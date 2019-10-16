American Express : Declares Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) yesterday declared a semiannual dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $26,000 per share (which is equivalent to $26.00 per related Depositary Share).

The dividend is payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2019.

About American Express

