American Express : Chief Financial Officer to Participate in KBW Fintech Payments Conference

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey C. Campbell, will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) Fintech Payments Conference in New York City, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (ET). Mr. Campbell will participate in a question-and-answer session relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005684/en/