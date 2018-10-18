Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Express : AmEx tops profit estimates on higher consumer spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 10:47pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past an American Express sign in New York

(Reuters) - American Express Co topped Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday and lifted its yearly earnings forecast, as a strengthening U.S. economy powered higher credit card spending.

The credit-card issuer said quarterly card customer spending rose 10.3 percent in the United States and 5 percent in overseas markets during the three months ended Sept. 30.

Rising wages and a strong economy have fuelled U.S. consumer spending, with consumer confidence last month reaching its highest level in 18 years.

Payments networks like AmEx and Visa Inc earn fees from merchants every time a consumer swipes a card issued by them. They also make revenue from interest paid by customers on overdue spending.

American Express now expects 2018 adjusted earnings of between $7.30 and $7.40 per share, up from the previous $6.90 to $7.30 range.

AmEx said third-quarter net income climbed to $1.65 billion from $1.36 billion a year earlier. On a per-share basis, AmEx earned $1.88, compared with $1.51 in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts on average had expected $1.77 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 9.2 percent to $10.14 billion, above analysts' estimates of $10.05 billion.

AmEx shares rose 1.6 percent to $104.50 in extended trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Stocks treated in this article : American Express Company, Visa
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -1.44% 102.84 Delayed Quote.3.72%
VISA -2.22% 139.29 Delayed Quote.20.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
11:47pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Raises Forecast, as Card Business, Merchant Count Grows
DJ
10:47pAMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx tops profit estimates on higher consumer spending
RE
10:38pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Tops Expectations for 3rd Quarter, Raises Annual Forecast
DJ
10:20pAMERICAN EXPRESS : profits jump 22 percent, beating forecasts
AQ
10:12pAMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:08pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports Third-Quarter EPS of $1.88
BU
08:37pAMERICAN EXPRESS : PayPal Expand Partnership
DJ
08:13pAMERICAN EXPRESS : and PayPal Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership
PU
08:01pAMERICAN EXPRESS :  Express and PayPal Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership
BU
10/17AMERICAN EXPRESS : Q3 2018 American Express Earnings Conference Call
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:23pMORE ON AMERICAN EXPRESS Q3 : Revenue up on card member spending, loans, fees 
04:07pAmerican Express beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
02:46pAmerican Express, PayPal expand partnership to improve digital payments 
10/17Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
10/15American Express reports September delinquency and write-off rate 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 304 M
EBIT 2018 11 698 M
Net income 2018 6 252 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 14,35
P/E ratio 2019 12,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 89 842 M
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY3.72%89 842
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-9.07%43 766
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-3.78%25 542
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-23.00%22 102
ORIX CORPORATION-4.89%21 734
BAJAJ FINANCE31.49%18 088
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.