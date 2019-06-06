American Express : Continues to Elevate the Gold Standard in Rich Rewards with the American Express :® Gold Card

NEW AND ENHANCED DINING BENEFITS, AND THE RETURN OF THE LIMITED EDITION
ROSE GOLD METAL CARD
Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced enhancements to the
popular Gold Card, further expanding its already
rich dining and travel benefits. Gold Card Members will now receive
4X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide and
can use their $120 annual dining credit at Boxed, the online-only
wholesale retailer. Also, back today by popular demand is the exclusive
Rose Gold metal Card design, which returns for a limited time for new
Gold Card Members who sign up through the American Express Refer a
Friend program.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005166/en/
“We’ve seen tremendous response from new and long-tenured Card Members
since last year’s updates to the Gold Card, with increased spend overall
on the Gold Card, engagement with our annual dining credit benefit and
demand for the Rose Gold Card design,” said Sabrina Sodja, vice
president of US Consumer Premium Products, American Express. “We know
our Gold Card Members are not only food-lovers but they also are avid
travelers and these new perks bring together both of these passion
points. Coupled with our new at-home dining and entertaining partner,
Boxed, Gold Card Members are rewarded whether they are dining out, at
home, or while traveling the globe.”
ELEVATE YOUR DINING WITH GOLD
Research shows that more than a third of Millennial and Gen Z travelers
are willing to spend more money on food and drink experiences when
traveling1. With 4X Membership Rewards points now offered at
restaurants worldwide, the American Express Gold Card is perfectly
suited to travelers.
Since the launch of the $120 annual dining credit, there has been
significant spend growth from Gold Card Members across participating
restaurant partners including, Grubhub, Seamless, Shake Shack, The
Cheesecake Factory, and Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The increased
popularity of at-home dining has also led American Express to expand the
dining benefit to include Boxed.
With the addition of Boxed to the $120 annual dining credit benefit ($10
per month), Gold Card Members can access a quick and convenient
wholesale shopping experience all on their mobile device or online. Gold
Card Members now have even more options and value, whether they choose
to dine out, order in, or stock up for meals at home.
GRAB A FRIEND, ROSE GOLD IS BACK
The limited edition Rose Gold design was popular among new and existing
Gold Card Members when introduced last year, with more than 65% of new
Card Members requesting the design during the limited time offer between
October 4, 2018 and January 9, 2019. Back by popular demand, the limited
edition Rose Gold metal Card will be available for new Card Members
through the American
Express Refer a Friend program through July 17. Eligible American
Express Card Members can share the rose gold love by referring family
and friends. Existing Card Members can receive up to 55,000 Membership
Rewards points per year for referring new approved Card Members. New
Gold or Rose Gold Card Members who are referred are also eligible to
receive 40,000 Membership Rewards points when they spend $2,000 in the
first 3 months of their Membership.
All of these new enhancements come without changes to the Card’s annual
fee of $250.
#EEEEEATS EXPERIENCES FOR GOLD CARD MEMBERS
American Express is continuing its partnership with the popular
restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, to bring a number of
exclusive experiences to Card Members including a series of #AmexGold
events at some of the hottest restaurants across the country, as well as
special perks and giveaways at The
Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON New York on October 5-6. This year’s
annual series will kick off with an exclusive Rosé Rooftop Celebration
in New York City on June 11. To learn more and RSVP, American Express
Card Members can go to TheInfatuation.com/features/amex-gold.
For more information about the new Gold Card, visit
AmericanExpress.com/AmexGold
