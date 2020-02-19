Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Express : Chief Financial Officer to Participate in KBW Fintech Payments Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:03am EST

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey C. Campbell, will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) Fintech Payments Conference in New York City, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (ET). Mr. Campbell will participate in a question-and-answer session relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
11:03aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Chief Financial Officer to Participate in KBW Fintech Payment..
BU
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo..
RE
02/13AMERICAN EXPRESS : Q4 2019 Pillar 3 Disclosure
PU
02/13AMERICAN EXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/13AMERICAN EXPRESS : Don C Teams up with American Express to Launch a Limited-Edit..
PU
02/07AMERICAN EXPRESS : Jessica Lieberman Quinn Named EVP, Corporate Controller, Prin..
DJ
02/07AMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
02/07AMERICAN EXPRESS : Jessica Lieberman Quinn Appointed Executive Vice President, C..
BU
02/01With New CEO, IBM Doubles Down on Cloud -- WSJ
DJ
01/31INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Correction to IBM's New Leadership Team
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 995 M
EBIT 2020 13 385 M
Net income 2020 7 194 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,31%
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,18x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 140,66  $
Last Close Price 135,60  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY9.14%109 570
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.26%47 043
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD6.84%39 822
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-9.90%23 359
ORIX CORPORATION5.25%21 887
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-6.28%20 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group