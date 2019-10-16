Log in
American Express : Declares Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock

0
10/16/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) yesterday declared a semiannual dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $26,000 per share (which is equivalent to $26.00 per related Depositary Share).

The dividend is payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2019.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 533 M
EBIT 2019 12 360 M
Net income 2019 6 608 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 97 561 M
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 131,70  $
Last Close Price 117,59  $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY22.10%97 561
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.24%42 391
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD46.60%31 314
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES33.86%25 125
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL43.61%22 351
ORIX CORPORATION5.46%19 531
