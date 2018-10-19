Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Express : AmEx Raises Outlook After Strong Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Maria Armental

Higher card-member spending and borrowing helped American Express Co. post another strong quarter, even as expenses for its rewards program and other costs ticked up.

The financial-services company, which is on track to post a record year in terms of profit and revenue, on Thursday raised its annual forecast, thanks to growth in its card business, merchant network and lending.

AmEx, based in New York, now expects annual revenue to increase 9% to 10% and adjusted profit to reach $7.30 to $7.40 a share.

On Thursday, AmEx reported its third-quarter profit rose 22% to $1.62 billion, or $1.88 a share. In the previous quarter a year earlier, earnings were $1.33 billion, or $1.51 a share.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 9% to $10.1 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet projected a profit of $1.77 a share and $10.06 billion in revenue.

Discount revenue, which reflects the fees charged to merchants for accepting its cards, remained the company's largest revenue source at $6.18 billion, up 8% from a year earlier.

AmEx used to charge some of the highest so-called swipe fees, but it has been lowering those costs as part of its effort to get more merchants to accept its cards.

Card-member spending rose 8% in the most recent period, 10% adjusted for currency translation, and AmEx added about 3 million cards.

Overall, expenses rose 8% from the year-ago period. Card-members rewards, the company's largest single expense that includes points redeemed for hotels and airfare, reached $2.4 billion in the third quarter, up 11% from the year-ago period.

AmEx, which has been ramping up lending, reported $77.6 billion in card-member loans in the most recent quarter, up from $75.4 billion in the second quarter and $67.9 billion in the year-ago period.

At the same time, the company has been building its loss reserves. Consolidated provisions for losses were $817 million, up 6% from a year earlier, though the company noted delinquency rates were stable.

Shares, up 3.6% this year, rose 0.9% to $103.79 in after-hours trading.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
08:48aAMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx Raises Outlook After Strong Results
DJ
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : Raises Forecast, as Card Business, Merchant Count Grows -- Up..
DJ
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx tops profit estimates on higher consumer spending
RE
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : Tops Expectations for 3rd Quarter, Raises Annual Forecast
DJ
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : profits jump 22 percent, beating forecasts
AQ
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports Third-Quarter EPS of $1.88
BU
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : PayPal Expand Partnership
DJ
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : and PayPal Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership
PU
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS :  Express and PayPal Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/18American Express Company (AXP) CEO Steve Squeri on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
10/18American Express Company 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
10/18MORE ON AMERICAN EXPRESS Q3 : Revenue up on card member spending, loans, fees 
10/18American Express beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
10/18American Express, PayPal expand partnership to improve digital payments 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 314 M
EBIT 2018 11 698 M
Net income 2018 6 267 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 14,12
P/E ratio 2019 12,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 88 551 M
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY3.72%88 551
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-9.07%43 226
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-3.78%25 679
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-23.00%21 954
ORIX CORPORATION-4.71%21 677
BAJAJ FINANCE31.49%16 932