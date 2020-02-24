American Equity Investment Life : to Present at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Log in
02/24/2020 | 04:19pm EST

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities, today announced that Steven Schwartz, Vice President – Investor Relations, will be presenting at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Investors may access a webcast of this presentation on American Equity’s website at http://ir.american-equity.com/.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments, and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements such as “guidance”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “goal”, “objective”, “target”, “may”, “should”, “estimate”, “projects” or similar words as well as specific projections of future results qualify as forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward looking statements can be found in the company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement was made and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by the company will not materially and adversely affect our results of operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.


© Business Wire 2020
