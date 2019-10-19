Log in
American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report  
10/18 04:01:59 pm
116.76 USD   -1.96%
02:48aAMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx Upgrades Provisions For Losses; Profit Rises
DJ
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : 3Q profits rise 8%
AQ
10/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : Earnings, Top Line Rise
DJ
American Express : AmEx Upgrades Provisions For Losses; Profit Rises

10/19/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Allison Prang

American Express Co.'s profit and revenue climbed in the third quarter, along with its provision for losses.

The credit-card company had a profit of $1.76 billion, up 6.1% from the comparable quarter a year ago. Earnings were $2.08 a share, up from $1.88 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $2.03 a share.

Revenue net of interest expense was $10.99 billion, up 8.3% from a year ago. Analysts were expecting $10.94 billion.

American Express expects revenue to rise between 8% and 10% in the current quarter, Chief Executive Steve Squeri said in prepared remarks. He also reaffirmed the company's earnings guidance for the year.

"The trends we saw in the business this quarter continue to be consistent with an economy that continues to grow, albeit at a more modest pace than last year," Mr. Squeri said.

The company reported $879 million in provisions for losses, 7.6% higher from a year earlier.

This metric rose in the consumer-services division because of a rise in net lending write-offs and delinquencies, American Express said.

Expenses rose 8.8% to $7.84 billion. Costs for marketing and business development rose, and costs for card-member rewards and services rose.

The board recently approved a new plan to buy back up to 120 million of its shares.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 550 M
EBIT 2019 12 346 M
Net income 2019 6 650 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,05x
Capitalization 95 860 M
