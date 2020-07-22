Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Express : Declares Dividend on Series B and Series C Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared the following dividends on the Company’s Series B and C Preferred Shares:

  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $9,975.44 per share (which is equivalent to $9.97544 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on August 17, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2020.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 4.900% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series C, of $9,195.86 per share (which is equivalent to $9.19586 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2020.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Location: Global
Location: U.S.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
02:03pFake Businesses Are Fooling Real Banks Into Processing Online Drug Purchases ..
DJ
01:31pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Declares Dividend on Series B and Series C Preferred Stock
BU
07:15aFake Businesses Are Fooling Real Banks Into Processing Online Drug Purchases
DJ
07/21Dow Industrials End Higher as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
07/21Dow Industrials End Higher as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
07/21Dow Industrials Rise as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
07/21Dow Industrials Rise as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
07/21Dow Industrials Rise as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
07/21AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : half-yearly earnings release
07/17U.S. travel industry seeks govt assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37 737 M - -
Net income 2020 2 221 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 77 543 M 77 543 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 104,42 $
Last Close Price 96,33 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-22.62%77 543
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-38.91%28 625
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%26 623
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-42.22%15 012
ORIX CORPORATION-31.36%14 382
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-37.13%13 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group