD AMERICA

791400-VV-3

BONDS-TAXABLE

6.150% 03/01/30

03/02/2020

Call

100.0000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,003,360

1,000,084

(84)

(84)

1,000,000

30,750

03/01/2030

1FE

SAINT LOUIS PARK MN BUILD AMERICA BONDS-

791740-ZG-1

TAXABLE-SE

5.150% 02/01/32

02/03/2020

Call

100.0000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

25,750

02/01/2032

1FE

E05

WASHINGTON MO SCH DIST BUILD AMERICA BONDS

939296-GA-1

5.550% 03/01/30

03/02/2020

Call

100.0000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

27,750

03/01/2030

1FE

2499999. Subtotal - Bonds - U.S. Political Subdivisions of States, Territories and Possessions

10,732,278

10,650,000

10,665,690

10,650,695

(441)

(441)

10,650,254

82,024

82,024

275,048

XXX

XXX

COLORADO ST BRIDGE ENTERPRISE BUILD AMERICA

19633S-AA-1

BONDS-TAXABLE-SR

6.078% 12/01/27

03/19/2020

PIPER SANDLER & CO

1,026,670

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

26,670

26,670

18,909

12/01/2027

1FE

FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK

FHLB 3 04/18/31

3130A7-NZ-4

3.000% 04/18/31

02/05/2020

Call

100.0000

2,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

17,833

04/18/2031

1

3138L4-V5-9

FANNIE MAE FN AM4235

4.440% 08/01/38

03/01/2020

Paydown

6,208

6,208

6,362

6,305

(97)

(97)

6,208

48

08/01/2038

1

3138LA-KZ-1

FNMA POOL FN AM9311

3.390% 07/01/35

03/01/2020

Paydown

6,541

6,541

6,502

6,500

41

41

6,541

38

07/01/2035

1

3138LF-A4-0

FNMA DUS

FN FN AN2726

2.920% 09/01/36

03/01/2020

Paydown

19,298

19,298

19,792

19,700

(402)

(402)

19,298

99

09/01/2036

1

3138LF-BX-5

FNMA DUS

FN FN AN2753

2.920% 09/25/36

03/01/2020

Paydown

9,993

9,993

10,253

10,204

(211)

(211)

9,993

51

09/25/2036

1

31398S-UD-3

FANNIE MAE FNR 2010-138 Z

4.000% 12/25/40

03/01/2020

Paydown

39,634

39,634

35,130

37,531

2,103

2,103

39,634

283

12/25/2040

1

KANSAS ST DEV FIN AUTH REVENUE BUILD AMERICA

485429-DB-7

BONDS

5.945% 03/01/30

03/02/2020

Call

100.0000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

29,725

03/01/2030

1FE

OLATHE KS WTR & SWR SYS REVENU BUILD AMERICA

RAYMOND JAMES &

679468-UL-0

BONDS

5.400% 07/01/26

03/24/2020

ASSOCIATES

1,505,273

1,465,000

1,465,000

1,465,000

1,465,000

40,273

40,273

58,234

07/01/2026

1FE

3199999. Subtotal - Bonds - U.S. Special Revenues

5,613,617

5,546,674

5,543,039

5,545,240

1,434

1,434

5,546,674

66,943

66,943

125,220

XXX

XXX

AMER AIRLINE 17-1 A PTT AAL 4 02/15/29

Redemption

100.0000

02378A-AA-5

4.000% 02/15/29

02/15/2020

23,750

23,750

23,750

23,750

23,750

475

02/15/2029

1FE

AMERICAN AIRLINES AMERICAN AIRLINES 2017-1C

Redemption

100.0000

02378L-AA-1

EETC 5.180% 08/15/23

02/15/2020

45,741

45,741

45,741

45,741

45,741

1,185

08/15/2023

2PL

AMER AIRLINE 19-1A PTT AAL 3 1/2 02/15/32

Redemption

100.0000

02378M-AA-9

3.500% 08/15/33

02/15/2020

76,983

76,983

76,983

76,983

76,983

1,347

08/15/2033

1FE

AMGEN INC AMGN 3 7/8 11/15/21

3.875%

Redemption

100.0000

031162-BM-1

11/15/21

03/23/2020

85,714

85,714

84,797

85,514

201

201

85,714

1,172

11/15/2021

2FE

BRISTOL PARK CLO LTD BRIST 2016-1A C 4.431%

11014P-AC-9

04/15/29

02/27/2020

Call

100.0000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

17,051

04/15/2029

1FE

BRITISH AIR 18-1 A PTT IAGLN 4 1/8 09/20/31

Redemption

100.0000

11043H-AA-6

4.125% 09/20/31

03/20/2020

33,983

33,983

33,983

33,983

33,983

350

09/20/2031

1FE

Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20181

123262-AN-7

CLASS A

4.335% 02/15/33

03/15/2020

Paydown

206,344

206,344

206,340

206,343

206,344

1,268

02/15/2033

1FE

Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20191

12326Q-AA-2

CLASS A

4.212% 07/15/34

03/15/2020

Paydown

95,136

95,136

95,182

88,112

(47)

(47)

95,136

633

07/15/2034

1FE

Business Jet Securities, LLC SERIES 20182

12326R-AA-0

CLASS A

4.447% 06/15/33

03/15/2020

Paydown

80,969

80,969

80,967

80,969

80,969

474

06/15/2033

1FE

125523-AN-0

CIGNA CORP CI 4 02/15/22

4.000% 02/15/22

03/19/2020

Call

105.0340

525,170

500,000

498,681

498,789

112

112

498,901

1,099

1,099

37,059

02/15/2022

2FE

CIGNA CORP CI 4 3/4 11/15/21

4.750%

125523-BN-9

11/15/21

03/31/2020

Call

103.8772

779,079

750,000

750,796

750,743

(96)

(96)

750,647

(647)

(647)

42,537

11/15/2021

2FE

1.E05

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE D - PART 4

Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

11

12

13

14

15

Total

Total

Current

Change in

Foreign

Bond

NAIC

Year's

Book/

Exchange

Book/

Interest/

Desig-

Prior Year

Current

Other Than

Adjusted

Change in

Adjusted

Foreign

Stock

Stated

nation

Book/

Unrealized

Year's

Temporary

Carrying

Book

Carrying

Exchange

Realized

Dividends

Con-

and

CUSIP

Number of

Adjusted

Valuation

(Amor-

Impairment

Value

/Adjusted

Value at

Gain

Gain

Total Gain

Received

tractual

Admini-

Ident-

For-

Disposal

Name

Shares of

Consid-

Actual

Carrying

Increase/

tization)/

Recog-

(11 + 12 -

Carrying

Disposal

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

During

Maturity

strative

ification

Description

eign

Date

of Purchaser

Stock

eration

Par Value

Cost

Value

(Decrease)

Accretion

nized

13)

Value

Date

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

Year

Date

Symbol

CIM Trust SERIES 2019J1 CLASS 1A2

3.500%

12556M-AB-0

08/25/49

03/01/2020

Paydown

243,142

243,142

246,410

246,384

(3,241)

(3,241)

243,142

1,244

08/25/2049

1FM

CIM Trust SERIES 2019J2 CLASS A1

3.500%

12558T-AA-5

10/25/49

03/01/2020

Paydown

180,220

180,220

184,725

(4,505)

(4,505)

180,220

526

10/25/2049

1FE

DELL EQUIPMENT FINANCE TRUST DEFT 2017-1 D

24703F-AF-3

3.440% 04/24/23

03/23/2020

Call

100.0000

2,000,000

2,000,000

1,999,726

1,999,970

30

30

2,000,000

17,200

04/24/2023

2FE

DELTA AIR LINES DAL 6.821 08/10/22

6.821%

Redemption

100.0000

247367-BH-7

08/10/22

02/10/2020

7,793

7,793

7,871

7,818

(26)

(26)

7,793

266

08/10/2022

1FE

DOMINOS PIZZA MASTER ISSUER DPABS 2017-1A A23

25755T-AH-3

4.118% 07/25/47

01/25/2020

Paydown

3,750

3,750

3,750

3,750

3,750

39

07/25/2047

2FE

DOW CHEMICAL CO/THE DOW 3 11/15/22

3.000%

260543-CH-4

11/15/22

03/26/2020

Call

106.2510

796,883

750,000

746,123

748,752

99

99

748,850

1,150

1,150

55,070

11/15/2022

2FE

DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST DRIVE 2016-BA D

26208A-AG-7

4.530% 08/15/23

03/15/2020

Paydown

125,686

125,686

125,667

124,527

1,159

1,159

125,686

943

08/15/2023

1FE

DRIVE AUTO REC TRUST DRIVE 2016-CA D

4.180%

26208B-AN-0

03/15/24

03/15/2020

Paydown

76,208

76,208

76,193

76,200

8

8

76,208

528

03/15/2024

1FE

DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST DRIVE 2017-AA D

26208C-AN-8

4.160% 05/15/24

03/15/2020

Paydown

262,699

262,699

262,693

262,696

4

4

262,699

2,306

05/15/2024

1FE

DRIVE AUTO RECIEVABLES TRUST DRIVE 2017-BA D

26208D-AF-3

3.720% 10/17/22

03/15/2020

Paydown

449,446

449,446

449,434

449,445

1

1

449,446

2,772

10/17/2022

1FE

DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST DRIVE AUTO

26208E-AG-9

RECEIVABLES TRUST 3.840% 03/15/23

03/15/2020

Paydown

267,380

267,380

267,372

267,375

5

5

267,380

1,870

03/15/2023

1FE

FLAGSHIP CREDIT AUTO TRUST FCAT 2016-3 C

33843P-AG-1

2.720% 07/15/22

03/15/2020

Paydown

222,570

222,570

222,559

222,568

2

2

222,570

1,006

07/15/2022

1FE

FLAGSHIP CREDIT AUTO TRUST FCAT 2016-4 C

33844F-AD-9

2.710% 11/15/22

03/15/2020

Paydown

173,904

173,904

173,895

173,900

4

4

173,904

990

11/15/2022

1FE

FOX CORP FOXA 4.709 01/25/29 4.709%

35137L-AC-9

01/25/29

03/30/2020

Tax Free Exchange

3,000,000

3,000,000

3,000,000

3,000,000

3,000,000

96,142

01/25/2029

2FE

GSR MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST GSR 2005-5F 2A2

36242D-5W-9

5.500% 06/25/35

03/01/2020

Paydown

9,976

9,976

10,007

9,988

(12)

(12)

9,976

84

06/25/2035

1FM

GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ1

36258F-AA-7

CLASS A1

3.500% 05/25/50

03/01/2020

Paydown

60,836

60,836

62,290

(1,454)

(1,454)

60,836

177

05/25/2050

1FE

GS Mortgage-Backed Securities SERIES 2020PJ2

36262D-AA-6

CLASS A1

3.500% 07/25/50

03/01/2020

Paydown

33,442

33,442

34,215

(773)

(773)

33,442

98

07/25/2050

1FE

GOLDEN BEAR 2016-1A A GLDN 2016-1A A

3.750%

38081E-AA-9

09/20/47

03/20/2020

Paydown

40,612

40,612

40,612

40,612

40,612

761

09/20/2047

1FE

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES 13-1A HA 3.9 01/15/26

Redemption

100.0000

419838-AA-5

3.900% 01/15/26

01/15/2020

69,422

69,422

51,642

54,236

15,186

15,186

69,422

996

01/15/2026

1FE

HERO FUNDING TRUST HERO 2016-2A A

3.750%

42770W-AA-7

09/20/41

03/20/2020

Paydown

18,330

18,330

18,324

18,514

(184)

(184)

18,330

110

09/20/2041

1FE

42806D-AJ-8

HERTZ HERTZ 2015-3A B 3.710% 09/25/21

02/25/2020

Paydown

09/25/2021

1FE

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20195 CLASS

46591F-AC-8

A3

4.000% 11/25/49

03/01/2020

Paydown

677,704

677,704

692,952

692,826

(15,122)

(15,122)

677,704

4,359

11/25/2049

1FM

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20198 CLASS

46591K-AC-7

A3

3.500% 03/25/50

02/01/2020

Paydown

331,189

331,189

335,484

335,497

(4,309)

(4,309)

331,189

1,566

03/25/2050

1FE

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20198 CLASS

46591K-AC-7

A3

3.500% 03/25/50

03/01/2020

Paydown

278,837

278,837

282,453

282,465

(3,628)

(3,628)

278,837

2,440

03/25/2050

1

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS

46591T-AC-8

A3

3.500% 07/25/50

03/01/2020

Paydown

36,813

36,813

37,681

(869)

(869)

36,813

107

07/25/2050

1FE

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20185 CLASS

46649K-AA-3

A1

3.500% 10/25/48

03/01/2020

Paydown

309,162

309,162

312,101

312,061

(2,899)

(2,899)

309,162

1,874

10/25/2048

1FM

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20191 CLASS

46650H-AC-2

A3

4.000% 05/25/49

03/01/2020

Paydown

221,462

221,462

227,379

227,265

(5,803)

(5,803)

221,462

1,499

05/25/2049

1FM

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 2019LTV2

46651A-AT-9

CLASS A18

4.000% 12/25/49

03/01/2020

Paydown

537,995

537,995

550,100

550,011

(12,016)

(12,016)

537,995

3,813

12/25/2049

1FM

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20196 CLASS

46651B-AC-4

A3

3.500% 12/25/49

03/01/2020

Paydown

726,859

726,859

738,217

738,137

(11,277)

(11,277)

726,859

4,084

12/25/2049

1FM

2.E05

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE D - PART 4

Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

11

12

13

14

15

Total

Total

Current

Change in

Foreign

Bond

NAIC

Year's

Book/

Exchange

Book/

Interest/

Desig-

Prior Year

Current

Other Than

Adjusted

Change in

Adjusted

Foreign

Stock

Stated

nation

Book/

Unrealized

Year's

Temporary

Carrying

Book

Carrying

Exchange

Realized

Dividends

Con-

and

CUSIP

Number of

Adjusted

Valuation

(Amor-

Impairment

Value

/Adjusted

Value at

Gain

Gain

Total Gain

Received

tractual

Admini-

Ident-

For-

Disposal

Name

Shares of

Consid-

Actual

Carrying

Increase/

tization)/

Recog-

(11 + 12 -

Carrying

Disposal

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

During

Maturity

strative

ification

Description

eign

Date

of Purchaser

Stock

eration

Par Value

Cost

Value

(Decrease)

Accretion

nized

13)

Value

Date

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

Year

Date

Symbol

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20199 CLASS

46651Y-AC-4

A3

3.500% 05/25/50

03/01/2020

Paydown

57,258

57,258

58,636

(1,378)

(1,378)

57,258

167

05/25/2050

1

LIBERTY PROPERTY LP LPT 4 3/8 02/01/29

53117C-AT-9

4.375% 02/01/29

02/10/2020

Tax Free Exchange

2,992,939

3,000,000

2,992,260

2,992,870

69

69

2,992,939

71,906

02/01/2029

2FE

MVW OWNER TRUST MVWOT 2016-1A B

2.640%

553894-AB-2

12/20/33

03/20/2020

Paydown

26,736

26,736

26,728

26,730

6

6

26,736

112

12/20/2033

2FE

NABORS INDUSTRIES INC NBR 4 5/8 09/15/21

629568-AX-4

4.625% 09/15/21

01/22/2020

Call

102.2500

916,160

896,000

897,667

896,360

(12)

(12)

896,349

(349)

(349)

34,779

09/15/2021

3FE

NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM 3.7 03/15/23

3.700%

651639-AT-3

03/15/23

03/19/2020

Call

108.2390

939,515

868,000

857,388

858,491

602

602

859,093

8,907

8,907

87,929

03/15/2023

2FE

Orange Lake Timeshare Trust SERIES 2019A

68504U-AC-5

CLASS C

3.610% 04/09/38

03/09/2020

Paydown

275,517

275,517

275,511

275,511

6

6

275,517

1,570

04/09/2038

2FE

PACIFIC LIFECORP PACLIF 6 02/10/20

6.000%

694476-AC-6

02/10/20

02/10/2020

Maturity

180,000

180,000

192,424

180,190

(190)

(190)

180,000

5,400

02/10/2020

1FE

SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20191 CLASS A1

81747A-AA-3

4.000% 02/25/49

03/01/2020

Paydown

73,074

73,074

74,744

74,717

(1,644)

(1,644)

73,074

494

02/25/2049

1FM

SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST SERIES 20202 CLASS A1

81748K-AA-0

3.500% 03/25/50

03/01/2020

Paydown

31,546

31,546

32,325

(779)

(779)

31,546

92

03/25/2050

1FE

Shellpoint Co-Originator Trust SERIES 20161

82281E-AA-5

CLASS 1A1

3.500% 11/25/46

03/01/2020

Paydown

65,710

65,710

64,048

64,118

1,593

1,593

65,710

339

11/25/2046

1FM

SIERRA RECEIVABLES FUNDING CO SERIES 20193A

82652N-AC-2

CLASS C

3.000% 07/15/38

03/23/2020

Paydown

267,637

267,637

267,612

267,612

25

25

267,637

1,297

07/15/2038

2FE

SIERRA RECEIVABLES SRFC 2016-2A B

2.780%

82652W-AB-4

07/20/33

03/20/2020

Paydown

18,706

18,706

18,705

18,705

1

1

18,706

82

07/20/2033

2FE

SIERRA RECEIVABLES FUNDING CO SERIES 20183A

82653G-AC-6

CLASS C

4.170% 03/20/26

03/20/2020

Paydown

30,120

30,120

30,119

30,119

1

1

30,120

204

03/20/2026

2FE

SONIC CAPITAL LLC SONIC 2016-1A A2

4.472%

83546D-AD-0

05/20/46

01/22/2020

Call

100.0000

927,633

927,633

927,633

927,633

927,633

11,058

05/20/2046

2FE

BELL 2016-1A BELL 2016-1A A23 4.970%

87342R-AC-8

05/25/46

02/25/2020

Paydown

2,500

2,500

2,500

2,500

2,500

31

05/25/2046

2FE

TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORP TOYOTA 3 02/04/33

89233P-7J-9

3.000% 02/04/33

02/04/2020

Call

100.0000

750,000

750,000

744,375

745,948

23

23

745,971

4,029

4,029

11,250

02/04/2033

1FE

UNITED AIR 2019-1 A PTT UAL 4.55 08/25/31

Redemption

100.0000

90931E-AA-2

4.550% 08/25/31

02/25/2020

55,123

55,123

55,123

55,123

55,123

1,254

08/25/2031

1FE

MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE MCGAFB 5.611 09/15/51

Redemption

100.0000

90983V-AA-1

5.611% 09/15/51

03/15/2020

21,241

21,241

21,131

21,133

107

107

21,241

566

09/15/2051

2FE

VSE VOI MORTGAGE LLC VSTNA 2016-A B

2.740%

918290-AB-3

07/20/33

03/20/2020

Paydown

26,032

26,032

26,028

26,052

(20)

(20)

26,032

110

07/20/2033

2FE

VANTAGE DATA CENTERS ISSUER, L SERIES 20181A

92211M-AC-7

CLASS A2

4.072% 02/16/43

03/16/2020

Paydown

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

34

02/16/2043

1FE

VANTAGE DATA CENTERS ISSUER, L SERIES 20182A

92211M-AE-3

CLASS A2

4.196% 11/16/43

03/15/2020

Paydown

3,750

3,750

3,750

3,750

3,750

26

11/16/2043

1FE

Vantage Data Centers LLC SERIES 20191A CLASS

92212K-AA-4

A2

3.160% 07/15/44

03/15/2020

Paydown

2,500

2,500

2,500

2,500

2,500

13

07/15/2044

1FE

Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Se SERIES 20193

949831-AA-9

CLASS A1

3.500% 10/25/49

03/01/2020

Paydown

27,296

27,296

27,944

(648)

(648)

27,296

80

10/25/2049

1

WF COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE TRUST WFCM 2013-120B B

94988L-AG-7

2.710% 03/18/28

03/19/2020

Call

100.0000

461,000

461,000

427,956

459,177

1,823

1,823

461,000

3,158

03/18/2028

1FM

Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Se SERIES 20191

95001T-AA-3

CLASS A1

4.000% 11/25/48

03/01/2020

Paydown

164,522

164,522

168,488

168,425

(3,903)

(3,903)

164,522

1,000

11/25/2048

1FM

Winwater Mortgage Loan Trust SERIES 20154

97651L-AC-5

CLASS A3

3.500% 06/20/45

03/01/2020

Paydown

162,576

162,576

158,461

158,652

3,924

3,924

162,576

819

06/20/2045

1FM

AIR CANADA 2015-1A PTT ACACN 3.6 03/15/27

Redemption

100.0000

009090-AA-9

3.600% 09/15/27

A

03/15/2020

60,311

60,311

51,945

52,909

7,402

7,402

60,311

954

03/15/2027

1FE

ALM LOAN FUNDING ALM 2012-5A CR3

4.527%

020056-AZ-0

10/18/27

D

03/04/2020

Call

100.0000

1,465,000

1,465,000

1,465,000

1,465,000

1,465,000

26,090

10/18/2027

2FE

ANCHORAGE CAPITAL CLO LTD ANCHC 2015-7A DR

03328T-AY-1

4.531% 10/15/27

D

03/06/2020

Call

100.0000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

27,649

10/15/2027

2FE

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE D - PART 4

Show All Long-Term Bonds and Stock Sold, Redeemed or Otherwise Disposed of During the Current Quarter

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Change In Book/Adjusted Carrying Value

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

11

12

13

14

15

Total

Total

Current

Change in

Foreign

Bond

NAIC

Year's

Book/

Exchange

Book/

Interest/

Desig-

Prior Year

Current

Other Than

Adjusted

Change in

Adjusted

Foreign

Stock

Stated

nation

Book/

Unrealized

Year's

Temporary

Carrying

Book

Carrying

Exchange

Realized

Dividends

Con-

and

CUSIP

Number of

Adjusted

Valuation

(Amor-

Impairment

Value

/Adjusted

Value at

Gain

Gain

Total Gain

Received

tractual

Admini-

Ident-

For-

Disposal

Name

Shares of

Consid-

Actual

Carrying

Increase/

tization)/

Recog-

(11 + 12 -

Carrying

Disposal

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

(Loss) on

During

Maturity

strative

ification

Description

eign

Date

of Purchaser

Stock

eration

Par Value

Cost

Value

(Decrease)

Accretion

nized

13)

Value

Date

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

Year

Date

Symbol

CAL FUNDING II LTD CAI 2012-1A A

3.470%

12479L-AA-8

10/25/27

D

03/25/2020

Paydown

25,000

25,000

24,995

24,997

3

3

25,000

145

10/25/2027

1FE

COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB CV KOF 3 7/8 11/26/23

191241-AE-8

3.875% 11/26/23

D

01/22/2020

Call

107.5870

1,075,870

1,000,000

1,015,140

1,008,006

(112)

(112)

1,007,894

(7,894)

(7,894)

81,898

11/26/2023

1FE

GLM 2017-1A GLM 2017-1A B2

3.790% 04/20/29

38136F-AJ-2

D

02/19/2020

Call

100.0000

2,250,000

2,250,000

2,250,000

2,250,000

2,250,000

28,188

04/20/2029

1FE

IBERIA AIRLINES IBERIA AIRLINES 3.87 5/20/33

Redemption

100.0000

45082#-AA-0

3.870% 05/20/33

D

03/20/2020

14,325

14,325

14,325

14,325

14,325

277

05/20/2033

1PL

LCM LTD PARTNERSHIP LCM 23A B

4.377%

52111P-AD-3

10/20/29

D

02/26/2020

Call

100.0000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

15,910

10/20/2029

1FE

MILOS CLO LTD MILOS 2017-1A D

5.227%

60162P-AD-4

10/20/30

D

02/24/2020

Call

100.0000

2,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

36,414

10/20/2030

2FE

NEUBERGER BERMAN CLO LTD NEUB 2014-17A B2R

64129U-AY-1

3.830% 04/22/29

D

02/28/2020

Call

100.0000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

13,405

04/22/2029

1FE

NEUBERGER BERMAN CLO LTD NEUB 2017-24A B2

64130H-AJ-0

3.822% 04/19/30

D

03/12/2020

Call

100.0000

2,000,000

2,000,000

1,999,623

1,999,779

(1)

(1)

1,999,778

222

222

30,364

04/19/2030

1FE

NEWARK BSL CLO 1 NBCLO 2016-1A B

4.394%

65023T-AE-2

12/21/29

D

02/14/2020

Call

100.0000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,488,525

1,504,637

50

50

1,504,686

(4,686)

(4,686)

20,493

12/21/2029

1FE

LARVIKSFJORDEN LTD NORWEGIAN AIR

4.750%

Redemption

100.0000

3.E05

66934#-AA-6

01/22/28

D

01/22/2020

22,437

22,437

22,437

22,437

22,437

532

01/22/2028

2PL

OCTAGON CREDIT OCT29 2016-1A C

4.351%

67591J-AE-2

01/24/28

D

03/04/2020

Call

100.0000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,494,680

1,511,665

(498)

(498)

1,511,167

(11,167)

(11,167)

24,448

01/24/2028

1FE

3899999. Subtotal - Bonds - Industrial and Miscellaneous (Unaffiliated)

38,012,223

37,750,607

37,742,821

37,350,995

(43,000)

(43,000)

37,752,882

(9,336)

(9,336)

846,958

XXX

XXX

LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018 A

Redemption

100.0000

L72598-YY-2

3.400% 01/29/21

01/21/2020

69,623

69,623

69,623

63,278

69,623

321

01/29/2021

1Z

LENDMARK LENDMARK FUNDING TRUST 2018-A

Redemption

100.0000

L72598-ZZ-8

4.300% 01/29/21

01/21/2020

34,811

34,811

34,811

31,639

34,811

220

01/29/2021

2Z

ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC ARM FUNDING 2019-1 LLC

Redemption

100.0000

LX1847-66-9

2/24 3.500% 02/29/24

01/31/2020

405,720

405,720

405,720

324,630

405,720

02/29/2024

1Z

DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DELL FINANCIAL

Redemption

100.0000

24702#-ZZ-3

SERVICES 2.597% 08/22/22

01/22/2020

61,735

61,735

61,735

61,735

61,735

3,241

08/22/2022

2Z

ME 2019-1 A2 MASSAGE ENVY 2019-1 A2 6.448%

Redemption

100.0000

55282G-AA-5

07/30/49

01/30/2020

7,500

7,500

7,500

7,500

7,500

121

07/30/2049

2FE

Primrose Schools SERIES 20191A CLASS A2

Redemption

100.0000

74166Y-AA-8

4.475% 07/30/49

01/30/2020

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

56

07/30/2049

2FE

8299999. Subtotal - Bonds - Unaffiliated Bank Loans

584,389

584,389

584,389

493,782

584,389

3,959

XXX

XXX

8399997. Total - Bonds - Part 4

54,957,507

54,546,670

54,550,939

54,055,712

(42,007)

(42,007)

54,549,199

139,631

139,631

1,251,501

XXX

XXX

8399998. Total - Bonds - Part 5

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

8399999. Total - Bonds

54,957,507

54,546,670

54,550,939

54,055,712

(42,007)

(42,007)

54,549,199

139,631

139,631

1,251,501

XXX

XXX

8999997. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 4

XXX

XXX

XXX

8999998. Total - Preferred Stocks - Part 5

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

8999999. Total - Preferred Stocks

XXX

XXX

XXX

9799997. Total - Common Stocks - Part 4

XXX

XXX

XXX

9799998. Total - Common Stocks - Part 5

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

XXX

9799999. Total - Common Stocks

XXX

XXX

XXX

9899999. Total - Preferred and Common Stocks

XXX

XXX

XXX

9999999 - Totals

54,957,507

XXX

54,550,939

54,055,712

(42,007)

(42,007)

54,549,199

139,631

139,631

1,251,501

XXX

XXX

E06

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF THE EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SCHEDULE DB - PART A - SECTION 1

Showing all Options, Caps, Floors, Collars, Swaps and Forwards Open as of Current Statement Date

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

Cumulative

Prior

Current

Description

Year(s)

Year Initial

of Item(s)

Strike

Initial Cost

Cost of

Credit

Hedge

Hedged,

Price,

of Un-

Un-

Total

Current

Adjustment

Quality