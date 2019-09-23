Log in
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
American Express : Board Approves New Stock-Buyback Plan, Raises Dividend

09/23/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

American Express Co. (AXP) is teeing up a new share buyback effort and will hike its dividend.

The board of New York-based American Express approved a plan that calls on the credit card and payments company to purchase up to 120 million shares of its stock.

The new share-repurchase program replaces the 41 million shares of stock remaining on a prior buyback effort the board authorized in 2016, American said.

Shares of American were trading up about 1% to $117.85 Monday, and have gained 24% so far this year.

The board also increased American's quarterly dividend payment, increasing it to 43 cents a share from 39 cents.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

