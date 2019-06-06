Log in
American Express : Continues to Elevate the Gold Standard in Rich Rewards with the American Express :® Gold Card

06/06/2019 | 08:32am EDT

NEW AND ENHANCED DINING BENEFITS, AND THE RETURN OF THE LIMITED EDITION ROSE GOLD METAL CARD

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced enhancements to the popular Gold Card, further expanding its already rich dining and travel benefits. Gold Card Members will now receive 4X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide and can use their $120 annual dining credit at Boxed, the online-only wholesale retailer. Also, back today by popular demand is the exclusive Rose Gold metal Card design, which returns for a limited time for new Gold Card Members who sign up through the American Express Refer a Friend program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005166/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve seen tremendous response from new and long-tenured Card Members since last year’s updates to the Gold Card, with increased spend overall on the Gold Card, engagement with our annual dining credit benefit and demand for the Rose Gold Card design,” said Sabrina Sodja, vice president of US Consumer Premium Products, American Express. “We know our Gold Card Members are not only food-lovers but they also are avid travelers and these new perks bring together both of these passion points. Coupled with our new at-home dining and entertaining partner, Boxed, Gold Card Members are rewarded whether they are dining out, at home, or while traveling the globe.”

ELEVATE YOUR DINING WITH GOLD

Research shows that more than a third of Millennial and Gen Z travelers are willing to spend more money on food and drink experiences when traveling1. With 4X Membership Rewards points now offered at restaurants worldwide, the American Express Gold Card is perfectly suited to travelers.

Since the launch of the $120 annual dining credit, there has been significant spend growth from Gold Card Members across participating restaurant partners including, Grubhub, Seamless, Shake Shack, The Cheesecake Factory, and Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The increased popularity of at-home dining has also led American Express to expand the dining benefit to include Boxed.

With the addition of Boxed to the $120 annual dining credit benefit ($10 per month), Gold Card Members can access a quick and convenient wholesale shopping experience all on their mobile device or online. Gold Card Members now have even more options and value, whether they choose to dine out, order in, or stock up for meals at home.

GRAB A FRIEND, ROSE GOLD IS BACK

The limited edition Rose Gold design was popular among new and existing Gold Card Members when introduced last year, with more than 65% of new Card Members requesting the design during the limited time offer between October 4, 2018 and January 9, 2019. Back by popular demand, the limited edition Rose Gold metal Card will be available for new Card Members through the American Express Refer a Friend program through July 17. Eligible American Express Card Members can share the rose gold love by referring family and friends. Existing Card Members can receive up to 55,000 Membership Rewards points per year for referring new approved Card Members. New Gold or Rose Gold Card Members who are referred are also eligible to receive 40,000 Membership Rewards points when they spend $2,000 in the first 3 months of their Membership.

All of these new enhancements come without changes to the Card’s annual fee of $250.

#EEEEEATS EXPERIENCES FOR GOLD CARD MEMBERS

American Express is continuing its partnership with the popular restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, to bring a number of exclusive experiences to Card Members including a series of #AmexGold events at some of the hottest restaurants across the country, as well as special perks and giveaways at The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON New York on October 5-6. This year’s annual series will kick off with an exclusive Rosé Rooftop Celebration in New York City on June 11. To learn more and RSVP, American Express Card Members can go to TheInfatuation.com/features/amex-gold.

For more information about the new Gold Card, visit AmericanExpress.com/AmexGold

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com, and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, Linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

1 WYSE Travel Confederation New Horizons IV: A global study of the youth and student traveler


© Business Wire 2019
