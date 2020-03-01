American Express : AmEx Staff Misled Small-Business Owners to Boost -2

"They were pushing to sell me that card," said Mr. Abdeen, who owns a used-car dealership in northern Virginia. "I didn't like that." He canceled the card and signed up for a different type of AmEx card. He said he isn't getting the rewards points he was told he would get.

In the fall, an AmEx salesman convinced Glen Vitale to take out six business cards with an unusually generous offer of four rewards points per dollar on certain spending categories for the first $150,000 spent. He said he was led to believe he would pay a single annual fee of $295 for all the cards.

Mr. Vitale, an executive at an auto-parts manufacturer in Pompano Beach, Fla., began using one of the cards right away. The salesperson emailed to ask whether he would make a small purchase with the others to test their security chips.

Soon after, Mr. Vitale said he got six separate bills for $295 each. The salesperson told him the rewards would more than cover the cost.

"I said, 'I hope you're right,' and I went on with my business," he said. AmEx recently fired the salesman.

