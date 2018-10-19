American Express : AmEx Raises Outlook After Strong Results

By Maria Armental

Higher card-member spending and borrowing helped American Express Co. post another strong quarter, even as expenses for its rewards program and other costs ticked up.

The financial-services company, which is on track to post a record year in terms of profit and revenue, on Thursday raised its annual forecast, thanks to growth in its card business, merchant network and lending.

AmEx, based in New York, now expects annual revenue to increase 9% to 10% and adjusted profit to reach $7.30 to $7.40 a share.

On Thursday, AmEx reported its third-quarter profit rose 22% to $1.62 billion, or $1.88 a share. In the previous quarter a year earlier, earnings were $1.33 billion, or $1.51 a share.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 9% to $10.1 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet projected a profit of $1.77 a share and $10.06 billion in revenue.

Discount revenue, which reflects the fees charged to merchants for accepting its cards, remained the company's largest revenue source at $6.18 billion, up 8% from a year earlier.

AmEx used to charge some of the highest so-called swipe fees, but it has been lowering those costs as part of its effort to get more merchants to accept its cards.

Card-member spending rose 8% in the most recent period, 10% adjusted for currency translation, and AmEx added about 3 million cards.

Overall, expenses rose 8% from the year-ago period. Card-members rewards, the company's largest single expense that includes points redeemed for hotels and airfare, reached $2.4 billion in the third quarter, up 11% from the year-ago period.

AmEx, which has been ramping up lending, reported $77.6 billion in card-member loans in the most recent quarter, up from $75.4 billion in the second quarter and $67.9 billion in the year-ago period.

At the same time, the company has been building its loss reserves. Consolidated provisions for losses were $817 million, up 6% from a year earlier, though the company noted delinquency rates were stable.

Shares, up 3.6% this year, rose 0.9% to $103.79 in after-hours trading.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com