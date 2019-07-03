Log in
American Equity Investment Life : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

07/03/2019

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release second quarter 2019 earnings after the close of market on Monday, August 5, 2019. The second quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at www.american-equity.com at that time.

AEL will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter earnings on Tuesday, August 6, at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Conference Call Information

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-865-0606 (Domestic)
704-859-4382 (International)
Passcode: 4169648

Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.american-equity.com.

Audio Replay Information

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through August 13, 2019.

855-859-2056 (Domestic)
404-537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 4169648

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, issues fixed annuity and life insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuities. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange Listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.


© Business Wire 2019
