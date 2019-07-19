Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AmEx warns of higher costs as it boosts rewards program, shares fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 12:32pm EDT
American Express logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - American Express Co warned of higher operating costs this year as the credit card issuer spends heavily on rewards programs to attract customers in an increasingly crowded market, sending its shares down 2.5% on Friday.

AmEx cards, for long the preferred choice of affluent Americans, is now battling competition from JPMorgan Chase & Co's Sapphire Reserve and Citigroup Inc's Prestige Card.

AmEx has been ramping up its reward programs on its cards and striking partnership deals with a number of companies in a move to attract and retain customers. The company in 2018 renewed a partnership with Delta Air Lines Inc that rewards customers with air miles.

Card reward expenses jumped 9% in the second quarter to $2.65 billion, compared with a 4% rise in the first quarter.

Total expenses rose 9.2% in the quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier, while total revenue rose 8.4% to $10.84 billion.

"Customer engagement cost has been and, I expect, will continue to grow a little faster than our revenues, and so that creates a little bit of margin compression," Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Campbell said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

AmEx said its loan portfolio increased 10% to $83.2 billion in the quarter, while loan loss provisions grew by about 7%. The company said it now expects provisions to rise 20% this year, down from its earlier forecast of mid-20% range.

The company beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, helped by stronger credit card spending, which rose 7% in the United States - the company's biggest market - and 5% globally in the quarter.

The growth in card spending was helped by an economy that is growing steadily, but at a modest pace compared with last year, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said.


Net income rose 8.5% to $1.76 billion, or $2.07 per share. (https://reut.rs/32ys3vT)

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.04 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and James Emmanuel)

By Bharath ManjeshR
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -2.27% 125.4721 Delayed Quote.33.32%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.36% 311076.533 Delayed Quote.1.96%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.63% 71.31 Delayed Quote.37.90%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. -1.58% 61.715 Delayed Quote.25.57%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.17% 114.47 Delayed Quote.16.77%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.82% 46.19 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
12:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Steady Mid-session Friday As Investors Ponder Corpora..
DJ
12:32pAmEx warns of higher costs as it boosts rewards program, shares fall
RE
11:29aWall St. edges higher on Microsoft's beat, rate cut optimism
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : T-Mobile, Sprint, Boeing, AB InBev
09:05aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Revenue, Profit Rise -- Update
DJ
08:45aAMERICAN EXPRESS : 2Q profits rise 9%, beating expectations
AQ
08:37aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Revenue, Profit Rise
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 567 M
EBIT 2019 12 502 M
Net income 2019 6 588 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 129,80  $
Last Close Price 128,40  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY33.32%107 224
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.42%41 681
BAJAJ FINANCE31.09%29 134
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES38.40%26 426
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL53.84%24 877
ORIX CORPORATION4.92%19 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group